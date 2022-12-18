Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Malaysian monarch, PM after landslide

You are here

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have offered condolences to the King of Malaysia and the Prime Minister following a landslide. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have offered condolences to the King of Malaysia and the Prime Minister following a landslide. (SPA)
  • At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite early on Friday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have offered condolences to the King of Malaysia and the Prime Minister following a landslide in the state of Selangor, which resulted in deaths, injuries and missing persons, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The search for missing campers caught in the deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite continued for a third day on Sunday, with the fire department saying the chance of finding survivors is slim.

At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite early on Friday while campers slept in tents at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km (30 miles) north of capital Kuala Lumpur.

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 were safe and nine still missing, the Selangor state fire and rescue department said. Those killed included seven children.

  • Project distributes $40 vouchers for individuals to shop for their families’ needs
AMMAN: “Kanaf in Jordan,” the Jordanian and Saudi charity project, has benefited 23,529 needy Jordanians, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees in the country, the Jordan News Agency reported on Sunday.

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched the fourth edition of the annual winter clothing project last month. 

The project comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief initiatives provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for the benefit of refugees and people in need in Jordan.

It distributes vouchers worth JD29 ($40) to each individual, allowing them to shop based on the needs of their family, the JHCO stated.

 

  • Each brand presented its own cultural spin in a mix of 32 parades and exclusive shows.
RIYADH: Modesty took center stage at Riyadh’s Modest Fashion Week, which featured local and international designers in a three-day event that concluded at Al-Faisaliah Hotel on Dec. 17.

The show’s theme, “Roots to the Future,” gave fashion enthusiasts and influencers from across the globe a taste of modesty, with each brand presenting its own cultural spin in a mix of 32 parades and exclusive shows.

Ozlem Shahin, CEO of Modest Fashion Weeks, has high hopes for the Saudi capital’s future role in the industry.

He said: “We believe that Riyadh is going to be the next capital for fashion.

“There’s a time for modesty, and it’s very easy to see all the luxury brands targeting it, but I think all of us have the responsibility to appreciate real modesty with all these beautiful designers from all around the world.”

Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, the Malaysian ambassador to the Kingdom, attended the event on Thursday to show support for his country’s brand, Innersejuk.

And as the global fashion world becomes more about identity and sustainability, Modest Fashion Week acts as a cornerstone in appreciating clothes from all over the world.

The show highlighted designers from Turkiye, Morocco, the Czech Republic, Nigeria, Italy, and the UK, and proceedings began with Saudi fashion brand, The String Story.

Shalin said: “There had been no platform for us to (come) together and bring collaborations, and highlight our talents. It was time to democratize fashion.”

Saudi label Foulard also dazzled the catwalk on Thursday, showcasing evening wear in its first collection at the show.

The clothes were inspired by the neutral colors, patterns, and architecture of the Umayyad dynasty.

Sara Rayess, founder of Foulard, told Arab News: “I think modest fashion is a lifestyle, and every hijabi woman and modest female can look elegant and stylish in her own way.

“To showcase and support these designers will definitely provide an international standard one day.”

Palestinian label Sawsan Designs presented an eye-catching collection, taking the opportunity to platform the region’s heritage and history with a modern twist.

Sawsan Mahmoud, the brand’s director, told Arab News: “Whenever you want to build on something, there has to be a basis. Ours is history, culture, values, and our heritage, so it’s beautiful to revive all this in a modern way that the new generations will accept and like.

“They will be the messengers of this, without feeling it’s a burden.”

Mahmoud hopes that by using her engineering background to create innovative designs, she can play her part in preserving her country’s culture.

Maryam Khan, CEO of the UK fashion label Daska, told Arab News: “It’s important to give women a choice, so they don’t have to be looking through different brands and online platforms. This is right here for them.”

Muslim designer Khan acknowledges the diverse spectrum within the term “modesty.”

