China reports first COVID-19 deaths since hard-line policy eased

China reports first COVID-19 deaths since hard-line policy eased
Authorities on Monday reported two deaths from the virus in the capital Beijing, where fear of COVID-19 has emptied streets and stripped pharmacies of medications. Millions of unvaccinated elderly Chinese remain vulnerable to the disease
Updated 51 min 39 sec ago
AFP

  • Visits to hospitals and clinics surged in the days following China’s lifting of restrictions
  • Fears are mounting of a wave of infections in poor rural areas during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.
BEIJING: China on Monday reported its first deaths from COVID-19 since loosening its hard-line containment policy, as hospitals and crematoriums struggle with an outbreak authorities say is impossible to track.
The country is pressing ahead with an unwinding of years of its zero-Covid policy, with people in one megacity now even told they can go to work if they are visibly ill.
Official case numbers are widely considered unreliable following the end of mandatory mass testing, while fears are mounting of a wave of infections in poor rural areas during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.
Authorities on Monday reported two deaths from the virus in the capital Beijing, where fear of COVID-19 has emptied streets and stripped pharmacies of medications.
Millions of unvaccinated elderly Chinese remain vulnerable to the disease. Accounts from strained hospitals and crematoriums suggest the true toll of the outbreak has gone unreported.
“Numbers don’t tell the full story,” Hoe Nam Leong, a Singapore-based infectious diseases expert, said, saying he expected the real number of deaths was higher.
A lack of testing likely meant many infections were going unnoticed, he added.
Some hospitals were too full to admit patients while health workers may be downplaying Covid as a cause of death, Leong said.
“Individuals may die of a heart attack from the stress of infection. The main cause of death would be a heart attack, but the underlying cause is Covid.”
Authorities are nevertheless determined to press ahead, with the southern city of Chongqing — home to around 32 million people — becoming one of the first parts of China to let people attend work even with visible symptoms.
The Chongqing Daily newspaper reported Monday, citing a notice from municipal authorities, that “mildly symptomatic” state employees “can work as normal.”
It marks a dramatic reversal in a country where previously a single infection could send thousands of people into lockdown.
On Sunday, eastern Zhejiang province — a major economic hub home to more than 60 million people — said those with mild symptoms could “continue to work, if need be, on the prerequisite of taking personal protections.”
Visits to hospitals and clinics surged in the days following China’s lifting of restrictions, though the World Health Organization said the virus was already spreading widely as “control measures... were not stopping the disease.”
One of the country’s top epidemiologists warned China was facing “the first of three waves” expected over the winter, according to comments carried Sunday by financial news outlet Caijing.
Wu Zunyou said the current surge would last until mid-January and mainly affect cities, before widespread travel over the Lunar New Year holiday triggers a second wave through the middle of February.
The third peak would hit from late February to mid-March as those infected over the holiday return to their places of work, he added.

TTP claims taking counter-terrorism center in Bannu hostage, government says operation to be completed soon

TTP claims taking counter-terrorism center in Bannu hostage, government says operation to be completed soon
TTP claims taking counter-terrorism center in Bannu hostage, government says operation to be completed soon

TTP claims taking counter-terrorism center in Bannu hostage, government says operation to be completed soon
  • Government official says prisoners snatched weapons from interrogators, released other inmates
  • TTP says granting prisoners’ safe passage to North, South Waziristan ‘only way’ to save hostages
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban on Sunday claimed to have taken a large number of hostages at a counter-terrorism center in northwestern Pakistan, while the government said a security operation against the militants— who have been surrounded— would be completed soon.
Prisoners at a counter-terrorism center in northwestern Pakistan’s Bannu city on Saturday snatched weapons from their interrogators and helped release other inmates, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government confirmed.
Pakistan has been fighting an insurgency by the TTP, which associates itself with Afghanistan’s Taliban. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had been trying to broker talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP, which broke down earlier this year.
KP government spokesperson Barrister Dr. Muhammad Saif, in a message to the media, denied militants had infiltrated the compound in the Bannu Cantonment area on Saturday.
“Under interrogation militants snatched weapons from the interrogators and released more prisoners who have all been surrounded. The operation will be completed soon,” he said in a message to the media.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani Taliban or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said prisoners at the Bannu counter-terrorism center— which included the banned outfit’s fighters as well— had taken several Pakistan Army officers and the staff at the compound hostage.
“They [prisoners] have been trying hard since last night to provide safe passage to them [hostages] but the Pakistan Army is not letting go of its ego,” the TTP said in a statement released to the media.
The Pakistani Taliban rejected media reports that prisoners were seeking safe passage to Afghanistan. The TTP said it had spoken to government representatives to demand the prisoners be shifted to the tribal areas of North or South Waziristan. The banned outfit said, however, that the government had not given a “positive response” in return.
“The only way to save the army personnel and prison staff taken hostage is to accept the prisoners’ demands and let them go to North or South Waziristan,” the Pakistani Taliban warned.
The TTP said that it had instructed its fighters not to surrender to the army in case their demands are not accepted. The militant group denied the weapons being used by the prisoners had arrived from Afghanistan, adding that the prisoners had snatched them from their interrogators.
Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan blamed the government for failing to deal with the recent incidents of militancy in the country.
“Apart from running our economy to the ground, this Imported govt has failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pak with incidents from Chaman to Swat to Lakki Marwat to Bannu,” he wrote on Twitter.

