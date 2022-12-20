You are here

US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump
Lawmakers recommended Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses. (AP)
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

  • The indictment comes after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021
  • At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers investigating last year’s assault on the US Capitol recommended Monday that Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses including insurrection — raising the stakes in a parallel criminal investigation that could put the former president in jail.
The House of Representatives select committee called for the indictment — as well as charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States — after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021.
At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.
The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to refer the charges to the Justice Department after opening remarks by vice-chair Liz Cheney in which she accused Trump of “a clear dereliction of duty” in failing to immediately attempt to stop the riot and called him “unfit for any office.”
“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” she said.
The referrals are seen as largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.
Jack Smith, a largely independent special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading his own investigation into Trump related to the 2020 election.
But the move is nevertheless historic, as Congress has never made a criminal referral against a sitting or former president, and it will add to the clamor among Trump’s opponents for prosecution.
It is also a major blow to Trump amid a series of missteps in the weeks since he announced a comeback bid for the White House — including the Republicans’ poor midterm election showing in states where the tycoon endorsed candidates.
Charges could result in a ban from public office for the 76-year-old Republican, who still wields considerable power in the Republican Party, and even prison time.
“To cast a vote in the United States is an act of faith and hope,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson said.
“That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy. If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith.”
The seven Democratic and two Republican panel members are winding down their work before the end of the year, and have compiled their findings into an eight-chapter report set to be released on Wednesday.
The committee’s case is that Trump “oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.”
Investigators say the plot began with Trump’s campaign to spread allegations he knew were false that the election was marred by widespread fraud.
He is accused of trying to corrupt the Justice Department and of pressuring his vice president Mike Pence, as well as state election officials and legislators, to overturn the vote by violating the Constitution and the law.
Trump is also accused of summoning and assembling the mob in Washington, and directing it toward the Capitol despite knowing it was armed with assault rifles, handguns and numerous other weapons.
And for hours he ignored pleas from his team to take action to stop the violence, lawmakers say.
Democratic panel member Zoe Lofgren said Trump’s false fraud claims — far from being spontaneous — were part of a deliberate attempt to sow distrust in democracy that began long before the insurrection.
Lofgren repeated the panel’s suggestion that Trump allies had engaged in witness tampering, alleging that someone linked to the former president had offered potential employment to a witness prior to their testimony.
Lofgren said a witness was also told by a lawyer linked to Trump that she could pretend to not remember facts as she was giving evidence.
Lofgren also returned to an accusation previously leveled by the panel that Trump had “raised hundreds of millions of dollars with false representations made to his online donors.”
Trump has repeatedly disparaged the House panel on his own Truth Social platform, but his only reaction to the latest development was a confusing post that appeared to refer to Cheney’s defeat in a primary contest for November’s midterm election.
.”..But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!” Trump posted, misspelling the departing congresswoman’s surname.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who became one of Trump’s biggest foes after blaming him for the insurrection in its immediate aftermath, appeared to double down on his criticism without naming the ex-president.
“The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day,” he said in a statement. “Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations.”

North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday additional sanctions won’t stop its missile program, days after launching what appeared to be two medium-ranged ballistic missiles in what it called an “important” test for the development of a spy satellite.
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, made the remark in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, saying such a development is directly linked to the country’s security.

 

UK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at center of political row

A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

UK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at center of political row

A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
  • Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a “chumocracy,” awarding deals to those with family or business links to people in power, including for what turned out to be unusable PPE in some cases
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government has started legal action to recover money from a firm at the center of a row over the supply of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) filed a lawsuit against PPE MedPro at London’s High Court on Monday, according to court records.
“We can confirm that we have commenced legal proceedings in the High Court against PPE Medpro Limited for breach of contract regarding gowns delivered under a contract dated 26 June 2020,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
PPE MedPro said it would “refute all their claims which are portrayed in a one sided predictably biased way” and the legal action would “make uncomfortable reading” for the government.
The company has been at the center of a row for weeks with Britain’s main opposition Labour Party winning a vote earlier this month to force the government to release documents related to 200 million pounds ($243 million) of personal protective equipment contracts given to the firm.
Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a “chumocracy,” awarding deals to those with family or business links to people in power, including for what turned out to be unusable PPE in some cases.
According to local media, Michelle Mone, who sits as a Conservative in parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, had recommended MedPro to ministers at the beginning of the pandemic.
The government has repeatedly defended its actions to award contracts quickly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, saying there was a global race for PPE and Britain had to be competitive to make sure its needs were met.
But since then, there has been criticism over the way the contracts were awarded.
A report by the Public Accounts Committee earlier this year said the government had spent more than 12 billion pounds on protective equipment in 2020–21, 4 billion of which did not meet the standards needed by the National Health Service and so was not used.

Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labor in Thailand

They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labor in Thailand

They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
  • They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Tesco is facing a UK lawsuit brought by Burmese migrants in Thailand, who claim that one of the supermarket giant’s former clothing suppliers used their forced labor, lawyers said on Monday.
“Burmese migrants were made to work up to 99 hours a week on unlawful wages and in forced labor conditions at a Thailand factory making clothes for Tesco’s F&F fashion range,” said law firm Leigh Day, which represents the 130 claimants.
The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai, which it sold in 2020.
They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.”
The suit will also target Intertek, the insurance and auditing group which inspected the factory where the alleged forced labor took place.
If a settlement is not reached, the case will be pursued in the High Court in London, the legal firm warned in a statement.
The workers were employed in the VK Garments factory in Mae Sot, northwest Thailand, between 2017 and 2020, where they cut, made and packed garments to be sold in Thailand.
They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor.
Tesco told AFP in a statement Monday that the claims were “incredibly serious” and that if it had “identified issues like this at the time they took place, we would have ended our relationship with this supplier immediately.”
While Tesco was not involved in the day-to-day running of the factory, it said “we would continue to urge” its former supplier “to reimburse employees for any wages they’re owed.”
Compensation has so far only been awarded by the Thai courts, and only for severance pay.
Intertek also said the allegations were serious, but it would not comment while legal proceedings were ongoing.
Separately, 10 investment companies with assets totalling around £800 billion, including Schroders and Quilter Cheviot, on Monday signed a joint appeal calling for UK food retailers and the government to be increasingly vigilant about forced migrant labor in British agriculture.
Many migrant workers in the UK have had to stump up large travel costs and “excessive fees to agents and middlemen,” often finding themselves saddled with debts, they warned.
The UK’s main farming union warned in early December that the UK was heading for a food-supply crisis, mainly due to a lack of visas to bring in seasonal workers, who are in short supply after Brexit.
The government announced on Friday plans to increase the number of seasonal visas available next year from a maximum of 40,000 to 45,000, with the possibility of an additional 10,000 if needed.
 

 

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle defamation appeals

Actor Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp. (Agencies)
Actor Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp. (Agencies)
Updated 20 December 2022
AP

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle defamation appeals

Actor Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp. (Agencies)
  • Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims
Updated 20 December 2022
AP

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.
Heard announced the settlement Monday on social media. Both sides had filed appeals of various aspects of the jury’s verdicts in June. The seven-person civil jury had awarded Depp $10 million in damages, but also awarded $2 million to Heard.
Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims.
Depp’s lawyers said he will donate that money to charity.
“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light. The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgment in Mr. Depp’s favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place,” Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez, said.
Both sides argued to a jury in Fairfax County Circuit Court that the other had defamed them. Depp said he was libeled by Heard when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Depp’s lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name because, they argued, it clearly referenced abuse allegations Heard had made against Depp during divorce proceedings.
Heard, on the other hand, said she was defamed by Depp when one of his lawyers called her abuse allegations a “hoax.”
In a post Monday on Instagram, Heard said the decision to settle was difficult.
“I never chose this,” she wrote. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward.”
The trial stretched over several months and became something of a cultural phenomenon as millions of Americans watched the televised proceedings. Ostensibly a defamation case, the trial frequently devolved into ugly mudslinging as both Depp and Heard took the stand over multiple days denying each other’s abuse allegations and accusing each other of horrible behavior during their brief marriage.
At the courthouse and across the country, Depp’s supporters backed him fervently, and Heard was routinely mocked as she detailed allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
The ruling at the Virginia court in Depp’s favor came after a judge in the United Kingdom ruled against Depp in a libel suit he brought there against a British tabloid. The judge in that 2020 case concluded that Heard had indeed been subject to abuse at Depp’s hands on multiple occasions.

