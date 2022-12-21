You are here

Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2022
AFP

Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

  • I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted, saying he will then run software and server teams at Twitter
Updated 21 December 2022
AFP

Elon Musk said Tuesday he would resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in apparent response to a poll he launched that suggested users wanted him to step down.
Musk has fully owned Twitter since October 27 and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking half of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and trying to charge for previously free services.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted, saying he will then only run software and server teams at Twitter.
In the poll results which were posted on Monday, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favored Musk stepping down just weeks after he took ownership of the company for $44 billion.
Musk has used the Twitter polls to take other decisions on the platform, including the reinstatement of the account of former US president Donald Trump and other suspended users.
Earlier this week he used a laughing emoji to ridicule a report he was in search of someone to take over as boss of Twitter, and tweeted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”
Analysts have pointed out that the stock price of his electric car company Tesla has slumped by one-third since Musk’s Twitter takeover, and some suggest Tesla’s board was putting pressure on him to quit his Twitter role.
“Finally a good step in the right direction to end this painful nightmare situation for Tesla investors,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Tuesday.
In discussions with users after posting his latest poll, Musk had renewed his warnings that the platform could be heading for bankruptcy.

The unpredictable entrepreneur posted his poll on his resignation shortly after trying to extricate himself from yet another controversy.
On Sunday, Twitter users were told they would no longer be able to promote content from other social media sites.
But Musk seemed to reverse course a few hours later, writing that the policy would be limited to suspending accounts only when that account’s “primary purpose is promotion of competitors.”
The attempted ban prompted howls of disapproval and even bemused Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, who had backed Musk’s takeover.
Analyst Ives noted that “advertisers have run for the hills and left Twitter squarely in the red ink potentially on track to lose roughly $4 billion per year.”
Shortly after taking over the platform, Musk announced it would charge $8 per month to verify account holders’ identities, but he had to suspend the “Twitter Blue” plan after an embarrassing rash of fake accounts. It has since been relaunched.
On November 4, with Musk saying the company was losing $4 million a day, Twitter laid off half of its 7,500-strong staff.
Musk also reinstated Trump’s account — though the former US president indicated he had no interest in the platform — and said Twitter would no longer work to combat Covid-19 disinformation.
In recent days, he suspended the accounts of several journalists after complaining some had published details about the movements of his private jet, which he claimed could endanger his family.
Some of the suspended accounts have since been reactivated.
On Monday, the head of the European Parliament, speaker Roberta Metsola, sent a letter to Musk inviting him to testify before the legislature, her spokesman said.
The parliament has no power to compel Musk to turn up, and his response was not immediately known.
 

 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash
Media
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash

Joint Saudi anime film 'The Journey' premieres in Hong Kong

Joint Saudi anime film ‘The Journey’ premieres in Hong Kong
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Joint Saudi anime film ‘The Journey’ premieres in Hong Kong

Joint Saudi anime film ‘The Journey’ premieres in Hong Kong
  • Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions and executive producer of “The Journey,” said: “We aim to build a unique friendship with our partners in China within the distribution market in the creative content field and the development of talents
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey” has had its Hong Kong premiere on the sidelines of the Asia MENA Culture Technology Economic Collaboration Forum.

The film, co-produced by Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Misk Foundation, and Japan’s Toei Animation, is the first animated collaboration between the two Asian countries.

The premiere on Dec. 19 was attended by government representatives, Middle Eastern diplomats, entertainment industry leaders and journalists from Chinese news outlets.

“The Journey” has been shown in several Asian countries, including Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia.

As part of the premiere and in a step to strengthen the relationship between Saudi Arabia and China, Manga Productions and Hong Kong film production company Salon Films signed a memorandum of understanding to provide internship opportunities for young Saudi talent in distribution, film production and film financing.

HIGHLIGHT

As part of the premiere and in a step to strengthen the relationship between Saudi Arabia and China, Manga Productions and Hong Kong film production company Salon Films signed a memorandum of understanding to provide internship opportunities for young Saudi talent in distribution, film production and film financing.

Commenting on this partnership, Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions and executive producer of “The Journey,” said: “We aim to build a unique friendship with our partners in China within the distribution market in the creative content field and the development of talents. Multiple Saudi generations have enjoyed Chinese films, and it is time for us to share Saudi content, starting with ‘The Journey,’ which was able to record outstanding successes, leaving a Saudi footprint in the creative content industry in various world markets.”

Manga Productions, Salon Films and Digital Daylight Animation have agreed an exclusive deal to distribute “The Journey” in Asia.