It can mean covering certain areas of the body or being fully covered, and Daska’s collection pushes the boundaries of color, design, and versatility, while also catering to plus-size women.

Modest Fashion Week began in Istanbul in 2015, and has taken place in London, Dubai, Amsterdam, Jakarta, and now Riyadh since then.

 

Young Saudi authors shine at Jeddah book fair

  • More than 900 publishers and booksellers from 40 countries took part
JEDDAH: “I was about five years old when my father started to take me to the library and I became addicted to English books,” Ghina Khalil, now 12, told Arab News at the Jeddah International Book Fair, which ended on Saturday. “That’s how I got the inspiration to write my own books.”

Khalil was one of several young authors who took part in this year’s fair. She presented her first book, “The Desert Road,” which she explained is the story of two girls, Bella and Lucy, who “decide to go to a place that no one ever returns from. They spent a few days there until something happened that could change their lives.”

Khalil said she plans to write her next book in Japanese, one of the languages she speaks along with English and “a little Korean.”

On the other side of the exhibition, 10-year-old Linda Al-Sheikhi — the fair’s youngest novelist — was signing copies of her book “The Scary Man.” It is intended as a warning to children not to trust strangers and tells the story of a man who tried to kidnap Al-Sheikhi and her brother, and how they managed to escape.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ten-year-old Linda Al-Sheikhi — the fair’s youngest novelist — was signing copies of her book ‘The Scary Man.’ It is intended as a warning to children not to trust strangers and tells the story of a man who tried to kidnap Al-Sheikhi and her brother, and how they managed to escape.

• Young author Saleh Al- Zahrani attributes his writing prowess to his passion for reading and to advice he received from a teacher. His motivational book, ‘Be A Scientist,’ was reportedly one of the exhibition’s bestsellers and won several awards.

While signing her book, Al-Sheikhi said: “My mother helped me produce this book, and (we hope) to translate it into English, because children across the world share the same concerns and interests. (I hope) my message reaches all children of the world, so they protect themselves from those who want to harm them.”

Young author Saleh Al-Zahrani attributes his writing prowess to his passion for reading and to advice he received from a teacher. His motivational book, “Be A Scientist,” was reportedly one of the exhibition’s bestsellers and won several awards. It is presented, he explained, as “a dialogue between me and the reader.” He said he wrote the book over a seven-year period, from the age of 7 to 14.

The 10-day book fair, which took place at Jeddah Superdome, was organized by the Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission. More than 900 publishers and booksellers from 40 countries took part.

 

Animal lovers in Dhahran saving stray local cats

  • Feline whisperers neuter, vaccinate and release
  • Overpopulation saw compound residents take action
DHAHRAN: At the tucked away Al-Mutlaq compound, situated on the main highway at the center of Dammam, Alkhobar and Dhahran, is a community of cat whisperers saving as many felines as they can.

The compound’s residents are being seen by some local residents as the saviors of many unwanted cats in the area. The problem started in 2016 when it began to rain cats and, well, cats. The area was overrun by strays that had sauntered in, had shrieking, fur-flying fights, and seemingly terrorized any and all human night walkers they came across.

With the population rising, word quickly spread in the neighborhood that the compound’s residents would take in and care for these strays. This resulted in many residents of the nearby neighborhoods dropping off unwanted kittens near the main gate and driving away.

These kittens would wander through the gate, pass the friendly security guards and make themselves at home. A group of concerned residents noticed the overpopulation and decided to raise cash so that they could vaccinate and neuter these furry animal friends.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The ‘Trap, Neuter and Return’ group consists of Sally Brown, Jawahir ‘Juju’ Islam, Rekha Nair, Laura Masoni, and Sanaa Tarneem Mohammed. ‘We started this group’s TNR program in 2016 — this was when the problem was overwhelming. We always had cats in the compound, workers were feeding them, families would feed them, but over a period of time, we saw a sudden upsurge of cats,” Mohammed said.

