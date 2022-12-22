You are here

Eagles lead Falcons in World Tennis League in Dubai

The mixed doubles featured Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka for the Falcons. (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • Grigor Dimitrov, Caroline Garcia wins boost points tally
  • ‘Best pre-season you could wish for,’ says Nick Kyrgios
Arab News

DUBAI: The Eagles team won several key matches on day three of the World Tennis League here to take the top spot from the Falcons.

The mixed doubles featured Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka for the Falcons against Bianca Andreescu and Rohan Bopanna for the Eagles, with the Eagles taking the opening set comfortably as Bopanna especially showed some great touches. The second set was highlighted by a spectacular rally which ended with Andreescu striking a crosscourt backhand winner to keep the Eagles on serve for a 3-2 lead.

The Falcons though broke to lead 4-3 when Andreescu lost her serve two games later. Sabalenka made it 5-3 but, after Bopanna held, Dimitrov failed to serve out the set and it went to 5-5. The set then moved on to a tiebreak, which the Falcons took 7-4 to finally level the match. The super tiebreak was just as closely contested, with the Falcons edging it 10-7.

In the women’s singles, Caroline Garcia took the fiercely-contested first set for the Eagles against Paula Badosa of the Falcons. The opening two games went against serve before, with Garcia leading 5-4, Badosa double-faulted to drop her serve for a second time and hand the Eagles the set. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Garcia this time broken in the third game before once more immediately breaking back to level at 2-2. Garcia soon went on to take the upper hand as she broke Badosa at love to lead 4-2, but she still needed to fight off a break point as she served for victory and to level the tie.

“It was a great atmosphere out there and I really played a good match,” said Garcia. “I’m playing with this team format for the first time and I really enjoy it. It’s really good fun, a different experience.”

Dimitrov returned to court for the men’s singles to face Nick Kyrgios, after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the match. The 21-time Grand Slam winner though did spend time on the bench supporting his team, as well as showing a few dance moves during a change of ends.

The match was close for the first set and a half, with no player earning a break of serve as the opening set went to a tiebreak. The second set also remained even until 3-3, when Dimitrov broke serve to lead 4-3 after Kyrgios had saved three break points, and that appeared to break Kyrgios’ resistance as Dimitrov broke again for the match.

Despite his defeat, Kyrgios is happy to be a part of the World Tennis League. “It’s always good to have these bonus matches (at the end of a season), and this is the best kind of pre-season you could wish for,” said Kyrgios. “I love playing in team events. You rarely get that during the year. It’s fun. It’s definitely an experience.”

There are three matches in each of the six sessions, featuring mixed doubles, women’s singles and men’s singles. Teams get one point for each game they win, plus five bonus points for winning most games in a match. One point wins the game at deuce, there is no advantage scoring, and if sets are one set each a super tiebreak is played, first to 10. That tiebreak can be won by a single point margin. Finally, the team manager can call one timeout in each set.

Topics: World Tennis League Dubai

Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

  • The Nets matched a franchise record with nine players in double figures and won their seventh straight
  • Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game, beating Milwaukee
AP

NEW YORK: Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East.

The Nets matched a franchise record with nine players in double figures and won their seventh straight, even with Kyrie Irving out with right calf tightness.

James Wiseman scored a career-high 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting for the Warriors, who lost by 38 points to the Knicks on Tuesday night.

RAPTORS 113 KNICKS 106

In New York, Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and Toronto snapped New York’s NBA-leading eight-game winning streak.

Siakam added nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes as Toronto snapped its six-game skid. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and OG Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors won for the fourth time in 16 road games. It was their first win away from home since Nov. 14.

R.J. Barrett scored with 30 points and Julius Randle finished with 30 points and had 13 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley added 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting in his first start of the season.

CAVALIERS 114 BUCKS 106

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game, beating Milwaukee despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season-high 45 points.

Darius Garland added 23 points and Jarrett Allen had 19 for the Cavs, who lost their first two games against the Eastern Conference’s top team this season. The Cavs improved the NBA’s best home record to 16-2, matching their start in the 2016 championship season.

The Cavaliers opened a 24-point lead in the third, but the Bucks chipped away and closed within five with 2:21 left. Mitchell went 9 of 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth as Cleveland closed out the win. MItchell made 15 of 16 free throws.

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half and added 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez had 14 points for the Bucks, who were without injured All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

MAVERICKS 104 TIMBERWOLVES 99

In Minneapolis, Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas earned a two-game split in a home-and-home set against Minnesota.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in which Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Christian Wood added 12 for Dallas, which had lost two in a row.

Rudy Gobert returned for the Timberwolves after missing three games with a sprained ankle, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points and Austin Rivers added 21 in his second straight start for Minnesota, which had won three straight.

