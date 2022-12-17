You are here

Death toll at Malaysia campsite landslide rises to 24, 10 still missing

Landslides are common in Malaysia, but typically only after heavy rains. (AP)
Reuters

  • Landslide in Batang Kali tore through the campsite while people slept in their tents
  • Initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000 cubic meters of earth collapsed
KUALA LUMPUR: Rescue teams searching for missing campers caught in Friday’s landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia recovered the bodies of a woman and a boy, raising the death toll to 24.
The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km north of Kuala Lumpur, tore through the campsite while people slept in their tents, killing the victims including six children.
Of the 94 people caught in the slide, 61 were safe and 10 still missing, according to the Selangor state fire and rescue department.
Search and rescue operations continued for a second day on Saturday after a halt overnight due to heavy rains that have complicated the operation, said the state fire and rescue chief, Norazam Khamis.
“We have to be careful because there is strong water flow from the top and in the soil. This complicates search operations because the ground is soft,” he said.
A total of 135 responders resumed scouring through thick mud and downed trees around 8.30 a.m. (0030 GMT) with the assistance of excavators and seven canines, according to Norazam.
Norazam told reporters chances were slim of more missing people being able to survive the lack of oxygen and the weight of the mud.
An initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000 cubic meters of earth had collapsed. The earth fell from an estimated height of 30 meters (100 ft) and covered an area of about an acre (0.4 hectares).
The Malaysia National Disaster Management Agency said they have identified six victims. The youngest was a 9-year-old boy.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters late on Friday the government would provide 10,000 ringgit ($2,260) in aid to families of every person killed in the tragedy, while survivors would receive 1,000 ringgit per household.
The Forestry Department in several states ordered the closure of campsites and hiking and off-road trails considered as high risk following the disaster.
Landslides are common in Malaysia, but typically only after heavy rains. Flooding occurs often, with about 21,000 people displaced last year by torrential rain in seven states.

Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid

Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid
Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid

Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid
  • Ukraine’s national energy provider imposes emergency blackouts
  • Strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a response to an explosion on the Kerch bridge
KYIV: Ukraine was working Saturday to restore electricity to hospitals, heating systems and other critical infrastructure in major cities after Russia’s latest wave of attacks on the power grid prompted accusations of “war crimes.”

The volley of missiles unleashed Friday pitched multiple cities into darkness, cutting water and heat and forcing people to endure below-freezing temperatures.

In the capital, where the mayor said only a third of residents had heat or water, people wrapped in winter coats crammed into underground metro stations after air raid sirens rang out in the morning.

“I woke up, I saw a rocket in the sky,” Kyiv resident 25-year-old Lada Korovai said. “I saw it and understood that I have to go to the tube.”

Ukraine’s national energy provider imposed emergency blackouts, saying its system had lost more than half its capacity after strikes targeted “backbone networks and generation facilities.”

Ukrenergo warned the extent of the damage in the north, south and center of the country meant it could take longer to restore supplies than after previous attacks.

“Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water supply facilities, heat supply facilities, sewage treatment plants,” Ukrenergo said in a statement Friday.

By evening, second city Kharkiv had restored power to just over half its residents, while hoping to have a fully operational grid by midnight.

After a series of embarrassing battlefield defeats, Russia since October has pursued an aerial onslaught against what Moscow says are military-linked facilities.

But France and the European Union said the suffering inflicted on freezing civilians constitutes war crimes, with the bloc’s foreign policy chief calling the bombings “barbaric.”

“These cruel, inhumane attacks aim to increase human suffering and deprive Ukrainian people,” Josep Borrell said.

Russia fired 74 missiles — mainly cruise missiles — on Friday, 60 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses, according to the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes left the capital Kyiv and 14 regions affected by power and water cuts.

“All their targets today are civilian, and these are mainly energy and heat supply facilities,” he said in his nightly address.

“Probably, as a result of this war, the meaning of the word ‘terror’ for most people in the world will be associated primarily with such crazy actions of Russia.”

In the central city of Kryvyi Rig, where Zelensky was born, the airstrikes hit a residential building.

“A 64 year old woman and a young couple died. Their little son still remains under the rubble of the house,” regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said, adding that 13 others had been wounded.

Oleksandr Starukh, head of the frontline Zaporizhzhia region, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, said his territory had been targeted by more than a dozen Russian missiles.

Kyiv, meanwhile, withstood one of the biggest missile attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Regional officials said their air defense forces had shot down 37 out of 40 missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said only 40 percent of residents had electricity and that the metro had stopped running so people could take shelter underground.

