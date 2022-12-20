20 tombs dating back 2,500 years found at Egypt archaeological site

CAIRO: Twenty tombs dating back at least 2,500 years have been discovered at an archaeological site in Egypt.
Made of mud bricks and simple pits, the graves are thought to be from the late El-Sawy era between 664 and 525 B.C., most likely the 26th dynasty.
The find was made at Tell El-Deir in New Damietta, northern Egypt where the Egyptian archaeological mission affiliated to the Supreme Council of Antiquities has been conducting excavation work.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the discovery added important new information on the history of the Damietta governorate.
Ayman Ashmawy, head of the council’s Egyptian antiquities sector, said the architectural design of the tombs and items of pottery found inside them, had provided a good indication of their age.
Qutb Fawzy, head of the Central Department of Antiquities of Lower Egypt and Sinai and the archaeological mission, said golden chips used to cover the bodies of those being buried had also been unearthed, along with a range of funerary amulets, and miniature models of vessels used for preserving body parts in the mummification process.
Director of the Damietta Antiquities District, Reda Saleh, said that the mission was continuing its work at the site in a bid to uncover the secrets of the Tell El-Deir necropolis, adding that its findings had already revealed many customs and burial methods of successive civilizations.
In 2019, archaeologists dug up seven gold coins from the Byzantine era and a group of ushabti statues engraved with the cartouche of Psamtik II, one of the kings of the 26th dynasty.
Ahmed Issa, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, said 250 archaeological missions from around the world were currently operating in Egypt, as well as 45 Egyptian digs.
He added that the country was looking to increase its visitor numbers to meet tourism targets.
Saudi female graffiti artist hopes to showcase artwork across Kingdom
The artist told Arab News that her participation in Riyadh Season, one of the biggest events in the country, is what every Saudi artist dreams of as it is a great opportunity to showcase his or her talents to the world
Updated 20 December 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Saudi female graffiti artist Noura bin Saidan has unveiled her latest mural at the Riyadh Zoo.
It took Saidan two weeks to complete the 40-meter-long and 30-meter-high mural.
Speaking about her work, she described it as a “story about the relationship between animals and humans.”
The artist told Arab News that her participation in Riyadh Season, one of the biggest events in the country, is what every Saudi artist dreams of as it is a great opportunity to showcase his or her talents to the world.
“I’m so proud that my murals are considered among the most important landmarks on the Boulevard. It makes me really happy,” she said.
I wish to leave a mark in every city of the Kingdom. My main ambition is to spread Saudi art around the world.
Noura bin Saidan
The young Saudi artist’s 16 murals of singers, writers, animals and scenery adorn walls across the Riyadh region, including Riyadh Boulevard.
“I wish to leave a mark in every city of the Kingdom, and I am hoping to create murals in AlUla and Jeddah. My main ambition is to spread Saudi art around the world,” she said.
The fine arts graduate, who has been passionate about street art since a young age, is part of a small but growing community of Saudi female graffiti artists.
“Street art is how we reach people from different classes, ideas and nationalities. Art is an easy way to reach them. It does not need translation,” she said.
Curiosity sparks growing demand for African art in the UAE
Artists from Africa are making a name for themselves in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Updated 18 December 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: In a warehouse at Alserkal Avenue — Dubai’s arts district — a group of 11 emerging artists from the Democratic Republic of Congo recently displayed their work in a week-long exhibition titled “Breaking the Mold.” The title was a reference to the attempts of the artists — all former students of the Academy of Fine Arts in the DRC’s capital, Kinshasa — to escape the restrictions of their academic training.
Artists on show included photographer Arlette Bashizi. Her series “Re-construction” uses self-portraiture to tackle stereotypes and misrepresentations of black, African (particularly Congolese) women. Multidisciplinary artist Chris Shongo, meanwhile, elevated Congolese women to the status of Egyptian queen Nefertiti — to whom he attributes the origin of African women’s lineage — in his work “Nefercongo.”
The exhibition was staged by Yetu Management, an organization that promotes Congolese art and which recently opened its own gallery in Kinshasa.
“It seems there’s a lot of curiosity about art from Africa. I heard people saying they don’t get to see enough of it in Dubai, which hopefully we can change,” the gallery’s director Daria Kirsanova told Arab News. “We are now thinking about coming back with another project in 2023 to keep the conversation going.”
“Breaking the Mold” was just one of an increasing number of art events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in which African art has made an appearance.
