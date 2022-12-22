You are here

  • Home
  • Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
Taraneh Alidoosti poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Leila’s Brothers’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes in May 2022. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8unp

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
  • The Oscar-winning actress is being detained at the infamous Evin prison
  • She was arrested for her posts on Instagram, where she spoke out against the death penalty on protesters
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Taraneh Alidoosti, arguably Iran’s most popular star, was arrested at her home on Saturday and is reportedly being held at the infamous Evin prison in Tehran.
Before her Instagram account was shut down, she wrote: “I’ve inherited this courage from the women of my land, who for years have been living their lives, every day with resistance . . . I will stay, I will not quit, I will stand with the families of the prisoners and murdered and demand their rights.”
The Oscar-winning actress was arrested for her posts on Instagram, where she spoke out against the death penalty on protesters who have taken to the streets since the police murder of Mahsa Amini in September.
“The trials of those who are facing capital charges related to protests have been a total travesty of justice,” said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“The defendants are reportedly tortured into confessing, deprived of access to lawyers of their choosing, and rushed through trial proceedings that bypass safeguards in Iran’s own penal code and criminal procedure law,” Far said.
The Iranian government has been cracking down on members of the film industry, barring some from leaving the country and arresting others.
Now, with Alidoosti’s arrest, the global film community is further outraged and calling on the government to release her.
An open letter, signed by prominent actors such as Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson, reads: “As members of the international arts community, we demand the immediate release of Academy Award-winning actress, mother and activist Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested on 17 December 2022 and has been taken into custody at Evin prison, Iran, where many other political prisoners also remain.”
It added: “The Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure her international peers would be distracted. But we are not distracted. We are outraged.”
Film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, The Berlinale, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, and the European Film Academy, among others, have expressed solidarity with the actress and demanded her release.

“We call on Iranian authorities to put an end to the arbitrary detentions. The Iranian people are being denied fundamental freedoms, among them expression and peaceful assembly,” said EFA chairman Mike Downey.
Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnezhad were among those who took to social media to express their solidarity with Alidoosti and outrage against the regime.
Farhadi, who has worked with Alidoosti on four films, said: “I stand with Taraneh and demand her release alongside that of my other fellow cineastes Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other less-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt for a better life.”

Farrokhnezhad used his Instagram account with 2.7 million followers to send a message to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
He wrote: “You are the culprit for all the recent events, you are to blame for every blood that is spilled on the ground from both sides of the people and the security forces, you are to be blamed for all the financial injuries that are inflicted on the country, you are to blamed for the divergent gaze and the Pharaoh’s position that you have on yourself.”

At least 469 people, including 63 children and 32 women, have been killed by security forces in the current nationwide protests, and at least 39 protesters are currently at risk of execution or death penalty sentences, according to NGO Iran Human Rights.
“Not succeeding in quashing protests in the past three months, Islamic Republic leaders are trying to reign by fear through protester executions,” said director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam.

 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Taraneh Alidoosti oscar

Related

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
Middle-East
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
Iran under fire for detaining top actor
Middle-East
Iran under fire for detaining top actor

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
  • Display designed as part of World Cup
  • Culture, adventure, nature and wellness focus
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Imagination, the global experience design company, recently partnered with Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar to create an interactive experience for tourists in Doha Port’s new visitor center.

Imagination designed and delivered the concept proposal in one week, and launched the project seven weeks later, in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which started on Nov. 20.

The agency created three key zones — adventure & adrenaline, nature & wellness and culture & hospitality. Each zone encouraged visitors to discover more about that theme while they were in Qatar.

Imagination incorporated QR codes to make the experience more interactive. After scanning the QR code, visitors were able to learn more about activities under that theme and book ones that interested them.

The agency partnered with its Sydney office for design and content development, as well as Poland-based firm AM Concept, for visualization and real-time rendering.

“This project is a significant milestone for us in our World Cup journey as an agency working with multiple partners and brands on a global scale. It has been brilliant to bring our content and destination offering to life and showcase our capability to deliver world-class experiences even on a tight timeline,” said Jason Robard, executive creative director of Imagination Middle East.

Topics: Qatar Doha Port tourism

Related

Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
Lifestyle
Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers
World
Thailand hits 10m visitors in 2022 as tourism recovers

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

British news organization The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
  • Online publishing remains largely unaffected
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British news media company The Guardian has been hit by a “serious IT incident” suspected to be part of a ransomware attack, the company said.