MAGIC 116 ROCKETS 110

In Houston, Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Orlando overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Houston.

The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth straight. Jalen Green had 21 points and eight rebounds, Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 18 points, and Alperen Sengun had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

THUNDER 101 TRAIL BLAZERS 98

In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Oklahoma City defeated Portland for the second time in three days.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland — he hit a winning basket as time expired against the Trail Blazers on Monday, also in Oklahoma City, to highlight a 35-point performance.

It was the third straight win for Oklahoma City. The streak follows a five-game losing skid.

Jerami Grant scored 17 points for Portland. Damian Lillard finished with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

BULLS 110 HAWKS 108

In Atlanta, Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and Chicago rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win its second straight game.

Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound on the right baseline and score at the buzzer.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20.

Trae Young scored 34 points for Atlanta, and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 10 assists.

KINGS 134 LAKERS 120

In Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead Sacramento past Los Angeles for the second time this season.

Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year.

All of Sacramento’s starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20.

LeBron James scored 31 points and De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and six assists for the Lakers. Lonnie Walker lV scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder had 18 and Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

PACERS 117 CELTICS 112

In Boston, Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points as Indiana opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off slumping Boston.

Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for the second time in six games.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.

76ERS 113 PISTONS 93

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia used a balanced scoring attack to extend its winning streak to six games.

Tobias Harris had 17 points, despite early foul trouble, and James Harden added 15 points and eight assists for the Sixers. Philadelphia got double-figure scoring from six players, including De’Anthony Melton (12), Georges Niang (11) and Montrezl Harrell (10).

The Sixers’ six-game winning streak is their longest since a seven-game run from Dec. 26-Jan 10 in the 2021-22 season. Philadelphia has won eight straight games at home after starting the season 5-5 in their own building.

Detroit was led by Jaden Ivey’s 16 points. Killian Hayes scored 12 and Saddiq Bey 11 for the Pistons, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Topics: Brooklyn nets Golden State Warriors basketball

Argentina’s government defends chaotic World Cup parade

Argentina’s government defends chaotic World Cup parade
Updated 22 December 2022
AP

  • President Alberto Fernandez sought to play up the celebration itself, saying that “if you see the happiness that there were in the streets, the objective was met”
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos.

After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of the national soccer squad were largely staying out of sight and spending time with family and friends.

There had been speculation that Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city, would put on its own celebration for hometown hero Messi. But after Tuesday’s chaos in Buenos Aires, where millions swamped the streets eager to get a glimpse of the winning team, officials were emphasizing that the players preferred to rest.

In talking about the early end to Tuesday’s parade, Security Minister AnIbal Fernandez said: “The objective was to protect the players — not because they were going to be harmed, but rather because anything could help when so many people were trying to get close to them.”

The World Cup and the success of the national team brought a brief respite from the political infighting that is common in Argentina, a country that has been plagued by economic malaise for years and is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates. But controversy over the parade brought back

Soccer officials had said early Tuesday that the team would travel in an open-top bus from the Argentine Football Association headquarters outside the capital to the Obelisk, the iconic downtown Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations. Fernandez said he warned early on that was a mistake.

“Look at the photos. Put a bus in the middle of there and you realize that they would have stayed living there for six days,” Fernandez said.

President Alberto Fernandez sought to play up the celebration itself, saying that “if you see the happiness that there were in the streets, the objective was met.”

The initial plan was for the bus carrying the players to travel 74 kilometers (46 miles), but after going 12 kilometers in only four hours under a scorching summer sun, the players were boarded onto helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade.

After the flyover, the helicopters returned to the soccer federation headquarters and from there players traveled home, including Messi, who flew to Rosario alongside teammate Angel Di Maria.

Messi boarded a helicopter at the Rosario airport and headed to the gated community outside the city, in Funes, where he has a home. Video on social media showed neighbors cheering Messi as he arrived and the soccer star agreeing to take selfies.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina

Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal

Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
Updated 22 December 2022
AP

  • Steinbrenner increased New York’s offer from an eight-year deal to a nine-year agreement
  • Judge, the  American League MVP after setting an AL record with 62 homers, gets $40 million annually, a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips
AP

NEW YORK: Aaron Judge stood for photo after photo as if at a wedding. And in a way it was: He had gotten hitched to the New York Yankees for the rest of his baseball life.

Judge posed with his wife, parents, Yankees management, agents and even Derek Jeter and Willie Randolph, and discussed his $360 million, nine-year contract and owner Hal Steinbrenner’s decision to appoint him the team’s 16th captain — the first since Jeter retired.

“It’s family. The fans are family,” Judge said, thinking about joining Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Jeter and Mariano Rivera as Yankees lifers. “Just getting this chance to build this relationship with everybody, that’s what I’m all about.”

