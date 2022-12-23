You are here

McCollum's 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track

McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track
The Pelicans led 94-75 at the end of the third and, although they allowed San Antonio to put up 42 points in the fourth quarter, McCollum’s shooting, including 7 of 14 three-point attempts, proved to be the difference.(AP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track

McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track
  • Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 120-112, with Malik Beasley scoring 25 points and Jordan Clarkson adding 23
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: The New Orleans Pelicans got back to winning ways on Thursday with CJ McCollum scoring a season-high 40 points in a 126-117 win over the struggling San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans, third in the Western Conference, ended a four-game losing streak with the victory, which also featured 16 points and 10 rebounds for Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Pelicans led 94-75 at the end of the third and, although they allowed San Antonio to put up 42 points in the fourth quarter, McCollum’s shooting, including 7 of 14 three-point attempts, proved to be the difference.

New Orleans secured the win, which takes them to 19-12, without key men Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr.

Williamson, who has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, is averaging 25.2 points this season.

“It was great to see CJ have a night like he did, 40 points and the nine assists he had were impressive, we needed that kind of production from him with the guys who were out,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Green praised McCollum for his work ethic and commitment to improving and said the key was now to replicate that performance more regularly.

“It is beautiful to watch when he is on the floor and scoring like he does and getting his team-mates involved. That is what we need from him every night, we know it won’t always be 40, but just that consistent production,” he said.

Jeremy Sochan top-scored for the Spurs with 23 points and also grabbed nine rebounds.

The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 120-112, with Malik Beasley scoring 25 points and Jordan Clarkson adding 23.

The Wizards (12-21) have now lost 11 of their past 12 games, with their only victory in that spell coming in Tuesday’s win at the Phoenix Suns.

Washington led 66-60 at half-time but trailed by three going into the fourth quarter.

A 26-foot three-point jumper from Nickeil Alexander-Walker opened up a double-digit lead for Utah, who remained in control until the end.a

Topics: basketball

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters
Updated 23 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters

Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters
  • Sara Al-Shahrani to step into the ring in Yaounde, Cameroon to compete in a WBF international championship event
Updated 23 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Dec. 23 marks a milestone for American coach Lee Starks and his Saudi-founded TKO Fighters gym as one of his prize pupils Sara Al-Shahrani will step into the ring in Yaounde, Cameroon to compete in a WBF international championship event. Al-Shahrani will face Mokam Jeanne in a professional event amateur fight in the 52 kg weight class.

At a previous training session Al-Shahrani told Arab News that she had been preparing since her last fight for a tournament she competed in during December last year.

“I’ve been doing training camps. I’ve been training back to back. I’ve been going to fights back to back,” Al-Shahrani said, adding that she had not taken any time off since then.

“I’m going back to the sense that I feel proud that I have my country behind my back. I have women empowerment behind my back, but it got me like, I need to win this. Like I feel confident, I feel strong, like Alhamdulillah (thank God), Inshallah (God willing), so I’m going to win this,” she said, adding that her job was to implement the plan her coach had set for her.

Starks, meanwhile, said that he was proud of the dedication shown by all his fighters. “It’s been an amazing, amazing experience,” he said. “The girls they really, really work hard.”

In 2021, the renowned trainer from Plainfield, New Jersey, launched TKO Fighters, a club that enables local fighters to enter competitions within the region and across the world. Starks has been impressed by the response. “Especially for a society where they don’t fully understand boxing and they do everything I ask of them,” he said. “They work hard, some of them work five times a week, some of them work two times a day.”

The trainer has such faith in his boxing students that he has personally funded their training, and is supporting Al-Shahrani for this fight.

“Unfortunately, we’re not getting much support,” he said. “We have gotten support from Princess Nouf in the past and that’s been awesome. But you know, unfortunately, I’ve been funding everything myself, being that the boxing federation is still working on things and still new. I think maybe though, you know, reach out to us and in the future,” he said.

