Israel to hold remains of deceased Palestinian prisoner

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister said Wednesday that the remains of a Palestinian prisoner who died a day earlier from lung cancer would not be released for burial.
Benny Gantz’s office said the body of Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, would be held as a bargaining chip for the return of captive Israelis and the remains of soldiers held by the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Abu Hamid, 50, was a former leader of the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party. He had been serving multiple life sentences since 2002 after being convicted in the deaths of seven Israelis during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israel’s occupation in the early 2000s.
Palestinians marched and shuttered shops in the West Bank on Tuesday to protest his death.
Israel often withholds the remains of Palestinians killed while allegedly carrying out attacks. Israel says the policy serves as a deterrent for future attacks and leverage for prisoner exchanges, while rights groups say the action is a form of collective punishment inflicted on grieving families.
Hamas has been holding two Israeli captives and the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war.
The families of those four Israelis met with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Wednesday, and the pope “expressed deep solidarity with them, especially with the suffering of the mothers,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Palestinian officials had called for Abu Hamid’s release as his health deteriorated in recent months, and on Tuesday blamed Israel for his death.
Gantz denied the allegations that Israel had any involvement in Abu Hamid’s death.
Abu Hamid’s death came as one of the deadliest years in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in recent decades draws to a close and with the prospects of a negotiated two-state solution increasingly remote.
Can Japan, moving closer to Israel, preserve its neutral reputation in the Middle East peace process?
Palestinian ambassador to Japan says new right-wing government in Israel makes two-state solution less likely
Waleed Siam cautions that Tokyo’s softer stance will not discourage hostile Israeli acts against Palestinians
Updated 21 December 2022
Khaldon Azhari
TOKYO: Japan’s reputation as a neutral actor in the Middle East peace process continues to suffer as it tries to forge a close defense relationship with Israel. Diplomats say Tokyo is taking a visibly softer stance with regard to aggressive Israeli policies and the annexation of Arab lands by force.
The perceived policy shift by the key Asian economic power is understandably causing concern among not only Palestinians, but also people across the entire Arab world. Veteran Likud politician Benjamin Netanyahu has less than two days to tell President Isaac Herzog he is ready to put together Israel’s 37th government.
In the new Israeli coalition government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician, is tipped to head a Police Ministry with expanded powers in the occupied West Bank. Ben-Gvir’s expected role as national security minister has sparked controversy in Israel itself owing to his past support for Meir Kahane, an extremist rabbi, one of whose followers carried out a terror attack in 1994 at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, killing 29 Palestinians and wounding 150 others.
Against this backdrop, Waleed Siam, the Palestinian ambassador to Japan, cautions that there are potential downsides to Tokyo’s is eagerness to boost bilateral cooperation with Israel.
“Of course, Japan is free to do whatever it wants, but such a policy only rewards the Israelis and does not discourage its hostile acts against the Palestinians,” he told Arab News Japan.
Referring to Ben-Gvir, Siam said it is shocking that “one of Israel’s (expected) Cabinet ministers belongs to the infamous Kahane organization, which killed Palestinians who were praying in the Ibrahimi Mosque and in surrounding areas in Hebron.”
This shows that “Israel has no intention of making peace with Palestinians, regardless of its Abraham Accord agreement with other countries, and it has no intention of honoring its two-state solution (pledge),” he said.
Siam describes Netanyahu’s imminent return to power as “devastating news.”
He told Arab News Japan: “We heard Netanyahu say ‘no’ (to establishing a Palestinian state) during his first and second terms as prime minister, and now it is his third term heading an Israeli government, and he is still saying ‘no.’
“The Palestinian leadership has long agreed to the two-state solution with Israel, thus showing great willingness over the years to compromise.
“However, Israel’s expansion of illegal settlements and continued annexation of Palestinian land means that we, the Palestinians, are living under an apartheid military regime that has been systematically oppressing, brutalizing and discriminating against us.”
Siam said that by allowing Jewish settlers to inflict violence on Palestinians, evicting Palestinians and demolishing their houses, as well as annexing Palestinian neighborhoods, Israel has demonstrated that it “does not respect international law or UN resolutions.”