The film is also available on 46 platforms and in five languages across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, North America and Japan.

 Salon Films Chairman Fred Wang said: “We are delighted to be part of the Asian distribution of ‘The Journey’ and to share this unique anime film with audiences in different Asian territories. We believe more exciting and innovative content will be produced during the next few years with more collaborations between Asia and the Middle East.”

The anime film is directed by Kobun Shizuno, whose credits include “Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle.”

In the Mandarin version of “The Journey,” world-renowned actor Jackie Chan fills the role of Abdul-Muttalib, while Wang Chen-Hua plays the hero Aws.

“The Journey” was inspired by civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and ancient Arab stories. More than 300 people worked on the film, with the Saudi team mainly involved in illustration, directing, producing and fact-checking.

The film gained positive reactions from international audiences and won the Septimius Award in the Netherlands for best experimental film of 2022.

 

Topics: Saudi-Japanese anime 'The Journey' Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Misk Foundation

Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
Art & Culture
Saudi-Japanese anime to premiere in 6 European countries
Special Saudis flew to Tokyo to work closely with Japanese experts to learn the skills and techniques needed to bring “The Journey” to life. (Supplied)
Media
A deeper look into 'The Journey' the first Saudi-Japanese anime

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
  • Recent wins bring the newspaper’s design awards tally to nearly 100 in just 4 years
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab News, the leading English-language daily in the Middle East, has won six awards at the 24th edition of the prestigious European Newspaper Award program, bringing the total tally to nearly 100 awards since 2018. 

The jury panel for this year comprised 15 judges from nine countries including Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Germany.   

This year, the European Newspaper Award jury honored Arab News across six categories: Environmental Protection, Visualization, Sectional Front Pages, Visual Storytelling, Illustration and Special Editions. 

“For Arab News to be recognized with these awards is a great honor. There were over 4,000 entries from all over Europe, so to win six Awards of Excellence for our design is a brilliant achievement,” said Arab News’ Creative Director Simon Khalil.  

The paper’s special commemorative issue for Saudi National Day 2022, which featured infographics, photo-based stories and long-form stories, won the design excellence award in the Special Editions category. 

Its simple and effective designs for the stories “The danger of saying ‘NO’,” which sheds light on violence against women, won in the Sectional Front Pages category, and the op-ed “Germany’s post-Merkel checklist” by Helmut K. Anheier, adjunct professor of social welfare at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs and professor of sociology at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin, and Edward L. Knudsen, research associate at the Hertie School, won in the Visualization category.   

  

The paper created animated and eye-catching imagery for the story “Saudi’s animal kingdom” published on Endangered Species Day, which won in the Environmental Protection Category.  

The design for the op-ed “Europe’s climate diplomacy heats up” by Laurence Tubiana, former French ambassador to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and a professor at Sciences Po, Paris, won in the Illustration category, while the graphic design for the story “KSA prepares to tap resource-rich seas for fishing bounty” won in the Visual Storytelling category. 

“Recognition for Arab News’ design helps us raise the profile of our brand and reinforces the creative vision we implement on a daily basis. These awards will push the whole Arab News team to deliver bigger and better design for all our readers globally. Our readers are the priority, and it is our mission to create innovative design for them to enjoy,” Khalil added. 

Arab News relaunched in 2018 with a commitment to becoming digital-first and design-focused. The new brand identity was reflected in its cutting-edge editorial and fresh design approach.  

Since then, the paper has amassed nearly 100 design accolades across global awards programs such as the Society for News Design, the Asian Newspaper Design Awards, the WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards, the Indigo Design Awards, the Society of Publication Designers and more.  

Topics: #awards European Newspaper Award award

INTERVIEW: We are 'about a decade away' from realizing full potential of the metaverse, says Meta exec

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 20 December 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

INTERVIEW: We are ‘about a decade away’ from realizing full potential of the metaverse, says Meta exec

Photo/Shutterstock
  • Derya Matras, the company’s vice-president for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey tells Arab News what the future holds for Meta and the metaverse
  • ‘We’re expecting the metaverse to be completely transformative in many areas of life, such as business, education, work and healthcare,’ she said.
Updated 20 December 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: The term “metaverse” became as ubiquitous as Facebook when the social media platform’s parent company rebranded itself as Meta last year, signaling its vision for the future of the company.

Meta aims to reach a billion people through the metaverse within the next 10 years and it has made numerous investments in the past year alone to help realize that ambition.

