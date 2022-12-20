You are here

INTERVIEW: We are 'about a decade away' from realizing full potential of the metaverse, says Meta exec

Exclusive Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 20 December 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

INTERVIEW: We are ‘about a decade away’ from realizing full potential of the metaverse, says Meta exec

Photo/Shutterstock
  • Derya Matras, the company’s vice-president for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey tells Arab News what the future holds for Meta and the metaverse
  • ‘We’re expecting the metaverse to be completely transformative in many areas of life, such as business, education, work and healthcare,’ she said.
Updated 20 December 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The term “metaverse” became as ubiquitous as Facebook when the social media platform’s parent company rebranded itself as Meta last year, signaling its vision for the future of the company.

Meta aims to reach a billion people through the metaverse within the next 10 years and it has made numerous investments in the past year alone to help realize that ambition.

From startups to major conglomerates, a wide range of businesses are already making significant investments in the metaverse. This in hardly surprising given that the metaverse economy will be worth an estimated $360 billion in the Middle East and North Africa and Turkey, and more than $3 trillion dollars globally, within a decade, according to consultancy Analysis Group.

“We don’t know what the metaverse economy will look like yet but it’s hard to imagine the direction of travel will change,” said Derya Matras, Meta’s vice-president for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Meta is already working on making the metaverse more accessible, she said, through tools such as Horizon Workrooms, Portal and Workplace, which will “form building blocks and entry points for the metaverse at work.”

This means the metaverse will be accessible from any device, from virtual reality headsets and desktop computers to mobile devices and smart glasses.

In an exclusive interview, Matras shared the company’s plans for the sector it renamed itself after.




Derya Matras, vice-president for Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta.

What value does the metaverse hold for businesses and consumers that cannot be offered by other media or channels?

Bringing the metaverse fully to life is still about a decade away, although you can experience glimmers of it today. Once fully materialized, it will open a completely new set of opportunities where human interaction will be elevated to a new level.

Of course, nothing beats being together in person but in times when it’s not possible, the metaverse will get us pretty close. Interactions will become more embodied and immersive.

We’re expecting the metaverse to be completely transformative in many areas of life, such as business, education, work and healthcare.

For business, our expectation is that within the next decade, the metaverse will reach 1 billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers.

Another key area I am excited about is education. The metaverse could revolutionize the way we learn. We will be able to learn by doing and not just passively absorbing information.

The metaverse also has the power to completely transform the world of work.

How does Meta aim to make the metaverse more accessible to audiences?

The metaverse is all about bringing the world closer together, and that’s also our company’s mission. Making the metaverse accessible to more people is the key to its success. That relies on improving access to reliable internet, hardware and experiences.

While we are at the start of this journey and a lot of infrastructure still needs to be built, we have already taken many steps in this direction. We are investing in getting more people access to fast and reliable internet, and supporting programs and research focused on making the metaverse accessible to more people.

For instance, in 2020 we announced the 2Africa subsea cable, which will provide nearly three times the total network capacity of all the subsea cables serving Africa today. Last year, the consortium added several new locations for the cable in Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Pakistan, India and Saudi Arabia.

We are also building the metaverse in a way that will be accessible through many entry points, including through mobile phones and the apps people use today.

At a time when regulation of social media — which has been around for over a decade — is still under scrutiny, what are your thoughts on the regulation of the metaverse?

The question of regulation is extremely important because if our vision is to have a billion people accessing the metaverse as part of their daily lives within 10 years, we need to invest a lot of resources into making it a safe and secure place.

That is why we have established the Extended Reality Programs and Research Fund, a two-year, $50 million investment in programs and external research geared toward building the metaverse responsibly.

Collectively, we can think of this process as developing a system of governance for the metaverse that will address how the technologies and environments for the metaverse can be developed in safe, secure, interoperable and inclusive ways.

To us, investing in the metaverse means investing resources toward safety and security. And it mustn’t be shaped by tech companies, like Meta, on their own. It needs to be developed openly with a spirit of cooperation between the private sector, lawmakers, civil society, academia, and the people who will use these technologies.

One such multi-stakeholder initiative, called “Defining and Building the Metaverse,” was launched this year at the World Economic Forum and it focuses on two key areas: governance of the metaverse, and economic and societal value.

With more and more businesses going digital — and, now, virtual in the metaverse — is there a threat to physical businesses?

This isn’t about spending more time on screens. Real-life interaction is always better but we are often limited by space and time to enjoy such moments whenever we want. Our vision for the metaverse is about enhancing our experiences, not replacing in-person contact.

