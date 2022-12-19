What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV

Authors: Felix Gillette, John Koblin
HBO changed how stories could be told on TV. The network’s meteoric rise heralded the second golden age of television with serialized shows that examined and reflected American anxieties, fears, and secret passions through complicated characters who were flawed and often unlikable.
This book is the deeply reported, definitive story of one of America’s most daring and popular cultural institutions, laying bare HBO’s growth, dominance, and vulnerability within the capricious media landscape over the past 50 years, says a review published on goodreads.com.