Russian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region — Ukrainian authorities

Russian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region — Ukrainian authorities
Updated 19 December 2022
Russian attacks hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in Kyiv and its region — Ukrainian authorities

Russian attacks hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in Kyiv and its region — Ukrainian authorities
  • Kyiv was targeted in early morning drone attack
  • Capital was attacked by Iranian-made Shahed drones
KYIV: Russia’s latest attacks hit “critical infrastructure” in Kyiv and private houses surrounding the region on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that air defense systems destroyed about 15 drones directed at the capital.
Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app that more than 20 drones targeted the capital. Earlier, it said the capital was attacked by Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries from the attack, and that medics were working at the sites of the strikes in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.
Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, which does not include the capital, but surrounds it, said that infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the night drone attacks.
According to preliminary information, two people were wounded.
“The terrorist country continues its war against the civilian population,” Kuleba said on Telegram. “We will overcome everything.”
A witness reported that there was a fire as a result of the attack on the often targeted Shevchenkivskyi district.
The Solomyanskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city’s two passenger airports.
Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with the sky declared clear at 5:50 am local time.

Thai king's daughter receiving heart, lungs, kidney 'support'

Thai king's daughter receiving heart, lungs, kidney 'support'
Thai king’s daughter receiving heart, lungs, kidney ‘support’

Thai king’s daughter receiving heart, lungs, kidney ‘support’
  • Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol initially fell ill Wednesday evening during a military dog training session
  • Kingdom’s succession rules favor male heirs; however the palace has not formally announced an heir apparent
BANGKOK: The Thai king’s eldest daughter remained in hospital on Monday receiving support for her heart, lungs and kidney, according to a palace statement after she collapsed last week.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol initially fell ill Wednesday evening during a military dog training session at Nakhon Ratchasima, north of the capital Bangkok.
Known in Thailand as “Princess Bha,” the 44-year-old is the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the only child from his first marriage.
The kingdom’s succession rules favor male heirs; however the palace has not formally announced an heir apparent.
Following the princess’ collapse, she was flown to Bangkok where she continues to receive intensive medical care under close observation.
In a statement issued Monday morning, the palace said her condition was “stable at one level,” without elaborating.
“Her royal highness’s heartbeat is controlled by medicine, the statement said, adding that the systole — part of the process by which the heart beats — “does not go well.”
“The medical team has offered her royal highness medicine and equipment to support the work of her royal highness’s heart, lung and kidney,” the statement added.
The princess holds an important ceremonial role in Thai society — where the royal family sits at the apex, protected from criticism by harsh defamation laws which carry prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge.
Around the capital and across the kingdom, books of well-wishing for her recovery were laid out for Thais.
On Saturday the palace announced that King Vajiralongkorn and his wife Queen Suthida had tested positive for COVID-19, with both reporting mild symptoms.

What to watch as January 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'

What to watch as January 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'
What to watch as January 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’

What to watch as January 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’
  • Committee expected to make both criminal and civil referrals against the former president and his allies
WASHINGTON: The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year.
Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s 11th public session since forming in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people.
What to watch for in Monday’s meeting at 1 p.m. EST:

REFERRING A PRESIDENT
The committee is expected to make both criminal and civil referrals against the former president and his allies, who, according to lawmakers, broke the law or committed ethical violations.
The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said the referrals may include criminal, ethics violations, legal misconduct and campaign finance violations. Lawmakers have suggested in particular that their recommended charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United State, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and insurrection.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that he believes Trump committed multiple crimes. Pointing specifically to insurrection, Schiff said that “if you look at Donald Trump’s acts and you match them up against the statute, it’s a pretty good match.”
“This is someone who in multiple ways tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn’t exist, this is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol,” Schiff told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “If that’s not criminal then I don’t know what it is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said last week that the committee’s actions will focus on “key players” where there is sufficient evidence or abundant evidence that they committed crimes.
It will fall to federal prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Even though they are non-binding, the recommendations by the committee would add to the political pressure on the Justice Department as special counsel Jack Smith conducts an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions.
 