Starks has been a boxing coach for the past 21 years, having started training young fighters in his home state of New Jersey. He has received numerous honors from the city of Plainfield and the state for his achievements in amateur boxing, which include producing 29 champions at his Plainfield Boxing Academy.

Topics: boxing Sara Al-Shahrani

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps
  • Le Graet told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

PARIS: France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet next week to discuss a new contract.

Deschamps, who has been in charge for 10 years, has led Les Bleus to three major finals and won the 2018 World Cup.

France lost a thrilling World Cup final to Argentina last Sunday in Qatar and was also beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal six years ago.

His contract expires at the end of this year and Le Graet is hopeful Deschamps will continue.

Le Graet told Ouest-France newspaper Thursday that he’s going to meet with Deschamps and hopes he stays on.

“He holds all the cards,” Le Graet told Ouest-France. “Because I had told him that as long as he reached the (World Cup) semifinals then the decision belonged to him.”

Deschamps reportedly wants a four-year deal, taking him to the 2026 World Cup. But he may only be offered two years with an option for a further two years depending on results.

“I think we’ll reach an agreement,” Le Graët said.

The next major tournament is the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Topics: Didier Deschamps France Argentina

England star Mead wants more action on ACL injuries in women’s football

England star Mead wants more action on ACL injuries in women’s football
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

England star Mead wants more action on ACL injuries in women's football

England star Mead wants more action on ACL injuries in women’s football
  • Mead faces a race against time to be fit for next year’s World Cup after suffering an ACL injury playing for Arsenal against Man United last month
  • The tendency of women across a range of sports to suffer ACL injuries has long provoked discussion, particularly in the US
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Beth Mead hopes the anterior cruciate ligament damage she and her partner Vivianne Miedema have both suffered can prompt a fresh look at why this particular knee injury appears to be so prevalent in women’s football.

Mead top-scored for the England women’s team in their triumphant European Championship campaign earlier this year.

She faces a race against time to be fit for next year’s World Cup after suffering an ACL injury playing for Arsenal against Manchester United last month.

Gunners teammate Miedema suffered the same injury in a Champions League match last week, with an ACL injury ruling Spain star Alexia Putellas out of the Euros as well.

The tendency of women across a range of sports to suffer ACL injuries has long provoked discussion, particularly in the US.

Mead, speaking after being voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2022, was asked if a broad study was needed on why so many leading women footballers had suffered ACL injuries.

“I would say so,” she replied. “I think something, anything (would be good), and there doesn’t seem to be a lot going on.

“Unfortunately this has happened to us, but hopefully it can kick somebody up the arse to go on (and) start doing something.”

The 27-year-old added: “I see myself as quite a robust player but this has still happened. You look at Viv, she’s quite a robust player and we’ve not been players generally hit with injuries so I do think we need to look into it a lot more.”

Mead was adamant greater action would have been taken had one such injury affected as many top male footballers.

“I think if that happened with a Messi, a Ronaldo, a Griezmann, there’s probably going to be a lot more done when those things happen,” she said.

England’s governing Football Association said research into the frequency of ACL problems in women’s football had been conducted over the last four seasons.

“ACL injuries represent 1.3 percent of the total number of injuries in the top two tiers of women’s football in England, with hamstring injuries the most common at 11 percent,” said a spokesperson for the FA.

Mead said both she and Miedema would be happy to use some of their time to participate in research regarding ACL injuries in women’s football.

“Me and Viv would really like to get involved and put it out there a little bit, hopefully we can look into some stuff and it would be a positive use of our time.”

England women’s coach Sarina Wiegman said: “We talk about it (ACL injuries) all the time.”

Wiegman added: “We also have to look at who has got an ACL, what’s her program, what does it look like, get the bigger picture so you get the right things out of this research. FIFA, UEFA and the federations have to do something about this.

“There hasn’t been that much research about women’s football. Women are built differently to men, the hips and the knees are different, the angles are different. There’s lots of research in the men’s game, not the women’s game.”

