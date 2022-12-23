You are here

  • Home
  • Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’

Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’

Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
Image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol shows President Donald Trump on the phone with Vice President Mike Pence from the White House. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/whmsx

Updated 23 December 2022
AP

Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’

Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
  • Witnesses detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
The 814-page report released Thursday comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. The witnesses — ranging from many of Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement to some of the rioters themselves — detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks ahead of the insurrection and how his wide-ranging pressure campaign to overturn his defeat directly influenced those who brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The central cause was “one man,” the report says: Trump.
The insurrection gravely threatened democracy and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” the nine-member panel concluded.
In a foreword to the report, outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a “clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy and to give our vote only to those dutiful in their defense of our Constitution.”
The report’s eight chapters of findings tell the story largely as the panel’s hearings did this summer — describing the many facets of the remarkable plan that Trump and his advisers devised to try and void President Joe Biden’s victory. The lawmakers describe his pressure on states, federal officials, lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to game the system or break the law.
In the two months between the election and the insurrection, the report says, “President Trump or his inner circle engaged in at least 200 apparent acts of public or private outreach, pressure, or condemnation, targeting either State legislators or State or local election administrators, to overturn State election results.”
Trump’s repeated, false claims of widespread voter fraud resonated with his supporters, the committee said, and were amplified on social media, building on the distrust of government he had fostered for his four years in office. And he did little to stop them when they resorted to violence and stormed the Capitol.
The massive, damning report comes as Trump is running again for the presidency and also facing multiple federal investigations, including probes of his role in the insurrection and the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate. This week is particularly fraught for him, as a House committee is expected to release his tax returns after he has fought for years to keep them private. And Trump has been blamed by Republicans for a worse-than-expected showing in the midterm elections, leaving him in his most politically vulnerable state since he won the 2016 election.
Posting on his social media site, Trump called the report “highly partisan” and falsely claimed it didn’t include his statement on Jan. 6 that his supporters should protest “peacefully and patriotically.” The committee noted he followed that comment with election falsehoods and charged language exhorting the crowd to “fight like hell.”
The report details a multitude of failings by law enforcement and intelligence agencies. But it makes an emphatic point that security failures are not what led to the insurrection.
“The President of the United States inciting a mob to march on the Capitol and impede the work of Congress is not a scenario our intelligence and law enforcement communities envisioned for this country,” the committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes in a separate foreword.
The report details Trump’s inaction as his loyalists were violently storming the building. Returning to the White House from his fiery speech, he asked an employee if they had seen his remarks on television.
“Sir, they cut it off because they’re rioting down at the Capitol,” the staffer said, according to the report.
A White House photographer snapped a picture of Trump at 1:21 p.m., learning of the riot from the employee. “By that time, if not sooner, he had been made aware of the violent riot at the Capitol,” the report states.
In total, 187 minutes elapsed between the time Trump finished his speech at the Ellipse and his first effort to get the rioters to disperse, through an eventual video message in which he asked his supporters to go home even as he reassured them, “We love you, you’re very special.”
During those hours, dozens of staffers and associates pleaded with him to make a forceful statement. But he did not.
The committee quotes some of Trump’s most loyal supporters blaming him for the violence.
“We all look like domestic terrorists now,” longtime aide Hope Hicks texted Julie Radford, who served as Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff, in the aftermath.
Hicks also texted a White House lawyer: “I’m so upset. Everything we worked for wiped away.”
The investigation’s release is a final act for House Democrats who are ceding power to Republicans in less than two weeks, and have spent much of their four years in power investigating Trump. Democrats impeached Trump twice, the second time a week after the insurrection. He was acquitted by the Senate both times. Other Democratic-led probes investigated his finances, his businesses, his foreign ties and his family.
On Monday, the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans officially passed their investigation to the Justice Department, recommending the department investigate the former president on four crimes, including aiding an insurrection. While the criminal referrals have no legal standing, they are a final statement from the committee after its extensive, year-and-a-half-long probe.
Trump has tried to discredit the report, slamming members of the committee as “thugs and scoundrels” as he has continued to falsely dispute his 2020 loss.
In response to the panel’s criminal referrals, Trump said: “These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me.”
The committee has also begun to release hundreds of transcripts of its interviews. On Thursday, the panel released transcripts of two closed-door interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified in person at one of the televised hearings over the summer and described in vivid detail Trump’s efforts to influence the election results and indifference toward the violence as it occurred.
In the two interviews, both conducted after her July appearance at the hearing, she described how many of Trump’s allies, including her lawyer, pressured her not to say too much in her committee interviews.

