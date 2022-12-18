Amnesty says at least 27 people in Iran could face execution after ‘sham’ trials

LONDON: As Iran hanged a second man in connection with protests on Monday, Amnesty International said that at least 27 people in the country, including three juveniles, were at “great risk” of execution in “grossly unfair sham trials.”
In a letter sent to Iranian Chief of Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei earlier in the month, the human rights organization said that some of those at risk had been sentenced to death while others had been charged with crimes that could result in the death penalty.
Iran Human Rights said on Saturday that the actual number was likely to be much higher, as most families were under pressure to keep quiet. The Oslo-based group estimated the figure to be at least 39.
Amnesty said that all of the individuals they considered to be at risk had been denied “the rights to adequate defense and access to lawyers of their choosing; to be presumed innocent; to remain silent; and to receive a fair, public hearing.”
In violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Iran ratified, three children are being tried in adult courts.
Several defendants had been tortured and their “confessions” used as evidence, sources told Amnesty.
Among those alleged to have been tortured to extract confessions are married couple Farzaneh and Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou.
Amnesty said that Hamid, who is a doctor, was removed from hospital after undergoing surgery for internal bleeding and taken to court while still heavily sedated.
The couple’s first two lawyers dropped their case after receiving threats from officials.
Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged on Monday for killing two members of the security forces with a knife and wounding four other people, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency reported.
He was executed just over three weeks after being arrested in November, rights groups said.
The hanging came after Mohsen Shekari, also 23, was executed on Thursday on charges of wounding a member of the security forces. It was the first case of the death penalty being used against a protester.
“I urge you to immediately quash all convictions and death sentences, refrain from seeking further death sentences, and ensure that anyone charged with a recognizable criminal offense is tried in proceedings meeting international fair trial standards without recourse to the death penalty,” the Amnesty letter said.
“I urge you to release all those detained for peacefully exercising their human rights,” it added.
Why Middle East countries should continue to invest in nuclear fission tech, despite fusion energy breakthrough
Scientists in California claim to have cracked the long-elusive puzzle of nuclear fusion
Experts say scaling the technology to power homes and businesses could take decades
Updated 9 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: It has taken eight decades, cost billions of dollars and consumed the careers of generations of physicists.
But last week scientists at a US government-funded laboratory in California claimed to have cracked the long-elusive puzzle of nuclear fusion, in the process producing enough energy to boil a few kettles.
That, of course, was not the end game for researchers at the $3.5 billion National Ignition Facility, which began operating at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 2010.
Since it opened, the NIF’s team has been edging toward the ultimate goal of creating a new, clean and ultimately free source of energy — an ambition that has become ever more significant, and increasingly urgent, as the threat of global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels has grown ever greater.
The world already has nuclear energy, of course, but currently it is created by a process known as fission, which involves splitting atoms. It was discovered in 1938 and developed initially as the technology behind the creation of the first atomic bomb in 1945.
Fusion, on the other hand, is technically much harder to achieve than fission but ultimately safer and easier to work with. It operates by forcing two atoms together and in the process of doing so they release energy.
Fusion eliminates the potential danger for an out-of-control chain reaction that exists with fission, there is no radioactive waste to dispose of, and we have an abundant supply of the necessary raw material: hydrogen.
Fusion is also a process we all witness daily: It is what generates the Sun’s energy. Replicating it in a laboratory, however, is much easier said than done.
Over the past 80 years a fusion reactor has been a dream that proved so elusive that at times it has seemed no more realistic than the ancient belief among alchemists that base metals could be transformed into gold.
So without doubt, this month’s “kettle moment” in California is the most significant milestone yet, summed up by the simple phrase: “More energy out than in.” For the first time in the long history of fusion research, the LLNL announced, an experiment had produced more energy from fusion than was used to create it.
This was “a major scientific breakthrough, decades in the making, that will pave the way for advancements in … the future of clean power.”
According to the LLNL, the experiment “surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output, demonstrating for the first time a most fundamental science basis for inertial fusion energy,” or IFE.
Jennifer M. Granholm, the US secretary of energy, hailed it as “a landmark achievement for the researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility, who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality.”