At the recent Abu Dhabi Art fair, there were several first-time participants from the African continent, signaling a growing appetite for art from Africa in the UAE. For example, Kó, an art space in Lagos, Nigeria, run by Kavita Chellaram, participated for the first time physically, after a virtual participation in 2020.
“We want to engage in cross-cultural exchange between Africa, North Africa and the Middle East,” said Chellaram, who showed both modern and contemporary Nigerian artists.
Cape Town-based THK showed for the first time at the fair, presenting a solo booth by Abdus Salaam, an artist who converted to Islam at the age of nine. His sculptural works convey a “mystic abstraction,” according to the gallery.
Afriart gallery from Kampala, Uganda, participated for the second time, showing works by Uganda-based artists Mona Taha and Sanaa Gateja priced at between $4,000 and $30,000.
Efie Gallery, founded by Ghanaian family Valentina, Kwame and Kobi Mintah, is a more-permanent fixture in the UAE art scene. It recently celebrated the first anniversary of its establishment at Dubai’s Al-Khayat Art Avenue. It is the city’s second African art gallery; the first — Akka Project — opened in 2016.
In the year since it opened, Efie Gallery has hosted seven exhibitions, including the acclaimed Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui’s first solo show in the city, and a collaborative exhibition with the UK auction house Christie’s featuring work by El Anatsui alongside fast-rising Ghanaian artists Isshaq Ismail and Yaw Owusu.
Efie Gallery’s success is partly due to the increased demand for African art in the international art market.
According to a recent edition of ArtTactic’s Modern and Contemporary African Artist Market Report, exploring auction sales between 2016 and 2021, African art has increased in popularity, with sales increasing by 44 percent in 2021, from $50 million in 2020 to $72 million last year, and with contemporary art galleries around the world increasingly eager to show work from the continent.
“The rapid expansion of the gallery’s extensive program is testament to the contemporary art scene here in Dubai,” Kwame Mintah told Arab News. “The collaborative approach of government, institutions, private stakeholders and collectors alike further positions art as a key contributor to the region’s (cultural) and economic development.”
The gallery is currently showing El Anatsui’s monumental bottlecap work “Detsi” at the Arts Club in Dubai and a solo show by Yaw Owusu — running until Dec. 20 — which includes work he created during a residency at the gallery over the summer.
Next up, Efie Gallery will show “The Art of Advocacy” — an exhibition of images by Ethiopian photographer Aida Muluneh, including an exclusive never-before-seen photograph — that runs from Jan. 12 until Feb. 24.
Lebanese icon Fayrouz — the Arab world’s greatest living singer
For this week’s edition of our Arab Icons series, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
The Lebanese superstar who shuns the spotlight remains an inspiration across the region for young and old alike
Updated 17 December 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: She is the Arab world’s greatest living musical icon, but Fayrouz remains an enigma. She retains a sometimes-infuriating aura of mystery, rarely giving interviews and ardently protecting the privacy of her family. On stage she appears devoid of emotion — motionless and expressionless. Those characteristics have themselves become iconic, with Fayrouz’s striking but emotionless features adorning everything from handbags and posters to Beirut’s city walls.
Born Nouhad Haddad in 1934, during the course of her career Fayrouz has recorded hundreds of songs, starred in dozens of musicals and movies, and toured the world. From 1957 onwards, when she first performed at the Baalbeck International Festival, she has become one of the Arab world’s most beloved singers. And in doing so she would unite her often-fractious homeland.
All Lebanese remember the first time they heard Fayrouz. For Tania Saleh, it was during a drive to Syria to escape the beginning of the Lebanese Civil War. She remembers one song in particular — “Roudani Ila Biladi” (Take Me Back To My Homeland).
“That song really marked me,” says Saleh, a singer-songwriter and visual artist. “My mother was crying while she was driving and the song created this really intense emotional moment. And I remember thinking, ‘How can a song affect someone so much? It’s just a song.’ But it affected me, too, in a manner that I didn’t understand back then.”
Fayrouz remained in Lebanon for the entirety of the war and refused to take sides. Although she continued to sing in venues across the world, she did not perform in Lebanon until the conflict was over. This neutrality, and the patriotic nature of many of her songs, meant she was a rare symbol of national unity, with all sides listening to her music throughout the 15 years of civil war. She was, as Saleh says, an “emotional anchor for all Lebanese during the war,” regardless of religion or political beliefs. When she released “Li Beirut“ (arranged and adapted by her son Ziad Rahbani) in 1984, Fayrouz and Beirut became inseparable. More than ever she embodied the very essence of what it meant to be Lebanese.