Topics: United States US Capitol riots Donald Trump

Related

Right-wing Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition in US Capitol attack plot
World
Right-wing Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition in US Capitol attack plot
This file combination photo shows Elon Musk (L) listening to US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. (AFP)
Media
Elon Musk says Twitter’s ban on Trump after Capitol attack was ‘grave mistake’

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
Updated 8 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
  • US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats
  • Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads
Updated 8 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A senior US military leader said that the US is building innovative military systems in the Middle East designed to counter emerging threats from Iran and other non-state actors in the region.

Commander of US Central Command General Michael “Erik” Kurilla said during a press briefing from CENTCOM headquarters, Tampa, Florida, that the US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats on land, air and sea in the region, especially its drone capabilities.

US Central Command, which has its headquarters in Qatar, in addition to its US headquarters, counts its area of responsibility as the Middle East region, Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other Central Asian republics.

In the briefing attended by the Arab News, he said that Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads, which pose a threat to the US and its partner militaries in the region.

“Iranian drones are a threat in the region. Iran commands an arsenal of drone systems ranging from small, short-range to modern intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance units,” he said. “They are building larger drones that can fly further with increasingly deadly payloads.”

Kurilla said that the US military see the drones’ systems of today in the same way that the US viewed the Improvised Explosive Devises or IEDs at the beginning of US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said the US wass downsizing its boots on the grounds and instead would rely on interconnected AI systems that would integrate a military partnership within the region’s militaries.

Kurilla said the US had developed three distinct sophisticated and inter-connected AI military systems that covered land, sea and air capabilities.

He said that Task Force 59 would have a fleet of more than 100 maritime vessels based in Bahrain and Aqaba, Jordan, and would be operating together, communicating together, and providing a common operating picture to all participating militaries.

Task Force 99, which is based in Qatar, will operate aerial drones complete with tailored payloads and other capabilities operating to observe, detect and gather data that feeds into an operations center.

Task force 39 is the land component that will test concept and technology, to include a fleet of unmanned land vehicles paired with manned ground vehicles while providing new technology to defeat Iranian drones.

Kurilla said that the US was still partnering with Syrian Democratic Forces, the militia groups based in northern Syria, to counter threats from Daesh.

“Just this past week, we conducted a series of raids with our Syrian Democratic Force partners resulting in numerous Daesh operators captured, including a senior leader,” he said.

Kurilla said that while Daesh capabilities in Iraq and Syria had been significantly degraded, the group still retained capabilities to conduct operations in the region.

In Iraq, the US General said the US military continued to advise, assist and enable the Iraqi security forces in the fight against Daesh, which has been taking the lead in fighting the group in its territory.

Kurilla said that the US would release a “full roll-up of our Defeat Daesh operations in Iraq and Syria,” detailing the full tally of operations, raids, detentions, and killed Daesh operatives by the US and its partners.

Topics: US Iran

Related

Special From Yemen to Ukraine, how Iranian drone technology is wreaking havoc
Middle-East
From Yemen to Ukraine, how Iranian drone technology is wreaking havoc
Iran faces new sanctions over ‘suicide drone’ sales to Russia
Middle-East
Iran faces new sanctions over ‘suicide drone’ sales to Russia

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
  • Talks on prisoner swaps had been “effective” and would continue
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s ambassador to the United States said on Friday that the risk of a clash between the US and Russia was “high,” Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, but that talks on prisoner swaps had been “effective” and would continue. (Reporting by Reuters)

Topics: Russia Unites States

Related

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
Business & Economy
Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
World
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast- Yonhap

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast- Yonhap
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast- Yonhap

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast- Yonhap
  • North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
  • The missiles were fired from the Sunan area of North Korean capital Pyongyang
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military said, the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles were fired from the Sunan area of North Korean capital Pyongyang. Japan’s coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile launch.
The launch comes five days after the isolated country fired two mid-range missiles in what it called an "important" test for the spy satellite programme it intends to complete by April.
A new round of tension erupted this week after the White House said on Thursday that North Korea completed an initial arms delivery of infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, to shore up Russian forces in Ukraine.
Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the assertion as "gossip and speculation".
Pyongyang’s foreign ministry on Friday also denied a Japanese media report on munitions shipments to Russia, calling it "groundless".
Tokyo Shimbun reported that North Korea had shipped artillery shells and other munitions to Russia via train last month, with additional shipments expected in coming weeks.
North Korea’s foreign ministry said it has never conducted arms transactions with Russia and criticised Washington for giving lethal weapons to Ukraine, with no mention of Wagner.

Topics: North Korea

Related

White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
World
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
World
North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad
Islamabad police officers inspect blast site in Islamabad, Pakistan, on December 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Independent Urdu)
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad
  • Islamabad has largely been spared the low-level attacks carried out in Pakistan’s megacities
  • Pakistan was for a time plagued with almost daily bomb blasts across the country
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Taliban claimed a suicide attack that killed at least one police officer Friday in the country’s capital, the first such attack in the city for years.

