You are here

  • Home
  • Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco

Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco

Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco
November is usually a cold, wet month in Alnif, but when the rain failed to come, the king called for rain prayers across the country, an old Islamic tradition during desperately dry times.(AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5afy

Updated 24 December 2022
AP

Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco

Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco
  • Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren
  • The oasis is “threatened with extinction”
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

ALNIF: Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren.
Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco, this region about 170 miles southeast of Marrakesh is reeling from the effects of climate change, which has created an emergency for the kingdom’s agriculture.
Among those affected is Hammou Ben Ady, a nomad in the Tinghir region who leads his flock of sheep and goats in search of grazing grass. The drought forced him to rely on government handouts of fodder.
November is usually a cold, wet month in Alnif, but when the rain failed to come, the king called for rain prayers across the country, an old Islamic tradition during desperately dry times.
Children led the procession, holding wooden planks inscribed with Qur’anic verses, followed by local officials and residents. They gathered near a dead oasis as a religious leader declared that the drought was a man-made disaster and that the rains will come when people atone for their sins and the way they have “treated the planet.”
Resident Mo’chi Ahmad said the oasis has provided a livelihood for this population for hundreds of years. Now the oasis is “threatened with extinction,” and everyone notices the disappearing palm trees.
In the last three years, hundreds of people from oasis areas have fled toward cities and many young people have migrated toward Europe, mainly because of the drought, said Mohamed Bozama, another resident.
He also blames the digging of unauthorized wells and rising demand for water from existing wells for worsening the crisis.
But for Hassan Bouazza, some of the solution lies in the hands of the people of the Alnif region. He was the first to install solar panels on the region’s ksar, or castle, and began relying on the energy produced to dig wells and irrigate his fellow farmers’ lands.
“We must learn to live with the situation we’re in and think about ways to make the heat and drought work to our advantage,” such as using new irrigation systems and solar power, he said.
He called for oasis inhabitants to be provided with training to help them move away from traditional irrigation in favor of drip irrigation, which requires significantly less water.
But sometimes, Bouazza said, it’s hard not to despair when climate warnings are ignored.
“It is like a little child holds a dying bird in his hand, and all he does is laugh. This is how we are treating Mother Earth.”

Topics: Morocco

Related

The exhibition contains around 50 rare coins from across the islamic world, including gold and silver coins. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi library exhibits ancient Islamic coins, manuscripts in Morocco
Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team
Sport
Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team

In Jordan, economic stress dampens Christmas holiday mood

In Jordan, economic stress dampens Christmas holiday mood
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
Raed Omari

In Jordan, economic stress dampens Christmas holiday mood

In Jordan, economic stress dampens Christmas holiday mood
  • Northern town of Fuheis was once well-known for its holiday feasts, gifts and decorations 
  • Recent unrest and falling purchasing power have put a dampener on this year’s celebrations
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
Raed Omari

FUHEIS, Jordan: For Jordanians in the Christian-majority town of Fuheis, the festive atmosphere of Christmas is tempered by economic distress and security incidents.

Fuheis, in Balqa governorate, is well-known for its Christmas celebrations, with many Jordanians, including Muslims, driving to the western hilltown to enjoy the annual festival.

But residents of Fuheis, less than 20 km west of Amman, say economic stress is having a severe impact on their purchasing power and, consequently, ability to afford Christmas gifts and feasts.

Speaking to Arab News, residents said that a “feeling of sadness” prevails in Jordan over the recent death of four police officers during protests in Maan, dampening this year’s Christmas’ celebrations.

Unrest has swept Jordan in recent weeks as truck drivers protest against the rise in fuel prices. 

The Council of the Heads of Churches in Jordan decided to cancel all Christmas and New Year celebrations, citing the “painful events” that had hit the country. 

“The number of people visiting our shop to buy Christmas gifts and souvenirs has been very low,” Rose, a saleswoman in Fuheis, told Arab News. 

Lamenting the “sad vibes” this Christmas, Rose said: “Only today (Friday) we started to receive customers.”

“Christmas celebrations have seemingly turned into a luxury under these difficult economic conditions.”

The same was true for Saeb Sunnaa, owner of a Christmas souvenir shop in Fuheis.

