Saudi stock market gains 93 points led by rekindled investor spirit: Closing bell

Saudi stock market gains 93 points led by rekindled investor spirit: Closing bell
The materials and utility sectors led the rally, which gained 2.29 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Stock Index on Tuesday made a startling comeback after touching a low of 10,055.56 at 11:13 a.m. to close 93.97 points up — or 0.92 percent — to 10,280.15, led by buying in almost all sectors.  

The materials and utility sectors ushered the rally, which gained 2.29 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. The capital goods and banking sectors also evinced interest among investors as the indices rose by 1.10 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively.  

“Within the banking sector, gains in larger banks such as Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank more than offset declines in 7 out of 11 banking stocks on the exchange,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.  

While Al Rajhi Bank increased 3.7 percent to close at SR75.70 ($20.13), Alinma Bank gained 1.73 percent to end at SR32.30.  

“Performance in the materials sector was also mixed but the gains in large-cap names like SABIC Agri-Nutrients and SABIC more than offset the declines,” added Ansari.  

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. on Monday declared an 80 percent cash dividend or SR8 per share, for the second half of 2022, doling out SR3.8 billion. With this payout, the company’s total cash dividend will touch SR5.71 billion for this year. The announcement saw the company’s share price rise by 6.8 percent to finish at SR144.40.  

The other companies that brought a sliver of cheer among the shareholders were Almarai Co., which recommended a 10 percent cash dividend or SR1 per share, for 2022 and Riyadh Cement Co., which declared a 7.5 percent cash dividend or SR0.75 per share for the second half of this year.   

Both companies, however, closed lower, with Almarai Co. falling 0.38 percent to SR53.8 and Riyadh Cement Co. shedding 5.39 percent to SR30.7.  

The market breadth captured the mood well, with 139 stocks of the listed 221 heading north and 69 turning south. The total trading turnover was SR4.29 billion ($1.14 billion).  

“The market also gained support from a recovery in crude oil prices that regained the $80 per barrel mark during the day,” said Ansari.  

Brent crude futures were up 33 cents at $80.13 a barrel by 1215 GMT, adding to a 76-cent gain in the previous session, even as US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for February delivery rose 57 cents to $75.95 after climbing 90 cents on Monday.  

Parallel market Nomu, however, lost steam and closed 65.13 points down at 18,650.90. Meanwhile, Molan Steel Co. started trading on Nomu, earmarking its 29th listing in 2022. The exchange also announced the listing and trading shares of Saudi Top for Trading Co. on Dec. 22.  

On the announcements front, Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. on Tuesday informed Tadawul that it partially redeemed SR214.5 million worth of sukuk scheduled semi-annually, representing 5.72 percent of the Sukuk’s original face value.

This redemption came per the redemption schedule in the prospectus approved by the Capital Market Authority. Subsequently, the face value of each certificate becomes SR38,880, and the outstanding sukuk principal is SR1.46 billion.  

COFE App partners with Saudi Coffee Company to boost domestic coffee market

COFE App partners with Saudi Coffee Company to boost domestic coffee market
Updated 10 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

COFE App partners with Saudi Coffee Company to boost domestic coffee market

COFE App partners with Saudi Coffee Company to boost domestic coffee market
Updated 10 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

COFE App, a leading online coffee platform, has signed an agreement to officiate its partnership with the Saudi Coffee Company on Tuesday, according to a recent press release.   

COFE App, founded in Kuwait in 2018, will be the top online partner for SCC, enabling them to extend their market reach as well as drive Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry into the digital world to facilitate an easy and convenient relation between local producers and end users.   

“It is a pleasure to be partnering with COFE App. Their passion for the cumulative growth of the coffee industry is very evident, and we are happy to say that they share both our vision and values,” stated Mohammed Zainy, marketing director of Saudi Coffee Company.  

The arrangement also intends to boost the Kingdom’s e-commerce sector through making local coffee beans available to the public via COFE’s mobile app.  

Ali Al Ebrahim, COFE App founder and CEO, noted: “We hope that this partnership will help in giving Saudi coffee the visibility and reach that it truly deserves. Through our work in Saudi, we hope to take this integral part of our culture and tradition to the world.”  

He added: “It is truly the beginning of something great.”   

The public’s opinion complements the owner’s optimism, as the platform was listed as one of the top 10 most downloaded food delivery and restaurant apps in the Kingdom in 2021, according to a survey by the Communication & Information Technology Commission of Saudi Arabia.  

On the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct 25, SCC’s CEO Raja AlHarbi told Arab News that SCC, solely owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, currently produces 300 tons of coffee a year, but is aiming to hit 2,500 tons.   