None of which would have been possible without the music of the Rahbani Brothers. Fayrouz, who was a chorus singer at Radio Lebanon in the early 1950s, met Mansour and Assi Rahbani through the composer Halim El-Roumi in 1951. She went on to marry Assi a few years later and together the trio would revolutionize popular Lebanese music. The Rahbani Brothers fused musical genres, including Levantine folkloric traditions and the music of Latin America, and incorporated both Western and Russian elements into their compositions. It was Fayrouz, however, who gave voice to their musical vision.
Fayrouz sang of an almost mythical Lebanon. She sang of love and desire, but also of an idealized Lebanese mountain village, of olive trees and jasmine, of vineyards and streams. “Lyrically, they created the Lebanon we now love,” says Saleh of the brothers, who followed in the footsteps of writers such as Khalil Gibran and Mikhail Naimy, who helped to forge a romanticized image of Lebanon that many of its citizens still cling to today.
As the Palestinian poet and film director Hind Shoufani notes, Fayrouz represents “the village girl, the stories of love, the fetching of fresh water, the mountain, the resistance, the power of the people; that kind of simple, beautiful daily existence that is in harmony with nature.” As such, her songs have an additional, heartbreaking poignancy, because the Lebanon she sings of bears no resemblance to the Lebanon of today. She sings of a fading dream — one that is shared by much of the Arab world.
That vision was rooted in Lebanon’s golden age, with Fayrouz intimately linked to the formation of a national cultural identity in the years following independence from France. As the acclaimed indie-music producer Zeid Hamdan says, Fayrouz would carry that identity “with elegance and depth like no other singer.”
Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers changed popular Arabic music forever. Umm Kulthoum, another icon of the Arab world, sang songs of love that could last for up to an hour and were deeply embedded in the tarab tradition. The songs of Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers, however, were far shorter, utilized the Lebanese dialect, and embraced new melodic forms.
“As a musician, I am very inspired by the dialect that Fayrouz sings,” says Hamdan, "arguably best known as one half of the trip-hop duo Soapkills. “It’s not only classical Arabic, it’s often modern Lebanese, and the Rahbanis — from Assi to Ziad — used the Lebanese dialect in a very clever way throughout their repertoire.”
Hamdan was introduced to Fayrouz in the late 1990s by Yasmine Hamdan (no relation), his Soapkills partner. Encouraged by her, he bought a double K7 cassette of Fayrouz’s “Andaloussiyat” and immediately fell in love with three tracks, one of which was “Ya Man Hawa.”
“The lyrics are simply incredible,” he says. “It’s a form of poetry that is several hundred years old called muwashshah and I wish I could do justice to the beauty of the words.” Another was “Yara El Jadayel,” on which, at a certain point, Fayrouz “sings at a very high pitch and very softly, the melody almost whispered on a piano arpeggio”.
It is the wonder and versatility of Fayrouz’s voice that continues to entrance audiences across the world. El-Roumi thought her voice so beautiful that he gave her the nickname Fayrouz (Arabic for turquoise) and went on to become the first person to compose for her.
“Fayrouz has one of the most distinctive voices in the Arab world,” says Egyptian-Belgian singer Natacha Atlas, who has worked with the likes of Peter Gabriel and Nitin Sawhney. “One can always tell that it’s (her) voice. It is as delicate as it is beautiful and strong, and her voice’s ability to (carry) such strong emotions is always extraordinary. She is one of my greatest influences. When I hear her, I often melt in tears at the sheer beauty of her voice and how it also evokes a deep nostalgia in me for the Middle East as it once was, and how everything has changed almost beyond recognition.”
Fayrouz’s fame outside of the Levant can also be traced back to her support of the Palestinian cause. As early as 1957, Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers released “Rajioun” (We Will Return), a collection of pro-Palestinian anthems. This was followed in 1967 by the release of “Al-Quds Fil Bal” (Jerusalem In My Heart), and as recently as 2018 she was still dedicating songs to Palestinians killed on Gaza’s border with Israel.
When her husband’s health began to fail in the 1970s, Fayrouz began to collaborate more closely with her son Ziad — the eldest of her four children. One of the albums composed and arranged by him was “Wahdon,” which was released on the Zida record label in 1979 and includes the song “Al Bosta.”
