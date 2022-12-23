Al Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader Al-Zawahiri who was believed dead: SITE

CAIRO: Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri who was believed to have been killed in a US raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday.
The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point toward a time frame for when it could have been made.
US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON: A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown.
The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201. It now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Passage of the bill represented a closing act for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s second stint as House speaker, and for the Democratic majority she led back to power in the 2018 election. Republicans will take control of the House next year and Rep. Kevin McCarthy is campaigning to replace her.
He is appealing for support from staunch conservatives in his caucus who have largely trashed the size of the bill and many of the priorities it contains. He spoke with a raised voice for about 25 minutes, assailing the bill for spending too much and doing too little to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl across the US-Mexico border.
“This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body,” McCarthy said of the legislation.
The speech prompted a quick quip from Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who said “after listening to that, it’s clear he doesn’t have the votes yet,” a reference to McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker.
Pelosi said “we have a big bill here because we had big needs for the country,” then turned her focus to McCarthy:
“It was sad to hear the minority leader say that this legislation is the most shameful thing to be seen on the House floor in this Congress,” Pelosi said. “I can’t help but wonder, had he forgotten January 6th?”
The Senate passed the defense-heavy measure with significant bipartisan support on Thursday, but the vote was much more split in the House. Some 30 GOP lawmakers promised to block any legislative priority that comes from those Republican senators who voted for the bill and leadership urged a no vote.
The bill runs for 4,155 pages, not including amendments the Senate added. It contains about a 6 percent percent increase in spending for domestic initiatives, to $772.5 billion. Spending on defense programs will increase by about 10 percent to $858 billion.
The bill’s passage came only hours before financing for federal agencies expires. Lawmakers have passed two stopgap spending measures to keep the government operating so far for this budget year and a third was set to pass Friday as well to ensure services continue until Biden could sign the full-year measure, called an omnibus, into law.
The massive bill wraps together 12 appropriations bills, aid to Ukraine and disaster relief for communities recovering from hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. It also contains scores of policy changes that lawmakers worked to include in the final major bill being considered by the current Congress.
Lawmakers provided roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies, more than even Biden requested, an acknowledgment that future rounds of funding are not guaranteed with a new GOP-led House.
In a dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told lawmakers that the aid was not charity, but an investment in global security and democracy.
Though Ukraine aid has largely had bipartisan support, some House Republicans have been critical of the effort, arguing the money is better spent on priorities in the US
“How can we send an additional $47 BILLION to Ukraine for security while terrorists, drugs, and criminals flood our southern border?” tweeted Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana
“$100 billion to Ukraine. Let’s put that in perspective,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, who included past rounds of aid in his count. “That’s more than $200 million this year from each Congressional district. What could your congressman have done for your district with $200 million?”
McCarthy has warned that Republicans would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine in the next Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after Thursday’s vote he’s having trouble understanding the concerns.
“I’m just befuddled by some of these right-wing Republicans who don’t want to help Ukraine,” Schumer said. “It’s always been, the more hard right you were, the more anti-Soviet you were, but all of a sudden, they’re pro. I hope it’s not a residue of Trump.”
The Senate passed the funding package Thursday by a vote of 68-29 but it takes time for the Senate clerk’s office to review the bill and include amendments that were added that day. As a result, the bill ended up passing with a half-empty House chamber. More than 220 lawmakers sought the option to vote by proxy, and many raced to get out of town before risking canceled flights and spending Christmas in Washington.
Republicans have vowed that abolishing the practice of remote voting will be among their first acts in the majority next year.
The funding bill also contains roughly $40 billion in emergency spending in the US, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
And it has scores of policy changes largely unrelated to spending that lawmakers worked furiously behind the scenes to include, else they start from scratch next year in a divided Congress where Republicans will be returning to the majority in the House.
One of the most notable examples was a historic revision to federal election law that aims to prevent any future presidents or presidential candidates from trying to overturn an election.
The bipartisan overhaul of the Electoral Count Act is in direct response to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to persuade Republican lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to object to the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.
Among the spending increases Democrats emphasized: a $500 increase in the maximum size of Pell grants for low-income college students, a $100 million increase in block grants to states for substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, a 22 percent increase in spending on VA medical care and $3.7 billion to provide emergency relief to farmers and ranchers hit by natural disasters, just to name a few.
The bill also provides roughly $15.3 billion for more than 7,200 projects that lawmakers sought for their home states and districts. Under revamped rules for community project funding, also referred to as earmarks, lawmakers must post their requests online and attest they have no financial interest in the projects. Still, many fiscal conservatives criticize the earmarking as leading to unnecessary spending.
DHAKA: When the outpouring of Bangladeshi support for Argentina went viral during the Qatar World Cup, it brought closer not only football fans in the two countries but also their governments, which are now planning to establish a new bond after a four-decade lull.
Bangladesh’s love for the Argentina team dates back to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the first world cup to be screened in color in the South Asian country. Argentina won the tournament with a historic performance of the legendary Diego Maradona, its then captain.
It was Maradona who turned cricket-mad Bangladeshis into Argentine football fans and who had smitten them in a way no other player ever had. It took years for another footballer to win Bangladeshi hearts, and it was also a superstar Argentinian captain: Lionel Messi.