Islamabad has largely been spared the low-level attacks carried out in Pakistan’s megacities of Lahore and Karachi, and also along the border areas near Afghanistan.

Senior police official Sohail Zafar Chattha said officers had been following a suspicious taxi occupied by a male driver and a woman passenger when he detonated a device inside the car.

“They were stopped and the long-haired man was asked to come out,” Chattha said at the scene.

“He came out, but quickly went back inside and pressed a button that blew up the car.”

He said the fate of the passenger was not certain, but a policeman was confirmed dead and six people were wounded — including four officers.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the blast, saying the attack “on the enemies of Islam” was in retaliation for the recent killing of a senior member.

The group, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar hard-line Islamist ideology, called off a stop-start cease-fire with the government in November.

Hajji Mohammad Saeed, 60, a retired government official living in the neighborhood where the attack happened, said authorities should end all negotiations with the TTP.

“They are taking advantage of this dialogue and causing violence.”

Pakistan was for a time plagued with almost daily bomb blasts across the country, but security vastly improved after a military crackdown that began in 2016.

Violence against security officials has risen in the northwestern border areas with Afghanistan over the past year — blamed on militant groups linked to the Pakistan Taliban.

Earlier this week, Pakistani defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif called for a fresh security operation against the TTP after suspected militants being held at a police station overpowered their captors and held them hostage for three days.

“Terrorism is on the rise again,” he said.

“There’s a spillover effect from the situation in Afghanistan and that’s affecting Pakistan, we have to launch this operation.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Taliban

Related

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison
  • His notoriety and exploits have been the subject of several dramatizations
  • Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release from prison, citing his age
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

KATMANDU : Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, according to a Reuters witness.
Dubbed the “bikini killer” in Thailand, and “The Serpent,” for his evasion of police and use of disguises, Sobhraj, 78, a French national, is suspected of killing more than 20 western backpackers on the “hippie trail” through Asia.
His notoriety and exploits have been the subject of several dramatizations, including a Netflix and BBC joint production released last year.
Sobhraj was expected to be taken from jail to the immigration department in the capital Katmandu to complete his paperwork and enable him to return to France.
Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release from prison, citing his age. He was expected to be out of jail on Thursday, but pre-release procedures, including a health check-up, have caused delays, Ishwari Prasad Pandey, a jailor at the Central Jail in Katmandu told Reuters late on Thursday.
Sobhraj has been held in a high-security prison in Nepal since 2003, when he was arrested on charges of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975, and has served 19 years out of a 20-year sentence.
“I’m happy and have great respect for our judiciary and Supreme court,” Sobhraj’s mother-in-law Sakuntala Thapa told Reuters partner ANI after news of his release was announced.
Sobhraj married Nihita Biswas, a Nepali national and a woman 44 years his junior, in 2008.
He denied killing the American woman and his lawyers said the charge against him was based on assumption.
Several years later Sobhraj was also found guilty of killing Bronzich’s Canadian friend, Laurent Carriere.
But he was suspected of many more murders, including in Thailand, where police say he allegedly drugged and killed six women in the 1970s, some of whom turned up dead on a beach near the resort of Pattaya.
He was jailed in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in the capital, New Delhi, in 1976, before he could stand trial on the charges against him in Thailand.
Sobhraj escaped from India’s Tihar jail in 1986 after drugging prison guards with cookies and cakes laced with sleeping pills.
Police nabbed Sobhraj days later in the Indian beach holiday state of Goa.
“I walked upto their table and said ‘you are Charles’,” Madhukar Zende, the policeman who caught him in Goa, told The Indian Express newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
A statue of Sobhraj, in his signature peaked cap, stands at the restaurant in Goa to this day. He was jailed in India until 1997 when he returned to France.
Associates have described him as a con artist, a seducer, a robber and a murderer.
His true number of victims is unknown.
“Jail authorities will hand him over to the department of immigration today,” Sobhraj’s lawyer, Gopal Shivakoti Chintan told Reuters earlier on Friday.
“Then the necessary process will be completed by the immigration officials to return him to his country.”

Topics: nepal

Related

French ‘bikini killer’ to have heart surgery in Nepal
World
French ‘bikini killer’ to have heart surgery in Nepal
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival
Lifestyle
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival

Latest updates

US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament
Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament
UK-based Serco plans to launch space division in Saudi Arabia in 2023
UK-based Serco plans to launch space division in Saudi Arabia in 2023
France’s Emmnuel Macron urges Lebanon to ‘get rid’ of leaders blocking reforms
France’s Emmnuel Macron urges Lebanon to ‘get rid’ of leaders blocking reforms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.