King’s Cup round of 16 ends with no surprises

A photo of Ittihad beating Al-Shabab and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the King's Cup. SPA
  • The quarter-finals will take place on March 13 and 14
RIYADH: The Saudi King’s Cup round of 16, which took place Dec. 20-22, ended with no shock results.

On Tuesday, Al-Wehda beat Damac 1-0 and Al-Fayha beat Khaleej 3-1. The following day Abha overcame Al-Taawoun by four goals to three, Al-Hilal beat Ettifaq 4-0, and Al-Nassr beat Al-Adalah 2-0.

On Thursday, Al-Batin beat Al-Raed with the only goal of the game, while both Al-Fateh versus Al-Tai and Ittihad versus Al-Shabab went to penalty shootouts. Al-Batin won their shootout 7-6, and Ittihad won theirs 4-3.

The quarter-finals will take place on March 13 and 14, with Al-Fayha taking on Ittihad, Al-Wehda at home to Al-Batin, Al-Hilal playing Al-Fateh, and Al-Nassr hosting Abha.

Updated 23 December 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

  • Sara Al-Shahrani to step into the ring in Yaounde, Cameroon to compete in a WBF international championship event
RIYADH: RIYADH: Dec. 23 marks a milestone for American coach Lee Starks and his Saudi-founded TKO Fighters gym as one of his prize pupils Sara Al-Shahrani will step into the ring in Yaounde, Cameroon to compete in a WBF international championship event. Al-Shahrani was scheduled to face Mokam Jeanne in a professional event amateur fight in the 52kg weight class. Jeanne was was replaced by Essi Chimene due to a last-minute injury.

At a previous training session Al-Shahrani told Arab News that she had been preparing since her last fight for a tournament she competed in during December last year.

“I’ve been doing training camps. I’ve been training back to back. I’ve been going to fights back to back,” Al-Shahrani said, adding that she had not taken any time off since then.

“I’m going back to the sense that I feel proud that I have my country behind my back. I have women empowerment behind my back, but it got me like, I need to win this. Like I feel confident, I feel strong, like Alhamdulillah (thank God), Inshallah (God willing), so I’m going to win this,” she said, adding that her job was to implement the plan her coach had set for her.

Starks, meanwhile, said that he was proud of the dedication shown by all his fighters. “It’s been an amazing, amazing experience,” he said. “The girls they really, really work hard.”

In 2021, the renowned trainer from Plainfield, New Jersey, launched TKO Fighters, a club that enables local fighters to enter competitions within the region and across the world. Starks has been impressed by the response. “Especially for a society where they don’t fully understand boxing and they do everything I ask of them,” he said. “They work hard, some of them work five times a week, some of them work two times a day.”

The trainer has such faith in his boxing students that he has personally funded their training, and is supporting Al-Shahrani for this fight.

“Unfortunately, we’re not getting much support,” he said. “We have gotten support from Princess Nouf in the past and that’s been awesome. But you know, unfortunately, I’ve been funding everything myself, being that the boxing federation is still working on things and still new. I think maybe though, you know, reach out to us and in the future,” he said.

Starks has been a boxing coach for the past 21 years, having started training young fighters in his home state of New Jersey. He has received numerous honors from the city of Plainfield and the state for his achievements in amateur boxing, which include producing 29 champions at his Plainfield Boxing Academy.

Adwaa Al-Arifi appointed Kingdom’s assistant minister for sports affairs

Adwaa Al-Arifi appointed Kingdom’s assistant minister for sports affairs
Adwaa Al-Arifi, assistant minister for sports affairs. Photo credit: social media
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

  • Founder and member of several football bodies
  • Board member of the Saudi Olympic Committee
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal announced on Thursday that the pioneering Adwaa Al-Arifi would be appointed as assistant minister for sports affairs.

Al-Arifi thanked the minister for entrusting her with such a responsibility.

She had previously served as the deputy minister of planning and development at the Ministry of Sports from November 2020.

Al-Arifi attended Al-Yamamah University in Riyadh, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2011. As an undergraduate student, she founded the Al-Yamamah Female Football Club in 2007 and acted as president of the university’s student council.

In 2008, she founded the Riyadh Female Football Committee, with the aim of developing regulations and rules for football leagues, management and planning, as well as training and referee workshops.