COMPLICIT LAWMAKERS?
The committee on Monday could also make ethics referrals involving fellow lawmakers.
“We will also be considering what’s the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in,” Schiff said. “We have weighed what is the remedy for members of Congress. Is it a criminal referral to another branch of government, or is it better that the Congress police its own?”
He said the committee considered censure and ethics referrals and will be disclosing their decision Monday.
Lawmakers who did not comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee included House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California, as well as GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama.
 
A RECORD FOR HISTORY
Lawmakers have promised that Monday’s session will include a preview of the committee’s final report, expected to be released Wednesday. The panel will vote on adopting the official record, effectively authorizing the release of the report to the public.
The eight-chapter report will include hundreds of pages of findings about the attack and Trump’s efforts to subvert democracy, drawing on what the committee learned through its interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses.
It will roughly mirror the series of public hearings the committee held in the summer that detailed the various facets of the investigation, including the role of extremist groups in the violence on Jan. 6, Trump’s attempt to enlist the Justice Department in his schemes and Trump’s coordination with GOP lawmakers to overturn the election results.
Additional evidence, including some of the massive trove of video footage and testimony the committee collected, is expected to be released publicly before the end of the year.
Anticipation for the final report is high. Book publishers are already offering pre-release versions for sale to the public.
 
LEGISLATIVE CHANGES
As the committee convenes one final time, a major legislative response to the insurrection could be on the fast-track to passage.
Lawmakers are expected to overhaul the arcane election law that Trump tried to subvert after his 2020 election defeat by including legislative changes in a year-end spending bill.
The proposed overhaul of the Electoral Count Act is one of the many byproducts of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A group of bipartisan lawmakers has been working on the legislation since the insurrection. Trump and his allies tried to find loopholes in that law before the congressional certification of the 2020 vote as the former president worked to overturn his defeat to Biden and unsuccessfully pressured Pence to go along.
The bill, if passed, would amend the 19th century law that, along with the Constitution, governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners, ensuring the popular vote from each state is protected from manipulation and that Congress does not arbitrarily decide presidential elections.
The committee is also expected to release its own legislative proposals in its final report, with ideas for how to strengthen and expand the guardrails that protected the Electoral College certification in 2021.
 
CLOSING ARGUMENTS
Since its formation, the Jan. 6 committee has strived to build a record for history and deepen the public’s understanding of what led to the Capitol attack and the individuals involved in it.
“We obviously want to complete the story for the American people,” Raskin said. “Everybody has come on a journey with us and we want a satisfactory conclusion, such that people feel that Congress has done its job.”
After conducting thousands of interviews — ranging from Trump Cabinet secretaries to members of his own family — and obtaining tens of thousands of documents, congressional investigators say they have created the most comprehensive look at the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.
But the 16-month investigation has also provided a road map of sorts for criminal investigations, influencing the probes of Trump and Jan. 6 that are progressing at the local, state and federal level.
There is some question whether the Justice Department will act with Trump announced as a 2024 presidential candidate. Schiff expressed worry on Sunday that federal prosecutors may be slow to move on charges as long as Trump is politically relevant. “I think he should face the same remedy, force of law, that anyone else would,” Schiff said.
Still, Monday’s session remains the last word for the committee as its temporary, or “select,” committee status expires at the end of the current Congress.
Once Republicans take the majority next year, they are not expected to renew the committee, instead launching a slew of investigations that will focus on the Biden administration and the president’s family.
 

 

Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island

Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island
Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island

Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island
  • 43 people were rescued, all from northern Africa
  • Lampedusa often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers
LONDON: A 2-year-old girl died hours after being rescued by the Italian coast guard on Sunday along with dozens of other migrants after their boat capsized near the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, Italian news reports said.
The child was in critical condition and was rushed to a clinic on the island, where she died, the ANSA news agency said. The girl had been traveling with her mother.
The coast guard station on Lampedusa said it didn’t immediately have details about the rescue.
ANSA reported the boat overturned about 10 nautical miles south of Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than mainland Italy. The news agency said 43 migrants were rescued, all from northern Africa. Three people were treated for injuries at the clinic.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn.
Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa try to make their way into the European Union each year via perilous sea journeys.
The vast majority head to eastern Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in small inflatable dinghies, or attempt to cross directly to Italy from north Africa and Turkey in larger vessels. Lampedusa is often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.