“Christmas is usually a high-volume selling season. But this has not been the case for almost three years. People have really become unable to feed their families, let alone celebrate Christmas and New Year.

“We offered big sales, all in vain. Price hikes have caused a big consumer slowdown and deeply impacted people and similarly the run-up to Christmas.”

He said that Fuheis had become “empty and sad during Christmas.”

Renee Hattar, a resident of Fuheis, told Arab News: “Fuheis used to be full of people, festivities and activities during Christmas. But this is how it is now.”

Topics: Christmas 2022

Bethlehem puts a cheerful face on daunting challenge of Israeli occupation

Bethlehem puts a cheerful face on daunting challenge of Israeli occupation
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Bethlehem puts a cheerful face on daunting challenge of Israeli occupation

Bethlehem puts a cheerful face on daunting challenge of Israeli occupation
  • The municipality expects to receive 100,000 religious tourists over the Christmas season alone
  • Many Palestinian Christians are unable to visit as Israeli authorities frequently deny travel permits
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH, PALESTINE: Despite the imminent emergence of a radical-right government in Israel, in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem residents and visitors alike had been preparing to celebrate Christmas, with tens of thousands of pilgrims and religious tourists joining the festivities this year.

The municipality, which recognizes the religious and historical importance of the city for Christians worldwide, dubbed this year’s events: “From Bethlehem to the world; the spirit of Christmas brings us together.”

Preparations began in the West Bank four months ago. At the time, Bethlehem Mayor Hanna Hanania called on “all the faithful and peace-loving peoples of the world” to visit Bethlehem and Palestine and make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to practice their faith and religious rites.”

He told Arab News: “Bethlehem wears a new suit of joy, and hope has returned to the hearts of the city’s citizens after a long absence; we look forward to a distinguished Christmas this year.”

Bethlehem is home to about 30,000 people. While the city is Muslim-majority, it has a deep-rooted Christian community. The city is considered sacred, as it is the birthplace of Jesus Christ in the Gospels.

Thousands of local Christians and foreign pilgrims flock to Bethlehem on Dec. 24 every year to receive the procession of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, who arrives at the Church of the Nativity to preside over midnight mass.

The mass, which is attended by the Palestinian president and prime minister, international figures, prominent Arab diplomats, ambassadors and consuls, is broadcast on television around the world.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, trees are decorated and brightly lit in the main squares of Palestine’s cities. Scout troops march along the main streets, playing drums and bagpipe music. In the evening hours, Santa Claus’ procession passes by.

In the weeks before Christmas, markets spring up in Christian-populated towns. Here, Christians can buy food and gift items. Muslims share in the festivities with their Christian friends and neighbors.

The number of tourists visiting Bethlehem has recovered since the easing of pandemic restrictions. As more than 50 percent of the city’s income depends on tourism, these numbers are good news for the craftsmen, tour guides and other hospitality industry professionals.

Today, Bethlehem has 56 hotels, including 4,500 hotel rooms, that can accommodate 9,000 people, 100 antique stores, 400 traditional crafts workshops and 20 large tourist restaurants.

Although the Palestinian Central Statistics Center estimates that Bethlehem’s tourism sector lost $1.5 billion in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this season could see a significant comeback.

Elias Al-Arja, owner of the Bethlehem Hotel, told Arab News that his and other venues across town are fully booked as crowds of religious tourists flock to the city for Christmas.

“We are delighted with the return of tourism to Bethlehem despite the difficult security situation in the Palestinian Territories and the Ukraine war,” said Al-Arja, who predicts tourism will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

The Palestinian Authority has deployed hundreds of security personnel in Bethlehem for the occasion.

Palestinian police spokesman Brig. Gen. Zneid Abu Zneid told Arab News that 1,500 security personnel, under the supervision of the police commander, Major General Youssef Al-Hilew, are on duty to protect the public.

Ghadir Najar, an architect from East Jerusalem, told Arab News that Christians in Jerusalem resist Israeli restrictions preventing their freedom of movement. She says she and her family will go to Bethlehem on Saturday to participate in midnight mass.

The number of Christians in the Palestinian Territories is falling, said Najar, as large numbers have emigrated to Sweden and the US in recent years in search of opportunities. Bethlehem is among the poorest cities in the Palestinian Territories.