But despite the hyperbole, fusion power is no “white knight” technology, about to come galloping to the planet’s rescue. For years it has been a standing joke among nuclear physicists that fusion generation is always 20-to-30 years away — and, by most accounts, we are still at least two decades away from that reality.
For a start, the NIF achievement is not quite what it might seem, according to physicist and lecturer Tony Roulstone, founder and director of the nuclear engineering course at the University of Cambridge in the UK.
“Although very positive news, this result is still a long way from the actual energy gain required for the production of electricity,” he told Arab News.
Although the experiment produced — just for a fraction of a second — 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output using 2.05 MJ of laser energy, “they had to put 500 MJ of energy into the lasers … so even though they got 3.15 MJ out, it’s still far less than the energy they needed for the lasers in the first place,” said Roulstone.
“In other words, the energy output was still only 0.5 percent of the input. Therefore we can say that this result from NIF is a success of the science — but still a long way from providing useful, abundant, clean energy,” he added.
As British physicist Andrew McKinnon, a member of the diagnostics team at the LLNL, admitted during an interview on BBC Radio this week: “This is amazing … but there are a lot more steps before we get to a power station.”
The NIF is a vast, warehouse-like building the size of three football pitches. Inside is a massive “target chamber” at which 192 laser beams are pointed. Their target is a small gold container holding a peppercorn-sized capsule inside of which is a small amount of hydrogen.
The lasers heat the capsule to 100 million degrees Celsius. At this temperature the hydrogen is transformed from a gas into plasma — the so-called fourth state of matter, after solid, liquid and gas — in which its atoms can be fused together, releasing energy.
But, as McKinnon explained, the successful experiment was simply an exercise in proof of concept and scaling it up to power-station levels will require an entirely different approach.
“It’s not designed to do that,” he said. “It’s like a one-shot-every-two-weeks type of machine. You would need a much higher repetition rate to be achieving this type of result, but with 100 times the energy and at 10 times every second.”
The US Department of Energy itself concedes that “many advanced science and technology developments are still needed to achieve simple, affordable IFE to power homes and businesses.” To that end, the agency is launching “a broad-based, coordinated IFE program in the US” and hopes “the momentum” created by the NIF breakthrough will attract “private-sector investment … to drive rapid progress toward fusion commercialization.”
The scaling up to commercial power generation will almost certainly be achieved by one or more of the many fusion startups that have been established in the past few years, according to physicist Pravesh Patel, a former scientist at the LLNL who this year left to join US-German start-up Focused Energy as its scientific director.
“Until now, fusion has always been a government project everywhere around the world,” he told Arab News. “The big thing that’s changed in the past couple of years is private investment in the technology, which now greatly exceeds that of governments, and that is now the big game changer.”
Fusion, Patel added, “is, at the end of the day, a commercial product which, if it works, could produce energy to replace fossil fuels and be competitive with other energy sources. Energy is the biggest market in the world, obviously, so it can make a huge amount of money.”
Focused Energy is working at its facility in Austin, Texas, to create an improved version of the NIF laser-based technology designed to be capable of producing 100 times as much net energy. But this, too, is a long way off.
“We’re looking at demonstrating commercially viable technology during the 2030s and delivering electricity onto the grid as soon as the early 2040s,” said Patel.
That, of course, means it would have no impact on the latest UN climate predictions. Even if all current emissions pledges are adhered to, the world is still on course for 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century. At current rates, by 2030 emissions of greenhouse gases will have increased by 10.6 percent compared with 2010 levels.
This is why, Patel said, “in the next 20 years we have to do everything we can to use more non-fossil fuels, including nuclear fission and other existing technologies, and ramp up the use of renewables such as solar and wind.”
If the planet can hold the line in the meantime, “we see fusion as the long-term base load” — the basic demand on any electricity grid — “hopefully by the 2040s, inevitably by the 2050s and 2060s, and then for centuries to come.”
Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in existing nuclear fission technology. In the UAE, the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is already operational and will eventually supply 25 percent of the country’s power.
Such investments are wise, said Patel, as existing nuclear technology is a vital component in the current energy mix and will be needed to bridge the gap in the coming decades.
Besides, said Jonathan Cobb, senior communications manager at the World Nuclear Association, while “fusion may eventually contribute to better ways of meeting global energy needs, it isn’t a direct replacement for fission just because both are nuclear, any more than solar is a direct replacement for wind just because both are renewables.”