As long as the “world rewards Israel, cooperates with Israel and opens its markets to Israel, Israelis will have no incentive to do anything about the two-state solution,” Siam added. “Based on that, I believe the international community must be considered responsible for enabling Israel’s daily illegal acts against Palestinians.”
FASTFACTS
• Japan has long been perceived as an impartial broker of a future deal between Israel and Palestine.
• A joint Arab News Japan-YouGov survey in 2019 found that 50% of Arabs view Japan as the most credible potential candidate to act as a Middle East peace mediator.
In Siam’s opinion, the fault lies with the international community for failing to enforce relevant UN resolutions. “We hope and appeal, in the strongest possible terms, that they reflect on appropriate measures to bring the Israelis into compliance,” he told Arab News.
Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Palestinian prime minister, recently played down the significance of the election loss seven weeks ago of Israel’s big-tent government to Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc.
“The difference between the Israeli parties is the same as the difference between Pepsi and Coke,” Shtayyeh was quoted as saying by Palestinian media. “We were under no illusions that the Israeli election would produce a partner for peace.”
He said that gains by far-right Israeli religious parties in the national election were “a natural result of the growing manifestations of extremism and racism in Israeli society.”
On Tuesday, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s foreign minister, said: “We’re strongly asking the Israeli government to refrain from acts to change the status quo unilaterally.
“Generally speaking, under international law, territory occupied by force and unilaterally annexed is not permitted. From this perspective, Japan has maintained its position not to recognize the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights. That’s been a consistent position of Japan. So, concerning the Israeli-Palestine conflict, it should be a two-state solution that the parties involved (should aim to achieve) through negotiations.”
Incidentally, Japan established the “Corridor for Peace and Prosperity” initiative, aimed at facilitating the economic self-reliance of Palestine through regional cooperation with Japan, Israel and Jordan.
Japan has extended assistance to Palestinians based on three principles: First, a political approach to the two sides; second, assistance for Palestinian state-building efforts; and third, confidence-building measures between the two sides.
As of June 2022, Japan’s assistance amounted to $2.21 billion since 1993, including assistance to Palestine refugees and aid in response to the situation in the Gaza Strip.
Japan has separately provided $23 million in humanitarian support and reconstruction assistance to Gaza.
By 2021, 18 Palestinian private companies were operating in the flagship Jericho Agro-Industrial Park project. In addition, Japan is mobilizing the resources and economic development knowledge of East Asian countries to support Palestinian nation-building through the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian countries for Palestinian Development.
While the basic elements of the Japanese approach to the Middle East peace process may not have changed, there are recent signs of an increasing admiration for Israel in Tokyo driven by self-interest.
“Israel excels in developing advanced technology and innovation, and (it) holds importance for the Japanese economy and the stability of the Middle East,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said in its 2022 foreign policy report.
It added: “Israel attracted worldwide attention in 2021 as a leading country in COVID-19 vaccinations. The country became the first in the world to begin offering a third dose of vaccinations to the general public.”
The foreign ministers of Japan and Israel kicked off the Tohoku-Israel Startup Global Challenge Program in July 2021, while Benny Gantz, the former Israeli defense minister, held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart earlier this year and agreed on new military and security cooperation.
Observers say that by supporting the Abraham Accords, which are bringing some Arab states closer to Israel, the Japanese government is portraying itself as a guarantor of the region’s stability and beyond. But not all experts agree on this point.
“The Japanese government is not considering supporting the current trend (the Abraham accords) because it would jeopardize its impartiality,” a Japanese expert in Middle East issues told Arab News Japan.
“However, one school of opinion does hold that such an approach is in line with Tokyo’s aim of achieving reconciliation between Arabs and Israelis.”
According to another expert on Japan-Israeli relations, Japan is moving closer to Israel’s side as security and self-defense grows in importance for Tokyo.
“Palestinians can’t help Japan with its security requirements but Israel can,” he told Arab News Japan.
A reception hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral ties “was full of staff from Japan’s Ministry of Defense,” he added.