“I cherish and love her experience with Ziad,” says Saleh. “The albums that she did with him took her to jazz and bossa nova and sometimes to funk. This gave Fayrouz another dimension — that of the risk taker. She went out of her comfort zone, and that is very rare.”
This helped to cement her reputation with a younger generation and she continues to evoke a deep sense of nostalgia, not only among the Lebanese, but across the Levant and North Africa. Many Lebanese still start their day listening to Fayrouz’s songs and, despite family disputes over royalties, her controversial performance in Damascus in 2008, and accusations of plagiarism directed at the Rahbani family, her status as a cultural icon endures. When the French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon in 2020, he chose the home of Fayrouz as one of his first ports of call, not those of the country’s political leaders.
“They described this beautiful Lebanon and they made us dream that this is our country, which was actually just a picture they had created,” says Saleh of Fayrouz and the Rahbani Brothers. “We were looking for it: ‘Where is this Lebanon you are talking about guys?’ We were always trying to find it but we never did. But thankfully they did create this image, because the bond that we have with our country is mainly because of them.”
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Updated 17 December 2022
AP
UNITED NATIONS: Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
In a joint statement issued Friday, the US actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.
Jolie first started working with the UN refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described the multi-hyphenate as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.”
“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying. “I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”
In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month, Jolie alluded to frustration with the lack of global progress in ending sexual violence in conflict.
“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again. We promise to draw — and to hold — that line. But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again,” she wrote, specifically calling out UN Security Council members for “abusing their veto power.”
Jolie previously characterized the United Nations as “imperfect” during a 2017 speech in Geneva, but also defended the international body and said it needed to be supported.
She later pressed the United Nations to create a permanent and independent investigative body to amass and evaluate evidence in cases regarding alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other human rights violations. While promoting that effort at UN headquarters in 2019, she told the AP that promoting equality for women, combatting injustice, and helping refugees were the most important parts of her life after her children.
“But in many ways, they go hand in hand,” she said. Jolie has been involved in other advocacy efforts, recently pushing for the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act in the US.
Doctors, architects, and engineers flock to Riyadh Winter Wonderland for Professions Day
“As doctors, my friends and I arrived today to celebrate with everyone else, check out their uniforms, and have fun,” Mussab Jaber, who is studying medicine, told Arab News
Updated 16 December 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Riyadh Winter Wonderland hosted a special Professions Day on Thursday as part of Riyadh Season. Participants who came along dressed in their uniforms received a free pass to Winter Wonderland — one of Riyadh Season’s main zones.
“As doctors, my friends and I arrived today to celebrate with everyone else, check out their uniforms, and have fun,” Mussab Jaber, who is studying medicine, told Arab News.
According to architects Nasser Bahamdan and Abdulrahman Al-Bahoth, who wore safety helmets and vests, the event demonstrates the variety of professions practiced by Saudis.
“We heard about Professions Day and came to see how everyone was dressed and if there were any other architects here,” Bahamdan said. “Everyone is dressed to reflect their profession, which is cool.”
Ateeq Al-Shahrani, a student of aviation technology, arrived with his peers in an aviation uniform. He said his college had encouraged him to participate.
“Our college emailed us about Professions Day and encouraged us to participate and show off our uniform, which bears the International Aviation Technical College logo, our names, and this red line on the shoulder that represents which year you are in; I’m a freshman, so I have one line,” Al-Shahrani said.
Ghaith Al-Enazi, a refrigeration technician, said he had heard that many people were coming, so he wanted to come and see what people were wearing.
“We refrigeration technicians wear overalls or jumpsuits, safety shoes, and a helmet,” he said. “I think it’s great to be proud of what you do for a living.”
Doctor Zahraa Al-Abdullah arrived wearing a lab coat and said she had come to play with her children.
“I’m happy to see how my profession is influencing my children,” she told Arab News. “As a mother and a doctor, work can sometimes cause us to drift from our families, but today I find it amusing that I can come in with my lab coat and feel appreciated by my kids, who are asking me why people are taking pictures of me.”
Many children took part in the festival themselves, dressing up as musicians, astronauts, chefs, and other professionals.
One of them, Baraa Halwani, who was dressed as a chef, told Arab News: “I’m wearing a chef’s uniform because I enjoy cooking and want to have fun and play in Winter Wonderland with my friends.”