• It costs about SR300 ($79) for each TNR process and so they turned to Sally Brown for help. She had lived in Riyadh and on the west coast and brought in a wealth of information as a doctor, and how to raise funds to help these cats.

• Laura Masoni is responsible for the ‘dirty work’ of trapping with her 10-year-old daughter. They lure the cat with a small plate of food at around 10 p.m. and check on the trap in the morning at 6:30. All those trapped are announced on the social media group and are then taken to the Advanced Pet Clinic. They have to wrap the animals with towels so that they do not claw at their arms.

The group of mostly expats are the unofficial keepers of the Al-Mutlaq community’s “Trap, Neuter and Return” group, known as TNR. For these strays, the TNR is the best option, according to Al-Mutlaq’s community members because it allows these cats to be neutered and returned to their outdoor “homes.” This helps to control the health of the overall population and prevent the spread of disease.

When a cat has a “tipped ear,” it is the universally accepted method to identify a spayed, neutered and vaccinated feral cat. It means that a professional vet removed a tiny bit of the ear tip to signal that the cat is healthy and has been checked.

The group consists of Sally Brown, Jawahir ‘Juju’ Islam, Rekha Nair, Laura Masoni, and Sanaa Tarneem Mohammed. “We started this group’s TNR program in 2016 — this was when the problem was overwhelming. We always had cats in the compound, workers were feeding them, families would feed them, but over a period of time, we saw a sudden upsurge of cats,” Mohammed told Arab News.

“And the breeding cycles are quite close so they have just four-and-a-half months and then … they go into heat, so we will see cats all over, producing and reproducing kittens back-to-back. We found that people were abandoning — literally at the gate of the compound — and so we would have all these abandoned dumped cats coming in, trying to mark their territory and encroaching on the cats that were already there. And that led to a lot of fights and friction.

We want them to be healthier. We want them to be able to survive in the wild because let’s face it, not all of us can allow cats to come in and stay with us. If you look after a few of their needs and necessities like vaccinate them, spay them and neuter them, they’re happier. They’re well fed. They live longer.

Sanaa Tarneem Mohammed

“My children didn’t get to sleep because of the noise. We decided the problem was pressing enough for us to take a look at it. Most of us are expats and we got together and decided now we need to take a look at this,” she said.

Prior to that, and sadly in many parts of the country, people would trap stray cats and kittens and dispose of them in the desert — just abandon them or poison their food.

“We decided no, we couldn’t stomach that. So we got together with the compound management, with the owners and the compound manager, and we signed an agreement, saying that (we would take the) ownership and the responsibility of starting a group that would take care of trapping, neutering or spaying cats and releasing them back in the same place where we found them, to stabilize the population,” Mohammed said.

“So we did that. And then we got together again and raised funds as a community. Of course, some of us were not on board with the neutering and spaying part because they believe it’s un-Islamic and we are in a Muslim country. But I’ve been doing my own personal research about it. The Hadith I’ve read is that if it is (for) the betterment of the cat’s health, then neutering and spaying is okay, right? Because, ultimately, we’re not removing … parenthood from them, we want them to live a better life.

“We want them to be healthier. We want them to be able to survive in the wild because let’s face it, not all of us can allow cats to come in and stay with us. If you look after a few of their needs and necessities like vaccinate them, spay them and neuter them, they’re happier. They’re well fed. They live longer,” Mohammed said.

It costs about SR300 ($79) for each TNR process and so they turned to Sally Brown for help. She had lived in Riyadh and on the west coast and brought in a wealth of information as a doctor, and how to raise funds to help these cats.

“I’ve lived in the Kingdom for about 20 years, lived in this compound for 11 years. I first became involved with TNR cats in Riyadh at the National Guard Medical City due to (it) being overrun by cats. That was not too difficult (an) operation to pull off because you had thousands of people living there. So we could work in groups.

Brown said that in Jeddah, in Rabigh, it was also not difficult to do this because there was a large group of people able to help. The Al-Mutlaq compound, in contrast, is small.

