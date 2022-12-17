You are here

Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn't dare miss

Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn’t dare miss
Tiger Woods (top left) watches as his son Charlie Woods hits his tee shot on the first hole during a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn’t dare miss

Tiger Woods limping in a tournament he wouldn’t dare miss
  • Woods is competing for only the fifth time since he and his son finished second to John Daly and Little John Daly last year
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son shared something else in common Friday in the PNC Championship. Both were limping.

Only one of them was in a cart.

“His ankle is not exactly ... well, it’s better than mine,” Woods said, referring to son Charlie rolling his ankle and hobbling along during the pro-am. “It’s just the way it goes, just kind of bad timing on it. But we’ll be ready come game time tomorrow.”

This is one tournament Woods — Tiger or Charlie — was not about to miss. That starts with the father, who shattered his right leg in a February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles and now has plantar fasciitis in his right foot that forced him to withdraw from his Hero World Challenge two weeks ago.

He would have had to walk in the Bahamas. The PNC Championship, which pairs major champions with a family member, is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions. That means Woods is allowed to ride a cart.

But that could come at a cost. Asked if playing the 36-hole tournament that starts Saturday could set him back, Woods replied, “Yes.”

“You know, I don’t really care about that,” he said. “I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and getting to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky.”

That much was obvious on the first tee of their pro-am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. Woods piped his drive down the middle, and as Charlie went to a forward set of tees, Woods pulled out his phone to capture the image.

And it was obvious outside the ropes.

The temperature was in the low 50s. The pro-am can be tedious. And yet spectators stood shoulder-to-shoulder down the length of the hole, three- and four-deep around the tee box, to get a glimpse of Tiger and his cub.

Such occasions are rare these days. Woods is competing for only the fifth time since he and his son finished second to John Daly and Little John Daly last year. That includes 10 holes of the made-for-TV team match last Saturday.

A year ago, it was all about Woods coming back from the car crash, which didn’t seem possible when he was confined to a hospital bed in his home for the summer and told about doctors contemplating amputation of his right leg.

That led to him playing in the Masters (a tie for 48th), the PGA Championship (he withdrew after the third round) and the British Open at St. Andrews (missed cut).

Going forward, Woods isn’t sure what to expect.

“If I didn’t have the plantar feeling like this, then, yes, I could tell you that and I’d have a better idea,” Woods said. “But I’m supposed to be resting this thing and stretching and letting it heal. But I’m not doing that at the moment.”

As often as he smiled after his round, he didn’t seem to mind.

His son is getting taller and starting to fill out, and the swing is balanced and fluid. Woods sheepishly conceded last week during his exhibition match that Charlie finally piped one by him on one drive.

They will be paired Saturday with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, a longtime club professional. Woods refers to them as “extended family.” Mike Thomas has a history of working with junior golfers and Woods used to have him take a look at Charlie.

“I haven’t spent near as much time in the last couple month as he’s grown so much, but he’s gotten so much stronger and longer,” Mike Thomas said. “He’s got a lot of skill, for sure.”

Woods pays more attention to how his son plays than the results he gets. They are lessons his father passed on to him all those years ago.

“This is what I was taught by my dad, is understanding how to fix it when on the fly when I’m not around,” Woods said. “One of the reasons why I always tell him why we’re doing what we’re doing, so that he can retrace the steps. And when he gets a little off, now he knows what to go back to and understand that.

“And that’s where I’ve seen the biggest growth.”

Charlie Woods isn’t the youngest player in the field. Will McGee is the 11-year-old son of Annika Sorenstam and making his debut. Also playing is 87-year-old Gary Player.

That got the attention of Jordan Spieth, when he saw both of them in the locker room.

“That was new for me,” Spieth said. “There’s a dispersion on the PGA Tour, but it’s like 20 to 50, not 11 to 87. So that was cool to see.”