With about half of Ukraine’s energy grid damaged, the national operator warned Friday of emergency blackouts.

In Ukrainian-held Bakhmut — an eastern city at the epicenter of the war — some residents received wood stoves distributed by volunteers, journalists said.

Oleksandra, 85, braved the cold to collect medication at a pharmacy in the Donetsk region city.

“I’ll survive winter. I’ll just walk more to get warm,” the old woman said.

In the south, fresh Russian shelling in Kherson, recently recaptured by Ukraine, killed one person and wounded three more.

Kherson has been subjected to persistent Russian shelling since Moscow’s forces retreated in November, and power was cut in the city earlier this week.

On Thursday, Russian attacks killed 14 people, deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

In the Russian-controlled region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, Moscow-installed officials said shelling from Kyiv’s forces had killed eight and wounded 23.

“The enemy is conducting barbaric shelling of cities and districts of the republic,” Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed leader of Lugansk, said on social media.

Moscow has said the strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a response to an explosion on the Kerch bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the Crimean peninsula.

The Kremlin has said it holds Kyiv ultimately responsible for the humanitarian impact for refusing Russian negotiation terms.

Ukrainian defense officials said this week that their forces had shot down more than a dozen Iranian-made attack drones launched at Kyiv, a sign that Western-supplied systems are having an impact.

Ukrainian military leaders have warned Moscow is preparing for a major winter offensive, including a fresh attempt to take Kyiv.

Aiming to push Moscow to the negotiating table, the EU on Friday imposed further sanctions, adding restrictions on the export of drone engines to Russia or countries like Iran looking to supply Moscow with weapons.

But NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia was readying for a protracted war.

“We see that they are mobilizing more forces, that they are willing to suffer also a lot of casualties, that they are trying to get access to more weapons and ammunition,” he said.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 seen in Beijing after coronavirus rules eased

Deaths linked to COVID-19 seen in Beijing after coronavirus rules eased
Deaths linked to COVID-19 seen in Beijing after coronavirus rules eased