AlHarbi said the company also has plans to open 25 coffee shops globally as he revealed details of a strategic plan comprising five pillars to elevate the coffee production industry in Saudi Arabia.   

“PIF is targeting to help in the diversification of the Saudi economy. Agriculture and coffee play a major role in this diversification. Coffee is the second biggest product globally after oil. So, imagine one day Saudi Arabia is the major oil producer, and one of the major coffee producers,” he added.  

He also noted that the development of the coffee industry in the Kingdom will help create jobs, and open businesses; both small and medium.  

The company aims to invest more than $319 million in the Kingdom’s coffee sector over the next ten years, raising the annual output from 300 tons today to over 2,500 tons by 2030.   

The domestic coffee market in Saudi Arabia was valued at $1.96 billion in 2021 and is estimated to increase to $2.78 billion by 2025.  

Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as China's top crude supplier in November

Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as China's top crude supplier in November
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as China's top crude supplier in November

Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as China's top crude supplier in November
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: China's crude oil imports from Russia rose 17 percent in November from a year earlier, as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations on Dec. 5.

The jump made Russia the top oil supplier for China ahead of Saudi Arabia.

Arrivals of Russian crude, including oil pumped through the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, amounted to 7.81 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That is equivalent to 1.9 million barrels per day, compared to 1.82 million bpd in October and 1.63 million tonnes in the same period last year.

From Dec. 5, the EU banned imports of Russian crude oil and G7 nations introduced a cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

Steep discounts of Russian crude oil, however, still attracted Chinese buyers in November, especially the independent refiners in the oil refining hub of Shandong, although some state-owned refiners began scaling back purchases due to concerns about Western sanctions on Moscow.

China's imports from Saudi Arabia totaled 6.62 million tonnes in November, or 1.61 million bpd. That was down 11 percent from a year ago.

Analysts expected Saudi Arabia's market share in China to stay firm or even pick up in the future after China's President Xi Jinping pledged to do more energy deals with the world's top oil exporter.

The customs data on Tuesday also showed that crude oil imports from Malaysia almost tripled in November from 2021. The South East Asian country is a transfer point for sanctioned shipments originating from Iran and Venezuela.

Tanker tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics estimated that Chinese imports of Iranian oil may have hit a monthly record of nearly 4.7 million tonnes in November.

But customs data showed no imports from Venezuela or Iran.

Crude shipments from the US reached 1.05 million tonnes year in November, the highest level since January, as buyers took advantage of sizable arbitrage profits following the increase of shale oil production and reserves sales in the US.

UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  

UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  

UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank has launched a new sustainability-linked current account for corporate clients in an effort to help companies achieve environmental, social, and corporate governance objectives.   

As with traditional current accounts, FAB corporate clients will be able to use their sustainable accounts to retain their intraday liquidity for business needs, and to carry out daily payables and receivables, the bank said in a press release.  

Meanwhile, FAB said it will ensure that cash amounts held in the account are used to fund sustainable projects based on FAB’s Sustainable Finance Framework.  

Landmark Retail, an omnichannel retailer, is the first corporate to open a sustainable current account with FAB in line with its commitment to convert its Treasury products to sustainable ones, it said.  

This comes as FAB is growing its portfolio of ESG-linked products and services, including sustainability-linked loans and green bonds. It was among the first in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council to issue a green bond in 2017 and to join the global Net-Zero Banking Alliance in 2021.  

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, head of Global Banking UAE & Global Head of Government, Sovereigns & Public Sector at FAB, said, “We are pleased to partner with Landmark Retail in piloting our new sustainable account offering in the UAE. This partnership demonstrates our staunch commitment to key stakeholders in our core market as they embark on strategic and operational shifts necessary to deliver on their ESG aspirations.”   

ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  

Dubai-government-owned ALEC Engineering and Construction has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Target Engineering, a subsidiary of Arabtec, which was dissolved by shareholders in 2020.   

The deal will see the joint turnovers of the companies hitting $2 billion.   

As part of the deal, ALEC, which is owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, will acquire Target’s assets, including 30 marine vessels, 52,000 sq. m of fabrication facilities, and its 11,000-strong workforce, the company said in a press release.   

Additionally, the deal will allow ALEC to hold Target’s controlling stake in IDROTEC srl, an Italian specialized marine design engineering firm known for its specialist marine, hydraulic and environmental design for the oil and gas sector and marine developments, the statement added.   

“ALEC has an established track record of continuously enhancing the skills and capabilities within the organization, and leveraging this expertise to enter into, and become a market leader in new market segments,” said ALEC CEO Kez Taylor.   

He said bringing Target Engineering within their fold is a move that plays to both these objectives as their specialist skillsets in oil and gas, energy — including renewables, marine, and industrial construction — perfectly augment ALEC’s own capabilities.   

