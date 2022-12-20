You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown
The glittering new tiara was unveiled at an event in Bangkok, Thailand. (Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zuf25

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese jewellery brand Mouawad has unveiled a new crown for the 71st Miss Universe pageant that will be held in January.

The glittering new tiara, which is estimated to be worth $5.5 million, was unveiled at an event in Bangkok on Monday by Fred Mouawad and Miss Universe Organisation's new Thai owner Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip.

It is named “Force for Good” and features 110 carats of blue sapphires and 48 carats of white diamonds. The tiara also boasts curls at the base that are almost serpent-like, "symbolizing the challenges involved in swaying opponents," according to a description by Mouawad.

The pageant will be held in New Orleans on Jan. 14, 2023.

Topics: Miss Universe Mouawad

Four MENA films to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 

Four MENA films to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Four MENA films to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 

Four MENA films to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Four films from the MENA region are set to have their world premieres at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The movies are also part of the 16 films selected for the festival’s flagship Tiger Competition, worth $42,000 in prize money. 

Running from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, the festival is set to return for its first full-scale physical edition since the pandemic. The event will open with “Munch,” an experimental feature biopic of the Norwegian expressionist painter Edvard Munch by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IFFR (@iffr)

This edition's Tiger Competition films represent countries from Sweden to Sri Lanka. Tunisia, Morocco, Iran and Lebanon are also represented.  

“Geology of Separation,” a film by Tunisian actress-filmmaker Yosr Gasmi and her Italian partner Mauro Mazzocchi, is one of the films showing in the Tiger Competition category of the festival. The film follows the mundane experience of a migrant who fled violence in Libya and is awaiting permission to remain in Italy. Gasmi focusses on this period of limbo for a character who is plagued with indignities that arise from casual racism raining down from various figures of authority. 

“Geology of Separation,” a film by Tunisian actress-filmmaker Yosr Gasmi. (IFFR)

Moroccan filmmaker Leila Kilani’s “Indivison” will also show in the same category. The film is set in La Mansouria, near Tangier, the wealthy homestead of the Bechtani family.  The family share their homestead with an abundant forest and villagers who have “squatted” in the area for 40 years. A forthcoming wedding triggers a splitting of paths. 

Also running in the competition will be Iranian filmmaker Amir Toodehroosta’s “Numb.” With a background in advertising and short films, Toodehroosta has frequently used filmmaking to challenge and critique Iranian society. With “Numb,” his second foray into feature-length films, he continues to question his surroundings, this time in a kindergarten setting. 

Lebanese filmmaker Karim Kassem’s black-and-white “Thiird.” (IFFR)

The fourth and final film from the MENA region competing in the Tiger category is Lebanese filmmaker Karim Kassem’s black-and-white “Thiird.” The film follows the quiet Fouad (Fouad Mahouly) who runs a mechanic’s garage in a village outside Beirut. Born and raised in Beirut, Kassem is an award-winning filmmaker mainly working between the US and Lebanon on films, music videos and commercials. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IFFR (@iffr)

Meanwhile, the festival’s honorary Robby Müller Award will go to French cinematographer Helene Louvart. She is best known for her work with director Claire Denis, including the 1999 classic “Beau Travail.” 

Topics: International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR

REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 

REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 
Updated 20 December 2022
Matt Ross

REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 

REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 
Updated 20 December 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: Rumor has it that release of “Emancipation” was nudged backwards in order to let as much dust settle as possible after the movie’s star, Will Smith, infamously dominated the 2022 Oscars due to his altercation with Chris Rock.

Whatever your feelings on the actor and his behavior, there’s no doubting his commitment to director Antoine Fuqua’s historical drama, which casts Smith as Peter, a slave in 1860’s Louisiana.

Separated from his family, Peter sees a chance to escape and, hearing that Abraham Lincoln has declared all enslaved people to be free, tries to join Lincoln’s army in a bid to secure his own freedom, and that of his still trapped wife and children. 

Fuqua has crafted a movie that is hard to watch – in fact, at times, it’s downright uncomfortable. There are no pulled punches in the painting of the racism and violence experienced by Peter and those like him. Nor does the director shy away from some graphic scenes during Peter’s escape and bid for freedom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apple TV+ (@appletvplus)

Ben Foster is suitably horrifying as Fassel, the sadistic hunter tasked with tracking Peter down, but Smith is the dominant force here. And, to be fair, he’s extremely captivating. You can see every unspoken hardship play out on Peter’s face – as well as his body, seeing as how “Emancipation” is based on the real-life story of an escaped slave who agreed to have his scars photographed and shared with the world. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apple TV+ (@appletvplus)

Regardless of Smith’s Academy status, or what you make of his actions, his heart and soul are in this movie. He and Fuqua have made a film that is supposed to be a tough watch – and on that front, they have certainly succeeded.

