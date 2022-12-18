You are here

Ex-US officials, Iranian opposition groups see end to Tehran regime

People protest against executions and detentions in Iran, in front of the Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York City (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2022
ALI YOUNES

  • Summit in Washington DC attended by ex-Secretary of State Pompeo, ex-vice chief of staff of army
  • Participants urge international community to support nationwide protests against regime
ALI YOUNES

Washington: A gathering of Iranian opposition groups has urged the international community and the US to support protesters who are in the third month of their uprising against the regime in Tehran.
The Organization of Iranian American Communities, which is active in the US, held a summit in Washington DC attended by former senior American officials such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; retired Gen. Jack Keane, former vice chief of staff of the army; and former Gov. Gary Lock.
OIAC officials said in a statement that the past three months have been “unprecedented,” adding: “Over 30,000 protesters have been detained, more than 700 killed, while the regime has begun executing imprisoned protesters.”
The OIAC hopes that through the protests and opposition, Iran’s theocratic regime will be replaced by a democratic, secular, non-nuclear one.
Iran’s theocracy was established after a revolution in 1979 that toppled the pro-Western Shah Reza Pahlavi.
Massive nationwide protests were sparked in September this year by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police.
According to eyewitness accounts, she was beaten inside a police van on her way to a detention center, having been arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. Amini’s death sparked mass anti-regime protests across Iran, resulting in a brutal crackdown.
“The current uprising in Iran is one of the world’s most important developments in 2022,” said Maryam Rajavi, president of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran, who urged Western governments to support the protesters in their quest to overthrow the regime.
“Today, we are not only saying that the world is suffering from terrorism, war and insecurity because of the religious tyranny in Iran, but that the Iranian uprising and revolution have a gift for the Middle East and the world, which is peace, friendship and peaceful coexistence.”
Pompeo criticized the administration of US President Joe Biden, saying his predecessor Donald Trump had sought to curtail Iran’s weapons programs.
Lock said the US should support the Iranian people’s desire to be free, adding: “To the people of Iran, you are waging an uprising against a brutal and corrupt regime.”
US civil rights activists also spoke at the event, expressing their support for Iranian communities in exile.
“(Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali) Khamenei and his thugs should be out and an elected leadership should be in,” a protest leader said.
Sam Brownback, a former US congressman, senator and governor, told the gathering that the regime’s days are numbered and “would soon be over.”
He added: “The idea of a religion running a government — it hurts the religion, it hurts the government and it hurts the people. And that’s what we’ve seen taking place in Iran.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Questions raised over legality of Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

Questions raised over legality of Lockerbie suspect’s extradition
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

Questions raised over legality of Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

Questions raised over legality of Lockerbie suspect’s extradition
  • Amnesty International: ‘Even a facade of legality was not maintained’
  • Libyan PM: Officials worked within ‘international judicial framework to extradite accused citizens’
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The family of the Libyan accused of bringing down Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie have said the US staged an abduction using a local militia leader, The Observer reported on Sunday.

Mohammed Abouagela Masud was charged last week in the US more than 30 years after the 1988 bombing that killed 270 people.

The 71-year-old’s family say he was kidnapped from his home in Tripoli in November by gunmen led by a local warlord on the orders of the US.

Masud, who had previously served a prison sentence in Libya over crimes committed while working for the Qaddafi regime, was detained for 10 days before being transferred to US custody in Malta.

Libya and the US do not share an extradition treaty, and no warrant was issued for his capture. However, officials in Libya have referred to an Interpol warrant as justification.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last week said Masud had been transferred “in a lawful manner according to established procedures.”

But Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We have long called for accountability for crimes (including the Lockerbie attack) under international law but this has to be done in a manner that respects due process and upholds fair trial rights.”

She added: “In this case even a facade of legality was not maintained … there was no hearing for (Masud) to challenge the lawfulness of his detention and transfer.”

In response to the claims, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Masud’s transfer was “lawful” and officials had worked within an “international judicial framework to extradite accused citizens.”

Topics: Libya Lockerbie

Seven Iraqi police killed in suspected Daesh attack: Police sources

Seven Iraqi police killed in suspected Daesh attack: Police sources
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

Seven Iraqi police killed in suspected Daesh attack: Police sources

Seven Iraqi police killed in suspected Daesh attack: Police sources
  • Attack near Kirkuk in the country’s north, where remnants of Daesh group militants are active
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

KIRKUK: At least seven members of Iraq’s federal police were killed Sunday during an attack near Kirkuk in the country’s north, where remnants of Daesh group militants are active, police and government sources said.

A bomb blast initially targeted a truck transporting the men. It was followed by “a direct attack with small arms,” near the village of Chalal Al-Matar, a federal police officer who attributed the assault to Daesh, said on condition of anonymity.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

“An assailant has been killed and we are looking for the others,” the officer said, adding that two policemen were also wounded in the attack.

In Baghdad, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed the attack, saying seven police, including one officer, were killed.

Daesh seized large swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory from 2014, declaring a “caliphate” where they ruled with brutality before the militants’ defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.

Daesh lost its last Syrian bastion, near the Iraqi border, in 2019.

