Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday but there was no timeline in place yet. (Shutterstock)
  • Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola confirmed the plan on Thursday
  • There was no timeline in place yet and that Chile continues to recognize both Palestine and Israel as legitimate states
SANTIAGO: Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel.
Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola confirmed the plan on Thursday but said there was no timeline in place yet and that Chile continues to recognize both Palestine and Israel as legitimate states.
Leftist Boric, who has repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinian people’s demand for an independent state, made the comments at a private ceremony in Santiago hosted by the city’s important Palestinian diaspora.
“I am taking a risk (saying) this... we are going to raise our official representation in Palestine from having a charge d’affaires; now we are going to open an embassy,” Boric said, without giving details on where the embassy would be located.
The Israeli embassy in Chile did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of business hours.
The Palestinian territories, which Palestinians want recognized as a state, encompass the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and contest control over East Jerusalem. Israel captured those areas in a 1967 Middle East war and there have been regular clashes since.
The West Bank has experienced some of the worst levels of violence in more than a decade this year, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian combatant in clashes near a flashpoint site on Thursday, underlining the continuing violence in the occupied West Bank that will confront Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming government.
Netanyahu has secured a coalition with religious and ultranationalist partners who oppose Palestinian statehood and want to extend Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Chile’s Boric said the embassy was meant to give Palestinians the representation they deserve and to demand that “international law be respected.”
In September, Boric postponed receiving the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Chile after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager. Israel criticized the decision, saying it “seriously” harmed bilateral ties.

Hezbollah to remove facilities near Rmeish after accusations of encroachment

Hezbollah to remove facilities near Rmeish after accusations of encroachment
  • Party bows to pressure from locals, Maronite patriarch
  • Lebanese army arrests suspects linked to fatal attack on UNIFIL vehicle
BEIRUT: Hezbollah is to remove structures it was building close to the southern Lebanese town of Rmeish following pressure from residents and Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, who accused it of encroachment.
The party’s Green Without Borders environmental organization has been told to remove all of the facilities, which encroached on properties owned by the Al-Ameel, Al-Alam and Al-Hajj families. The developments had angered local people, municipal authorities and religious leaders.
Rmeish is located in the far south of Lebanon, about 135 km from Beirut in Bint Jbeil district. It is the largest parish of the Maronite diocese of Tyre.
Father Najib Al-Ameel from Rmeish said: “Since the encroachment took place on property on the outskirts of the town, I went with a delegation of locals to those locations and demanded that such violations stop. However, those who were present insulted us and refused our demands, and even threatened some of us.”
Residents earlier this week accused “the de facto forces in the region of encroaching on lands belonging to the people of Rmeish and threatening some of the owners.”
“These forces bulldozed large areas of land, uprooted trees, erected structures and used heavy equipment to dig in forests belonging to the people of Rmeish,” they said.
“All of this is taking place under the nose of the Lebanese army, which operates in an area subject to Resolution 1701 in the south.”
The Maronite patriarch joined the call for an end to the encroachments and all similar practices that harm coexistence and could lead to an escalation of tensions.
It is unusual for Hezbollah to bow to such pressure, especially in the south, which is considered an incubator for the party.
Rmeish is located within the area of operation of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and is subject to UN Resolution 1701, which was issued in 2006 following Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
It calls for “security arrangements to prevent the resumption of hostilities, including the establishment between the Blue Line and the Litani River of an area free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL.”
It also calls for a “full implementation of the relevant provisions of the Taif Accords, and of resolutions 1559 (2004) and 1680 (2006), that require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon.”
Lawmaker Saeed Al-Asmar, from the southern Jezzine district, said: “We hope such shameful acts will not be repeated because they will have devastating consequences as we will never accept to be weakened or insulted.”
He described the encroachments in Rmeish as “unacceptable.”
“We are counting on the intervention of the security services to deal with these blatant violations, although we know they will not be able to confront the ministate in light of the state’s complete impotence,” he said.
Hezbollah’s media office said: “What happened was a small issue, not a big deal. It was immediately resolved. The media exaggerated the issue.”
Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into the attack on a UNIFIL vehicle and the death of an Irish peacekeeper in the southern coastal town of Al-Aqabiya, which lies outside the scope of UNIFIL operations.
A Lebanese security source told Arab News that the suspects were Lebanese nationals who went into hiding following the incident but were later arrested.
Fingers were pointed at Hezbollah as its supporters have a long history of attacking UNIFIL patrols.
Both UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate are investigating the incident.

