Elon Musk says Twitter’s ban on Trump after Capitol attack was ‘grave mistake’

Arab food network Fatafeat expands with new series, online presence

DUBAI: This month, Warner Bros. Discovery Channel’s Arabic food network, Fatafeat, gamified its culinary format for the first time with the launch of its latest series, “Escape Kitchen.”

Each episode features chefs — Manal Al-Alem, Tarek Ibrahim and Sumaya Obaid, among others — trapped in an escape room, with 45 minutes on the clock to win the game.

The network has been seeking to adapt and innovate its content offerings to retain loyal fans and attract new audiences.

In 2021, Fatafeat had to close its production studio in Dubai due to COVID-19 lockdown protocols just a month before Ramadan — a peak period for premium content — and switched to working remotely.

Although the pandemic and lockdown “increased pressure,” it also created new opportunities, particularly for entertainment and streaming providers, as “entertainment played a more prominent role in providing escape and comfort as the world navigated an unprecedented and challenging time,” Grigory Lavrov, head of Fatafeat and vice-president of marketing, local brands and franchise management in CEE & MENAT at Warner Bros. Discovery, told Arab News.

Grigory Lavrov, head of Fatafeat and vice-president of marketing, local brands and franchise management in CEE & MENAT at Warner Bros. Discovery. (Supplied)

“We encouraged more viewership time from our loyal viewers with the nostalgia and familiarity we provide and attracted a new generation of consumers by expanding our presence on social media through creative, short-form content, and, as a result, our audience reach and engagement increased by 50 percent,” Lavrov said.

In Ramadan 2021 alone, Fatafeat saw an 88 percent month-on-month increase in engagement on Facebook, garnering over 29.7 million video views. Its Instagram content enjoyed a 63 percent increase in reach during the same period, and YouTube content received 2.49 million views.

“Since its launch in 2006, Fatafeat has become a staple in every Arab household,” said Lavrov. “To sustain the brand’s strong resonance with the regional audience, Fatafeat has been creating a robust pipeline of fresh and unique content, which has been instrumental for us in attracting the new generation of consumers while continuing to entice our loyal fans,” he added.

The network is also “proactive and agile” in diversifying its platforms and expanding its reach through channels such as its mobile app, social media, over-the-top platforms, and even Alexa, becoming the first skill to be launched on the Arabic version. From next year, Fatafeat will also be present on the free-to-air channel Asharq Discovery.

The brand ventured beyond video by launching its first-ever podcast series in an exclusive collaboration with global audio streaming service Deezer last December. Since then, it has released over 100 podcasts and plans to roll out more in the future.

The network’s expansion from TV to social media and other platforms was “definitely strategic and corroborative with our aim to follow our audience and adjust to their evolving content consumption habits,” Lavrov said. “Therefore, we remain committed to continually innovating our content and maintaining omnipresence,” he added.

The network regularly conducts customer research to better understand the needs and demands of its audience to make informed decisions regarding innovating and growing the Fatafeat brand.

That said, Fatafeat is always on the “lookout for the next big thing” and is “motivated by what brews the interest of the regional audiences, which is highly dynamic and ever-changing,” Lavrov said.

Gen Zs have captured the attention of media owners, publishers and advertisers around the world and Fatafeat is no exception. A total of 72 percent of Saudi Arabia’s Gen Zs use TV on-demand and catch-up services regularly, according to a 2021 YouGov report.

They have “high expectations for creative yet easily consumable content with an attention span as short as eight seconds,” said Lavrov.

Podcasts, TikTok and Instagram Reels are popular among Gen Zs resulting in Fatafeat gravitating toward these platforms through initiatives such as its partnership with Deezer, and increased focus on TikTok and Instagram during Ramadan 2022.

“Whether it’s a never-before-seen format like our new culinary game show ‘Escape Kitchen’ or producing the first Arabic music playlist with food recipes as lyrics, Fatafeat likes to reinvent the wheel of Arab entertainment,” Lavrov said.

In line with this vision, the network is launching a digital educational series “Fatafeat and the CDA: Cooking in the Family,” which will promote awareness of the dietary needs for children of determination.

It is also launching two shows — “Chef on A Bike” on Dec. 22 and “Food Musical Show” in January 2023. The former follows the journey of a female Saudi chef with a group of motorbike riders from Jeddah to Dubai. She will meet with locals, view prominent landmarks, and experience the gastronomic culture of the Kingdom. “This show differs from our classic studio productions as it merges travel and food genres,” Lavrov said.

The latter, “The Food Musical Show,” is the first cooking musical offering on Fatafeat spotlighting an Arab family. “The show highlights the differences between generations, and viewers can expect a lot of challenges, frolic, singing, dancing, and of course, food,” he added.

Moving forward, the network seeks to diversify and expand. “We have a lot planned for 2023, but I can say for now that what’s next for Fatafeat will always be aligned with what’s next for our audiences,” said Lavrov.