Al-Arifi started her journey in the workplace with Saudi Fransi Capital in 2012 as part of an asset management rotation program for fresh graduates and was recruited a year later as a portfolio officer in that department. Between 2014 and 2016, she served as a fund manager, building up her expertise in the stock exchange and in asset classes across different markets.

Halfway through 2016, she consulted for Portas Consulting, where she focused on project analysis and strategy implementation in Saudi Arabia’s sports scene. In 2019, Al-Arifi joined the Ministry of Sports as an investment director.

Having accumulated 10 years of experience in the Saudi football scene, she is making history with her accomplishments in the Kingdom’s sports sector.

Al-Arifi was appointed to the board of the Saudi Olympic Committee 2019.

Earlier that same year, she was the first Saudi woman appointed to the Saudi Football Federation, joining a seven-member committee.

Meanwhile, the minister also announced that Abdulaziz Baeshen has been appointed as CEO and secretary-general of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
File photo pf the stage on the opening day of competition during the 2015 IWF World Championships in Houston, Texas. AFP
Updated 21 December 2022
SPA

  • IWF event in Riyadh is qualifier for 2024 Olympics
  • 1,500 athletes from 130 countries expected
Riyadh: The International Weightlifting Federation has announced it has chosen Riyadh to host its senior world championships between Sept. 2 and 17, 2023, that would serve as a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A total of 1,500 athletes representing 130 countries are expected to participate in the IWF’s largest-ever contest since its formation in 1895. The tournament is compulsory for those wishing to compete in France the following year.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said the Kingdom continued to show it could host some of the world’s biggest competitions.

“Hosting this championship is in line with the objectives of the sports sector within the Saudi Vision 2030 (plan), which promotes and increases the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s opportunities to host the biggest and most important global events,” he said.

He said it was an opportunity for Saudi athletes to gain experience, increase sporting contacts and ensure eligibility for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Male athletes compete in the following divisions: 55 kg, 61 kg (Olympic qualifying), 67 kg, 73 kg (qualifying), 81 kg, 89 kg (qualifying), 96 kg, 102 kg (qualifying), over 102 kg (qualifying), 109 kg, and over 109 kg.

Female athletes compete in the following categories: 45 kg, 49 kg (qualifying), 55 kg, 59 kg (qualifying), 64 kg, 71 kg (qualifying), 76 kg (qualifying), 81 kg (qualifying), over 81 kg (qualifying), 87 kg, and over 87 kg (qualifying).

Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 

Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

  • Golf Saudi successfully rolled out its first-ever National Golf Week with array of events
RIYADH: In just a 12-month period, Golf Saudi has introduced thousands of Saudis to the game as part of its Mass Participation program. The organization has also launched the world’s first Arab golf industry education pathway in order to discover and develop future leaders within Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing golf scene.

Golf Saudi’s commitment to its National Golf Sustainability Strategy, which comprised a mandate to create social, green and economic agendas within the industry and is also the first of its kind globally, remains unwavering by virtue of the fact that three of its golf clubs have successfully achieved certification by the GEO Foundation for sustainable golf. Golf Saudi has also organized seven events throughout the year, in both men’s and women’s professional golf, with prize money exceeding $10 million and locations including Jeddah, Bangkok and London.  

As part of the 2022 events calendar, Golf Saudi has struck a new relationship with the Asian Tour in the men’s game due to the importance and potential of Asia’s role in world golf and not least due to its position as a global economic powerhouse. The 2022 edition of the Public Investment Fund Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers was the strongest yet, thanks to its place on the Asian Tour, and the diversity of its field was a testament to the strength of the global game. 

This partnership has already been expanded to see the PIF Saudi Open added onto the Asian Development Tour in December 2022, which has unlocked many opportunities for players, sponsors and fans of the game, particularly those based in Saudi Arabia, making the game more inclusive for all eligible professional golfers.  

Arguably, Golf Saudi’s main focus in 2022, not just in terms of events but also in participation, has been women’s golf. That commitment was underlined when the organization took the important decision last month to increase the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and match it with the men’s equivalent at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. The $5 million purse will be the third largest on the Ladies European Tour, a significant five-fold increase.  

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “I look back on 2022 at Golf Saudi with a huge amount of pride. Each year, we are bringing more and more Saudi golfers into the game for the first time and as a result, we are really seeing the strong growth of the game here in the Kingdom.  