From startups to major conglomerates, a wide range of businesses are already making significant investments in the metaverse. This in hardly surprising given that the metaverse economy will be worth an estimated $360 billion in the Middle East and North Africa and Turkey, and more than $3 trillion dollars globally, within a decade, according to consultancy Analysis Group.

“We don’t know what the metaverse economy will look like yet but it’s hard to imagine the direction of travel will change,” said Derya Matras, Meta’s vice-president for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Meta is already working on making the metaverse more accessible, she said, through tools such as Horizon Workrooms, Portal and Workplace, which will “form building blocks and entry points for the metaverse at work.”

This means the metaverse will be accessible from any device, from virtual reality headsets and desktop computers to mobile devices and smart glasses.

In an exclusive interview, Matras shared the company’s plans for the sector it renamed itself after.

Derya Matras, vice-president for Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta.

What value does the metaverse hold for businesses and consumers that cannot be offered by other media or channels?

Bringing the metaverse fully to life is still about a decade away, although you can experience glimmers of it today. Once fully materialized, it will open a completely new set of opportunities where human interaction will be elevated to a new level.

Of course, nothing beats being together in person but in times when it’s not possible, the metaverse will get us pretty close. Interactions will become more embodied and immersive.

We’re expecting the metaverse to be completely transformative in many areas of life, such as business, education, work and healthcare.

For business, our expectation is that within the next decade, the metaverse will reach 1 billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers.

Another key area I am excited about is education. The metaverse could revolutionize the way we learn. We will be able to learn by doing and not just passively absorbing information.

The metaverse also has the power to completely transform the world of work.

How does Meta aim to make the metaverse more accessible to audiences?

The metaverse is all about bringing the world closer together, and that’s also our company’s mission. Making the metaverse accessible to more people is the key to its success. That relies on improving access to reliable internet, hardware and experiences.

While we are at the start of this journey and a lot of infrastructure still needs to be built, we have already taken many steps in this direction. We are investing in getting more people access to fast and reliable internet, and supporting programs and research focused on making the metaverse accessible to more people.

For instance, in 2020 we announced the 2Africa subsea cable, which will provide nearly three times the total network capacity of all the subsea cables serving Africa today. Last year, the consortium added several new locations for the cable in Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Pakistan, India and Saudi Arabia.

We are also building the metaverse in a way that will be accessible through many entry points, including through mobile phones and the apps people use today.

At a time when regulation of social media — which has been around for over a decade — is still under scrutiny, what are your thoughts on the regulation of the metaverse?

The question of regulation is extremely important because if our vision is to have a billion people accessing the metaverse as part of their daily lives within 10 years, we need to invest a lot of resources into making it a safe and secure place.

That is why we have established the Extended Reality Programs and Research Fund, a two-year, $50 million investment in programs and external research geared toward building the metaverse responsibly.

Collectively, we can think of this process as developing a system of governance for the metaverse that will address how the technologies and environments for the metaverse can be developed in safe, secure, interoperable and inclusive ways.

To us, investing in the metaverse means investing resources toward safety and security. And it mustn’t be shaped by tech companies, like Meta, on their own. It needs to be developed openly with a spirit of cooperation between the private sector, lawmakers, civil society, academia, and the people who will use these technologies.

One such multi-stakeholder initiative, called “Defining and Building the Metaverse,” was launched this year at the World Economic Forum and it focuses on two key areas: governance of the metaverse, and economic and societal value.

With more and more businesses going digital — and, now, virtual in the metaverse — is there a threat to physical businesses?

This isn’t about spending more time on screens. Real-life interaction is always better but we are often limited by space and time to enjoy such moments whenever we want. Our vision for the metaverse is about enhancing our experiences, not replacing in-person contact.

It’s ultimately about finding ever-more ways for the benefits of the online world to be felt in our daily lives, enriching our experiences not replacing them.

Digital transformation will only be enhanced by the metaverse. It will be possible to create more immersive, more social, more detailed experiences than ever before, all from your living room, or your spare room, or garage, or wherever it is you do your Zoom meetings.

 

Topics: Metaverse Meta Facebook

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Media
EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Meta launches training program to support 20k SMEs in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Meta launches training program to support 20k SMEs in Saudi Arabia

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir's bisht gesture at World Cup final

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final
  • Many reporters were displeased when the ruler draped a bisht over the shoulders of Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain was about to lift the World Cup on Sunday
  • Social media commentators pointed out that it is a tradition in some Arab nations and reflects a deep level of respect and high honor for important and influential figures  
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Some Western media outlets and journalists expressed disdain after the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, accompanied by FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, draped a bisht over the shoulders of Argentina captain Lionel Messi as he was about to lift the World Cup on Sunday following his team’s victory over France in the final.