He added: “Hopefully, fusion will find its place in the clean-energy mix, and the future will tell how large its role will be.”
Following the successful experiment at the NIF, should countries such as Saudi Arabia now be investing in fusion as well as fission?
“Nuclear fusion could potentially play a significant role in meeting global energy needs sometime in the second half of the 21st century,” said Cobb. “But its success is far from certain and we need to be moving to a global clean energy mix much sooner.”
Nuclear fission, on the other hand, “is a proven technology supplying 10 percent of the world’s electricity today, with many advanced technologies ready for commercial deployment,” he said.
“Fusion may be one area of research in which Saudi wishes to invest. But it should also be accelerating its deployment of nuclear fission, along with other clean-energy technologies, otherwise we will be facing serious global effects of climate change before the first fusion power plant could ever be deployed.”
UN and Lebanon hold memorial for killed Irish peacekeeper
Attack that killed 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham took place near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya on Wednesday night
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers held a memorial at the Beirut airport on Sunday for an Irish soldier killed by a mob that opened fire last week at two vehicles belonging to the UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, a traditional stronghold of the militant Hezbollah group.
The attack that killed 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham took place near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya on Wednesday night, as he and seven other Irish peacekeepers from UN peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, were on their way to the Beirut airport.
A person familiar with the investigation said local residents were angered and became aggressive when two UNIFIL armored vehicles took a detour through Al-Aqbiya, which the residents said is not part of the area under UNIFIL’s mandate.
One of the unidentified attackers shot Rooney in the head, a security official said. Three other Irish peacekeepers in another UNIFIL vehicle were wounded after the car crashed into the aluminum shutters of a building and rolled over as it tried to flee the scene.
At the airport memorial, UN peacekeepers stood by Rooney’s coffin after it arrived from a hospital the southern city of Sidon. His body was then transferred to a military carrier to be taken back to Ireland.
“We shall always keep in mind our fallen comrades in arms, as they represent an example of an unwavering commitment to UNIFIL and this country,” the UNIFIL chief, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, said at the memorial.
Representatives of Lebanese caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Slim and army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun also attended.
The Lebanese authorities have not yet commented on the ongoing investigation, though the security official added that seven bullets were retrieved from the vehicle.
The Irish military declined to comment on the incident to the AP.
Confrontations between residents in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL troops are not uncommon. In January, unknown perpetrators attacked Irish peacekeepers in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, vandalizing their vehicles and stealing items. The residents accused them of taking photographs of residential homes, though the UN mission denied this.
UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The UN expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah group, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Lebanon-Israel border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.
That resolution also called for a full cessation of Israeli-Hezbollah hostilities, which has not happened.
Questions raised over legality of Lockerbie suspect’s extradition
Amnesty International: ‘Even a facade of legality was not maintained’
Libyan PM: Officials worked within ‘international judicial framework to extradite accused citizens’
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The family of the Libyan accused of bringing down Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie have said the US staged an abduction using a local militia leader, The Observer reported on Sunday.
Mohammed Abouagela Masud was charged last week in the US more than 30 years after the 1988 bombing that killed 270 people.
The 71-year-old’s family say he was kidnapped from his home in Tripoli in November by gunmen led by a local warlord on the orders of the US.
Masud, who had previously served a prison sentence in Libya over crimes committed while working for the Qaddafi regime, was detained for 10 days before being transferred to US custody in Malta.
Libya and the US do not share an extradition treaty, and no warrant was issued for his capture. However, officials in Libya have referred to an Interpol warrant as justification.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last week said Masud had been transferred “in a lawful manner according to established procedures.”
But Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We have long called for accountability for crimes (including the Lockerbie attack) under international law but this has to be done in a manner that respects due process and upholds fair trial rights.”
She added: “In this case even a facade of legality was not maintained … there was no hearing for (Masud) to challenge the lawfulness of his detention and transfer.”
In response to the claims, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Masud’s transfer was “lawful” and officials had worked within an “international judicial framework to extradite accused citizens.”