Sure, “Emancipation” could have been a little more subtle in some places, and a bit more driven in others. The story feels fortuitously convenient at times, and we don’t really get to know much about Peter as a person beyond his experiences during the movie. But this is not a film to be ‘enjoyed’ in the traditional sense. It’s washed-out aesthetic and hard-hitting story are hard to take – but then, that may just be the whole point. 
 

Topics: Emancipation Will Smith

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s best-known actresses, was arrested days after she posted a string of messages supporting the ongoing protest movement in the country, with the Cannes Film Festival calling for her immediate release on Monday. 

Alidoosti, who starred in 2016 Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” was arrested on Saturday, a week after she posted on Instagram expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari who was recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests. 

She had previously posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the compulsory hijab and holding a piece of paper reading “women, life, freedom” — the slogan of the protest movement. 

On Monday, the Cannes Film Festival called for the immediate release of the actress. 

“The @Festival_Cannes strongly condemns this arrest and demands her immediate release,” the festival posted on Twitter, along with the hashtag #FreeTaranehAlidoosti. 

“In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women's rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her.” 

Alidoosti's Instagram account, which had more than eight million followers, had been shut down. In her last Instagram post, the actor said: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.” 

Topics: Taraneh Alidoosti Cannes Film Festival Iran Protests 2022

Gigi Hadid stars in Ralph Lauren holiday campaign  

Gigi Hadid stars in Ralph Lauren holiday campaign  
Gigi Hadid pictured at a previous show by Ralph Lauren. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Gigi Hadid stars in Ralph Lauren holiday campaign  

Gigi Hadid stars in Ralph Lauren holiday campaign  
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US Palestinian Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid has starred in a festive season campaign for Ralph Lauren Fragrances.  

The model took to Instagram to share an image and video clip from the campaign by the American brand, in which she can be seen posing in a form-fitting scarlet-and-black gown.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“Celebrating the holidays with my @ralphlaurenfragrances family. Wishing you and yours the best this season,” Hadid captioned the post.  

The advert sees Hadid catch the eye of a male model at a festive party, before the pair take to the dancefloor after guests spritz themselves with perfume from Ralph Lauren’s fragrance range.  

Meanwhile, Hadid has been making waves on the global fashion scene with the debut of her cashmere-focused label Guest in Residence. 

Her latest collection, titled “Varsity Funk,” is a limited-edition line that features a color palette of sage, baby blue, orange and yellow and plays on American high school uniform design elements. From bomber jackets in cashmere to similarly soft rugby shirts, the new line is comfort dressing at its most chic. 

The cashmere knitwear brand was founded in New York by the supermodel, who took to Instagram in September to share what prompted her to start her own label. 

“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” she wrote to her 76.4 million followers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

As a result, the 27-year-old catwalk star said she pushed back multiple opportunities until she found a path that “felt genuine” for her to take. 

“The earliest days of Guest in Residence came about when I started to question the cashmere market, and those answers gave me a path,” she wrote, captioning a series of images that featured her colorful knitwear designs. “100% cashmere is 100% cashmere; but in the past, it is a material that, at its most integral state, has been made exclusive. 

“I believe that because of its sustainable qualities: natural and made to cherish and to pass down— cashmere is a luxury that should be more accessible,” she added. 

The model’s label is available online and at various pop-ups around the world, with her team most recently hosting a pop-up store in Milan. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid Ralph Lauren

What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online

What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online
Argentine football legend Lionel Messi wore a bisht. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online

What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online
  • The bisht has been the choice of formal wear for high-profile officials for centuries
  • The garment is usually stitched with pure gold thread and is worn on special occasions
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Fans across the world watched Argentine football legend Lionel Messi lift the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday night while wearing a traditional Gulf bisht.

The cloak drew praise from far-flung corners of the internet, but for those who failed to understand the significance of this revered garment here is a breakdown of why it is seen as a mark of respect in the Gulf and beyond.  

 

 

A bisht is only worn on special occasions, such as a wedding, but royal family members are commonly seen wearing the garment while attending formal functions.

The bisht has been the choice of formal wear for politicians, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals in Arabian Gulf countries, Iraq and countries north of Saudi Arabia for centuries, with the traditional flowing cloak acting as a distinguishing garment for those who wear it. It is often regarded as sign of prestige or high status and this is why the art of bisht tailoring is a skill handed down from generation to generation.

 

 

The garment is commonly made from wool, with the most expensive variants using camel or lama hair or goat wool.

Embroidery is found on the sleeves and collar and is made using pure gold and silver stitchwork.

Prices can range up to $9000.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football fashion Messi bisht

Related

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners
Sport
Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners
Update ‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha
Sport
‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha

Latest updates

Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown
Lebanese jewellery label Mouawad unveils new Miss Universe crown
Eight Iraq civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists
Eight Iraq civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists
Four MENA films to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 
Four MENA films to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 
REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 
REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.