The US-led anti- Daesh coalition continued a combat role in Iraq until December last year, but roughly 2,500 American soldiers remain in the country as trainers.

Daesh remnants, however, remain active in several areas of Iraq.

Baghdad’s security forces continue to carry out counter-terrorism operations against the group and the deaths of Daesh fighters in airstrikes and raids are regularly announced.

Despite the setbacks which has left Daesh a shadow of its former self, the group can still call on an underground network of between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters to carry out attacks on both sides of the porous Iraqi-Syrian border, according to a UN report released earlier this year.

On Wednesday a roadside bomb that hit a military vehicle killed three Iraqi soldiers in farmland north of Baghdad, the defense ministry said.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing in a known hotspot of Daesh sleeper cells.

Last month a machine gun attack on a remote northern Iraqi military post killed four soldiers near Kirkuk, a military source said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

In January 2021, Daesh claimed responsibility for a twin suicide attack at a Baghdad market that killed 32 people, the first such assault in the city for more than three years.

Topics: Iraq Kirkuk

Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts

Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts

Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts
  • Alyawi expressed optimism that his teams could restore up to 100 works per year
  • Some manuscripts date from the early Abbasid era
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: In an annex of Iraq’s national museum, a conservator pores over a 17th-century manuscript, carrying out delicate restoration work as part of efforts to preserve and digitise 47,000 precious texts.

“Some manuscripts date back almost 1,000 years,” said Ahmed Al-Alyawi, who heads the House of Manuscripts body.

“There are writings in Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Hebrew and Kurdish,” he added, noting the texts’ “immense cultural diversity.”

In a country that bears the scars of decades of conflict and has seen antiquities and cultural heritage regularly plundered, the House of Manuscripts’ collection has managed to survive.

It was safely stashed away in the Baghdad suburbs, while the national museum was ransacked in the turmoil following the 2003 US-led invasion. Employees and residents prevented subsequent looting attempts at the “underground shelter” where it was stored, Alyawi said.

The collection, now ensconced in the national museum in the capital Baghdad, includes books, parchments and calligraphy boards, some of them damaged by humidity, pests and centuries of use.

Some manuscripts date from the early Abbasid era, while some seventh-century calligraphy boards in Kufic script were written on parchment “even before the manufacture of paper,” Alyawi said.

A conservator wearing a white lab coat brushed dust from a gnarled board, as a colleague cut fine paper to repair a 17th-century Persian text dedicated to the Shiite religious commemoration of Ashura.

Each intervention must “preserve the old appearance” of a work, said Tayba Ahmed, 30, who has been doing restoration for three years.

But it also must reduce any damage to the work “so that it can live longer,” she added.

A text “may not have a cover, the pages might be detached, you may have to sew and make a leather cover,” she said.

“You can spend several months with the same book.”

Ahmed is one of seven Iraqi conservators who are currently undergoing training, funded by the Italian embassy, to help them carry out their colossal restoration mission.

The program involves working with Italian expert Marco Di Bella, whose country has previously funded equipment for the House of Manuscripts’ offices, including lighting.

Peering over an 18th-century Ottoman astronomy book, its pages filled with elegant black ink calligraphy, Di Bella made comments in English that were translated into Arabic.

“The most complex process is... deciding what to do and how to intervene on the manuscript,” the Italian conservator told AFP.

“Every single manuscript is assessed... we describe the damage” and try “to understand... the origin” of each piece, he added.

The program also helps reintroduce traditional conservation materials that are now coming “back into fashion,” Di Bella said, such as starch as an adhesive.

While his team has just four scanners to digitise the entire archive, Alyawi decried a lack of funding that prevented purchasing other specialized equipment or hiring more staff.

Despite the obstacles, Alyawi expressed optimism that his teams could restore up to 100 works per year — making a slow dent in the potentially thousands of works requiring attention.

The House of Manuscripts archive “is a leading collection in Iraq and the region,” said Zakaria Haffar, Iraq project manager at the National Library of France (BNF).

In October, the House of Manuscripts signed a partnership with the BNF, following financial support from the Aliph Foundation, which works to protect cultural heritage in conflict zones.

In addition to providing materials — such as specialist paper and leather — the cooperation will see an “exchange of skills” to assist with digitization, restoration and cataloguing, Haffar said.

Mayassa Shehab, who has worked in restoration for half her life, said the preservation and digitization mission is of immense importance.

“It is the heritage of our country,” the 52-year-old said. “As it has been handed down to us, we must pass it on to future generations.”

Topics: Iraq

France ‘condemns’ Israel’s expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer

France ‘condemns’ Israel’s expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer
Updated 18 December 2022
Agencies

France ‘condemns’ Israel’s expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer

France ‘condemns’ Israel’s expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer
  • ‘We condemn today the Israeli authorities’ decision, against the law, to expel Salah Hamouri to France’
  • Supporters say Hamouri’s deportation from his birthplace by an ‘occupying power’ was illegal
Updated 18 December 2022
Agencies

PARIS: France on Sunday condemned Israel’s expulsion of French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri, who had been held in Israeli prisons without charge since March accused of security offenses.

