Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports at 30-month high: JODI data

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in October rose to 7.77 million barrels per day. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in October rose to 7.77 million barrels per day from 7.72 million bpd in September, hitting a 30-month high as global demand climbed counter-seasonally in the month, according to the latest data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

The report, however, noted that the Kingdom’s crude production decreased by 84,000 bpd in October to 10.96 million bpd.  

JODI, in its report, noted that demand growth was primarily driven by gains in China, US and India. 

The report further pointed out that Saudi refinery intake in October was reduced by 14,000 bpd to 2.68 million bpd, while total product exports for the month rose by 137,000 bpd to 1.58 million bpd. 

Earlier in December, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to maintain status quo on output.  

In October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

According to the report, global demand was at 99 percent of pre-COVID levels in October, while crude production was at 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels.  

The data suggested that Russian oil production fell by 107,000 bpd to 9.88 million bpd in October, primarily due to the conflict in Ukraine which made many European nations stay away from Russian energy imports.  

Russian gas production, however, increased slightly for the third consecutive month, but was still 22 percent below March levels and at a five-year seasonal low. 

The report added that China’s oil demand increased in October by 518,000 bpd, as Asia’s biggest economy started easing COVID-related restrictions.  

Crude imports to China also rose by 368,000 bpd in October to 10.19 million bpd, the highest in five months.  

In the US, crude production fell by 297,000 bpd to 11.97 million bpd in October. 

US total product demand increased in October by 621,000 bpd, while diesel demand in the country rose by 129,000 bpd. 

US crude oil closing stocks fell by 8.38 mb in October and are now at their lowest level recorded in JODI, since its data collection which began on January 2002. 

Global natural gas demand rose by 5.8 billion cubic meters in October, less than the seasonal average gain of 14.5 bcm, while gas production rebounded in October, increasing 10.6 bcm month-on-month.

Meanwhile, OPEC, in its monthly report noted that oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.25 million bpd, or about 2.3 percent, after growth of 2.55 million bpd in 2022. 

“Although global economic uncertainties are high and growth risks in key economies remain tilted to the downside, upside factors that may counterbalance current and upcoming challenges have emerged as well,” OPEC said in the report.

Saudi construction sector’s performance to improve as Giga projects pick up pace: Al Rajhi Capital   

Saudi construction sector’s performance to improve as Giga projects pick up pace: Al Rajhi Capital   
Saudi construction sector’s performance to improve as Giga projects pick up pace: Al Rajhi Capital   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2022 as became evident following the rise in local cement sales volumes, an analysis report by Riyadh-based financial services firm Al Rajhi Capital showed.    

The Kingdom’s sales of local cement increased by 5.4 percent year-on-year between July-November 2022 period while the consistent offtake of new residential loans, along with the softening of construction material prices, aided the recovery of the construction sector, the report added.  

It noted that Saudi Arabia continued to record strong growth in residential mortgages with the new deals averaging SR10.7 billion ($2.84 billion) per month for the period Jan-Oct 2022.  

“Going forward, we expect the strong offtake in mortgages to continue, as we expect the new mortgage to average SR7 billion per month in 2023, with the overall residential mortgage growing at a CAGR of 12 percent between 2022 and 2024,” the analysts said in the report.   

As Saudi Arabia is expected to accelerate execution of its mega and giga projects, the Al Rajhi Capital analysts said this in turn is likely to aid in the recovery of the construction segment.  

The positive outlook comes as the Kingdom earlier this month announced a bumper budget, with a promise to continue with strong government spending for various sectors.     

Al Rajhi's report which analyzed the performance of Saudi firm Bawan said the recovery in the construction segment will aid the performance of the building material manufacturing company as 70 percent of its revenue comes from this segment.   

“We expect steel prices to soften in 2023, though we do not expect the same to have a major impact on the financials of the company, since the company maintains less than a month of steel inventory, and any changes in the prices are transferred to the end-user,” the report noted.   

However, it added that the scenario of increasing global interest rates is likely to impact the company’s cost of borrowing and the resultant cost of capital.   

The recovery in the construction segment is also likely to aid Saudi Ceramics positively, the report noted, as adverse commodity prices, which were having a negative impact on the company’s heater segment, are expected to ease.   

“The company’s strong market position will also aid its performance, though the recent trend of increasing competition is likely to limit the upside. Also, the scenario of increasing interest rate is likely to keep the interest cost of the company high,” the report added.   

UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023

UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023
UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023

UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023
DUBAI: The UAE's central bank expects real gross domestic product growth of 7.6 percent this year, an upward revision of more than a percentage point, while lowering expectations for growth next year, state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Real GDP was expected to grow 3.9 percent in 2023, revised down from a previous estimate. The UAE's economy minister said earlier this month that GDP is expected to grow 6.5 percent this year, and more than 7 percent next year.

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement
Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement
CAIRO: Egypt's Suez Canal expects revenue to reach $8 billion in its current fiscal year, the chairman of the authority managing the canal, Osama Rabie, said on Monday.

Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 

Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 
Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 

Green deals help Mideast M&A activities return to pre-pandemic levels: BCG 
RIYADH: With the Middle East showing the highest level of green activity globally, the region’s mergers and acquisitions activities have returned to pre-pandemic levels, a new report has stated.  

