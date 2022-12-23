You are here

Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero’s welcome in his hometown

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez waves to fans in Mar del Plata, Argentina, during a tribute upon his return to his hometown Thursday after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina: Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was greeted by a crowd estimated at 100,000 in his hometown, Mar de Plata.

It was Argentina’s third title but Martinez is the first World Cup winner from the resort town south of Buenos Aires, where tennis player Guillermo Vilas was previously the most famous sports personality.

Martinez showed the crowd in front of the beach on Thursday his trophy as goalkeeper of the tournament and told them it was “not only for me but for all the kids, the little goalkeepers, who dream of going for the fourth star.”

“This is a beautiful thing, that a goalkeeper gets this recognition, because this is almost always given to strikers,” said Martinez, who left Argentina at 17 to join Arsenal in England and now plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

He has developed a reputation as a penalty shootout specialist after his success in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil and then against France in Doha.

“On penalties I become strong and I know that people respect me, I know because opposing players have told me so,” he said.

Martinez defended his strategy of trying to disconcert penalty takers.

“When you take the first penalty in a world final, you know the other guy is going to be very nervous,” he said. “I try to play them, to push the ball away a little bit, to talk to them.”

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera criticized Martinez on Friday for mocking French star Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final.

“This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic,” she said.

Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

  • A nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, Djokovic was deported from Australia over fears he would incite anti-vax sentiment
  • As a result of his deportation, Djokovic was banned from entering Australia again but that decision has been reversed
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Novak Djokovic is hoping he will receive a warm welcome from the public when he returns to the Australian Open next month, now that the drama surrounding his vaccination status and deportation is officially behind him.
A nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, Djokovic was unable to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the season in 2022 after he was deported from Australia over fears he would incite anti-vax sentiment.
As a result of his deportation, Djokovic was banned from entering Australia again but that decision has been reversed and the world number five is pleased he will get the chance to vie for a 10th title in Melbourne and a men’s record-equalling 22nd major crown overall.
“I always ask the best from myself so let’s see. Over the years I’ve been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there,” Djokovic told reporters at the World Tennis League in Dubai on Friday.
“After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis.”
The 35-year-old Djokovic was unable to compete in two of the four majors this year as his vaccination stance meant he was also forced to sit out the US Open.
However, he finished his 2022 campaign with a bang, winning titles in Tel Aviv, Astana and the ATP Finals in Turin, as well as reaching the final of the Paris Masters.
He also picked up trophies in Rome and Wimbledon and tallied up a 42-7 win-loss record throughout the season.
The Serb had mentioned in the past he would like to play into his 40s.
Asked if he still felt that way, Djokovic said: “I would like to play as long as I possibly can. I don’t have really any number in my head. Things are progressing so far pretty well for me. I can’t complain. So as long as I play at this level, as long as I have the fire, I’ll keep going.”
Meanwhile, world number one Iga Swiatek was happy to see herself land in the fifth spot on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes.
However, the 21-year-old Pole admits she hopes to expand her endorsement portfolio so her earnings aren’t just dependent on her performances on court.
According to Forbes, Swiatek has made $14.9 million over the past year, $9.9 million of which came from tournament prize money.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams — who have spent significantly less time competing on tour in 2022 — are the top two athletes on the list, with the former reportedly earning $51.1 million and the latter making $41.3 million.
“It’s not my motivation. The most fun I have on court is when I actually don’t think about things like that,” assured Swiatek, who won eight titles in 2022, including two Grand Slams.
“I’m pretty happy that my life changed so much that I can compete at the highest level and earn so much money from it because this is also something that is really helping us appreciate the sport we have.”

Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

  • Kane's missed penalty late on against Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris was a key moment in England's 2-1 quarter-final loss to France
  • Conte expects his star player to put that disappointment behind him now he's back on club duty
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted Harry Kane will be in the right frame of mind when the England striker returns to Premier League action following his World Cup heartache.
Kane’s missed penalty late on against Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris was a key moment in England’s 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.
However, Conte expects his star player to put that disappointment behind him now he’s back on club duty, starting with Monday’s clash at London rivals Brentford.
“No, honestly (I am not worried) because we’re talking about a world class striker,” Conte told reporters on Friday.
“In football you can have exciting moments and you can also have a moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a second penalty. The first he scored.
“I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us.”
Tottenham are currently fourth in the table but eight points behind leaders Arsenal, having played a game more than their bitter north London rivals.
Conte’s contract is set to expire after the end of the season, although Spurs do have the option to extend it by 12 months.
“I think I would like also in the future to not speak about this matter in the press conference because I think it is much more important the game we are going to play,” Conte said.
“In this case Brentford but what I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club.
“We talk every day and try to find in every situation the best solution but I think we have six months to stay together, to enjoy the situation and then we find, I repeat, the best solution. But I am really happy here.”
Spurs will be without Argentina’s World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero at Brentford, with Lloris only named on the bench if he is involved at all.

