Formula One drivers barred from political statements unless approved

Formula One drivers barred from political statements unless approved
Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, and now-retired four-times champion Sebastian Vettel, have been among those making political statements at races in recent seasons. (File/Reuters)
Updated 21 December 2022
Reuters

  • The update was “in alignment with the political neutrality of sport” as enshrined in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) code of ethics
LONDON: Formula One drivers will need prior written permission from the sport’s governing body to make ‘political statements’ from next season following an update of the International Sporting Code.

The 2023 version of the code, which applies to all series sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), was published on the governing body’s website with changes highlighted.

The FIA added a new clause regarding “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes.”

Drivers who make such statements will now be in breach of the rules unless the FIA, whose president is Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the UAE, has granted previous approval in writing.

The sport did not previously have such specific restrictions.

Article 1.2 of the FIA statutes vows to promote the protection of human rights and to “refrain from manifesting discrimination” on a range of issues including ‘political opinion’.

The 2023 season starts in Bahrain on March 5.

Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, and now-retired four-times champion Sebastian Vettel, have been among those making political statements at races in recent seasons.

Hamilton, who has been an outspoken campaigner for human rights and diversity, wore a black T-shirt at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix with the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” on the front.

The shirt also had a photograph of the Black medical worker, who was shot dead in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment by police officers, with “Say her name.”

The FIA set out new pre- and post-race rules for driver attire after that incident.

Vettel used his platform to highlight issues from LGBTQ rights to climate change. This year he wore a shirt proclaiming ‘Stop Mining Tar Sands’ and ‘Canada’s Climate Crime’ at the Canadian Grand Prix.

In 2021 he wore a rainbow-colored T-shirt in Hungary with the message ‘same love’ to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

An FIA spokesman said the update was “in alignment with the political neutrality of sport” as enshrined in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) code of ethics.

The FIA was awarded full recognition status by the IOC in 2013.

Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler said on Twitter it was “blatantly hypocritical” of the FIA to tell athletes to stick to sport and stay out of politics.

He referred to article 19 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights upholding the right to freedom of opinion and expression and to hold opinions without interference.

“Sport rules should not have the ability to limit that right,” he said.

Global Athlete describes itself as an international athlete-led movement that is leading positive change in world sport.

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
A group photo of the Moroccan national team players with their mothers and the nation’s King in the center. Photo credit: social
Updated 15 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
  • Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch
Updated 15 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Riyadh: A group photo of the Moroccan national football team with their mothers and the nation’s king in the center has gone viral on social media.

The photo was taken during a reception ceremony held by King Mohammed VI in the presence of Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch. 

One Moroccan player, Sofiane Boufal, was seen dancing with his mother on the pitch, celebrating their country’s historic win over Portugal in Qatar.

In an unprecedented achievement, the national team reached the semifinals of the World Cup — a first for Moroccan, Arab and African football.

During the ceremony, the king awarded Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and national team coach Walid Regragui with the Order of the Throne, a state decoration for distinguished services of a civil or military nature.

Moroccan players were also given awards for their efforts, while royal medals were issued to all technical and medical staff.

The Atlas Lions arrived home late on Tuesday amid celebrations in Rabat and other Moroccan cities.

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint
Updated 21 December 2022
Ali Khaled

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint

Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint
  • LaLiga president tells Arab News about new joint venture with Dubai-based esports platform, Spanish success in European competitions, failed European Super League
Updated 21 December 2022
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The smile on Javier Tebas’ face, even before the question had been completed, was telling.

The president of LaLiga was once again asked to address the notion that Spain’s top division had lost some of its lustre in recent years following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018, and Lionel Messi from Barcelona, in the summer of 2021.

Tebas told Arab News: “Although they went to different teams, Messi to PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, their (league’s) popularity has not increased. Ligue 1 and Serie A are similar. LaLiga remains top.”

LaLiga returns to action on Dec. 29 with two fixtures that see Girona host Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao visit Real Betis. The following two days will see the completion of the season’s 15th round of matches.

Messi may be the name on everyone’s lips after his glorious World Cup win with Argentina, while Ronaldo has made the news for a series of setbacks starting before Qatar 2022 had even kicked off, but for LaLiga it is business as usual.

Real Madrid and Barcelona remain arguably the two most popular teams in the Middle East region and the profile of Spanish football’s top division is, according to Tebas, as strong as ever, and not just because of the big two.

He said: “The popularity level is the same as in Latin America. There is a lot of talk about Atletico Madrid, about Valencia, Sevilla. The popularity is increasing worldwide, but especially here in the Middle East, and in South American countries, in Latin American countries. It is at the same level.”

Tebas was speaking to Arab News while on a trip to Dubai, during which the LaLiga signed a joint venture agreement with Galaxy Racer — one of the world’s leading esports, gaming, and content platforms — to raise the profile of the Spanish brand in the Middle East and North Africa, and Asian regions.