As Argentina were proceeding to their 2022 World Cup win, Bangladeshi support for Messi to reach his crowning achievement, a FIFA World Cup trophy, spiked with every game.
Despite chilly winter temperatures, hundreds of thousands of fans in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities would gather, waving Argentina flags and wearing the team’s sky blue and white jersey to watch matches on giant screens set up at key squares, roads and football grounds.
Their cheering did not go unnoticed, and after images of Bangladeshi celebrations for the team’s victories at Qatar 2022 went viral, La Albiceleste themselves took to social media to say “Thank you for supporting our team!! You are crazy like us!”
https://twitter.com/Argentina/status/1598366155592417281
The two countries, thousands of miles away, have little in common, but this year’s World Cup brought them closer together.
As Bangladeshi support for Argentina made headlines worldwide, Argentinians — who traditionally do not watch cricket — took to social media to support the Bangladesh team in its ODI series against India.
And a political development came soon as well: Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero announced that the South American nation will renew its ties with Bangladesh and in 2023 will reopen its embassy in Dhaka.
Bangladesh has an ambassador to Argentina in Brazil, while Argentina maintains its ambassador to Bangladesh resident in New Delhi. There has been no direct diplomatic representation since Buenos Aires closed its mission in 1978, only six years after establishing official ties with Dhaka.
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen announced on Thursday that Cafiero is expected to visit Dhaka in March.
“I received a mail this morning about the Argentine foreign minister traveling to Bangladesh,” Momen said during an event in Dhaka, adding that the Argentine team will be also invited.
“We want to shower Messi with the utmost hospitality of our country.”
The news has already sparked enthusiasm in the Bangladeshi football community.
Mohammad Aslam, former captain and striker of the country’s national football team, said the visit would be a “historic moment” that could be a game changer for the country that is currently 192nd in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.
“If Messi comes here along with the Argentine team, it will…boost football in Bangladesh…For attracting the new generation to football, this visit will create momentum,” he told Arab News, as he already envisioned cooperation involving Argentinian-run training at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan, the state-run sports school that has groomed the country’s most iconic athletes.
“If we can appoint the chief football coach from Argentina, under his supervision, our boys will grow and learn the techniques and tactics of football, which will definitely help them play better football. We have all infrastructure there, but finding a competent coach is always difficult.”
Abdul Salam Murshedi, lawmaker and senior vice president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, saw also other aspects of the unexpected mutual attention that the South American and South Asian nations have lately poured on each other.
“With this sports diplomacy, a new horizon of bilateral relations will be explored, which will boost cooperation in terms of business, politics and diplomacy also. I think with this world cup, we can begin a new level of relationship with Argentina,” he said, adding that it also has potential for Bangladesh’s top export industry: textiles.
Bangladesh is already a global major producer of sportswear and a supplier for international brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma.
“With this visit, we can also explore the opportunities of exporting Argentine football fan jerseys to Argentina since we have all the facilities here as a leading garment exporter to the world market,” Murshedi told Arab News.
“I will say this visit will create a revival of football in our country, which will also boost trade.”
Philippines prioritizes Middle Eastern tourists for 2023
Department of Tourism aims to attract 4.8 million foreign visitors next year
Saudi Arabia was top Middle East tourist market for the Philippines before COVID-19
Updated 23 December 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippine government has announced that attracting tourists from the Middle East and neighboring Muslim-majority countries is among its top priorities for 2023.
The Philippines, known for its white-sand beaches, diving spots, and rich culture, is heavily dependent, economically, on its hospitality sector. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 8.3 million foreigners visited the country per year, and in 2019 — according to government data — the sector generated around $44 billion, about 13 percent of the country’s GDP.
But most tourism destinations in the country were forced to shut down when the pandemic started, and foreign arrivals slumped by 82 percent.
Tourism finally started to rebound this year, following the lifting of restrictions, and by Dec. 19, official data showed that nearly 2.5 million foreign tourists had visited the Philippines in 2022.
To increase the number of visitors further, the country is going to focus next year on facilitating tourists from Muslim-majority countries, especially in the Middle East and neighboring Indonesia and Malaysia, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco told reporters during the tourism department’s year-end media briefing earlier this week.
“We won’t just focus on continuing to promote halal tourism among halal tourism-accredited establishments in Mindanao, but will be expanding accreditation to establishments across the Philippines,” she said, referring to the predominantly Catholic country’s southern region, where the majority of the Philippine Muslim community live.
“We are very conscious of developing opportunity markets where this type of tourism may be attractive and that includes Malaysia, Indonesia, (and) our friends in the Middle East,” Frasco continued.
She added that she had visited Saudi Arabia earlier this month, met key industry players, and pitched the Philippines’s viability as a tourist destination.
Frasco said she had met with Saudi Deputy Tourism Minister Haifa Al-Saud during her Riyadh trip, and had discussed potential areas of cooperation in training Arabic-speaking tour guides in the Philippines and developing halal tourism portfolios.