Deyaar launches $82-million projects in Al Furjan   

Dubai-based real estate firm Deyaar Development plans to launch three new projects in Al Furjan worth around 300 million dirhams ($82 million). These projects will comprise 400 residential units and hotel apartments, consisting of one, two and three bedrooms, the company said in a press release.   

Deyaar’s first project in Al Furjan will be Amalia Residences, with the remaining two projects set to be announced in 2023.   

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our growing portfolio of residential and hotel projects in conjunction with the launch of our presence in Al Furjan through three distinct projects. Each development will add significant value to the growing and vibrant area. These projects embody Dubai’s elegant lifestyle and will bring unique housing options to the Al Furjan area.”   

The company said Amalia Residences project will have a variety of modern and spacious residential units with a wide range of amenities for residents.   

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, in which the Dubai Islamic Bank owns a majority stake, Deyaar Development owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate units spread across several prominent areas in Dubai.  

Oman Investment Authority aims to spend $5bn on projects in 2023

Oman Investment Authority aims to spend $5bn on projects in 2023
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Oman Investment Authority aims to spend $5bn on projects in 2023

Oman Investment Authority aims to spend $5bn on projects in 2023
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman Investment Authority, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, aims to spend 1.9 billion rials ($4.95 billion) on investment projects in 2023, state media reported on Tuesday. 

The OIA said the financing will come from the local and foreign private sectors, from financing institutions, or from the agency itself or its subsidiaries. 

Investment 

The OIA has also reportedly joined a group of foreign investors to invest $214 million in Group14 Technologies, a battery materials manufacturing company based in the US. Group14 develops lithium-silicon battery materials and aims to replace the standard lithium-ion batteries.  

According to a Fast Company report, Group14 has stated that it had secured a total of $614 million in its Series C investment round with the latest funding infusions. Some of the key investors in Group14 Technologies include SK Materials and Porsche.  

The report stated that OIA intends to incorporate Oman into the firm’s worldwide supply chain through its investment in Group14 Technologies. The firm also added that the consortium behind the recent additional funding included Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, and Molicel. 

State budget 

The state’s general budget for 2023 will be approved at an oil price of $55 per barrel, local media reported quoting a Finance Ministry statement on Tuesday. 

The ministry estimates that the 2023 budget deficit will amount to about 1.3 billion rials, constituting 11 percent of total revenues and 3 percent of the gross domestic product. 

Preliminary estimates for the 2023 budget show that total public spending is estimated at 12.950 billion rials, up by 7 percent from the approved spending in the 2022 budget. 

Saudi Energy Minister discusses clean energy efforts with European delegation

Saudi Energy Minister discusses clean energy efforts with European delegation
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Energy Minister discusses clean energy efforts with European delegation

Saudi Energy Minister discusses clean energy efforts with European delegation
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the Kingdom’s sustainability efforts and the vitality of cooperation.

The conference took place in the minister’s office in Riyadh on Tuesday and was led by its Chair David James McEllister.  

The attendees reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts towards its pursuit of leading the transformation in the field of energy through local and regional initiatives.   

The meeting particularly focused on the Kingdom’s performance in the field of clean energy technologies to control hydrocarbon emissions and promote renewable energy sources.   

Efforts of the Saudi Green initiative and Middle East Green initiative were also evaluated during the get-together in Riyadh.   

In addition, they went over the Saudi efforts in managing emissions through capturing, using, recycling and storing of carbon within the carbon circular economy approach, as well as its plan of action to become the world's largest clean hydrogen exporter.  

The minister further emphasized the importance of collaboration between Middle East exporters and European consumers to boost their efforts and aid in their advancement.    

The Saudi minister also acquainted the delegation with the county’s efforts to support and encourage innovation in the energy sector.   

“Climate action will enhance competitiveness, spark innovation, and create millions of high-quality jobs,” noted prince Mohamed ibn Salman bin Abdelaziz. 

He added: “young people, both in the Kingdom and in the world, are demanding a cleaner, greener and more inclusive future and we owe it to them to deliver on this.” 

Saudi Arabia has been taking a number of initiatives in the area of clean energy, with millions of dollars being pumped into developing green technology to produce sustainable solutions as part of its net-zero goals.  

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman last year announced the Saudi Green Initiative and since then more than 60 initiatives have been activated to help Kingdom achieve the three targets of reducing emissions, afforestation, and land and sea protection.

During this year's SGI Forum which was held in tandem with COP27 in November, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We are ushering in a new green era for the region; in which we are collectively leading and reaping its fruits, in our joint belief that the effects of climate change are not limited to the natural environment only, but also to the economy and security of our nations.” 