The deal is expected to generate more than $3.16 billion, with each party holding a 50 percent stake.

It will also help LaLiga boost its audience in the two regions — which have more than 1.3 billion people under the age of 30 — by granting broadcast and media rights in the 29 countries covered by the deal.

At the inking of the agreement, Tebas was keen to highlight that such partnerships were not agreed in a matter of days, weeks, or even months.

“In Dubai there has been a LaLiga office since 2014,” he said at the Investopia conference taking place at the Palace Hotel in Downtown Dubai. “The agreement with Galaxy Racer has been obtained after spending seven years here, revealing confidence in the Arab world.

“Each country is different, that’s why we have more than 120 people working outside of Spain,” he added.

The Spanish league’s presence in the region is more than just a commercial one, with LaLiga Academy UAE established in 2017 and located at Dubai Sports City.

The program has trained more than 2,500 aspiring male and female footballers, follows LaLiga’s playing methodology, and is overseen by its UEFA-Pro certified coaches.

The mission is to unearth local talent and provide career paths into the professional game, potentially at LaLiga clubs.

Tebas said: “The next step will be to have these schools for children in Saudi Arabia.”

Over the last two years, LaLiga’s president has become one of the most vocal opponents of the failed European Super League project, and those who might hope to see it resurrected at some time in the future.

“We are against the Super League and all of European football is against a Super League because this would be just giving money to only some clubs in Europe. The rest of the structure of football in Europe will lose a lot of money,” he added.

Speaking at Investopia, he conceded that while certain issues in European football needed to be addressed, it must be done in conjunction with UEFA and other existing authorities and federations.

He said: “For more than 50 years we have created an economic football ecosystem balanced between national and European leagues, a model of success.

“Obviously some issues need to be corrected, but it is based on strong domestic leagues in their territories and strong international competition such as the Champions League.

“There are things to correct but the fundamental model has worked. And what is being talked about now will change a successful model.”

Tebas pointed out that the football pyramid did not exist simply to serve Europe’s elite.

“Most of the players in this ecosystem compete in national leagues. Professional football is not just big clubs or players, it is hundreds of professional clubs, hundreds of clubs with thousands of players, whose families live off football. This (European Super League) will destroy jobs, economic income.

“The existing model is already operating very well in the Champions League, so there’s no reason whatsoever to change it,” he added.

On concerns that Barcelona had pulled financial levers to allow the club to raise money from future earnings to fund several high-profile signings during the summer, Tebas said: “In order to buy these players, they had to sell 700 million euros ($743 million) in assets, and they will get 130 million euros per year. In the case that they couldn’t have sold their assets for 700 million euros, they wouldn’t have been authorised to purchase these players.

“They have to work it out in the salaries, but actually they are in a good financial position.”

Despite Spain’s painful World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco, Tebas has little doubt over the health of the nation’s clubs and the talent at LaLiga.

“They (LaLiga clubs) have already won a lot of Champion Leagues and a lot of Europa Leagues, so they will continue winning and winning.

“In the 21st century they have won 35 European titles, the (English) Premier League 13, and the French league, zero.

“In the last 10 years, 60 percent of the European titles went to LaLiga. And last year, from the four Champions League semi-finalists, two were Spanish, Villarreal and Real Madrid. And the champions were Real Madrid.

“The Ballon d’Or went to Karim Benzema, and the Golden Boy (award) to Gavi. LaLiga is top,” he added.

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
Updated 21 December 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
  • Sharjah maintain challenge with convincing win but there's more misery for fallen giants Al-Nasr
Updated 21 December 2022
Matt Monaghan

The ADNOC Pro League burst back into life after the World Cup 2022 break when Leonardo Jardim’s relentless Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club continued their title push, holders Al-Ain stumbled once again and promoted Dibba Al-Fujairah tasted victory for the first time in 11 attempts.

Brazilian talent Igor Jesus’ astounding half-volley saw leaders Shabab Al-Ahli earn a 2-1, come-from-behind win at dark-horses Al-Wasl, amid a raucous atmosphere. There was also unbridled joy for Dibba — and more misery for fallen giants Al-Nasr — when Ibrahim Saeed emphatically punished a defensive error for the only goal at a crestfallen Al-Maktoum Stadium.

Prolific Al-Ain hit man Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s second-half penalty, meanwhile, was required to salvage a 2-2 home draw with 12th-placed Baniyas, pushing the champions seven points off the pace in seventh. Former Barcelona superstar Miralem Pjanic was among the scorers when third-placed Sharjah thumped 10-men Al-Ittihad Kalba 4-0 and a roller coaster finale at second-placed Al-Wahda witnessed them draw 2-2 versus mid-table Khor Fakkan, despite the hosts trailing 1-0 up to the 89th minute and leading 2-1 by the 96th minute.