Sun-tastic! Tourists flock to see solar phenomenon at Egypt’s Karnak temples

Sun-tastic! Tourists flock to see solar phenomenon at Egypt’s Karnak temples
  • Perpendicular sunrise happens annually at historic site every Dec. 21
  • Event evidence of ancient Egyptians’ deep understanding of astronomy, expert says
CAIRO: More than 1,000 Egyptian and foreign tourists gathered at the Karnak Temple Complex near Luxor on Wednesday to witness a spectacular natural phenomenon, as the sun rose perpendicularly over the ancient site.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the sun appeared over the axis of the temples at exactly 6:31 a.m., with its rays passing from the eastern gate, through the Holy of Holies to the main gate.
Karnak Antiquities organized the event so that the huge crowds of visitors could enjoy the phenomenon in an orderly manner, he added.
Fathi Yassin, director-general of Upper Egypt Antiquities, said the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics provided small astronomical telescopes for visitors to better follow the event, which was accompanied by performances of folk music and dancing.
Mustafa Al-Saghir, director-general of Karnak Antiquities, said the event, which happens annually on Dec. 21 and marks the start of winter, was evidence of the ancient Egyptians’ deep understanding of the relationship between astronomy and architecture.
The French-Egyptian Center for the Study of the Temples of Karnak was the first to record the solar alignment.
Construction of Karnak, which is dedicated to the god Amun, his wife Mut and son Khonsu, began around 2000 B.C. during the Middle Kingdom period. A new temple was built on the site during the era of the New Kingdom — to which King Tutankhamun and King Ramses II belonged — with each ruler adding to it as a show of their closeness to the gods and desire for immortality, and to impress their people.
The site is now a museum to the rich history of the ancient Egyptians.
The solar phenomenon at Karnak came two months after nearly 4,000 people gathered on Oct. 22 to witness the sun being perpendicular to the face of Ramses II in his great temple, the Holy of Holies, at Abu Simbel in southern Egypt.
After rising behind the waters of Lake Nasser, the sun’s rays shone through a passage between four giant statues of the pharaoh. The event, which lasted about 20 minutes, happens twice a year at the site, on Oct. 22 and Feb. 22.
The Egyptian State Information Service said that the perpendicular sun phenomenon also happened every Dec. 21 at Deir El-Bahari and Qasr Qarun in Fayoum, southwest of Cairo.

Bladed weapons, narcotics seized at Cairo airport

Bladed weapons, narcotics seized at Cairo airport
  • The passenger, who arrived on an EgyptAir flight from Frankfurt, appeared confused while trying to exit the customs area
CAIRO: An Egyptian man has been arrested after attempting to smuggle bladed weapons and narcotics through Cairo International Airport.
Customs officers said the passenger, who arrived on an EgyptAir flight from Frankfurt, Germany, appeared confused while trying to exit the customs area.
His bags were passed through an X-ray scanner and found to contain a number of electronic cigarettes filled with cannabis oil, and a plastic package labelled “human gear” containing 174 tablets of anaesthetic labeled “OC 80.”
A white plastic package marked “Centrum Men” and containing 46 narcotic pills was also discovered, along with a number of weapons with sharp metal blades hidden inside clothing and shoes.
Several rolled cigarettes containing a brown substance suspected to be cannabis were also found.
Separately, airport customs halted an attempt by an Egyptian woman passenger to smuggle of 48 kg of natural hair hidden in her luggage.
Customs officials said that the woman, who had traveled from Dubai, planned to sell the hair to beauty centers and hairdressers.

Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas

Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas
  • This year, Israeli authorities have approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza
  • Palestinians say Israel's permit allocations deny many families a rare opportunity to leave the strip and travel together
GAZA: As pilgrims from around the world flock to Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Nazareth for Christmas, members of Gaza’s Christian community wait to hear whether Israel will grant them a travel permit.
This year, Israeli authorities have approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza, according to COGAT, a unit in Israel’s defense ministry that coordinates civilian issues with Palestinians.
But Palestinians say Israel’s permit allocations deny many families a rare opportunity to leave the strip and travel together because permits are not always granted to all family members.
“It is a tragedy when the mother or the father gets a permit and not the children or the opposite. That means there is no travel and there is no celebration,” Suhail Tarazi, director of Gaza’s Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).
“Such suffering happens to many families and it is repeated every year,” Tarazi told Reuters during a tree-lighting celebration in Gaza City on Dec 10.
COGAT said the accusations were an “absolute lie” and that it had denied about 200 applications from Christians this year on security grounds.
Gaza’s 2.3 million population comprises an estimated 1,000 Christians, most of whom are Greek Orthodox who celebrate Christmas in January.
Gaza is run by the Islamist Hamas group. Citing security concerns, Israel restricts the movement of people and goods and maintains a naval blockade of the densely-populated coastal strip, where unemployment and poverty are high. Egypt also maintains some restrictions along its frontier with the territory.
“I got a permit, but neither my wife nor my son did, therefore, I won’t be able to travel and enjoy Christmas in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus,” Majed Tarazi said. He is not related to Suhail, the YMCA director.
For journalist Samer Hanna, the situation is reversed. He has been denied permits for the last 15 years on security grounds, while his wife and two children can travel.
“They get upset when they go and I am not with them, and if they stay here because of me, they still wish they could go to the West Bank or Jerusalem,” Hanna said.
Even though Bethlehem is only a 90-minute drive away, the travel ban has prevented him from reconnecting with extended family and friends in the West Bank.
“It is a big problem when I see people from all over the world going to Bethlehem easily and I can’t travel with my family,” he said.

Italian MPs approve resolution condemning Iran for death sentences

Italian MPs approve resolution condemning Iran for death sentences
  • Committee passes binding text with ‘really remarkable’ bipartisan support for protestors’ rights
  • President Sergio Mattarella: Iran’s behavior ‘cannot, in any way, be set aside’
ROME: A resolution calling on Iran to immediately cease handing down death sentences to anti-government protestors, to withdraw all charges against them and free them from detention was unanimously approved by the Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

The text calls for the release of those “arrested solely for having peacefully exercised their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly in the context of the protests,” the speaker of the committee, Giulio Tremonti, told Arab News.

Tremonti stressed that the resolution “was backed by all the parties, as a sign of the unity of Italy in the support to the Iranian population,” calling the cross-party agreement “really remarkable.”

The resolution binds the Italian government to call for the annulment of the death sentences issued against demonstrators and to request their immediate and unconditional release.

A few days ago the Italian Senate’s Foreign and Defense Committee approved a similar resolution.

Andrea Orsini, a deputy with the Forza Italia party who presented the resolution at the committee, said in a press conference attended by Arab News at the Montecitorio Palace that “it is intolerable that Iran is so aggressive towards democracy and remains a factor of instability for the world and for the Middle East.”

MP Federica Onori of the Five Star Movement stressed that “what is happening in Iran is seriously unbelievable,” while Ettore Rosato from the Italia Viva party called for the “need to politically isolate the regime in Tehran; that regime has nothing to do with the population.”

In a conference speech to Italian ambassadors based around the world on Wednesday, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella stated that he deplored the brutal crackdown against the protests that have swept Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Masha Amini while in police custody in September, after she was detained for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Mattarella stressed that Iran “has exceeded all limits” in its bloody crackdown on protests. “This cannot, in any way, be set aside,” he added.

