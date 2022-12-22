Salam scoops two awards at Global Brand Awards 2022

KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards

In a triumphant win for King Abdullah Economic City’s exclusive golf course and clubhouse, Royal Greens has received three prestigious awards at the 9th annual World Golf Awards. Royal Greens’ continuous efforts to create a pristine destination for golf connoisseurs and newer enthusiasts to the game resulted in the club’s reception of the Middle East’s Best Golf Course 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course 2022 and World’s Best Golf Clubhouse 2022 awards, during a ceremony held in in Abu Dhabi.

Situated on a strip of palatial coastline overlooking the Red Sea, Royal Greens continues to gain prominence as one of the most premium 18-hole golf courses in Saudi Arabia, regionally and globally. The golf course and its adjacent clubhouse, which are situated in KAEC’s Al-Murooj district, have both made notable strides in turning the location into a vibrant environment that welcomes fans of the sport from all walks of life.

Saeed Elgazar, consultant general manager for Golf Saudi, was present to accept the awards on behalf of Royal Greens at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Saadiyat Beach Club.

“It’s a remarkable feat that Royal Greens Golf and Country Club has been able to consistently secure these global awards, which reflect a dedication to the club’s members, its guests and lovers of the sport at all levels,” said Elgazar. “On a larger scale, the course and its club’s achievements shed light on the growth within KAEC and Saudi Arabia, demonstrating that the Kingdom can, and will, deliver excellent experiences to visitors.”

Royal Greens’ award for the Middle East’s Best Golf Course marks the second consecutive year the golf and country club has won the recognition. The club has also been named as having Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course for the fourth year in a row. The award-winning course in KAEC has hosted a number of world-class events including the LIV Golf, Saudi International, Aramco Saudi Ladies International and the Aramco Team Series, which welcomed more than 100 of the world’s top players to the city. Royal Greens is the only course in the world that hosts four major tour events within one golfing season, hosting international golf tournaments from October 2022 to March 2023.

The 7,000-yard course was recently the dedicated venue for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, which took place from Oct. 14 to 16. Over the course of the two-day invitational, the club and its team were able to accommodate 48 of the world’s best golfers and deliver a great experience for all spectators in attendance.

Top-line facilities, a fully suited pro shop, pristinely manicured fairways, an assortment of exclusive dining options for guests and the lavish Oryx Club clubhouse were also key factors in Royal Greens receiving the esteemed range of awards this year.

“We are extremely honored to receive this year’s awards, which embody our shared commitment to excellence within Royal Greens and across the entirety of King Abdullah Economic City,” said Cyril Piaia, chief executive of KAEC.

“In all our city’s features, we continue to emphasize enhancing the visitor experience and I believe the committee recognized what it is we are aiming to achieve.”