 

‘Fear and panic’ among residents in Bannu as Pakistan Taliban hostage crisis continues

‘Fear and panic’ among residents in Bannu as Pakistan Taliban hostage crisis continues
Updated 20 December 2022

‘Fear and panic’ among residents in Bannu as Pakistan Taliban hostage crisis continues

‘Fear and panic’ among residents in Bannu as Pakistan Taliban hostage crisis continues
  • Prisoners associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan overpowered guards at a counterterrorism center on Sunday and took several hostages
  • A spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government said authorities have opened talks in an attempt to resolve the standoff
Updated 20 December 2022
Shahjahan Khurram

BANNU: Tensions continued to run high in the northwestern Pakistani town of Bannu on Monday night, almost 24 hours after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered guards at a counterterrorism center and seized control of the facility.

As the standoff continued, a spokesperson for the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said authorities had opened talks with the militants who are holding several hostages inside the jail.

The center is in a cantonment, or a permanent Pakistan Army military base. Civilian and military police stood guard there on Monday evening and told Arab News that the media was not allowed inside. The streets outside the base were deserted, with no people or vehicles moving as far as the eye could see.

Residents spoke of their fears over the incident and said they had little knowledge of what was going on because there had been a “blanket internet shutdown.”

“There is fear and panic in the area; people can’t even speak to one another due to the prevailing fear,” Javed Hussain, a 25-year-old medical practitioner, told Arab News.

“They’ve shut down internet services in the area … That’s rare, it hardly ever happens.”

As a result of the internet block, most residents were unaware of the exact situation, according to a 32-year-old shopkeeper who declined to give his name because he feared for his security.

“We don’t know what is happening,” he told Arab News. “Internet, which isn’t usually shut down in the area, has been suspended. There’s no coverage on TV, as well, so residents in the area know nothing about what’s going on.”

Earlier on Monday, videos posted on social media appeared to show one of the hostages being held at the facility by members of the Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — appealing to authorities to reach a peaceful resolution to the standoff. He did not specify how many people were involved.

“We appeal to people that the issue be resolved peacefully and we have requested the Taliban to avoid firing or use of force,” said the man, who did not identify himself. At least two men could be seen in the video carrying guns and standing guard over a group.

In a statement on Monday, the TTP confirmed prisoners had taken “several military officers and prison staff” hostage at the counterterrorism facility in Bannu.

Mohammed Ali Saif, a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said the facility was surrounded and an operation to regain control of the building would be “completed soon.” He denied suggestions that the jail had been infiltrated and said the prisoners had snatched weapons from their interrogators and released other inmates.

He told Reuters that authorities had initiated talks with the militants in an attempt to resolve the crisis and had not yet received a response from the TTP, but relatives of the militants and tribal elders in the area were involved in the efforts.

At least one counterterrorism official was killed by the militants, Saif said. Several significant TTP members were present at the center, he added. He did not say how many security personnel were being held hostage.

An intelligence officer told Reuters that there were six hostages: four members of the military and two counterterrorism officers.

The hostage crisis came a day after the TTP claimed responsibility for the killings of four policemen in the nearby district of Lakki Marwat.

And on Monday evening, the Pakistani military said a suicide bomber had targeted a security convoy in the restive North Waziristan region, killing at least two passersby and a soldier. In the southwestern town of Khuzdar in Balochistan province, officials said 13 people were injured in a blast at a busy marketplace. No one has claimed responsibility for the two attacks, both of which happened on Monday.

Authorities in Pakistan have been battling a TTP insurgency. The group is affiliated with but separate from the Afghan Taliban. The latter had been trying to broker talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP, but negotiations broke down this year when the group ended a ceasefire and vowed to resume its attacks.

In its statement on Sunday, the TTP denied media reports that the prisoners involved in the hostage crisis in Bannu were demanding safe passage to Afghanistan and said they wanted to be transferred to tribal areas in North or South Waziristan. The group added that the government had not sent a “positive response” in return.

“The only way to save the army personnel and prison staff taken hostage is to accept the prisoners’ demands and let them go to North or South Waziristan,” the TTP said.

Bannu district is just outside of North Waziristan, a tribal region that borders Afghanistan and has long been a safe haven for militants.

Pakistan’s military has conducted several operations in the tribal regions since 2009, forcing militants and their leaders to flee across the border to neighboring Afghan districts, where Islamabad said they have set up training centers to plan and launch attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul denies this is true.