Topics: golf Tiger Woods injury

French team battle to stop the spread of virus between players on eve of World Cup final

French team battle to stop the spread of virus between players on eve of World Cup final
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
AFP

French team battle to stop the spread of virus between players on eve of World Cup final

French team battle to stop the spread of virus between players on eve of World Cup final
  • A range of symptoms is affecting the team including fever, stomach pains and headaches
  • The French team is prepering for their World Cup final showdown with Argentina
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Didier Deschamps said Saturday that France is taking “as many precautions as possible” to stop the spread of a virus that is threatening their preparations for their World Cup final showdown with Argentina.
“We are trying to take as many precautions as possible, to adapt as necessary and get on with it,” the France coach said at a press conference in Doha ahead of Sunday’s match.
“Obviously it would be better if this wasn’t happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff.”
Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday due to illness, along with winger Kingsley Coman.
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Morocco.
Deschamps and his captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any health updates on Saturday morning, with the team set to train again later in the day.
“I am fine. As for the players, I left quite early this morning so they were all sleeping,” added.
“We are trying to handle the situation as well as possible and remain calm and focused.
“I’ll get some more information later today and think about that tonight and maybe tomorrow. And of course we’re looking forward to being ready for this important game.”
Players, staff and other sources close to the squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days, including fever, stomach pains and headaches.
Measures have been taken at the team’s hotel, including isolating certain players, but Covid-19 testing is no longer imposed by world governing body FIFA.
France are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup.
They are facing an Argentina side determined to win the trophy in what is likely to be Lionel Messi’s last-ever match at the tournament.
“We are never really prepared for this type of thing but we are trying to prepare in the best way possible,” Lloris said of the illness worries.
“We remain focused and of course we’re very excited about playing in a World Cup final.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 football France Qatar

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal win as Roshn Saudi League returns to action

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal win as Roshn Saudi League returns to action
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal win as Roshn Saudi League returns to action

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal win as Roshn Saudi League returns to action
  • Hat-trick ensures Riyadh giants stay top after six-week break for World Cup
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

A hat-trick by Brazilian ace Anderson Talisca helped Al-Nassr to a 4-1 win over Al-Raed at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Friday and ensured the Riyadh giants ended the day top of the Roshn Saudi League table.

The victory is Al-Nassr’s fourth in a row, and means they now have 22 points from nine matches. Al-Raed remain on nine points in 11th place.

Al-Shabab, also on 22 points, now trail Al-Nassr only on goal difference, but have game in hand after their match against Al-Ittihad was postponed.

Meanwhile Al-Hilal piled more misery on visitors Al-Batin, with a 3-1 win at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

The result means the Saudi and Asian champions sit in third on 20 points balance to 20 points, ahead of Al-Taawoun on goal difference.

Topics: football Al-Nassr Al-Hilal

Ons Jabeur set for big 2023 with landmark defense of Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown

Ons Jabeur set for big 2023 with landmark defense of Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Ons Jabeur set for big 2023 with landmark defense of Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown

Ons Jabeur set for big 2023 with landmark defense of Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown
  • Jabeur took brief control of the first set, breaking the Briton’s serve in game four for a 3-1 lead again for a 5-3 advantage
  • Jabeuris the first Arab to play at, and win, the MWTC
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Ons Jabeur can look forward to an exciting 2023 after defending her Mubadala World Tennis Championship title at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City.

Just 12 months after becoming the first Arab to play at, and win, the MWTC, Tunisian ace Jabeur retained her title in the women’s match on the first day of the 14th edition, with a 5-7, 6-3, (10)-(8) victory over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

In doing so, she became the first woman to win back-to-back MWTC titles.

Jabeur, who reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open this year, was put under pressure by her younger opponent before finally taking a marathon nine-minute opening game.

Jabeur took brief control of the first set, breaking the Briton’s serve in game four for a 3-1 lead again for a 5-3 advantage, but a gritty Raducanu came roaring back, winning the next five games to take the first set.

Set two started with both players holding serve through the first five games before an error from debutant Raducanu in game six allowed world No. 2 Jabeur to break for a lead she would not relinquish, closing out the set 6-3 to send the match to a third set super tiebreak.

Clearly enjoying herself on court, Jabeur tried whipping up the Abu Dhabi crowd and traded some fine shots with her opponent throughout the super tiebreak before serving out the match with an ace.