Iranian interference in Yemen started 1979: Yemeni leader
“It should be evident to everybody that the Iranian project was conceived by an early strategic plan and not in 2000 or 2004,” said Rashad Al-Alimi, president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council
“The emergence of Iranian cells in Yemen coincided with the emergence of Hezbollah in Lebanon”
Updated 20 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Iranian interference in Yemen started immediately after exiled Ayatollah Khomeini’s 1979 return to Tehran, the Yemeni leader has revealed.
And Rashad Al-Alimi, president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, told Al Arabiya TV on Monday that in 1983 Iran’s government gave its backing to an armed group commanded by Badder Addin Al-Houthi, the father of the Houthi movement’s leader.
In an exclusive interview with the station, Al-Alimi said that year the militia, led by Al-Houthi and Salah Faletah, father of the Houthis chief negotiator, had attacked civilian and military targets in Sanaa.
“It should be evident to everybody that the Iranian project was conceived by an early strategic plan and not in 2000 or 2004. After Khomeini’s return and the launch of Iran’s regional expansion strategy, the problem arose.
“The emergence of Iranian cells in Yemen coincided with the emergence of Hezbollah in Lebanon,” the president added.
He pointed out that many Yemeni governments had over the past four decades tried to alert the international community to the gravity of the situation, particularly during conflicts between 2004 and 2010.
Al-Alimi noted that the internationally recognized government and the council were dedicated to upholding a UN-brokered cease-fire, which ended in October, and other peace initiatives to end the war, despite constant Houthi breaches that since April had left hundreds of government military personnel dead or injured.
“The terrorist Houthi militia has refused to extend the cease-fire and open roads in Taiz until this day,” he said.
In October, the National Defense Council, chaired by Al-Alimi, labeled the Houthis a terrorist group after they attacked oil terminals in the southern provinces of Hadramout and Shabwa, resulting in the closure of key facilities and the cessation of oil exports, the government’s primary source of income.
As a result of the attacks, the Yemeni government may be unable to pay the wages of thousands of government employees, and damage repair costs to the Hadramout facility have been estimated at $50 million, he added.
Al-Alimi said: “We urge the international community to proceed from condemnation to action by classifying this terrorist group as a terrorist organization. It is affiliated with terrorist groups like the (Iran’s Islamic) Revolutionary Guard (Corps) and Hezbollah.”
He accused the Houthis of collaborating with terror groups, including Daesh and Al-Qaeda, by freeing militants, including some Al-Qaeda operatives jailed for their involvement in the 2000 attack on the USS Cole destroyer, arming them, and then sending them to liberated areas to launch attacks against government troops.
The eight-member Presidential Leadership Council, which took office in April when former president Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi delegated his power to the council, is made up of important military and political figures as well as the governors of several provinces.
Al-Alimi, who is now in Riyadh, refuted media claims of divisions within the council and said that he and other council members often met online and would return to Aden.
On the council’s accomplishments, he highlighted its work in revitalizing courts and other public bodies and routinely paying public employees in all government-controlled regions.
“Today, all freed territories have fully operational courts, prosecution, and judicial institutions,” he added.
And on Yemen’s relationship with the Arab coalition, primarily Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Al-Alimi said the Kingdom hosted more than 2 million Yemenis who sent at least $4 billion annually to their families in Yemen, while Saudi Arabia also funded numerous projects such as the renovation of a hospital in Aden.
In addition, the UAE was involved in the building of a 120-megawatt solar power plant in Aden.
“The strategic relationship between us and the Kingdom derives from the Yemeni people’s interests, but the Houthis gave Iran’s interests priority over those of the Yemeni people,” he added.
Italian Senate committee urges Iran to respect women’s rights, stop crackdown on protesters
Resolution unanimously approved by Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee
‘Italy will be on the frontline against this barbarism,’ committee speaker tells Arab News
Updated 20 December 2022
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: The Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee unanimously approved on Tuesday a resolution urging Iran to respect women’s rights and stop its crackdown on peaceful protesters.
The resolution was proposed by Sen. Stefania Craxi, speaker of the committee. “My text received full support by all the parties,” she told Arab News.