The presentation of the garment is a tradition practiced by some Arab nations as a gesture that reflects a deep level of respect and high honor for important and influential figures.

But as the world watched Messi lift the trophy, BBC Sport presenter and former England international footballer Gary Lineker, who on Dec. 13 branded the US an “extraordinarily racist country,” said: “It seems a shame, in a way, that they’ve covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt.”

The Telegraph newspaper described the bisht gesture as a “bizarre act” that “ruined the greatest moment in World Cup history.” The Mirror’s headline claimed Messi was “forced to cover Argentina shirt.”

British sports journalist Laurie Whitwell, who works for The Athletic Football, wrote in a message posted on Twitter that Qatar “wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures,” described the bisht as a “weird, unnecessary look” and said Qatar’s gesture was “grossly indulgent.”

In a tweet that was later deleted, ESPN correspondent Mark Ogden described the bisht as “a cape that looks like he’s about to have a haircut.”

Remarks and sentiments such as these were greeted by outrage on social media, with many users denouncing them as “ignorant” or “racist” and praising the Qatari hosts of the tournament for the gesture.

“The take by some Western journalists demonstrated either their sheer ignorance — or outright hate towards this expression of local custom and tradition,” MSNBC opinion columnist Ayman Mohyeldin wrote on Instagram.

He pointed out that “winning athletes are given gifts to wear all the time based on local or even tournament traditions.” He cited as an example Pele being presented with a sombrero during the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Mohyeldin added that such demonstrations of ignorance and hate are “something we have seen time and time again throughout this tournament.”

Several Twitter users similarly responded to media criticism of the bisht by sharing photos of Pele wearing a sombrero as he celebrated Brazil’s World Cup triumph 53 years ago.

“Messi was draped in a bisht (given to him by the emir of Qatar) out of respect for being the greatest player of all time and lifting a World Cup. It’s an iconic moment,” one Twitter user wrote as he condemned the negative commentary as a form of racism.

Susan Borden, vice president of Michael E. DeBakey High School in Qatar, wrote in a LinkedIn post that some of the online commentary about the bisht was “derogatory” and added: “When it’s the Emir of a country literally gifting you the bisht, putting it on you with his own hands, it’s the highest honor that can be bestowed upon that civilian.”

A Twitter user responded to ESPN’s Ogden by saying that it was “your job as a journalist to understand what is going on before crying about it.”

Another user told The Atlantic’s Whitwell that the Qatari emir’s gesture was one of appreciation and said: “This is something you will never understand unless you clean your heart from hatred.”

Others described the journalists who criticized the bisht presentation as “salty” and advised them to “relax.” Some journalists, though, did seem to understand the significance of the gesture.

“I’m probably in the minority here but I thought Lionel Messi wearing a bisht was a nice touch,” wrote sports journalist Zach Lowy.

“Bishts are given to Arab warriors after a victory in battle, or to royalty. Messi just won the greatest battle of them all and confirmed himself as the king of football.”

Another commentator wrote: “This is a fitting and respectful gesture for Messi. We could benefit from some nuance in our critique of Qatar and FIFA.”

In his Instagram post, Mohyeldin added: “Instead of using this moment to foster cross-cultural understanding or even pose critical questions to serve the interests of readers, some journalists opted to use their platforms to disparage and denigrate an iconic and celebratory moment in sports history.”

Throughout the Qatar 2022 tournament, social media commentators from around the world have raised concerns about some Western media criticisms of the host nation. Many described the rhetoric as “biased,” “racist” or “Islamophobic.”

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup qatar 2022 Qatar World Cup bisht Western media

What is a bisht? Messi's World Cup cloak sparks questions online
Lifestyle
What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online
Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners
Sport
Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Updated 19 December 2022
Associated Press

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
  • The commission accused Meta of imposing unfair trading conditions on ad companies
Updated 19 December 2022
Associated Press

LONDON: The European Union has accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching the bloc’s antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.
The bloc’s executive commission said Monday that it “takes issue” with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook.
That means Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace “whether they want it or not,” the European Commission said.
The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said Meta also imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ad companies that advertise their services on Facebook or Instagram.
Companies that breach EU antitrust rules can be hit with fines worth up to 10 percent of their annual global revenue.

Lawsuit accuses Meta of enabling hateful posts in Ethiopia conflict
Media
Lawsuit accuses Meta of enabling hateful posts in Ethiopia conflict
Meta battles US antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
Media
Meta battles US antitrust agency over future of virtual reality