UAE record marksman Ali Mabkhout’s brace and an astonishing “Olimpico” goal direct from a corner by beguiling playmaker Khalfan Mubarak featured in 2020/21 victors Al-Jazira’s entertaining 4-2 triumph at new boys Al-Bataeh, and Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi’s late penalty moved Ajman up to fifth, courtesy of a slender 1-0 win at now-bottom-placed Al-Dhafra.

 

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

 

Player of the week — Miralem Pjanic (Sharjah)

There have been tougher tests in Pjanic’s esteemed career.

Yet the accomplished way he navigated Tuesday’s annihilation of Kalba, hamstrung by hot-headed defender Mohammed Rabii’s 25th-minute dismissal, evidenced why the King were prepared to go to such great lengths and bring him in.

The 32-year-old’s perfect dead-ball — a trademark skill — crafted Ousmane Camara’s headed opener. He was heavily involved in Luanzinho’s second and showcased sharp goal-scoring instincts to be astutely positioned to slot home Sharjah’s third.

An impressive 71 of 79 passes were completed, three key passes produced and no fouls conceded. This was consummate control.

Sharjah have often failed to represent their collective might, dropping points in three out of four fixtures from match weeks five to eight and even making intolerably hard work of doomed-looking Dhafra.

Questions have been asked of the Bosnia and Herzegovina metronome’s enduring ability to influence proceedings. They were heightened pre-match when news broke of Greece centerback Kostas Manolas and Spain predator Paco Alcacer’s absences.

Rarefied performances like this provide a positive retort.

 

Goal of the week — Igor Jesus (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It took something exceedingly special to edge out Jazira artist Mubarak’s strike.

This is exactly what Jesus delivered at Zabeel Stadium. That it also came with an ominous message for Shabab Al-Ahli’s challengers added greater resonance.

The highly rated 21-year-old almost broke Wasl goalkeeper Khaled Al Senani’s net when he unleashed a half-volley at hyper speed, under pressure by several markers, from the edge of the penalty box.

His 20th-minute clincher was packed with subtext. It provided Dubai derby cheer, an instant salve to ADIB Cup quarterfinal elimination by Jazira, downed an ADNOC Pro League title rival, secured a two-point advantage, and made it six top-flight wins in a row and three-consecutive top-flight scoring displays by an attacking prospect recovering from a serious knee injury which made 2021/22 a virtual washout.

Jesus’ hot streak is the most pertinent.

Summer hire Jardim’s stellar reputation earned at Al-Hilal and Monaco was unquestionable. An already stacked squad was impressively bolstered by Belgium centerback Jason Denayer and 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khribin.

But there appeared no obvious plunderer of goals with Jesus’ recovery unknown. The Brazilian — linked to Everton and Galatasaray after 2020/21’s auspicious debut campaign in Dubai — is showing he can be the attacking spark which ignites a first successful title charge since 2017’s merger.

 

Coach of the week — Gregory Dufrennes (Dibba Al-Fujairah)

An opening win of vast strategic importance was masterminded by Dibba tactician Gregory Dufrennes.

The Frenchman knew a 10th defeat of the campaign in this “relegation six-pointer” could not be countenanced. It is where the value became apparent of the five-man defense trialled in ADIB Cup and President’s Cup ties, during the five-week league stoppage.

Nasr could not find a way through the new system, with their spiky visitors’ first clean sheet of the season setting a platform for valuable victory once Amran Al-Jassasi erred and Saeed struck.

The bottom three of Nasr, Dibba and Dhafra have found themselves cast adrift, with the 13th and 14th-placed clubs eventually falling into First Division League. Only two points now separates this floundering trio after a consequential match week 11 meeting.

 

Mubarak’s timely return to action

A sense of wonder has returned to the UAE and Jazira’s attacks thanks to the timely rehabilitation of Mubarak.

Monday’s first league start since September 2021 began with a fifth-minute assist for Mabkhout. It was then highlighted by an impudent strike from a corner just before the opening stanza concluded.

Gasps of adulation provided reminder of a unique, yet often-fragile, creator.

Injury had significantly hampered his club’s 2021/22 title defense, plus restricted him to just three qualifying run-outs when his nation went agonizingly close to reaching the World Cup.

The 27-year-old provides a significant boost to both parties.

Jazira remain within striking distance in the top flight. The UAE, unlike Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are expected to take a strong squad to Iraq for next month’s 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Mubarak’s magical presence could be defining.

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day

World Tennis League thriller in Dubai sees Hawks defeat Falcons on second day
  • Zverev overcomes hot favorite Djokovic
  • Rybakina battles back to beat Sabalenka
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Hawks staged a stunning fight back to defeat the Falcons in a thrilling second evening of the World Tennis League here on Tuesday.