Seven Iraqi police killed in suspected Daesh attack: Police sources
Attack near Kirkuk in the country’s north, where remnants of Daesh group militants are active
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP
KIRKUK: At least seven members of Iraq’s federal police were killed Sunday during an attack near Kirkuk in the country’s north, where remnants of Daesh group militants are active, police and government sources said.
A bomb blast initially targeted a truck transporting the men. It was followed by “a direct attack with small arms,” near the village of Chalal Al-Matar, a federal police officer who attributed the assault to Daesh, said on condition of anonymity.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
“An assailant has been killed and we are looking for the others,” the officer said, adding that two policemen were also wounded in the attack.
In Baghdad, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed the attack, saying seven police, including one officer, were killed.
Daesh seized large swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory from 2014, declaring a “caliphate” where they ruled with brutality before the militants’ defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.
Daesh lost its last Syrian bastion, near the Iraqi border, in 2019.
The US-led anti- Daesh coalition continued a combat role in Iraq until December last year, but roughly 2,500 American soldiers remain in the country as trainers.
Daesh remnants, however, remain active in several areas of Iraq.
Baghdad’s security forces continue to carry out counter-terrorism operations against the group and the deaths of Daesh fighters in airstrikes and raids are regularly announced.
Despite the setbacks which has left Daesh a shadow of its former self, the group can still call on an underground network of between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters to carry out attacks on both sides of the porous Iraqi-Syrian border, according to a UN report released earlier this year.
On Wednesday a roadside bomb that hit a military vehicle killed three Iraqi soldiers in farmland north of Baghdad, the defense ministry said.
There was no immediate claim for the bombing in a known hotspot of Daesh sleeper cells.
Last month a machine gun attack on a remote northern Iraqi military post killed four soldiers near Kirkuk, a military source said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
In January 2021, Daesh claimed responsibility for a twin suicide attack at a Baghdad market that killed 32 people, the first such assault in the city for more than three years.
Ex-US officials, Iranian opposition groups see end to Tehran regime
Summit in Washington DC attended by ex-Secretary of State Pompeo, ex-vice chief of staff of army
Participants urge international community to support nationwide protests against regime
Updated 18 December 2022
ALI YOUNES
Washington: A gathering of Iranian opposition groups has urged the international community and the US to support protesters who are in the third month of their uprising against the regime in Tehran.
The Organization of Iranian American Communities, which is active in the US, held a summit in Washington DC attended by former senior American officials such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; retired Gen. Jack Keane, former vice chief of staff of the army; and former Gov. Gary Lock.
OIAC officials said in a statement that the past three months have been “unprecedented,” adding: “Over 30,000 protesters have been detained, more than 700 killed, while the regime has begun executing imprisoned protesters.”
The OIAC hopes that through the protests and opposition, Iran’s theocratic regime will be replaced by a democratic, secular, non-nuclear one.
Iran’s theocracy was established after a revolution in 1979 that toppled the pro-Western Shah Reza Pahlavi.
Massive nationwide protests were sparked in September this year by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police.
According to eyewitness accounts, she was beaten inside a police van on her way to a detention center, having been arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. Amini’s death sparked mass anti-regime protests across Iran, resulting in a brutal crackdown.
“The current uprising in Iran is one of the world’s most important developments in 2022,” said Maryam Rajavi, president of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran, who urged Western governments to support the protesters in their quest to overthrow the regime.
“Today, we are not only saying that the world is suffering from terrorism, war and insecurity because of the religious tyranny in Iran, but that the Iranian uprising and revolution have a gift for the Middle East and the world, which is peace, friendship and peaceful coexistence.”
Pompeo criticized the administration of US President Joe Biden, saying his predecessor Donald Trump had sought to curtail Iran’s weapons programs.
Lock said the US should support the Iranian people’s desire to be free, adding: “To the people of Iran, you are waging an uprising against a brutal and corrupt regime.”
US civil rights activists also spoke at the event, expressing their support for Iranian communities in exile.
“(Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali) Khamenei and his thugs should be out and an elected leadership should be in,” a protest leader said.
Sam Brownback, a former US congressman, senator and governor, told the gathering that the regime’s days are numbered and “would soon be over.”
He added: “The idea of a religion running a government — it hurts the religion, it hurts the government and it hurts the people. And that’s what we’ve seen taking place in Iran.”