What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV

Authors: Felix Gillette, John Koblin

HBO changed how stories could be told on TV. The network’s meteoric rise heralded the second golden age of television with serialized shows that examined and reflected American anxieties, fears, and secret passions through complicated characters who were flawed and often unlikable.

This book is the deeply reported, definitive story of one of America’s most daring and popular cultural institutions, laying bare HBO’s growth, dominance, and vulnerability within the capricious media landscape over the past 50 years, says a review published on goodreads.com.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

Author: Qadri Ismail

The lack of peace in Sri Lanka is commonly portrayed as a consequence of a violent, ethno- nationalist conflict between the Sinhalese majority and the Tamil minority. Viewed in this light, resolution could be attained through conflict management.

But, as Qadri Ismail reveals, this is too simplistic an under- standing and cannot produce lasting peace.
“Abiding by Sri Lanka” examines how the disciplines of anthropology, history, and literature treat the Sri Lankan ethnic conflict. Anthropology, Ismail contends, approaches Sri Lanka as an object from an “outside” and western point of view, according to a review on goodreads.com.

History, addressing the conflict from the “inside,” abides by the place and so promotes change that is nationalist and exclusive. neither of these fields imagines an inclusive community. Literature, Ismail argues, can.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Einstein

Authors: Jim Ottaviani and Jerel Dye

In “Einstein,” writer Jim Ottaviani and artist Jerel Dye take us behind the veneer of Einstein’s celebrity, painting a complex and intimate portrait of the world’s most well-known scientist.
While the broad outlines of what Einstein did are well known, who he was remained hidden from view to most ... even his closest friends.
This is the story of a scientist who made many mistakes, and even when he wanted to be proven wrong, was often right in the end.
It’s a story of a humanist who struggled to connect with people. And it’s a story of a reluctant revolutionary who paid a high price for living with a single dream.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion

Author: Jefferson Cowie

American freedom is typically associated with the fight of the oppressed for a better world.
“Freedom’s Dominion” from Jefferson Cowie “is an excellent look at how freedom is often, by whites who feel they are losing their entitlement, defined and manifests as opposition to the US federal government,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
This book is about the white people in Barbour county Alabama and how they don’t like change especially if it benefits minorities.
“A riveting history of the long-running clash between white people and federal authority, this book radically shifts our understanding of what freedom means in America,” said the review.
Sustaining a smooth and rhythmic beat throughout the book, Cowie traces the battle between the “freedom” to dominate others and the federal government’s uneven but crucial commitment to enabling all Americans to secure something resembling the “full blessing of American life,” said the review.
Cowie comments in his conclusion that since the 1960s, a second “redemption” has been occurring. He really makes the case for history’s importance in today’s matters.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Global Discord

Author: Paul Tucker

In Global Discord, Paul Tucker lays out principles for a sustainable system of international cooperation, showing how democracies can deal with illiberal states without sacrificing their deepest political values.

Drawing on three decades as a central banker and regulator, Tucker applies these principles to the international monetary order, including the role of the US dollar, trade and investment regimes, and the financial system.

Combining history, economics, and political and legal philosophy, Tucker offers a new account of international relations. 

Rejecting intellectual traditions that go back to Hobbes, Kant, and Grotius, and deploying instead ideas from David Hume, Bernard Williams, and modern mechanism-design economists, Tucker describes a new kind of political realism that emphasizes power and interests without sidelining morality.

 Incentives must be aligned with values if institutions are to endure.  The connecting tissue for a system of international cooperation, he writes, should be legitimacy, creating a world of concentric circles in which we cooperate more with those with whom we share the most and whom we fear the least.

What We Are Reading Today: The Last Campaign

Author: H.W. Brand

H.W. Brands’ “The Last Campaign” follows the lives and battles of General William Tecumseh Sherman and Apache warrior Geronimo to tell the story of the Indian Wars and the final fight for control of the American continent.

Over the course of the 1870s and 1880s these two war chiefs would confront each other in the final battle for what the American West would be: a sparsely settled, wild home where Indian tribes could thrive, or a densely populated extension of the America to the east of the Mississippi. 

The Last Campaign is a powerful retelling of a turning point in the making of America and a searing elegy for a way of life that is gone.