Saudi Arabia was the top Middle East tourist source market for the Philippines before the pandemic. Currently, it ranks 23rd, with slightly over 9,400 arrivals since the Southeast Asian nation reopened in February.
President Ferdinand Marcos has identified tourism as a priority under his administration, and Frasco said that the Department of Tourism is aiming to attract 4.8 million foreign visitors next year.
Last week, the government introduced the “Bisita (Visitor) Be My Guest” program to make Philippine nationals, especially overseas Filipino workers, their country’s tourism ambassadors.
As most OFWs live and work in the Middle East, the project is also expected to help increase arrivals from the region.
Qaddafi spy chief extradition to US halted at last minute
Plans to send Abdullah Al-Senussi to answer questions over 1988 Lockerbie bombing shelved over fears of unrest
‘The Butcher’ thought to be behind 2003 Saudi crown prince assassination plot, 1989 Niger plane bombing and 1996 Abu Salim massacre
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A plan to extradite Abdullah Al-Senussi, the brother-in-law and most trusted ally of Muammar Qaddafi, to the US was aborted this week by Libyan authorities.
Sources told The Guardian that officials in Tripoli feared a public backlash if Al-Senussi, 72, was sent to America this coming weekend, so soon after Mohammed Abouagela Masud, the man suspected of involvement in the Lockerbie bombing, was captured at his home by armed men on Nov. 17 and handed over to the US in Misrata, in an operation Libya claims was “lawful, and conducted in cooperation with Libyan authorities” but which Masud’s family say was “unlawful abduction.”
Al-Senussi, Qaddafi’s former spy chief known as “The Butcher,” was sentenced to death after he was convicted of various crimes in a mass trial in 2015 and is being held in Rawawa prison in Tripoli, where he is said to be in poor health.
He was set to be flown to the US to answer questions about the Lockerbie attack, which killed 270 people on board Pan Am Flight 103 and in the small Scottish town it was flying over when a bomb exploded aboard the plane in 1988.
However, the nature of Masud’s arrest and extradition has caused anger in some quarters in Libya, leading to the Government of National Unity reversing its decision to send Al-Senussi.
A source told The Guardian: “The idea was to have Masud sent to the US first and then give them (Al-Senussi). There have been discussions for months about this. But then officials got worried.”
Efforts to extradite both Masud and Al-Senussi were first launched under the previous US administration. An agreement was eventually reached with Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the GNU’s interim prime minister, in August this year, which represented a foreign policy win for US President Joe Biden following the disastrous departure of the US from Afghanistan 12 months before and the president’s flagging popularity ahead of the US midterm elections.
Dbeibeh’s mandate to govern expired a year ago, giving him the incentive to maintain good ties with the US but also dampening his desire to rile the Libyan public or other powerbrokers in the country.
Alia Brahimi, a Libya expert with the Atlantic Council, told The Guardian: “Al-Senussi is suspected of a great many crimes and the possibility that he might answer for one of them, an act of mass murder no less, is extraordinary.
“Any transfer would generate enormous controversy, whatever the circumstances, as did that of Masud, and rightly so. But the lasting story will be about the long arm of American justice, and it will be heard around the world.
“Successive transitional governments (in Libya) have struggled to hold members of the old regime accountable in a transparent and ordered way, because of the chaos which has prevailed since the revolution but also because of the continuing power of regime interest groups.”
Al-Senussi is widely despised in Libya, ranked second on a list of wanted war criminals by opponents during the uprisings against Qaddafi’s regime in the Arab Spring, and is considered responsible for the massacre of about 1,200 people at Abu Salim prison in 1996. However, he and his family still retain significant support among a number of key Libyan tribes.
In his role as the country’s intelligence chief, he is believed to have been behind a plot to murder King Abdullah, when he was Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, in 2003.
In 1999, a French court convicted him in absentia of complicity in the 1989 bombing of a plane over Niger that killed 170 people, and he is thought to have been the handler of the only man ever convicted of involvement in the Lockerbie bombing, Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi.
Three dead, four injured in central Paris shooting
The motives of the gunman were unclear
‘The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over’
Updated 23 December 2022
Agencies
PARIS: Three people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested.
The motives of the gunman were unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition in rue d’Enghien in the trendy 10th arrondissement.
The Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday, that the suspected attacker was known to authorities. She added that authorities would examine any possible racist element behind the shooting.
“The shooting took place at a Kurdish community center situated in the Rue d’Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish center and a hairdresser,” Alexandra Cordebard, mayor of the city’s 10th arrondissement, told journalists.
The man was known to French authorities and had attacked a migrant camp one year ago, BFM TV reported.
“The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over,” a police source said. “His motives remain unknown at this stage.”
The shots shortly before midday (1100 GMT) caused panic in the neighborhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.
Resident Emmanuel Boujenan said that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.
“There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon ‘he’s in there, he’s in there, go in’,” he explained.
He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.
A shopkeeper in the area said on condition of anonymity that she heard seven or eight shots, saying “it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside.”
The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened and that “a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody.”
“His identity is in the process of being checked,” it added.
News of the shooting set nerves jangling in a city that has been repeatedly targeted by Islamist terror groups since 2015.
Paris is also the scene of occasional outbreaks of gang violence.