According to the Boston Consulting Group report, the Middle East recorded 283 M&A deals in the first three quarters of 2022 — an increase of 16 percent from the same period last year — with a total value of $23.8 billion.  

The BCG report titled ‘The 2022 M&A Report’ showed a clear upward trend in ‘green’ deals over the past decade, with the strongest acceleration occurring in 2021 when Middle East deal volumes nearly doubled to 10.3 percent following two softer years for broader M&A activity and green transactions.  

Over the past ten years, the report said, the energy and utilities industry had the highest share of green M&A and the largest increase, showing a 98 percent increase in deals from 2020-2021, contributing to 10 percent of M&A deals in the Middle East in 2021.  

Asia-Pacific was the second-most active region, with a green deal share of approximately 8 percent in 2021.  

The report also forecasts that environmental considerations will motivate an increasing number of deals moving forward, as ‘green’ M&A deals increased from 5 percent in 2020 to 10.3 percent in 2021. It suggests that more dealmakers are recognizing the value-creating potential of these transactions. 

“Green deals are very hot in the region. Soaring sustainability transactions in the Middle East are a clear outcome of established national transformation programs seeking out diverse economic outputs for countries on their path to net zero,” said Ihab Khalil, managing director and senior partner, BCG.   

“As the region continues grounding itself as a hub where collaboration and diversification can bear fruit, so will green mergers and acquisitions.”  

With Saudi Arabia’s plans to rely on renewables for 50 percent of its electricity generation by 2030 and aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Kingdom is fertile ground for green M&A deals.   

Last year saw the government’s non-oil revenues cover 40 percent of its spending by the end of 2021, after covering only 10 percent previously.   

To help with the region’s move to diversify from dependence on hydrocarbons, the Middle East Green Initiative was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021. It was aimed at reducing carbon emissions from regional hydrocarbon production by more than 60 percent.  

The crown prince announced last month at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt that Saudi Arabia will contribute $2.5 billion to the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years and host its headquarters in the Kingdom. 

Saudi insurance sector’s total premium in Q3 rises over 31% to $3.46bn: SAMA  

Saudi insurance sector’s total premium in Q3 rises over 31% to $3.46bn: SAMA  
Saudi insurance sector’s total premium in Q3 rises over 31% to $3.46bn: SAMA  

Saudi insurance sector’s total premium in Q3 rises over 31% to $3.46bn: SAMA  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector recorded a 31.9 percent increase in its total gross written premiums to SR13 billion ($3.46 billion) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to a recent report released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.  

Gross written premiums are the total premiums an insurer writes during a specific period before deductions for expenses such as ceding and commissions, and its rise signifies an overall development of the sector.   

SAMA’s Quarterly Insurance Sector Report revealed that the health sector’s GWP, which makes up 58.2 percent of the Kingdom’s overall GWP, rose by 26.5 percent in the third quarter to hit SR7.6 billion compared to the corresponding period of 2021.  

Jarmo Kotilaine, an economist and strategist, focusing on the Gulf region, told Arab News that the increase in the Kingdom’s overall GWP is not necessarily linked to the financial performance of individual companies.   

“Obviously, the companies have benefited from the more benign economic environment and the reduction in risks post-COVID. But the sector is diverse and still quite fragmented. The performance of individual companies varies. This is part of the reason why SAMA has been pushing for consolidation for a long time,” said Kotilaine.   

According to Mohamed Ramady, a London-based economist and former professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, the Saudi insurance sector has turned the corner following the COVID pandemic slowdown.

“The rise in gross written premiums in Q3 2022 indicates that the private and government sector are now more encouraged to take on new business and insure risks, and individuals are also increasing their personal health insurance schemes, with more companies insuring employees in line with government regulations to do so.” 

Moreover, the GWP of motor insurance also rose 30.1 percent in the third quarter to SR2.5 billion compared to SR1.9 billion in the same period last year. Motor insurance makes up 19.4 percent of Saudi Arabia’s overall GWP.   

Other general insurance GWP, which constitutes 18.8 percent of the Kingdom’s total GWP, rose 56.5 percent in the third quarter to SR2.4 billion, compared to the same period in 2021.  

Kotilaine added: “Interestingly, there does seem to be some evidence of product diversification as well. The category of “Other General Insurance” expanded by 56.5 percent year-on-year. While it is still relatively small in aggregate terms, it has somewhat reduced the traditional dominance of health insurance and other policy-driven policies.”   

SAMA report further stated that protection and savings insurance GWP, which amounted to 3.6 percent of the aggregate, saw a 26.5 percent rise year-on-year reaching SR474 million in the third quarter.   

Talking about the insurance sector in Saudi Arabia, Kotilaine noted that the market is heavily dependent on policy-driven compulsory insurance.   

“The market, despite significant development, remains heavily dependent on policy-driven / compulsory insurance, whether health or motor vehicle. Other segments are still relatively small,” he said.  

Despite improving numbers, Kotilaine noted that key metrics of the Saudi insurance sector — notably insurance penetration and density — remain low in global comparison. “The sector is fragmented. Continuing to encourage consolidation will boost productivity and likely accelerate the sector development toward the strategic objectives of the authorities.” 

Ramady noted that the Saudi insurance sector will be faced with challenges in insuring large-ticket government projects and there will be “a need for consolidation in the sector to ensure higher capital adequacy to take on larger insurance risk, something that offshore insurance companies have been doing in the Saudi market.”