Updated 23 December 2022
AP

  • Shakhtar are determined not to be a pushover in the January transfer window
  • “We will not accept that our players should be sold at discounts,” Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin told AP
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

GENEVA: A $42 million claim for compensation from FIFA will be tough for Shakhtar Donetsk to win, the Ukrainian club’s chief executive acknowledged Friday, though a clear message had been sent by taking the case to sport’s highest court.
Shakhtar are determined not to be a pushover in the January transfer window.
Not after the club believed they lost control of too many players who left Ukraine this year as other teams gained from FIFA’s emergency transfer rules during the Russian invasion.
“We will not accept that our players should be sold at discounts,” Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin told AP, one day after helping to present the club’s case against FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Shakhtar values their most prized asset at 100 million euros ($106 million) with Premier League leader Arsenal most strongly linked to winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.
“I don’t want European clubs to use our situation to devalue our players,” Palkin said in a telephone interview. “That is the worst scenario.”
Players who were under Shakhtar’s control when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 — one day before the national league was to resume after a winter break — are now with clubs in Brazil, England, France and Italy.
Those clubs could avoid paying a transfer fee to Shakhtar, whose 2021-22 season was abandoned along with the rest of domestic soccer in Ukraine.
Instead, FIFA allowed the players to suspend their contracts in Ukraine — initially until the end of last season in June, then for all of this season — and seek more playing and contractual stability in another country not at war.
FIFA believed their interim rules better protected clubs than simply terminating all contracts, as the FIFPRO players’ union suggested, or having players seek to void deals that might require them to stay in Ukraine.
FIFA’s emergency rules ended up costing Shakhtar tens of millions of euros (dollars), the club argues, because they had no leverage in the transfer market.
Palkin said Shakhtar are up against “the biggest, most influential organization” in soccer at CAS, where they suggested FIFA could have helped by creating a reparations fund for Ukraine.
“It will be difficult to get a positive decision,” he said. “But it’s important that our views should be heard. From my point of view the hearing was good.”
A verdict from the CAS judges could come by mid-January though without the full written reasons to explain why. Those could take several months to publish.
In a separate but similar case at CAS, a group of Russian clubs have also challenged the FIFA transfer rules. Players and coaches could suspend their contracts at Russian clubs which were banned this season from UEFA-organized European competitions.
The Russian case was heard by a different panel of CAS judges on Nov. 21. No date has been set for a verdict.
The legal picture should be clearer when Shakhtar return to competitive action on Feb. 16 in the Europa League knockout playoffs. Shakhtar host Rennes in the first leg in the Polish capital Warsaw, where the team played their three “home” games in the Champions League group stage.
In March, Shakhtar resume in the Ukrainian Premier League — playing games in empty stadiums, without ticket revenue, and often interrupted by air raid alerts.
“They understand our position and that we need the finance,” Palkin said of Shakhtar’s rivals.

Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

  • The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called "hugely disappointing"
  • City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarter finals
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

MANCHESTER, England: Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City’s League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night, including one that led to a 15-year-old girl being treated for head injuries.
The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called “hugely disappointing.” City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarter finals.
Recent matches between the teams have been marred by trouble. City coach Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during a defeat at Anfield in October, while Liverpool later released a statement condemning “vile chants” relating to stadium tragedies.
“We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during (Thursday’s) match,” GMP’s match commander, Superintendent Gareth Parkin, said. “We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night.”
Two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the stadium and a male for a racially aggravated public order offense. A 53-year-old man was assaulted after the game, police said.
The clubs said such incidents were wholly unacceptable.
They were “are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football,” the joint statement said.

Updated 23 December 2022
AP

  • The marquee Champions League would be cut to 24 teams, instead of the current 40
  • The changes aim to “increase significantly the financial distribution to participating clubs”
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Champions League is set to be revamped in the 2024-25 season as part of reforms that should add a third club soccer competition for the continent.
The marquee Champions League would be cut to 24 teams, instead of the current 40, playing eight guaranteed games in an opening league stage instead of six in a traditional group stage, the Asian Football Confederation said Friday.
The proposal echoes changes in Europe’s Champions League which take effect with a new, 36-team league stage in 2024 before the knockout rounds.
The changes aim to “increase significantly the financial distribution to participating clubs,” lift quotas on foreign players who can be selected, and feature more games between teams of different regions, the AFC said.
The AFC foresees an Asian Champions League with 12-team league stages in each of the east and west regions. Eight teams from each region would advance to the round of 16 played over two legs.
A single central venue would then host the quarterfinals through to the final in single-leg elimination games, an AFC’s competitions panel has proposed.
The second-tier competition would have 32 teams playing in a traditional format of eight round-robin groups of four teams. The knockout rounds would be two-leg series until a single-game final.
A new, third-tier competition of 20 clubs would be in five groups of four teams, playing each other once in a centralized venue. Eight teams would advance to play two-leg quarterfinals to start the knockout bracket.
The names of the second-tier and third-tier competitions have not been announced.
The Kuala Lumpur-based governing body said the new formats proposal would create 287 games to sell instead of the current 274 combined for the current Champions League and AFC Cup. The plan must be signed off by the AFC executive committee.

Latest updates

Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown’s prison reform initiative
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP)
Elon Musk orders removal of Twitter suicide prevention feature, sources say
Twitter logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
Iraq tells visiting Italian PM it seeks closer economic ties
Arab-Israeli shot dead near Tel Aviv
Arab-Israeli shot dead near Tel Aviv
Turkish doctor on ‘terror’ trial over chemical arms comment

