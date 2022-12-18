You are here

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles – South Korea military

Updated 18 December 2022
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland, despite international bans and sanctions. (AP)
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

  • The fired ballistic missiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
  • North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year
SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Sunday, South Korea’s military said.
Japan’s Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said the North Korean-fired ballistic missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
The missiles flew to an altitude of 550km and covered a range of 250km, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
Ino said there had been no report of damage from the missiles so far.
The North’s missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine that experts said would allow quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programs.
The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground which has been used to test missile technologies, including rocket engines and space launch vehicles, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.
In November, North Korea test-fired an ICMB that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200km off Japan.
Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict.

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
  • Salang Tunnel, north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion
  • Not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago
AP

KABUL: At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said Sunday.
The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion. It is a key link between the country’s north and south.
A spokesman for Parwan province, Said Himatullah Shamim, said Saturday night’s tunnel explosion killed at least 19 people, including women and children. He said survivors remain trapped under rubble and that the number of casualties could rise.
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Parwan’s health department has received 14 dead and 24 injured so far, according to local official Dr. Abdullah Afghan. There are five women and two children among the dead, he said, and the rest are men who are severely burnt and cannot be recognized.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, Molvi Hamidullah Misbah, said earlier Sunday that the fire was extinguished and that teams were still working to clear the tunnel.

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail

Updated 18 December 2022
  • He has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis revealed for the first time in an interview Sunday that he had signed a resignation letter nearly a decade ago should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.
Francis — who turned 86 on Saturday — has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties.
In Spanish newspaper ABC, the pontiff said he signed his resignation letter and handed it over to the Vatican’s secretary of state, Tarcisio Bertone, before that cardinal’s retirement in 2013.
“I signed the resignation and I told him, ‘In case of medical impediment or whatever, here’s my resignation. You have it’,” the pope said.
Asked by the interviewer whether he wanted that fact to be known, Francis replied: “That’s why I’m telling you.”
He added that he didn’t know what Bertone subsequently did with the letter.
Francis has been limited in his ability to walk by an inoperable knee condition which has forced him to rely on a wheelchair in recent months.
The pope has had to cancel or curtail activities several times over the past year because of pain and in an interview in July he acknowledged that he needed to slow down.
“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said.
Francis’s predecessor, Benedict XVI, quit over failing health in 2013. He now lives quietly in Vatican City.

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

Updated 18 December 2022
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

PESHAWAR: Four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded Sunday when suspected militants attacked a police station in the country’s volatile northwest, police said.
The suspects used grenades and automatic weapons on the station in Lakki Marwat district before fleeing the scene overnight, said Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station.
Khan said police on duty retaliated and called for reinforcement before the attackers, their ammunition apparently exhausted, fled the scene before help arrived. Police were searching for the attackers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but previous attacks on police in the district have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP.
Last month, militants ambushed a routine police patrol, killing all six policemen in the vehicle in the Dadewala area of the Lakki Marwat district. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Dadewala ambush. The militant group is separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan late last month, killing a police officer and three family members traveling in a car nearby. The bombing wounded 23 others, mostly police.
Both southwestern Baluchistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan, where Taliban rule last year emboldened Pakistani Taliban.

Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million

Updated 18 December 2022
  • A quarter of Kyiv remains without heating but metro system back in service
  • Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Basic services were being restored in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Saturday after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, as residents navigated a city gripped by fog and girded for a holiday season marked by uncertainty.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a quarter of Kyiv remained without heating but that the metro system was back in service and all residents had been reconnected to water supply by early morning.

Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity, he said, but emergency outages would still be implemented to save power. “Because the deficit of electricity is significant,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

“Repair work continues without a break after yesterday’s terrorist attack. ... Of course, there is still a lot of work to do to stabilize the system,” he said.

“There are problems with the heat supplies. There are big problems with water supplies,” Zelensky added, saying Kyiv as well as Vinnytsia and Lviv further to the west were experiencing the most difficulty.

Earlier this month, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko had warned of an “apocalypse” scenario for the capital if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continued, though he also said there was no need yet for people to evacuate.

“We are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen,” he told Reuters on Dec. 7.

In a gloomy winter haze on Saturday, officials reopened a popular pedestrian bridge that had been damaged during an earlier air strike and were setting up a smaller-than-usual Christmas tree in a central square.

The vast space in front of the centuries-old St. Sophia Cathedral is traditionally anchored by a hulking evergreen at Christmas. But officials this year opted for a 12-meter (40-foot) artificial tree festooned with energy-saving lights powered by a generator.

Orthodox Christians make up the majority of Ukraine’s 43 million people.

Klitschko said the tree was funded by donors and businesses, and that no public celebrations would take place.

“I doubt this will be a true holiday,” said Kyiv resident Iryna Soloychuk, who arrived with her daughter to see the tree just hours after another round of air-raid alerts wailed across the country.

“But we should understand that we’re all together, that we should help one another.”

Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital

Updated 18 December 2022
  • The police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

LONDON: A woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died, police said Saturday.
London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform.
The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition.
Asake said he was “overwhelmed with grief” at Ikumelo’s death.
“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” he wrote on Instagram.
The police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries.
It urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by Ikumelo’s death.
“Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time,” he said.
“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It’s vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible.”
The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city’s most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.

 