The incident, which began late on Tuesday night, has disrupted some “behind-the-scenes services” and affected parts of the company’s technology infrastructure, the paper said.

Online publishing, however, has been mostly unaffected with The Guardian continuing to publish stories on its website and mobile app. It also said that it was “confident” it could print Thursday’s print edition.

Most staff, with a few exceptions, have been asked to work from home for the rest of the week.

“Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic,” Anna Bateson, CEO of Guardian Media Group and the editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, told staff.

Cyber-attacks have been common in the newspaper and publishing industry in recent years. At the beginning of this year, Norwegian media company Amedia suffered a cyber-attack that shut down its computer systems, preventing the company from printing newspapers.

In October, a ransomware attack on German newspaper Heilbronn Stimme crippled the newspaper’s printing system, and in 2018, a cyber-attack caused printing and delivery disruptions to leading US newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun.

“News organizations have become a regular target for cyber-attacks this year, and these attacks often have even more damaging effects on the companies targeted,” Jake Moore, global cyber-security adviser at security software company ESET, told the BBC.

“Ransomware can often bring all departments to a standstill, so it is fortunate that despite this attack the organization will still see some key areas working as usual,” he said.

Topics: The guardian

Related

Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
Media
Arab News wins six honors at European Newspaper Award program
Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?
Media
Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
  • Economy ministry state secretary urges EU to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Germany appealed to the European Union on Thursday to consider regulating “abrupt” and “arbitrary” decisions at Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Economy ministry state secretary Sven Giegold of the Green party wrote to the EU Commission citing his “great concern” about policy zig-zagging at the troubled social media platform.

In the letter Giegold also posted on Twitter, he said the Commission should carry out the necessary reviews as soon as possible to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act.

The designation subjects companies with a dominant market position to particular scrutiny.

He also called for the complementary Digital Services Act, which comes into force in February 2024, to prevent “capricious deplatforming” of users.

The DSA was designed to combat online hate speech, disinformation and piracy in Europe at a time when much of the internet content seen by EU citizens is controlled by US-based companies.

Giegold cited his concerns about “Twitter’s platform rules and their abrupt changes and arbitrary application” in the letter to Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“The EU should use all the possibilities at its disposal to protect competition and freedom of speech on digital platforms,” he said.

The eight weeks that Musk has officially owned Twitter have been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

Musk’s takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing in scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.

Giegold said banning journalists’ accounts and restricting links to rivals “threaten not only free competition but also pose a risk for democracy as well as freedom of speech, information and the press.”

Topics: Twitter EU Germany

Related

Update
Media
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found
Update Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash
Media
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users

France fines Microsoft €60 million for imposing ad cookies on users
  • The tech giant is accused of profiting from the data collected via cookies
Updated 22 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: France’s privacy watchdog said Thursday it has fined US tech giant Microsoft 60 million euros ($64 million) for foisting advertising cookies on users.
In the largest fine imposed in 2022, the National Commission for Technology and Freedoms (CNIL) said Microsoft’s search engine Bing had not set up a system allowing users to refuse cookies as simply as accepting them.
The French regulator said that after investigations it found that “when users visited this site, cookies were deposited on their terminal without their consent, while these cookies were used, among others, for advertising purposes.”
It also “observed that there was no button allowing to refuse the deposit of cookies as easily as accepting it.”
The CNIL said the fine was justified in part because of the profits the company made from advertising profits indirectly generated from the data collected via cookies -- tiny data files that track online browsing.
The company has been given three months to rectify the issue, with a potential further penalty of 60,000 euros per day overdue.
Last year the CNIL said it would carry out a year of checks against sites not following the rules on using web cookies. Google and Facebook were sanctioned last year by the CNI with fines of 150 million and 60 million euros respectively for similar breaches.

Topics: Microsoft France privacy watchdog Cookies

Related

Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2022. (AP)
Media
Irish watchdog fines Meta 265M euros in latest privacy case
Germany on Twitter suspensions: ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’
Media
Germany on Twitter suspensions: ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’

Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?

Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?

Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?
  • Some experts believe emerging technology such as ChatGPT and Noor could challenge Google’s dominance
  • The latest AI bots certainly have the potential to revolutionize web searches but, for now at east, they have limitations
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Google Search is in peril, some people believe. The ubiquitous search engine, which has been the gateway to the internet for billions of people worldwide for the past two decades, faces “existential threats,” they say, that are forcing parent company Alphabet’s management to declare a “code red.”

“Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption,” Paul Buchheit, a Gmail developer wrote in a message posted on Twitter this month. “(Artificial Intelligence) will eliminate the search engine result page, which is where they make most of their money.”

Buchheit continued by predicting that AI could transform and replace the internet-search industry in much the same way the way Google effectively destroyed the formerly successful Yellow Pages model of printed telephone directories of businesses, which had thrived for many decades.

AI and chatbot services such as ChatGPT are already beginning to revolutionize the way people carry out research online by providing users with an unprecedented level of convenience and speed.

Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword-matching to provide results, AI chatbots use advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the deeper intent behind a user’s query.

As a result, ChatGPT is capable of responding to more complex requests, building simple codes, working out difficult issues, and chatting in a relatively human-like manner. Contrast this with Google, which can only provides users with the links and tools they need to carry out detailed research themselves.

Because the results are shown in real time and more accurately reflect what is actually being asked, natural language processing services such as ChatGPT provide access to all the information users require, through a conversational AI interface, in a fraction of the time it would take them to manually search for it.

In other words, as many experts have been quick to point out, ChatGPT performs many similar tasks to Google — only better.

Google is one of several businesses, research facilities and experts who have contributed to the development of ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer. It is a groundbreaking collaborative project spearheaded by a research lab called OpenAI, which is also behind DALL-E, an AI-powered system that generates images from natural language descriptions provided by a user.

Although Google’s own search engine already exploits the power of AI in an effort to enhance the service it provides and deliver more relevant results to users, some experts believe the tech giant might struggle to compete with the newer, smaller companies developing these AI chatbots, because of the many ways the technology could hurt its existing business model.

In April, the Technology Innovation Institute, a cutting-edge research hub in Abu Dhabi, unveiled a service similar to ChatGPT, called Noor. The biggest Arabic-language natural language processing model to date, it is intended to provide the Arab region with a competitive edge in the field, given that technologies such as chatbots, market intelligence, and machine translation traditionally have tended to significantly favor English- and Chinese-language markets.

Last year, Google Search and other web-based Google properties, which span many countries and languages, accounted for $149 billion in revenues. The disruptive power of services such as ChatGPT and Noor therefore could represent a significant blow to Google’s parent company Alphabet and its business model.

“The potential for something like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to eventually supplant a search engine like Google isn’t a new idea but this delivery of OpenAI’s underlying technology is the closest approximation yet to how that would actually work in a fully fleshed out system, and it should have Google scared,” TechCrunch US managing editor Darrell Etherington wrote this month.

However, it is still early days and, as Jacob Carpenter points out, “the idea of upstart AI firms supplanting Google feels premature” given Alphabet can call on its significant resources to help see off any potential competition.

ChatGPT, described as the most advanced AI chatbot in the market, is available in several regions and supports a variety of languages, including Arabic. However, despite the enormous advances it undoubtedly represents, limitations remain.

In its current form, ChatGPT is unable to access the internet or other external sources of information, which means it cannot respond to or provide geo-based recommendations.

Moreover, the training data for its model only goes up to 2021, so the program often offers incorrect or biased answers, which means the service, at least for now, is not a reliable source of information.

Although the buzz generated by ChatGPT and Noor is likely to attract users and investors, which will help the technology to further develop, significant skepticism remains as to whether such AI chatbots will ever be able to do to Google Search what Google Search did to Yellow Pages.

For all the lofty claims from some experts about the potential of advanced-language models — and although it is important to recognize that they do offer distinct advantages, enhanced abilities and a different user experience to existing Google services that has the potential to revolutionize the way we search for things on the web — it is also important to be aware that even the developers of ChatGPT have said the technology is “not a direct competitor to Google Search and is not likely to replace it.”

Topics: GOOGLE SEARCH AI

Related

Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?
Media
Year in Search 2022: What Saudis have googled in 2022?

Latest updates

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
Syrian Sarah Mardini among dozens facing charges in Greece for humanitarian work
Syrian Sarah Mardini among dozens facing charges in Greece for humanitarian work
Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president
Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.