It’s ultimately about finding ever-more ways for the benefits of the online world to be felt in our daily lives, enriching our experiences not replacing them.

Digital transformation will only be enhanced by the metaverse. It will be possible to create more immersive, more social, more detailed experiences than ever before, all from your living room, or your spare room, or garage, or wherever it is you do your Zoom meetings.

 

Topics: Metaverse Meta Facebook

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Media
EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Meta launches training program to support 20k SMEs in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Meta launches training program to support 20k SMEs in Saudi Arabia

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final
  • Many reporters were displeased when the ruler draped a bisht over the shoulders of Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain was about to lift the World Cup on Sunday
  • Social media commentators pointed out that it is a tradition in some Arab nations and reflects a deep level of respect and high honor for important and influential figures  
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Some Western media outlets and journalists expressed disdain after the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, accompanied by FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, draped a bisht over the shoulders of Argentina captain Lionel Messi as he was about to lift the World Cup on Sunday following his team’s victory over France in the final.

The presentation of the garment is a tradition practiced by some Arab nations as a gesture that reflects a deep level of respect and high honor for important and influential figures.

But as the world watched Messi lift the trophy, BBC Sport presenter and former England international footballer Gary Lineker, who on Dec. 13 branded the US an “extraordinarily racist country,” said: “It seems a shame, in a way, that they’ve covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt.”

The Telegraph newspaper described the bisht gesture as a “bizarre act” that “ruined the greatest moment in World Cup history.” The Mirror’s headline claimed Messi was “forced to cover Argentina shirt.”

British sports journalist Laurie Whitwell, who works for The Athletic Football, wrote in a message posted on Twitter that Qatar “wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures,” described the bisht as a “weird, unnecessary look” and said Qatar’s gesture was “grossly indulgent.”

In a tweet that was later deleted, ESPN correspondent Mark Ogden described the bisht as “a cape that looks like he’s about to have a haircut.”

Remarks and sentiments such as these were greeted by outrage on social media, with many users denouncing them as “ignorant” or “racist” and praising the Qatari hosts of the tournament for the gesture.

“The take by some Western journalists demonstrated either their sheer ignorance — or outright hate towards this expression of local custom and tradition,” MSNBC opinion columnist Ayman Mohyeldin wrote on Instagram.

He pointed out that “winning athletes are given gifts to wear all the time based on local or even tournament traditions.” He cited as an example Pele being presented with a sombrero during the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Mohyeldin added that such demonstrations of ignorance and hate are “something we have seen time and time again throughout this tournament.”

Several Twitter users similarly responded to media criticism of the bisht by sharing photos of Pele wearing a sombrero as he celebrated Brazil’s World Cup triumph 53 years ago.

“Messi was draped in a bisht (given to him by the emir of Qatar) out of respect for being the greatest player of all time and lifting a World Cup. It’s an iconic moment,” one Twitter user wrote as he condemned the negative commentary as a form of racism.

Susan Borden, vice president of Michael E. DeBakey High School in Qatar, wrote in a LinkedIn post that some of the online commentary about the bisht was “derogatory” and added: “When it’s the Emir of a country literally gifting you the bisht, putting it on you with his own hands, it’s the highest honor that can be bestowed upon that civilian.”

A Twitter user responded to ESPN’s Ogden by saying that it was “your job as a journalist to understand what is going on before crying about it.”

Another user told The Atlantic’s Whitwell that the Qatari emir’s gesture was one of appreciation and said: “This is something you will never understand unless you clean your heart from hatred.”

Others described the journalists who criticized the bisht presentation as “salty” and advised them to “relax.” Some journalists, though, did seem to understand the significance of the gesture.

“I’m probably in the minority here but I thought Lionel Messi wearing a bisht was a nice touch,” wrote sports journalist Zach Lowy.

“Bishts are given to Arab warriors after a victory in battle, or to royalty. Messi just won the greatest battle of them all and confirmed himself as the king of football.”

Another commentator wrote: “This is a fitting and respectful gesture for Messi. We could benefit from some nuance in our critique of Qatar and FIFA.”

In his Instagram post, Mohyeldin added: “Instead of using this moment to foster cross-cultural understanding or even pose critical questions to serve the interests of readers, some journalists opted to use their platforms to disparage and denigrate an iconic and celebratory moment in sports history.”