“This clearly signifies the unanimous condemnation by the Italian Parliament of the barbarism carried out by the regime in Tehran since the killing of Mahsa Amini.”
The 22-year-old died at the hands of Iran’s morality police in September for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.
Under the resolution, the Italian government “must push the Iranian regime, both directly and in every multilateral forum, so that the repression and violence may stop immediately.”
The text also commits the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to “continuing its intense diplomatic and sanctioning actions, in line with the other countries of the EU, so that Iranian authorities guarantee full respect for human rights toward their own citizens and toward the minorities in that country.”
Craxi said: “We all need to work with the utmost promptness to avoid the risk of new executions against the demonstrators who were arrested and tried in recent months.
“The yearning for freedom of the Iranian people mustn’t leave us indifferent. Italy will be on the frontline against this barbarism.”
Speaking to the committee before the vote, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed his “firm condemnation of the use of the death penalty as a tool in the crackdown on protests.”
He said he will summon the new Iranian ambassador in Rome “to express our disappointment with what is happening in his country.”
UN names three women to probe Iran protests crackdown
Iran is highly unlikely to allow the trio to enter the country and carry out their mission
The three women will document the Iranian authorities' repression of the protests and potential human rights violations
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP
GENEVA: The United Nations on Tuesday named three women to lead a rights investigation into Iran’s violent crackdown on women-led protests that have rocked the Islamic republic for more than three months.
Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain, Pakistani law professor Shaheen Sardar Ali and rights activist Viviana Krsticevic from Argentina will be the independent members of the fact-finding mission, UN Human Rights Council head Federico Villegas announced.
Hossain, a long-time human rights activist, will chair the investigation, the council presidency added.
Iran is highly unlikely to allow the trio to enter the country and carry out their mission, with Tehran fiercely opposing the creation of the international investigation that 47 rights council members voted for last month.
The three women will document the Iranian authorities’ repression of the protests and potential human rights violations with a view to possible legal action against officials in Iran or elsewhere.
Mass demonstrations, unprecedented since the 1979 Islamic revolution, have swept across the country since September after the death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, leading to violent and sometimes deadly clashes with security forces.
The 22-year-old had been arrested by Iran’s notorious morality police for allegedly flouting strict rules on correctly wearing the Islamic headscarf, triggering nationwide unrest in favor of women’s rights.
The authorities have executed some protesters and condemned others to capital punishment for involvement in what they describe as riots encouraged by arch-foes Israel and the United States.
Human rights organizations say legal procedures have been rushed and confessions obtained under torture.
The United Nations estimates that around 14,000 people have been arrested since mid-September, while Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights says 469 protesters have been killed.
Celebrities call for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Open letter signed by celebrities including Emma Thompson, Mark Rylance and Mark Ruffalo
Authorities strategically chose to arrest Alidoosti before Christmas to ensure her peers would be distracted, signatories say
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Actors, novelists, directors and other members of the international arts community are demanding the immediate release of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Alidoosti, one of the country’s most famous actresses, was arrested on Saturday on charges of spreading false information about nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The detainment of the 38-year-old star of the Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” according to IRNA, came a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes committed during protests.
She also posted a photo of herself without the headscarf and holding a piece of paper that read “women, life, freedom” on her now-deleted account.
Celebrities including Emma Thompson, Mark Rylance, Mark Ruffalo, Ken Loach, Mike Leigh, Steve McQueen, Ian McKellen, David Hare and Juliet Stevenson signed an open letter calling for her release from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, The Guardian reported.
“The Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure her international peers would be distracted,” the signatories wrote.
They added: “But we are not distracted. We are outraged. Taraneh Alidoosti, like all citizens of Iran, has a right to freedom of expression, freedom of association, and freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention. We hereby stand in solidarity with her and demand her immediate release and safe return to her family.
“Taraneh was arrested for her condemnation on Instagram of the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first protester receiving a death sentence since nationwide protests following the brutal police murder of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini began in September.”
Alidoosti is one of the most influential figures arrested thus far in the Iranian authorities’ crackdown, along with many lawyers, journalists and activists.
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who directed four of the films she starred in, also called for her release on Tuesday.