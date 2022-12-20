Three dead as blast shuts part of Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A view shows blaze from a ruptured gas pipeline near the village of Yambakhtino in the Chuvash Republic, Russia December 20, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The flow of gas through a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline that takes gas from Russia's Arctic to Europe via Ukraine had been halted
  • Governor of the Republic of Chuvashia told state TV that three people, who were carrying out servicing work, have died in the accident
Reuters

MOSCOW: A blast ripped through a gas pipeline in central Russia, killing three people and disrupting some of the limited amount of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe, local officials said on Tuesday.
The flow of gas through a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline that takes gas from Russia’s Arctic to Europe via Ukraine had been halted as of 1:50 p.m. (1050 GMT), the local officials said on the Telegram messaging app.
Oleg Nikolayev, governor of the Republic of Chuvashia, told state TV that three people, who were carrying out servicing work, have died in the accident, while another, a driver, “was in a state of shock.”
He said it was unclear when gas supplies via the pipeline could resume, and authorities were trying to work that out.
The Chuvashia regional Emergencies Ministry said an explosion had ripped through the pipeline during planned maintenance work near the village of Kalinino, about 150 km (90 miles) west of the Volga city of Kazan. It said the resulting gas flare had been extinguished.
The pipeline, built in the 1980s, enters Ukraine via the Sudzha metering point, currently the main route for Russian gas to reach Europe.
Europe’s gas prices have surged this year after Russia cut exports through its main gas pipeline route into Germany, leaving only pipelines via Ukraine to ship Russian gas to European consumers.
The head office of the state-owned gas producer Gazprom and its local branch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gazprom said earlier on Tuesday it expected to pump 43 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine through Sudzha in the next 24 hours, a volume in line with recent days.
Forward prices on the Dutch TTF hub rose following the news. The benchmark TTF front-month contract was up 1.10 euros at 108.10 euro per megawatt hour by 1347 GMT. It had traded around 105 euros/MWh earlier in the day.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict gas pipeline Blast

SHEANY YASUKO LAI & MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN

  • Activist says 3 dead on vessel that left Bangladesh Nov. 25
  • Sri Lanka navy rescued 104 Rohingya in another boat Sunday
JAKARTA/COLOMBO: Southeast Asian lawmakers urged countries in the region on Tuesday to urgently rescue Rohingya refugees, including women and children, who have been adrift for weeks on a boat off the coasts of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

The vessel sailed from Cox’s Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh on Nov. 25 reportedly carrying at least 160 refugees. The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, and activists have warned that some of those onboard have died from a lack of food and drinking water.

“We urgently call on ASEAN member states and other countries in the region to fulfill their humanitarian obligations and launch search and rescue operations for the boat if it enters their waters, and to allow for the proper disembarkation of the refugees,” Eva Sundari, a board member of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, said in a statement.

“Neglecting the people on the boat is nothing short of an affront to humanity.”

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Cox’s Bazar whose sister and niece are onboard the boat, told Arab News that at least two children and one woman have died.

“There’s no one to rescue them,” he said. “There are 160 people on the boat … they may die of dehydration and starvation.”

The number of Rohingya refugees attempting to cross the Andaman Sea from overcrowded camps in Bangladesh to another host country has been on the rise since last year, according to the UNHCR. Earlier this month, 154 refugees on a boat were rescued by a Vietnamese offshore company and handed over to the Myanmar navy.

On Sunday, 104 people onboard another vessel were rescued by the Sri Lanka navy off the coast of Kankesanthurai. They are being held at the Mirihana Immigration Detention Center, about 10 km from the capital Colombo, Kankesanthurai police officer M. Ratnayake told Arab News.

They appeared in court on Monday as Sri Lankan officials sought to determine the next step, though their case is now pending until Jan. 2.

Sri Lanka, which is not party to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 protocol, does not have laws or mechanisms for the permanent resettlement of refugees.

“The government should work together with (the) UNHCR and find temporary accommodation for the refugees until they are fixed in permanent shelters either in Lanka or abroad,” Colombo-based lawyer Shiraz Noordeen, who is representing the Rohingya refugees, told Arab News.

“There is a pressing need for Sri Lanka to sign the treaty on refugees with (the) UNHCR to facilitate the movement of such cases.”

The plight of the Rohingya refugees stems from decades of persecution in their home country Myanmar. In 2017, over 730,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh following a crackdown by the Myanmar military that the UN said amounted to genocide.

Nearly 2,000 people, mostly Rohingya, have traveled by sea between January and November this year from Myanmar and Bangladesh, according to the UNHCR — a sixfold increase since 2021. At least 119 of them have died or were reported missing.