Judge was at his parents’ home in California when the deal fell into place early Dec. 7. With San Francisco and San Diego also pursuing Judge, Steinbrenner interrupted a vacation, pulling over on a highway between Milan and the French border to speak with Judge at about 3 a.m. PST.

“He shot me a message earlier about, ‘What’s the holdup? What’s it going to take to get this to the finish line?’ So we hopped on a quick call,” Judge said.

Steinbrenner increased New York’s offer from an eight-year deal to a nine-year agreement.

Just before opening day, Judge had turned down the Yankees’ offer of $213.5 million over seven years through 2029. Steinbrenner called Judge on Oct. 24 — the day after Houston eliminated the Yankees — to jumpstart talks, and invited the outfielder to his home in Tampa, Florida.

“One of the conversations we had two weeks ago, I actually said to him, ‘As far as I’m concerned, you are not a free agent, you are a Yankee, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that remains the same,’” Steinbrenner said.

Judge had not been aware of rumors that he was headed to the Giants: “I was actually on a plane, so I really kind of missed all the stuff going on about where I would go.”

Judge, the reigning American League MVP after setting an AL record with 62 homers, gets $40 million annually, a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

“I get a chance to continue something the Yankees are so big on, which is legacy,” Judge said. “I get a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes, the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans.”

The Yankees also finalized their $162 million, six-year deal with left-handed pitcher and two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon on Wednesday and an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-handed reliever Tommy Kahle.

New York had six previous captains in the Steinbrenner family era: Thurman Munson (1976-79), Graig Nettles (1982-84), Willie Randolph (1986-88), Ron Guidry (1986-89), Don Mattingly (1991-95) and Jeter (2003-14).

“Not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game and great ambassadors of the New York Yankees,” Judge said of the former captains. “How they pride themselves on the field, day in and day out, how they take pride in what they do off the field and represent this organization and represent these pinstripes. This is an incredible honor I don’t take lightly.”

Judge sat on a dais at Yankee Stadium between his wife, Samantha, and Steinbrenner. Flanking them were Jeter; Judge’s agent, Page Odle; Yankees president Randy Levine; general manager Brian Cashman; manager Aaron Boone and chief operating officer Lonn Trost.

Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the Yankees in 2016, and the 6-foot-7 outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx. He was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and helped New York reach the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

A four-time All-Star, he hit .311 this year and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.

“Yankee fans are big on history and tradition,” Jeter said. “It’s not a title that’s thrown around too lightly.”

He was made captain in June 2003 by owner George Steinbrenner. Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as the Yankees’ controlling owner in November 2008.

Earlier Yankees captains included Clark Griffith (1903-05), Kid Elberfeld (1906-08), Willie Keeler (1909), Hal Chase (1910-11), Frank Chance (1913 to midseason), Rollie Zelder (1913 midseason until end), Roger Peckinpaugh (1914-21), Babe Ruth (1922) and Gehrig (1935-39).

Judge smiled when asked whether he seriously considered leaving New York.

“I got a chance to sit down with my wife and talk about a couple of things,” he said. “We both kind of came to the decision that was in our heart, which was we belong in New York, we belong in the city. And there’s a lot of unfinished business here in New York. And I’m looking forward to finishing that business. and try to leave a legacy here for the next group of guys coming behind me.”

Topics: baseball New York Yankees

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup
Updated 22 December 2022
AP

  • Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Back from their World Cup duties, Denmark’s Eriksen finished from close range in the 27th minute and England’s Rashford scored on a superb solo effort after the break in United’s first game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month.

Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn. Wales international Brennan Johnson scored twice on his return to action after the World Cup.

The shock of the evening was third-tier Charlton’s upset of Premier League club Brighton in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in London.

Brighton was without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is still celebrating with his Argentina teammates after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Charlton won the shootout 4-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi apologized to the traveling Brighton fans.

“I’m sorry for the result and sorry for our fans,” said De Zerbi, who was hired in September. “We played a good game, not a fantastic game but enough to win.”

At Old Trafford, Rashford continued his fine form after scoring three goals for England in Qatar. In the 57th minute, he darted from his own half into the visitors’ box before drilling the ball into the net.

Burnley are atop the second-tier Championship and is managed by former Manchester City great Vincent Kompany.

United manager Erik ten Hag named five players who had been at the World Cup in a strong starting lineup.

The eighth quarterfinalist will be determined Thursday when Manchester City hosts Liverpool.

The Premier League resumes on Monday, Dec. 26.