Topics: Beth Mead European Championship Women’s European Championship

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s football win

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s football win
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's football win

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s football win
  • The Equal Pay for Team USA Act will require all athletes representing the US in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits 
  • The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the US women’s football team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the US in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.

The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

In a speech Wednesday night on the Senate floor, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Virginia), called the bill a fitting way to cap off 2022, which marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law that promoted gender equity in sports.

“I ... want to thank heroes like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who brought that case against US Soccer,” Cantwell said of the American football stars, whose World Cup victory in 2019 provided the backdrop for the start of the effort. “US women’s football led the charge after winning the World Cup and making it clear to everyone that women athletes deserve equal pay.”

The bill stems from a federal gender discrimination lawsuit the US women filed against US Soccer in 2019. Earlier this year, the women signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

Over the past decade, most Olympic sports in the US have met USOPC standards regarding equal compensation. But there remained inequities between the men’s and women’s football teams — whose roles in international events, such as the World Cup, resulted in unequal pay structures and different oversight — that led legislators to seek to enshrine those standards into law.

“By sending this legislation to the president, both houses have sent a clear message that this is the standard for all national teams in all sports and it underscores the importance of working with our athletes to achieve equal pay including equalizing international prize money,” US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement announcing the bill’s passage.

Topics: football

Man City knock out holders Liverpool in League Cup thriller

Man City knock out holders Liverpool in League Cup thriller
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Man City knock out holders Liverpool in League Cup thriller

Man City knock out holders Liverpool in League Cup thriller
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Nathan Ake’s header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in a dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
This last-16 clash marked the return to competitive action of two of English football’s heavyweights following the World Cup break and their latest encounter was a high-octane affair.
Premier League champions City twice led through Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, only for Liverpool to waste little time in drawing level thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Saleh.
But after Ake made it 3-2 shortly before the hour mark, the visitors were unable to fashion a third equalizer.
City manager Pep Guardiola named six World Cup players in his starting XI.
Ake, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were all involved from the kick-off.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side pipped Chelsea 11-10 in a marathon penalty shoot-out at Wembley in February as the Reds won the League Cup for a record ninth time, also named a strong side.
The German’s forward line included Salah, making his first appearance in the League Cup outside of finals since October 2020, Darwin Nunez and Carvalho.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was included on the bench but fellow England international Trent Alexander-Arnold was not involved at all, with Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk also omitted after his World Cup stint.
Haaland and Cole Palmer both missed the target when well-placed to score early on but it was not long before the Norway star made amends.
Haaland, seemingly given a free run against Liverpool’s defense, turned in De Bruyne’s near-post cross in the 10th minute after getting in front of Joe Gomez to score his 24th goal of the season.
Liverpool, however, were level within 10 minutes when Carvalho finished from a James Milner cross after the former City midfielder was allowed too much room in the penalty area.
The visitors made two changes at half-time, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming on for novice midfielder Stefan Bajcetic and Carvalho.
But Liverpool fell behind again before either of the two substitutes could get into the game.
Only 76 seconds into the second half Mahrez fired home from the right side of the penalty area following a cross by Rodri.
City’s lead, however, evaporated just over a minute later as Nunez sprinted past Laporte down the left, with Salah making light of a mediocre center to draw Liverpool level at 2-2.
But a rollercoaster contest then saw City go ahead for the third time when, after a quickly-taken corner, Ake powered in a 58th-minute header from a superb pinpoint cross by the outstanding De Bruyne.
Oxlade-Chamberlain went down in the penalty after a collision with Ake in the 69th minute but David Coote denied the Reds a spot-kick and, with VAR not in use, the referee’s decision stood.
Liverpool, however, had an excellent chance to make it 3-3 when a superb ball from Naby Keita left the onside Nunez free down the right touchline.
But after sprinting clear of the City defense, Nunez, albeit from an acute angle, pulled his shot wide of the far post.

Topics: Man City Liverpool Carabao Cup

McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track
McCollum’s 40-point night against Spurs gets Pelicans back on track
Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’