“Authorities from ASEAN member states must immediately launch search and rescue operations. For the sake of humanity. ASEAN countries … that intersect the territory of the Indian Ocean should at this time have short-term and long-term plans to rescue them,” Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid told Arab News.

“But the priority right now is to find clarity on their whereabouts and fate, as well as rescue them.”

Topics: ASEAN Rohingya refugees Thailand Malaysia Indonesia

  • IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus plans to start operations in September 2024
  • Expansion is part of India-UAE free trade pact signed this year
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities are moving forward with a plan to open the first foreign branch of the country’s prestigious technology institute in the UAE, New Delhi’s envoy to Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is a public engineering institute located in the Indian capital. Run by the Indian Ministry of Education, it is considered one of the best centers of excellence for training, research and science in India, and is ranked 54th globally in engineering and technology studies, according to last year’s QS World University Rankings.

A working group comprising IIT Delhi faculty members visited the UAE last month to develop the project with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK). According to plans, the first group of students will start their courses at the IIT’s Abu Dhabi campus in the fall of 2024.

“The team visit by the IIT Delhi director in November was very useful ... an MoU is being worked on between ADEK and the Ministry of Education of India,” the Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, told Arab News.

“(We are) making efforts to have the first batch by September 2024.”

India’s plans to set up the offshore campus are a part of its comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE which came into force in May.

The IIT Delhi is one of 23 IITs operating in the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate-level programs.

The establishment of a UAE branch would be the first time an IIT campus would be set up abroad.

“Many Western countries have their campuses in the UAE. India is late in the fray. This is part of India’s soft power outreach in the region,” Dr. Sujata Ashwarya, assistant professor in the Centre for West Asian Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, told Arab News.

She added that India’s newly formulated national education policy for school and college education has been met with enthusiasm in the UAE, and the Indian government is considering promoting it throughout the Gulf region, in addition to the US and UK, in order to attract international students.

“IITs are India’s most prestigious educational institutions and have always held a global ranking,” Ashwarya said.

“Consequently, IITs can be useful and advantageous for the soft power diplomacy that the (Narendra) Modi government is actively promoting in the region.”

Topics: India UAE Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

  • The Jordanian delegation was led by Lina Annab, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan to Japan
TOKYO: The fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue took place in Tokyo on Tuesday covering topics that included Japan-Jordan security cooperation and regional situations.
The Jordanian delegation was led by Lina Annab, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Japan, and Brig. Gen. Yousef Alkhatib, Assistant of the Chief of Staff for Planning, Organization and Defense Resources.
The Japanese delegation was led by Nagaoka Kansuke, Director General of Japan’s Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and MIURA Jun, Director General for International Affairs of the Bureau of Defense Policy in the Ministry of Defense.

Topics: Japan Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue

  • “Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers,” Wallace told parliament
  • UK, US, and EU have sanctioned Iranian military figures, defense manufacturers believed to be involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Russia
LONDON: Britain accused Russia of planning to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, calling on the West to do more to expose the trade.
“Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers,” Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security — we must expose that deal. In fact, I have, just now.”
Wallace did not provide detail on the type of military components he said Russia wanted to give Iran. The Russian defense ministry and Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Britain, along with Western allies, has provided military assistance to Ukraine following the invasion, which Russia refers to as a “special operation” to demilitarise its neighbor and rid it of nationalists.
Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Iran’s foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia.
Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.
On Monday, Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of “kamikaze” drones, hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in what was Moscow’s third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in less than a week.
“Kamikaze” or “suicide” drones are cheaply produced, disposable unmanned aircraft that fly toward their target before plummeting at speed and detonating on impact.
Britain, the United States and the European Union have sanctioned Iranian military figures and defense manufacturers believed to be involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran drones UK

  • The ministers discussed regional situations that included Russia’s aggression against Ukraine
  • Hayashi expressed his intention to pursue further cooperation between Japan and Sweden
TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa talked with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström by phone on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of “like-minded countries” strengthening cooperation on security issues under the current international situation.
The ministers discussed regional situations that included Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the East and South China Seas and North Korea, and confirmed that they would continue to work together to strengthen cooperation in the international arena.
The two ministers also welcomed the signing and entry into force of the “Agreement on the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology between Japan and Sweden”.
Minister Hayashi congratulated Billström on his appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs, with the latter stating that he would like to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Japan.
Noting that Japan would hold the G7 Presidency and become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council next year, and that Sweden would hold the EU Presidency in the first half of the year, Hayashi expressed his intention to pursue further cooperation between Japan and Sweden as well as between Japan and the EU in order to address common challenges of the international community and realize a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

Topics: Japan Sweden Hayashi Yoshimasa