“This is particularly true when it comes to women’s golf, and our priority in 2023 remains to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve. Showcasing the best female golfers in the world as role models is integral to the game’s growth and increasing participation numbers here in the Kingdom.” 

FASTFACT

As part of the 2022 events calendar, Golf Saudi has struck a new relationship with the Asian Tour in the men’s game due to the importance and potential of Asia’s role in world golf.

Participation for women is not the only element Golf Saudi is focusing on to ensure its own evolution in future years, as it works toward its Vision 2030 objectives. The organization also wants Saudi men and children to have complete access to all its golf facilities. The objective is for Golf Saudi to create a platform that attracts Saudis from around the Kingdom to come and not only witness top-flight sports stars compete but to also give the game a try themselves.  

This cause is led by Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation team, who have worked to ensure members of the Saudi public have the opportunities they need to engage with golf.  

In 2022, Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program reached more people nationally across all 13 regions within the Kingdom than ever before. This was all with the end goal of attracting over 140 members and having 200 new players actively playing with a registered handicap in 2023. In terms of schools, Golf Saudi continues to work with the aim of having the game added to their curriculums and to have over 135,000 school participants by 2025. Golf Saudi is also looking to host 700 try-golf events by 2025, in order to bring golf into the community in locations such as malls, parks, sporting events and concerts. It is likewise aiming to implement a “Golf in the Workplace” strategy, which will take golf to the offices of major corporations, women’s business groups and into the Saudi workforce. 

This year also saw the creation of Golf Saudi’s first “National Golf Week,” which took place in February, with multiple golf activities and opportunities organized throughout the Kingdom for all generations and playing abilities, as part of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program. All Golf Saudi-owned courses and facilities were provided with the equipment needed to engage with new and existing audiences, enabling them to experience exciting activities across a range of locations. Complimentary golf lessons were also provided as well as a school championship for up-and-coming junior stars. Following this success, the Mass Participation team is aiming for over 250,000 people to try golf, via activations in 2023.  

Bouchaib El Jadiani, head of Mass Participation and National Teams at Golf Saudi, said: “We have identified multiple pathways for Saudis to get into golf and gain an ongoing interest in the sport. Our view is that when Saudis play a sport, if they have fun, it is far more likely that they are going to come back, pursue it and potentially become future golfers.” 

From events to participation and sustainability, 2022 has been a stellar year for Golf Saudi, and the aim is to keep this momentum going for years to come. 

Al-Rajhi retains Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship

Al-Rajhi retains Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

  • Al-Rajhi finished first on all selective stages of Rally Jeddah
  • Saudi driver retained title alongside co-driver Dirk von Zitziwitz
JEDDAH: Yazeed Al-Rajhi has retained his Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship title after finishing first on all selective stages of Rally Jeddah.

Saudi Champion, Al-Rajhi, dominated all of the selective sections aboard his Toyota Hilux accompanied by co-driver Dirk von Zitziwitz.

Von Zitziwitz has been in the co-driver’s seat since the Aseer Rally, replacing Michael Orr. Orr was injured in Baja Poland and is still recovering.

A whole range of challenges faced Al-Rajhi and his co-driver throughout the season and he thanked Dirk von Zitziwitz for his outstanding efforts, as well as Abdul Latif Jameel, the distributor for Toyota Motor Corporation products in Saudi Arabia, for his unreserved support at the international and regional rallies.

Al-Rajhi expressed his happiness with this achievement and said: “By the grace and praise of God, we were able to snatch the title of the Saudi Toyota Championship for the second time, and this time in Jeddah, which hosted the season finale.”

“In fact, we spent three wonderful days and enjoyed the rally and the varied track layout between open tracks, gravel, and dunes, and this is something that makes us proud of the diverse terrain of our country, which has become more famous around the world through the media since hosting the first edition of the famous Dakar Rally in 2020.”

“Everything happened beautifully. We won the Saudi Rally Championship and finished the season in the most efficient possible way. I won the Jeddah Rally for the third time in my career and the first time in a Toyota Hilux. We also won all the special stages of all rounds of the Saudi Championship.

“Today, I feel very proud of the achievements I am making for my country.

“In the 2019 season, when I competed in the first edition of the Saudi Toyota Championship, I won its title with Michael Orr, and today I won with Dirk von Zitziwitz, and Dirk performed amazingly in this task and the whole season. The victory was ours from day one.”