Jabeur said: “I tried to remember to have a bit more fun on the court because that’s when I played my best and I did that. There were a lot of Arab people out there supporting me and that was great, it was so much fun.

“This is my second year coming here, I really enjoy playing on this court, and I’m ready to come back next year.”

Raducanu said: “I’ve had an amazing experience, really enjoyed playing on this court in a great environment. So impressed. The fans were cheering Ons a bit more, but I like that. It was great fun.

“I was happy with my performance, and it was good playing against Ons in a really enjoyable atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the MWTC final on his debut in 2019, beat Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4, to secure a Saturday semi-final against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

World No. 4 Tsitsipas was in dominant form throughout, taking a 3-0 lead. Norrie held his serve to win game four, but the Greek was in the groove to take out the opening set. Set two went with serve until game nine when British No. 1 Norrie was broken, with Tsitsipas holding firm with his own serve in the next game to seal a commanding victory.

Tsitsipas said: “I had a few of my friends attend and it was a pleasure to play in front of them. It’s great to be experiencing crowds like this again and have no restrictions on and off the court.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the court (on Saturday) and working on my game against great opposition. I am going to play my best and try to enjoy it and the rest will fall into place.”

In the second men’s quarter-final of the day, defending MWTC champion Andrey Rublev of Russia edged a step closer to retaining his title with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Croatia’s Borna Coric, and will play Spanish world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who will be making his Middle East debut.

In a tight first opening the players dug deep, trading powerful serves and baseline drives, with the set going a tiebreak and Rublev staying focused to take it 7-4. The second set was a similarly tight encounter, before Rublev broke Coric’s serve in game nine and held serve in the next to wrap up victory.

Rublev said: “It was a good match for both of us, especially knowing that we arrived just one day ago and to adapt that fast to these conditions and play a good match for me and Borna, who had some good rallies and played aggressively, so I had to perform well and played aggressively.

“I was proud to keep calm and not show any emotions. It was a solid match for both of us. There were a lot of fans out there today, which is great for this championship and our sport,” he added.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur Mubadala World Tennis Championship

France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final

France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final

France hope for clean bill of health on eve of World Cup final
  • France excluded central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate and winger Kingsley Coman from training due to their cold-like symptoms
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: France were on Saturday anxiously awaiting news on the health of three key players on the eve of the World Cup final against an Argentina side led by Lionel Messi.

While the finalists prepare to do battle for football’s biggest prize, Morocco and Croatia have to pick themselves up to contest the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Defending champions France were forced to exclude central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate and winger Kingsley Coman from a training session on Friday because they had cold-like symptoms.

The trio of absentees sparked further fears of a virus in the French camp after two players – Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano — were ruled out of the semifinal win over Morocco.

Rabiot and Upamecano have both returned to training.

Coman had already been forced to miss training on Thursday because of a “light viral syndrome,” the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani sought to play down the illnesses on Friday.

“There is little bit of flu going around but nothing serious,” he said.

Earlier this week, France coach Didier Deschamps suggested the frigid air conditioning in Qatar might be to blame.

“The air conditioning is on all the time and so we have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms but we will try to avoid it spreading,” Deschamps said.

France are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962 as Argentina captain Messi looks to crown his glorious career with the one major title that has eluded him.

Anticipation for the showdown between the European and South American heavyweights is reaching fever pitch, with the cheapest tickets on the secondary market changing hands for more than $4,000.

Argentina fans who have flooded into Qatar for the tournament demonstrated for a second day outside a Doha hotel on Friday, demanding their country’s national federation help them find tickets for the final.

On Saturday, a Morocco side whose history-making run to the semifinals caught the world’s imagination have a chance to win the bronze medal.

They will face Croatia, the beaten finalists in 2018 who exceeded expectations in Qatar to reach the semifinals only to be abruptly halted by an inspired Messi and his protege Julian Alvarez.

Walid Regragui, the coach of Morocco, the first African or Arab side ever to reach the last four of the World Cup, said the third-place playoff “annoys me a little.”

“It’s always very difficult for the two teams after such a big disappointment as losing a semifinal, to play another match two days later,” Regragui said in a press conference.