“Then along with my friends, we started this group, we became aware of the fact we were being overrun during the kitten season. It wasn’t uncommon to find a cat lying out on the green as a day-old, they would have to be taken in and cleaned up or they would die.

“The mothers would leave them because they couldn’t deal with them. So we got together and we thought we’ll put together a group. The first thing I did when we set it up was contact the Advanced Pet Clinic that just opened here in Alkhobar.”

She contacted the APC’s owner, who agreed to offer them a 50 percent discount on all purchases. The resources have been used for sick and injured cats. However, Brown admitted that fundraising has been difficult, and compound residents have been asked to “sponsor a cat” with cash. Other fundraising efforts have included holding events, such as selling crafted and baked goods, with children and spouses pitching in to help.

“How we raise money is something of a continual battle, but we always get there somehow. What’s the most important thing also is, over the years, we have really stabilized the population here. The place was swarming at night with feral cats,” Brown said.

Rekha Nair, who became part of the TNR group two years ago, said a WhatsApp group has been set up to share information and concerns. “I go around the compound taking pictures of cats and then we do name them. So whenever we take a picture of a cat we know is tipped, that cat is already fixed, so we don’t have to worry about that one or take it to the vet. We share the photo in the WhatsApp group, that way we know where they’re hanging out and so we can put the trap there,” Nair told Arab News.

Laura Masoni is responsible for the “dirty work” of trapping with her 10-year-old daughter. They lure the cat with a small plate of food at around 10 p.m. and check on the trap in the morning at 6:30. All those trapped are announced on the social media group and are then taken to the APC. They have to wrap the animals with towels so that they do not claw at their arms.

“We have three traps, one cat at a time. They’re like big cages, we put some food inside. I do it almost every night because I used to work around the compound to feed the cats and if there are some new cats that need to be fixed, we share the picture with their location and say ‘yeah, so he needs to be done.’

“And that’s how, so far, we have been able to fix more than 50 cats since 2016. This year, we did around 20. When Juju (Jawahir Islam) was here, she used to set two or three cat traps every night around the compound. So we were able to catch three cats at once. And she (had) her driver … take them to the APC, which was useful,” Masoni told Arab News.

“People can donate directly to the APC, if they wish or they can donate to one of our houses. We tally it all up. Keep a record of all the money, that’s how it works,” Brown said.

 

Muhajir initiative documents Prophet’s journey from Makkah to Madinah

  • The Muhajir initiative is one of several cultural projects that the Samaya Investment company has launched, along with the Mount Thawr Cultural Center
MAKKAH: The team behind the Muhajir (Arabic for ‘migrant’) initiative announced that it has documented the Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Thawr Cave in Makkah to the Quba Mosque in Madinah, including more than 20 stops.

The team spent more than a year researching and documenting the path taken by the Prophet’s convoy.

Mohammed bin Samel Al-Salami, a professor of history and the Prophet’s biography — and a member of the Muhajir team — told Arab News that the team had relied heavily on the books of the Prophet’s biography for research purposes.

Some of the routes the Prophet took on his flight from the conspiracy against him in Makkah, Al-Salami said, were unknown at the time.

HIGHLIGHT

The details of the Prophet’s journey will be displayed in the Migration Museum in Mount Thawr in Makkah in an exhibition including documentaries, photos, drawings and maps. The show will be in several languages to enable pilgrims and foreign visitors to enjoy it as well.

Al-Salami added that the details of the Prophet’s journey will be displayed in the Migration Museum in Mount Thawr in Makkah in an exhibition including documentaries, photos, drawings and maps. The show will be in several languages to enable pilgrims and foreign visitors to enjoy it as well.

That exhibition, which will open soon, will complement the already-running exhibition telling the story of revelation, he added, which has proved popular with pilgrims.

The Muhajir initiative is one of several cultural projects that the Samaya Investment company has launched, along with the Mount Thawr Cultural Center.

 