Palestinian Christians predominantly live in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Beit Jala, Beit Sahour, Ramallah and Bir Zeit. Others live in the towns and villages of Nazareth, Haifa and Galilee inside Israel.

According to the latest official data, their numbers in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip are about 42,000, with a further 140,000 living inside Israel. Their number in Ramallah is 11,000, with 2,000 of them natives of the city and 9,000 having migrated there from elsewhere in Palestine.

Nazih Dahdal, owner of the Beauty Inn Hotel in Ramallah, told Arab News that religious tourism made up about 80 percent of the tourism market in the Palestinian Territories this year.

These tourists primarily hail from France, Italy, Germany, Turkiye and the US. He says the number of domestic tourists — Palestinians living in Israel — has fallen due to the security situation in the West Bank.

Dahdal says he will not hold a New Year’s Eve party as he did in previous years, fearing clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces will force him to cancel.

Despite the difficult security situation, the lobby of the Beauty Inn Hotel is decorated with a giant Christmas tree.

“Previously, Christmas had a better presence and flavor than today,” Dahdal said. “But aspects of Christmas today are better, especially with the participation of Christians from other cities in the Palestinian Territories.”
 

Topics: Christmas 2022

Cairo embraces Christmas spirit with trees, bazaars and Santa suits

Cairo embraces Christmas spirit with trees, bazaars and Santa suits
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
Salma Mohamed

Cairo embraces Christmas spirit with trees, bazaars and Santa suits

Cairo embraces Christmas spirit with trees, bazaars and Santa suits
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
Salma Mohamed

CAIRO: Decorated Christmas trees and ornaments featuring the two colors of Christmas — red and green — have taken over Egyptian streets during the past few weeks. The holiday once only celebrated by Christians has slowly become a nationwide event across the country, with the majority-Muslim public granting the day almost the same status as Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha or the Prophet’s birthday.

Wandering sellers have ditched their World Cup flags for festive Santa-themes toys, hats, keychains and ornaments, making their way from one car to another in the hopes of finalizing a sale. And cars have held up traffic as drivers roll their windows down to get their loved ones, be it children or adults, a small taste of the holiday.

Many malls put up huge decorated Christmas trees weeks before Dec. 25 and visitors have lined up to take photos alongside the bright lights. Egyptian bakeries also put Christmas cookies on display in an effort to reel in children and their families.

“It makes me feel included insofar as the celebrations are shared among everyone without the inclusion of the theological specifics. The celebrations of the birth of Christ still seem to be exclusively a Christian affair, whereas the associated traditions of merriness and generosity are acknowledged as a fun way to relate to the Christians themselves for the traditions we developed over a long period of time,” Karim Gorgi, a Coptic Christian, said.

“Every time I see the Christmas trees, Santa Claus suits and gift-giving ceremonies, which are all allusions to the Christian legend of Saint Nicholas, I feel like the people of Christianity are part of a community rather than distinct from it, the same way there is beauty in seeing Christians and Muslims share a table for Ramadan iftar,” he added.

“There is also beauty in sharing Christmas traditions and decorations over the associated period of time. We set the theological differences aside and just have fun with these traditions together.”

Even offices around Cairo have put up decorations — small trees and wreaths — in an effort to promote the Christmas spirit among employees.

“We are desperate for something to celebrate during these trying times and Christmas is the perfect celebration. The kids enjoy it and the adults love to celebrate it. It has become a holiday for everyone. We are joining in with our Christian friends for Christmas dinners,” 27-year-old marketing worker Farah Ali said.

“We did secret Santa (when each participant is assigned a random person in a group to gift) at work and it was really fun. It has been an annual tradition for some time now. We all wrap up work early and gather around a table topped with beautifully wrapped gifts that we take turns unwrapping and guessing the gifter,” she added.

Ali said that she had introduced the secret Santa concept to her family, who have begun to take part in the annual gift exchange. “It is a really great bonding exercise. With our current busy schedules we barely see each other so this really helped make us closer and more involved in each other’s lives.”