Throughout the Qatar 2022 tournament, social media commentators from around the world have raised concerns about some Western media criticisms of the host nation. Many described the rhetoric as “biased,” “racist” or “Islamophobic.”

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup qatar 2022 Qatar World Cup bisht Western media

What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online
Lifestyle
What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online
Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners
Sport
Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Updated 19 December 2022
Associated Press

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
  • The commission accused Meta of imposing unfair trading conditions on ad companies
Updated 19 December 2022
Associated Press

LONDON: The European Union has accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc’s antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.
The bloc’s executive commission said Monday that it “takes issue” with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook.
That means Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace “whether they want it or not,” the European Commission said.
The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said Meta also imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ad companies that advertise their services on Facebook or Instagram.
Companies that breach EU antitrust rules can be hit with fines worth up to 10 percent of their annual global revenue.

Lawsuit accuses Meta of enabling hateful posts in Ethiopia conflict
Media
Lawsuit accuses Meta of enabling hateful posts in Ethiopia conflict
Meta battles US antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
Media
Meta battles US antitrust agency over future of virtual reality

TikTok denies setting up ‘illegal operations’ in Taiwan

TikTok denies setting up ‘illegal operations’ in Taiwan
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

TikTok denies setting up ‘illegal operations’ in Taiwan

TikTok denies setting up ‘illegal operations’ in Taiwan
  • Island’s authorities investigating the social media app for running ‘illegal operations’
  • Chinese Internet and social media platforms are banned from operating businesses in Taiwan under local laws
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

TAIPEI: TikTok’s Chinese owner denied on Monday setting up a subsidiary company in Taiwan after the island’s authorities said they were investigating the social media app for running “illegal operations.”
The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan’s top China policy-making body, said the cabinet had requested a multi-agency investigation during a meeting on security issues posed by TikTok earlier this month.
The case was also forwarded to prosecutors for investigation after a local company allegedly engaged in business activities in Taiwan on behalf of ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent firm, MAC said without elaborating.
Chinese Internet and social media platforms are banned from operating businesses in Taiwan under local laws.
ByteDance said on Monday it had no presence in Taiwan.
“The recent reports suggesting ByteDance has set up a subsidiary in Taiwan are incorrect,” a spokesperson said.
“The company has not established any legal entities in Taiwan.”
TikTok is available in Taiwan but is not especially popular.
The Taiwanese newspaper Liberty Times reported on Monday that the subsidiary under investigation was a company set up in 2018 that changed its name to ByteDance Taiwan Ltd. Co. in November.
Taiwan has long warned that it is on the receiving end of huge Chinese disinformation and espionage campaigns.
It has ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses in recent years and imposed investment rules on various key sectors, including the island’s state-of-the-art semiconductor industry.
MAC described TikTok as a security risk.
“In recent years, China has used TikTok and other short videos to conduct cognitive operations to infiltrate other countries,” it said in a statement late on Sunday.
“There is also a high risk of users’ personal information being collected for the Chinese government,” it said.
China’s authoritarian Communist Party claims democratic and self-ruled Taiwan and has vowed to one day seize it.
Relations between Beijing and Taipei are at their worst in years.
Beijing has increased military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island since Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan’s president in 2016 because she views the island as a sovereign nation and not part of “one China.”
Taipei has also accused Beijing of stepping up so-called “grey zone” threats, from warplane incursions into its air defense zone to cyberattacks and cognitive warfare.
TikTok denies being a security risk or that it is beholden to Chinese authorities.
However, the company has come under increasing pressure and scrutiny within Western nations, especially in the United States, over its Chinese ownership.
US senators voted unanimously last week to ban the video-sharing app on government phones, part of a growing bipartisan crackdown on TikTok.

Topics: TikTok Taiwan

US weighs TikTok ban on government devices
Media
US weighs TikTok ban on government devices
TikTok hit by US lawsuits over child safety, security fears
Media
TikTok hit by US lawsuits over child safety, security fears

Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
  • Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter users voted on Monday to oust owner Elon Musk as CEO in a highly unscientific poll he organized and promised to honor, just weeks after he took charge of the social media giant.
A total of 57.5 percent of more than 17 million accounts voted for him to step down. Musk, who is also the boss of car maker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX, has not yet responded.
“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” the South African-born billionaire tweeted before the vote closed.
In a response to another tweet he added: “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”
Musk has fully owned Twitter since October 27 and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking half of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, banning journalists and trying to charge for previously free services.
Analysts have also pointed out that the stock price of Tesla has slumped by one-third since the Twitter takeover and the share price briefly rallied by 3.3 percent on Monday before fading.
“It’s hard to ignore the numbers since [Twitter] deal closed,” tweeted investment expert Gary Black, saying he reckoned Tesla’s board was putting pressure on Musk to quit his Twitter role.
In discussions with users after posting his latest poll, Musk renewed his warnings that the platform could be heading for bankruptcy.