Topics: Manchester United Brighton Carabao Cup

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan
Updated 22 December 2022
Jon Pike

  • Pakistan missed several key players but were in match winning positions at stages in all three matches against England, only to be suckered into making mistakes by England’s high-pressure attitude
Jon Pike

Supporters of the Pakistan men’s cricket team are well accustomed to the experience of their team turning a winning position into a loss. The three-match Test series in Pakistan with England that ended last Tuesday has provided yet another one of those experiences. England’s preparedness to tour was in stark contrast to September 2021, when the English Cricket Board pulled both men’s and women’s team out of short tours, citing security concerns.

These days the ECB has different management, as does the England team, along with a different attitude. Additionally, the COVID-induced bubbles which the teams had to inhibit have gone, although safety issues still necessitate heavy security for the teams in Pakistan. Since England’s new order was installed, performance on the field has improved dramatically. Having won only one Test out of seventeen between mid-February 2021 and end of March 2022, it has now won nine out 10 between early June 2022 and Dec. 20, 2022.

All of this is in addition to winning the T20 World Cup in Australia last month. This turnaround has been achieved with many of the same playing personnel who were involved in the previous slump. Cricket, as with many sports, is a matter of confidence, of management picking and backing those who they believe have the necessary combination of talent and attitude, allowing them to play without fear of failure, taking the game to the opposition.

This approach often makes the difference in tight situations, as exemplified in Pakistan. In the first Test, in Rawalpindi, the wicket was lifeless. It is not the first time that this has been the case. The International Cricket Council’s match referee has ruled that Pakistan will receive two demerit points for the inferior quality of the pitch. Nevertheless, England found a way to capture 20 wickets to win the match. This was made possible by some bold tactics.

In the match, 1,768 runs were scored on a benign pitch, the third highest ever in aggregate, in which four of England’s batters scored centuries, scoring a staggering 174 in the first 27 overs of the match. At tea on the fourth day, England boldly declared its second innings, asking Pakistan to score 343 to win in four sessions. On the fifth and final day, 20 fours later, Pakistan needed another 86 runs and England five wickets to win. The result could have gone either way, but a final effort from England’s bowlers secured victory by 74 runs in fast-fading light.

The second Test at Lahore revealed a Pakistani debutant in Abrar Ahmed, who took 11 wickets with his leg-spin. His batting was almost decisive in Pakistan’s second innings chase of 344 for victory but, in a tense finish, England triumphed by 26 runs. At Karachi, for the third Test, it was England’s turn to reveal a leg-spinning debutant, Rehan Ahmed. He was born in Nottingham, England, of Pakistani parents and is England’s youngest ever debutant aged 18 years and 126 days. Not only that but, in claiming five wickets for 48 runs in Pakistan’s second innings, he became the youngest ever debutant to do so in the history of Test cricket.

This is an extraordinary feat, made even more poignant in that it was achieved in the country of his parents’ birth, under the eyes of his father, who had been a professional cricketer in Pakistan. The context of his performance is also remarkable. He had played only three first class matches in England, all in 2022, after performing well for England’s U19 team in the 2022 World Cup. Pakistan had reached 150 for three wickets after 51 overs in its second innings, a lead of 100, with star batter, Babar Asam looking well set. Ahmed was invited to bowl and immediately claimed Asam’s wicket, going on to be largely responsible for Pakistan’s collapse to 216 all out. This left England needing 170 runs to win that was achieved for the loss of only two wickets.

There has been much commentary about England’s new approach to test cricket and their enthusiastic embrace of a high-risk strategy. Some see this as a necessary antidote to counter the high-speed T20 format which is threatening to become dominant. What the approach does emphasize is that success in cricket, as for many sports, is cyclical. Pakistan missed several key players but were in match winning positions at stages in all three matches against England, only to be suckered into making mistakes by England’s high-pressure attitude and, it has to be said, several fortunate decisions by officials.

Other teams will look at the competitive advantage developed by England and decide how best to counter it. One effect is that Test matches involving England tend not to need all of the allocated five days. However, the recent first Test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane was over in only two days. Thirty-four wickets fell in the game for an aggregate score of 503 runs. Australia won but the ICC match referee deemed the pitch to be below average, handing Australia one demerit point.

This has insignificant effect on its position at the top of the World Test Championship table for the 2021-2023 cycle. Nine Test match-playing teams are involved, points awarded for wins and positions calculated according to the number of matches played within a maximum and minimum range. The top two teams, currently Australia and India, play-off in a final. England’s recent surge has been insufficient to give itself a chance to make the final, whilst Pakistan’s chances are remote.

Whilst the Pakistan v England series has re-emphasised Test cricket’s magic, it has also highlighted some issues for the future. One is the quality of pitches, which need to ensure an even contest between bat and ball. Second, is the question as to extent to which the mentality and techniques developed in short format cricket amongst players and coaches is going to be used by all Test playing teams to shape the long format’s future.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Pakistan England Rehan Ahmed