The Falcons’ Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa defeated the Hawks’ Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-3, 10-4. The Hawks’ Elena Rybakina then recovered from a frustrating opening set to defeat the Falcons’ Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 6-1, 10-6 and level the tie. Taking the unlikely win for the Hawks, Alexander Zverev then stunned the Falcons’ Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4.

The Hawks needed two chances to take the opening set of the mixed doubles, with Thiem failing to serve it out at 5-4 before Badosa dropped her serve at 5-5 to leave Pavlyuchenkova to close out the set instead. Just one break of Thiem’s serve at 1-0 in the second set was enough to give the Falcons the set, and they then swept to a commanding 5-0 lead in the super tiebreak to lead the tie 1-0.

The Falcons then appeared to be heading for victory — with Djokovic still to play and the hot favorite against an opponent who had not played for over six months due to injury — as Sabalenka cruised to a 6-0 opening set lead over Rybakina. But in a sensational turnaround, the 2022 Wimbledon champion claimed the second set 6-1 and then edged the super tiebreak 10-6 to level the tie.

Zverev faced a formidable challenge against Djokovic and began in the worst possible way by double-faulting three times as he was broken in the very first game. But he levelled at 2-2 and then earned a second crucial break to lead 5-3 and serve out the set. After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Zverev broke again to lead 3-2, which then proved to be decisive.

“I knew I had to play the best tennis I played the last seven months, which is not that difficult,” said Zverev. “I’m happy to get my first win in a long time. I’m doing okay from the looks of it. I’m just trying to get healthy and better every day.”

There are three matches in each of the six sessions, featuring mixed doubles, women’s singles and men’s singles. Teams get one point for each game they win, plus five bonus points for winning most games in a match. One point wins the game at deuce, there is no advantage scoring, and if sets are one set each a super tiebreak is played, first to 10. That tiebreak can be won by a single point margin. Finally, the team manager can call one timeout in each set.

Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Updated 21 December 2022
AP

Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
  • Ishbia: I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury
  • If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history
Updated 21 December 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday.

The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league’s board of governors will have to approve the sale.

The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand.

Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000.

“I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” Ishbia said in a statement Tuesday night. “Both teams have an incredibly dynamic fan base and I have loved experiencing the energy of the Valley over the last few months.

“Basketball is at the core of my life, from my high school days as a player to the honor of playing for Coach Izzo and winning a national title at Michigan State University. I’ve spent the last two decades building my mortgage business, United Wholesale Mortgage, into the No. 1 mortgage lender in America and I’m confident that we can bring that same level of success to these great organizations on and off the floor.”

If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history. Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for $3.3 billion in 2019, and Tilman Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017.

The only other NBA franchise known to be sold for $2 billion or more was the Los Angeles Clippers to Steve Ballmer in 2014.

“I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns,” Magic Johnson, another Michigan State alum, tweeted Tuesday. “He’s going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat’s a winner!“

Justin Ishbia, Mat’s brother, also will be part of the ownership group, pending approval. Mat Ishbia will be the team’s governor, Justin the alternate governor.

Ishbia’s company is built around team aspects, and he often speaks of the lessons he learned while playing for Tom Izzo and with Mateen Cleaves at Michigan State. His company even has an intramural basketball program with an on-site full-court gym.

“This is not that complicated,” Ishbia recently told HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” for a profile, discussing his strategy with people. “Get the best people to join your team, just like in sports. Train them, coach them to be the best version of themselves, like Izzo used to do with us. And then treat them so well that they never want to leave.”

The NBA suspended Sarver in September for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

The punishment came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

Shortly afterward, Sarver announced he would be looking to sell the Suns and the Mercury.

Sarver bought the Suns in 2004 for $401 million — then an NBA record, and roughly 10 times less than the price Ishbia agreed to pay.

“Mat is the right leader to build on franchise legacies of winning and community support and shepherd the Suns and Mercury into the next era,” Sarver said. “As a former collegiate basketball player and national champion, Mat has exactly the right spirit, commitment and resources to pursue championships.”

Ishbia has been mentioned before as a possible buyer of pro franchises, and he is a prominent Michigan State donor. He helped fund the $95 million deal that the Spartans gave football coach Mel Tucker last year. He played in 48 games for Izzo during his time as a walk-on guard in East Lansing.

Ishbia in November confirmed to The Associated Press his interest in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired a firm to explore potential transactions. It was not immediately clear if buying the Suns would take him out of the process with the Commanders.

“This is a dream come true for my entire family including my parents, my three children, and my brother Justin, who will be making a significant investment with me and bring his incredible business acumen and shared passion for basketball,” Ishbia said. “I appreciate Robert Sarver’s time and support throughout the process. We are so honored to be, with approval by the NBA, the next stewards of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.”