Deaths linked to COVID-19 seen in Beijing after coronavirus rules eased
  • China has not reported a COVID-19 death since Dec. 4
  • There are fears of a surge in cases around China’s winter holidays
BEIJING: Outside a funeral home in eastern Beijing, dozens of people were bundled up in parkas and hats against the freezing temperatures Friday evening as workers in full protective suits wheeled out coffins one by one.
When an employee with a clipboard shouted the name of the dead, a relative trundled up to the coffin to examine the body. One of the relatives said their loved one had been infected with COVID-19.
Deaths linked to the coronavirus are appearing in Beijing after weeks of China reporting no fatalities, even as the country is seeing a surge of cases.
That surge comes as the government last week dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures. On Wednesday, the government said it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required.
That halt in reporting made it unclear how fast the virus is spreading. Social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of infections.
It’s also unclear how many people are dying from the virus. An AP reporter who visited the Dongjiao Funeral home was told by relatives that at least two people cremated there had died after testing positive.
Health authorities had designated Dongjiao and one other funeral home to cremate those who die after testing positive, according to a relative of one of the dead. The woman said her elderly relative had fallen ill in early December, tested positive, and died Friday morning in an emergency ward.
She said there were lots of people in the emergency ward who had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that there weren’t enough nurses to take care of them. The woman did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.
Over about an hour, about a dozen bodies were wheeled from the Dongjiao funeral home.
About a half-dozen people inside described how another victim had struggled to breathe that morning before dying, and the death certificate listed “pneumonia” as the cause of death, even after a positive test for COVID-19, one of those people said. The people interviewed did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.
Three employees of shops in the complex that houses the funeral home said there had been a marked increase in the number of people going there in recent days. One estimated about 150 bodies were being cremated daily, up from what is normally a few dozen a day.
One employee attributed it to the coronavirus, although another said there are usually more deaths with the arrival of winter. The employees did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.
China has not reported a death from COVID-19 since Dec. 4.
China’s official death toll remains low, with just 5,235 deaths compared with 1.1 million in the United States. However, public health experts caution that such statistics can’t be directly compared.
Chinese health authorities count only those who died directly from COVID-19, excluding those whose underlying conditions were worsened by the virus. In many other countries, guidelines stipulate that any death where the coronavirus is a factor or contributor is counted as a COVID-19-related death.
Experts say this has been the longstanding practice in China, but questions have been raised at times about whether officials have sought to minimize the figures.
Also on Friday, China’s Cabinet ordered rural areas to prepare for the return of migrant workers this holiday season in hopes of preventing a big surge in COVID-19 cases in communities with limited medical resources.
Returnees must wear masks and avoid contact with elderly people, and village committees must monitor their movements, the guidelines said, but didn’t mention the possibility of isolation or quarantines.
There are fears of a surge in cases around China’s winter holidays, when tens of millions take to trains, buses and planes for what may be their only trip home all year.
The upcoming Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22, but migrants generally begin heading home two weeks or more in advance. Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home to help spread out the travel rush and reduce the potential for a bigger outbreak.
Medical resources in smaller cities and rural communities, which are home to about 500 million of China’s 1.4 billion people, lag far behind those of large cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Rural medical infrastructure includes 17,000 county-level hospitals — many of which lack even a single ICU bed — 35,000 township health centers and 599,000 village clinics.
China has been pushing to increase the number of fever clinics in rural areas to treat those with COVID-19 symptoms. Currently, about 19,400 such clinics or consulting rooms operate in communities and townships around the country, state media reported Friday.
By March 2023, about 90 percent of health centers at the township level will have fever clinics, Nie Chunlei, head of primary health at the National Health Commission, said Thursday.
“This will effectively enhance the capability of primary-level health care institutions to receive patients with fever,” said Nie, who also urged stockpiling of medicines and antigen test kits, many of which have become scarce even in big cities.
The lifting of some travel regulations has spurred both relief and anxiety over the level of COVID-19 preparedness.
Health experts have said China will face a peak of infections in the next month or two and is trying to persuade reluctant seniors and others at risk to get vaccinated.
The changes follow growing frustration with the “zero-COVID” policy blamed for hindering the economy and creating massive social stress. The easing began in November, and accelerated after Beijing and several other cities saw protests over the restrictions that grew into calls for President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down — a level of public dissent not seen in decades.
It’s unclear what prompted the government’s shift in policy. Experts cite economic pressure, public discontent, and the difficulties of containing the extremely infectious omicron variant as factors.
China wasn’t fully prepared for opening up from a public health standpoint, and the decision was driven mainly by economic and social factors, said Zeng Guang, a health expert formerly affiliated with China’s Center for Disease Control, speaking at a conference organized by the state-run Global Times newspaper.
Under the relaxed rules, obligatory testing is no longer required and people with mild symptoms are permitted to recover at home rather than go to a quarantine center. Meanwhile, the semi-autonomous gambling enclave of Macao will scrap its mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from Hong Kong, Taiwan and overseas starting Saturday, the government said.
However, travelers must spend five days in home isolation and undergo testing, and are barred from entering mainland China until the 10th day upon arrival. Both Macao and Hong Kong have scrapped most anti-COVID-19 measures.

Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83

Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83
Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83

Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83
  • Jose Maria Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party
  • The self-exiled communist leader has lived in Europe since the late 1980s
MANILA: Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison died on Friday night at the age of 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands, his party said on Saturday.
Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing — the New People’s Army (NPA) — has been waging an armed rebellion in one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies. The conflict between the NPA and the Philippine government has killed more than 40,000 people.
“The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light,” the party said in a statement on its website.
The self-exiled communist leader has lived in Europe since the late 1980s, after his release from jail following the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose namesake son was elected president in a May election this year.
Sison was put on a US terrorist list in 2002, preventing him from traveling.
The party said Sison died peacefully at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday after being confined in the hospital in Utrecht. It did not give a reason for Sison’s confinement.
“Even as we mourn, we vow (to) continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people’s beloved Ka Joma,” the party said.
Sison was also known as Joma and “Ka” means comrade.
President Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had prioritized ending the conflict when he took office in 2016, but he abandoned peace efforts, infuriated by repeated rebel attacks during the talks
At its peak, the NPA had 25,000 armed fighters, but now has about 2,000, the military has said.

Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue

Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue
Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue

Three left critically injured after crush at London concert venue
LONDON: Three people were in critical condition in hospital on Friday after a crush outside a south London venue hosting a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake, UK police said.
Emergency teams were called to the O2 Academy in Brixton on Thursday evening following reports that “a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue,” the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers, ambulance crews and fire brigade responders arrived to find numerous people with injuries caused by the crush.
Officers provided first aid and CPR to members of the public “in order to save life,” Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove told reporters in an update from outside the venue.
Eight people were taken to hospital by ambulance while two “less seriously injured” were treated at the scene.
Four of those admitted to hospital were initially in critical conditions but that number was reduced to three by Friday lunchtime.
In an evening update, police said those three, aged 21, 23 and 33, remained in critical condition.
“This is still a fast-moving and evolving picture and we’re working to establish the events that led up to last night’s incident,” Wingrove said.
An “urgent investigation” was under way led by specialist crime detectives and cordons remained outside the site as officers surveyed the scene, he added.
The “serious incident” occurred during the last of three sold-out performances at the nearly century-old venue by singer-songwriter Asake.
The gig was canceled midway through his performance.
Video clips posted on social media and featured on newspaper websites appeared to show packed crowds pushing up against the doors of the 02 Academy, as well as violent scuffles in the foyer.
The footage showed irate attendees inside being told that up to 3,000 people had tried to break through the doors, with some succeeding, and that police had ordered the show to stop.
It was unclear who was involved in some of the clashes.

However, Wingrove confirmed that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, a policing watchdog, was reviewing an officer’s conduct at the scene.
That followed footage appearing to show a policeman shoving someone down several stairs outside the venue.
Police later said that matter had been assessed by the Directorate of Professional Standards and “there is no evidence of misconduct” by the police officer.
The police added that one woman at the concert was arrested after assaulting an officer.
The Met appealed for witnesses to come forward, noting it was creating an online portal on its website for the thousands of people there to upload testimony and evidence.
“We’re also aware of a vast amount of footage being shared on social media,” Wingrove said.
“And of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with body-worn video that officers have.”
Asake wrote on Instagram that he did not yet have “the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption.
“But we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end,” he added, apologizing to attendees that the concert was cut short.
The performer said his heart was “with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort,” and that he was “in the process of reaching out” to those individuals.
The O2 Academy could not be immediately reached for comment.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his thoughts were “with all those affected by the awful incident” and that he was in close contact with the Met.
“I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city,” he added.
“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.”

 

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, address a meeting on U.N. peacekeeping at U.N. head
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, address a meeting on U.N. peacekeeping at U.N. head
  • Developing countries play host to more than 80 percent of the world’s refugees, according to UNHCR, which also announced in May that the number of displaced people crossed 100 million for the first time
UNITED NATIONS: Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
In a joint statement issued Friday, the US actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.
Jolie first started working with the UN refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described the multi-hyphenate as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.”
“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying. “I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”
In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month, Jolie alluded to frustration with the lack of global progress in ending sexual violence in conflict.
“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again. We promise to draw — and to hold — that line. But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again,” she wrote, specifically calling out UN Security Council members for “abusing their veto power.”
Jolie previously characterized the United Nations as “imperfect” during a 2017 speech in Geneva, but also defended the international body and said it needed to be supported.
She later pressed the United Nations to create a permanent and independent investigative body to amass and evaluate evidence in cases regarding alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other human rights violations. While promoting that effort at UN headquarters in 2019, she told the AP that promoting equality for women, combatting injustice, and helping refugees were the most important parts of her life after her children.
“But in many ways, they go hand in hand,” she said. Jolie has been involved in other advocacy efforts, recently pushing for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act in the US
Jolie began visiting refugee camps in 2001, and was appointed as a UNHCR goodwill ambassador that same year. At the time, the then-high commissioner said he hoped the then-26-year-old actress could direct young people’s attention to the plight of refugees.
Last year, Jolie told The Associated Press in Burkina Faso that she was concerned that increasing displacement across the world would drive more instability — and that governments had to do something to address the conflicts at the root of the issue.
“Compared to when I began working with UNHCR 20 years ago, it seems like governments have largely given up on diplomacy ... countries which have the least are doing the most to support the refugees,” she told the AP.
Developing countries play host to more than 80 percent of the world’s refugees, according to UNHCR, which also announced in May that the number of displaced people crossed 100 million for the first time. Speaking to the AP in August, Grandi praised the European Union’s efforts to aid Ukrainian refugees but implored world leaders to remember the other humanitarian crises for which is agency was fundraising.
“The big problem that we have at the moment is that it tends to marginalize all other crises in which people suffer,” Grandi said of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
UNHCR lists different categories of “prominent supporters” on its website, including goodwill ambassadors like Australian actor Cate Blanchett, British author Neil Gaiman and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.
In response to a request for additional comment, a spokesperson for the UN agency declined to offer further details beyond saying that UNHCR “has no intention of appointing anyone else in the role of special envoy.”