Resorting to Twitter’s polling feature has been a favorite strategy of Musk’s to push through decisions, including the reinstatement of the account of former president Donald Trump.
Paris-based Reporters Without Borders, which defends the freedom of the press around the world, said the polls were a “crude and cynical” ploy.
“These methods appear to be democratic procedures, but in reality they are...the opposite of democracy,” said the group’s head Christophe Deloire.
The unpredictable entrepreneur posted his latest poll shortly after trying to extricate himself from yet another controversy.
On Sunday, Twitter users were told they would no longer be able to promote content from other social media sites.
But Musk seemed to reverse course a few hours later, writing that the policy would be limited to “suspending accounts only when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors.”
“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he tweeted.
The attempted ban had prompted howls of disapproval and even bemused Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, who had backed Musk’s takeover.
He questioned the new policy with a one-word tweet: “Why?“

Musk has generated a series of controversies in his short reign.
Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush called his tenure a “perfect storm.”
He flagged that “advertisers have run for the hills and left Twitter squarely in the red ink potentially on track to lose roughly $4 billion per year.”
Shortly after taking over the platform, Musk announced the site would charge $8 a month to verify account holders’ identities, but had to suspend the “Twitter Blue” plan after an embarrassing rash of fake accounts. It has since been relaunched.
On November 4, with Musk saying the company was losing $4 million a day, Twitter laid off half of its 7,500-strong staff.
Musk also reinstated the account of Donald Trump — though the former US president indicated he had no interest in the platform — and said Twitter would no longer work to combat Covid-19 disinformation.
In recent days, he suspended the accounts of several journalists after complaining some had published details about the movements of his private jet, which he claimed could endanger his family.
Employees of CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post were among those affected in a move that drew sharp criticism, including from the European Union and the United Nations.
The Washington Post’s executive editor Sally Buzbee said the suspension of journalist Taylor Lorenz’s account “further undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech.”
Some of the suspended accounts have since been reactivated.
 

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?
Media
Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?
2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists
Media
2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?

Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?

Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?
  • Spoiler: Madrasati is crowned word of the year
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: As the year draws to a close, it is the ideal opportunity to take stock and reflect on the previous year, as well as for Google to reveal trends about what people searched for on the internet.

Every December, the tech giant has released its annual “Year in Search” report, which details the top searches throughout the world.

The report revealed that the most googled term in Saudi Arabia in 2022 was Madrasati, the e-learning platform that kept schoolchildren worldwide connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the app attracted more than 6 million users worldwide and was recognized by an international study as being among the best seven global platforms in 174 countries.

Noor, the educational system used by parents and students in the Kingdom for all school-related services came in second place.

The podium was completed by the term World Cup, which this year was held in Qatar, a first for a Middle Eastern country.

In the “Top Personalities” category, the most searched person of the year was Saz Al-Qahtanim, the Saudi influencer who died at the age of 22 in a tragic car crash in Riyadh last March.

The most googled song of the year was “El Ghazala Ray’a” by Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, followed by “Mesaytara” by Syrian singer and actress Lamis Kan.

World Cup games and cricket matches Sri Lanka vs Australia and Pakistan vs England occupy the top three positions in the “Top Sports Queries.”

To make it into this category in the fifth position was the Saudi-Argentina match at the FIFA World Cup 2022, won by the Green Falcons 2-1 last November, in what was a memorable night for the Kingdom’s sports history.

To top the first three positions in the “TV Shows” category, Google users in the Kingdom expressed a keen interest in the Turkish drama “Duy Beni,” followed by another Turkish series “The Judgement” and the Kuwaiti drama series “Min Share’ Al Haram Ela.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

6 million children benefited from Madrasati program. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
6 million Saudi children benefited from Madrasati remote learning platform
Riyadh governor joins in with students distance learning virtual platform “Madrasati”
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor joins in with students distance learning virtual platform “Madrasati”

Children among 547 detained Syrians declared dead — rights monitor
Children among 547 detained Syrians declared dead — rights monitor
Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design
Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design
North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA
Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