Hamouri arrived in Paris on Sunday morning, an AFP correspondent said, where he was welcomed by his wife Elsa, politicians, NGO representatives and supporters at the French capital’s Charles de Gaulle airport.

“We condemn today the Israeli authorities’ decision, against the law, to expel Salah Hamouri to France,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel’s interior ministry said earlier on Sunday Hamouri was deported “following Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked’s decision to withdraw his residency status.”

Hamouri, 37, had been held under a controversial practice known as administrative detention, which allows suspects to be detained for renewable periods of up to six months.

The supporters said Hamouri’s deportation from his birthplace by an “occupying power” was illegal.

The French foreign ministry said Paris had been “fully mobilized, including at the highest level of the state, to ensure Salah Hamouri’s rights are respected, that he benefits from all possible assistance and that he can lead a normal life in Jerusalem, where he was born, resides and wishes to live.”

“France also took several steps to communicate to the Israeli authorities in the clearest way its opposition to this expulsion of a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, an occupied territory under the Fourth Geneva Convention,” it added.

On his arrival, his supporters unfurled a banner saying “Welcome Salah” and some carried Palestinian flags. Around a dozen police officers were also at the airport.

“It’s a happy day for a family reunited but for the Palestinian people, it’s a sad day,” Amnesty International’s France chief, Jean-Claude Samouiller, said.

He described the expulsion as a “crime of apartheid.”

Topics: Israel

Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8% turnout: electoral commission

Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8% turnout: electoral commission
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8% turnout: electoral commission

Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8% turnout: electoral commission
  • Saied dissolved old parliament, extended powers in 2021
  • Main political parties to boycott Saturday’s vote
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia's parliamentary election on Saturday had turnout of only 8.8 percent, the head of the electoral commission announced, saying that about 803,000 people voted according to official preliminary figures.
Most Tunisian political parties had boycotted the election, rejecting the constitutional basis for the vote and criticising the electoral law that governed it.

Tunisians were voting to elect a new parliament, to the backdrop of a soaring cost-of-living crisis and concerns of democracy backsliding in the North African country.
Opposition parties — including the Salvation Front coalition that the popular Ennahda party is part of — are boycotting the polls because they say the vote is part of President Kais Saied’s efforts to consolidate power. The decision to boycott will likely lead to the next legislature being subservient to the president, whom critics accuse of authoritarian drift.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Parliament last met in July 2021. Saied then froze the legislature and dismissed his government after years of political deadlock and economic stagnation. He dissolved parliament in March. Since then, Saied, who was elected in 2019 and still enjoys the backing of more than half of the electorate, has also curbed the independence of the judiciary and weakened parliament’s powers.
In a referendum in July, Tunisians approved a constitution that hands broad executive powers to the president. Saied, who spearheaded the project and wrote the text himself, made full use of the mandate in September, changing the electoral law to diminish the role of political parties.
The new law reduces the number of member of the lower house of parliament from 217 to 161, who are now to be elected directly instead of via a party list. And lawmakers who “do not fulfil their roles” can be removed if 10 percent of their constituents lodge a formal request.
Critics say the electoral law reforms have hit women particularly hard. Only 127 women are among the 1,055 candidates running in Saturday’s election.
Saied’s critics accuse him of endangering the democratic process. But many others believe that scrapping the party lists puts individuals ahead of political parties and will improve elected officials’ accountability. They are exasperated with political elites, welcome their increasingly autocratic president’s political reforms and see the vote for a new parliament as a chance to solve their dire economic crisis.
The voter turnout appeared lower during the morning hours, although Associated Press reporters saw people queuing outside several voting station around the capital, Tunis. President Saied and his wife, Ichraf Chebil, cast their ballots in Ennasr, an upscale suburb north of Tunis on Saturday morning.
Saied called on citizens to vote “with your hearts and your conscience to reclaim your legitimate rights to justice and freedom.” He also warned against supporting those he claimed had abused power and “depleted the country of valuable resources after bribing people to elect them under the old electoral law.”
The Tunisian government is deeply indebted and chronically short of funds to pay for badly needed food and energy. Food prices have soared over the past months and shortages of basic staples like sugar, vegetable oil, rice, milk and even bottled water have threatened to turn simmering discontent into larger turmoil.
Many believe their country’s decade-old democratic revolution has failed, a decade after Tunisia was the only nation to emerge from the Arab Spring protests with a democratic government.
Hédia Sekhiri, a retired private sector worker, said she came out to vote to set an example for young people. “It’s my duty as a citizen ... to build a better future for our country,” Sekhiri said.
Amor Hamad, a 58-year-old engineer in Tunis, said he hopes his vote will “contribute to the evolution of the country in the right direction and put an end to 10 years of disastrous leadership by successive governments since the 2011 revolution.”
The vote comes on the 12th anniversary of the event that sparked the Arab Spring — when a Tunisian fruit vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, set himself on fire because of the dire economic situation under the long-time strongman rule of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Bouazizi died weeks later. His act of desperation prompted protests that led to the dictator’s ouster and provoked similar uprisings around the Arab world.

Topics: Tunisia