“As far as I’m concerned, you are in the idiot’s position if you are third or fourth.”

However, Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric said his teammates’ motivation would be high because winning a medal would “make you a hero for all time” in the country of 4 million people.

Topics: World Cup 2022 France football

Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row

Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row

Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row
  • Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Brooklyn past Toronto for their season-high fifth straight victory
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

BOSTON: Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 and the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109 on Friday night.

Franz Wagner scored 19 points to help Orlando win their fifth straight game. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Jaylen Brown had 26 for Boston. The Celtics dropped to 22-8 with their third loss in four games.

Boston’s Robert Williams played in his first game since the NBA Finals after undergoing surgery on his left knee during the preseason. He had nine points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

76ERS 118 WARRIORS 106

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and Philadelphia beat short-handed Golden State.

Stephen Curry sat out for Golden State two nights after injuring his left shoulder in a loss at Indiana. Draymond Green (right quadriceps contusion) and Andrew Wiggins (strained right adductor) also missed the game, while Klay Thompson played through soreness in his left knee to score 12 points. He was 4 of 17 from the field, missing 10 in a row at one point.

De’Anthony Melton had 17 points and seven assists for Philadelphia. The 76ers improved to 16-12, opening a seven-game homestand with four straight victories.

Jordan Poole led the defending champion Warriors with 29 points. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points in his return to the arena where he played in college at Villanova, and Kevon Looney had 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Golden State dropped to 2-14 on the road and 14-15 overall.

Embiid has scored 30 or more points in six straight games and 11 of 12.

CAVALIERS 118 PACERS 112

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and Cleveland overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Indiana.

Mitchell made his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 3:41 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead for good at 112-110.

The Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 35-18 in the final period, holding Indiana without a field goal in the final 5:42. Cleveland improved to 13-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, tying Memphis for the best home record in the NBA.

Darius Garland had 20 points and 10 assists, and Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and nine assists for the Cavaliers. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points off the bench to lead Indiana.

KNICKS 114 BULLS 91

In Chicago, RJ Barrett scored 27 points and New York again used 3-point shooting to beat Chicago, sweeping the two-game set to run their winning streak to six.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each added 22 points to help the Knicks follow their 128-120 overtime victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night. New York, which entered 26th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, was 17 for 44 on 3s after going 18 of 34 two nights earlier.

Brunson made a career-high six shots on nine attempts from beyond the arc, Grimes was 5 of 9 from long-range and Barrett went 3 of 5.

Julius Randle had 19 points and 12 rebounds for New York.

Zach LaVine had 17 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost three straight.

NETS 119 RAPTORS 116

In Toronto, Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Brooklyn past Toronto for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the winning basket.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks as the Nets overcame an 18-point deficit to sweep the season series from Toronto for the first time since 2002-03.

VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points.

MAVERICKS 130 TRAIL BLAZERS 110

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood had a season-high 32 points along with 12 rebounds and Dallas beat Portland.

Two of Dallas’ top three scorers each had 20 before halftime — the NBA scoring leader Doncic with 23 to 20 for Wood — and combined to make 22 of 35 from the field as Dallas shot 56 percent.

Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24 to end a four-game streak of at least 35 points that was tied for the longest in the NBA this season with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

The Mavericks ended the Blazers’ three-game winning streak while beating Portland for the sixth consecutive time.

KINGS 122 PISTONS 113

In Detroit, Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Sacramento used a dominant performance from their starters to beat Detroit.

Sacramento’s starting five outscored Detroit’s 99-66. De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists for the Kings, and Keegan Murray added 20 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 22 points and rookie Jalen Duran added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

HAWKS 125 HORNETS 106

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and depleted Atlanta handed Charlotte their seventh straight loss.

AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks. They shot 63 percent in the first half and built a 24-point lead.

LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets. They are an NBA-worst 7-22.

TIMBERWOLVES 112 THUNDER 110

In Oklahoma City, Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and short-handed Minnesota beat Oklahoma City to snap a three-game losing streak.

Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert (sprained left ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and D’Angelo Russell (bruised left knee).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost five in a row.

Topics: NBA Boston Celtics ORLANDO MAGIC

