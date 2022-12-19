Saudi Ministry of Culture signs MoU with ROSHN to further develop cultural sector  

RIYADH: In an attempt to preserve and further develop Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture has signed a memorandum of understanding with national property developer ROSHN Real Estate.

Through strategic collaborations, the ministry looks to further develop the Kingdom’s cultural system and raise the level of efficiency and effectiveness of the sector as a whole, said Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid Fayez.

The agreement includes strategic sponsorship that falls in line with the activities and cultural sponsorship programs launched by the Ministry of Culture, according to a press statement.

Moreover, ROSHN CEO David Grover said the MoU also cements the company's efforts to preserve and further develop the Kingdom's ancient heritage.

Under the new MoU, the Public Investment Fund-owned developer is planning a number of worldwide cultural programs as well as events for 2023 to enrich the lives of citizens across Saudi Arabia, the press release added.

In turn, those programs and events will contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s cultural sector as well as the sustainability of cooperation between both ROSHN and the Ministry of Culture, it added.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will work together to develop campaigns targeting groups of society aimed at creating a cultural heritage along with rich experiences for Saudi society.

The MoU comes amid efforts by the Ministry of Culture to propel the Kingdom’s cultural sector through collaborations with various governmental, private, and non-profit sectors.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Culture signed an MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to cultivate cooperation in the preservation of Saudi cultural heritage.

The agreement between the ministry and DGDA was signed by the Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and the Minister of Tourism and Secretary-General of the authority, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib.

Badr said: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with DGDA; a clear attestation to the synergies and strong collaboration between our two teams. Partnerships such as these are fundamental to our collective mission to support the development and preservation of the cultural ecosystem here in Saudi Arabia.”

The agreement included multiple aspects of cooperation between the ministry and the DGDA, the most prominent of which was the collaboration in the development of cultural infrastructure with different assets that serve the cultural and artistic sector located within Diriyah.