Many locations in Cairo including parks, malls and sporting clubs have hosted Christmas bazaars over the past few weeks, spreading the holiday cheer and offering creative options for Christmas gifts. The bazaars usually feature small local brands aiming to attract new customers, sellers of homemade goods and people selling used items.

In some cases, Christmas has become synonymous with New Year’s Day celebrations. Since the Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7, Christmas celebrations occur from mid-December in line with the Catholic celebration — Dec. 25 — until the first week of January.

The majority of Egyptian Christians belong to the Orthodox Church, meaning that their Christmas celebrations happen in the new year, during which they break a 43-day fast. The fast kicks begins on Nov. 25 and lasts until Christmas Eve. During the fast, Christians avoid consuming animal products.
 

Topics: Christmas 2022

Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC

Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC

Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC
  • Narges Mohammadi, deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, is serving a long jail sentence in Iran’s Evin prison
  • ‘We will not back down,’ she said in a letter
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Women detained by Iranian security forces amid anti-government protests in the country are facing sexual and physical assault in prisons, a human rights activist has told the BBC.
Narges Mohammadi, deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, is serving a long jail sentence in Iran’s Evin prison.
She wrote a letter to the BBC detailing physical and sexual abuse of women detainees who were arrested following protests around the country, which began in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Mohammadi said that one prominent woman activist had her limbs tied to a hook inside the vehicle transporting her to Evin prison. Once the activist was transferred, she was sexually assaulted by prison officers, resulting in bruising and scarring across her body.
A woman protester who was arrested also faced sexual assault while being transferred to prison on a motorcycle with two security officers, Mohammadi added.
The activist said: “Not revealing these crimes would contribute to the continuation of application of (these) repressive methods against women.
“Therefore, it seems that the assault on women activists, fighters and protesters in Iran should be widely and powerfully reported at the global level.
“In the absence of powerful independent civil organizations, the attention and support of the media and international human rights organizations and global public opinion (are) essential.”
In her letter to the BBC, Mohammadi hailed Iran’s “brave, resilient, lively and hopeful” women, adding: “Victory means establishing democracy, peace and human rights and ending tyranny.
“We will not back down.”
Iran state media has denied that authorities have sexually assaulted women protesters, claiming that all-female staff are responsible for overseeing women’s prison wards.
 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Narges Mohammadi human rights

Related

HRW: New sentence for rights campaigner spotlights Tehran’s assault on civil society
Middle-East
HRW: New sentence for rights campaigner spotlights Tehran’s assault on civil society
Iran Supreme Court accepts appeal of one protester’s death sentence
Middle-East
Iran Supreme Court accepts appeal of one protester’s death sentence

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
Updated 24 December 2022
Agencies

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
  • Thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus
  • Visitors are back, hotels are full and local shopkeepers have reported a brisk business
Updated 24 December 2022
Agencies

BETHLEHEM, West Bank: The biblical town of Bethlehem marked what was shaping up to be a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors expected to descend upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away. This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday.
“We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year,” said Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah. “We’re celebrating Christmas with pilgrims coming from all over the world.”
At midafternoon, hundreds of people packed the Christmas Eve celebrations in Manger Square.
Marching bands pounding on drums and playing bagpipes paraded through the area, and foreign tourists meandered about and snapped selfies with the town’s large Christmas tree behind them. Cool gray weather, along with an occasional rain shower, did little to dampen spirits.
Daisy Lucas, a 38-year-old Filipino who works in Israel, said it was a dream come true to mark the holiday in such an important place.
“As a Christian walking in the places in the Bible, it’s so overwhelming,” she said. ‘This is the birthplace of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, that’s one achievement that’s on my bucket list.”
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, arrived from Jerusalem through a checkpoint in Israel’s West Bank separation barrier.
“We are living in very difficult challenges,” he said, noting the war in Ukraine and a recent wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence. “But the message of Christmas is a message of peace.”
“It’s possible to change things,” he added. “We will be very clear in what we have to do and what we have to say in order to preserve the importance of unity and reconciliation among all.”
Pizzaballa walked through Manger Square, waving to well-wishers. Later, he was to celebrate Midnight Mass in the nearby Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born.
“Christmas is the town’s celebration, and we put in a lot of time and effort to prepare for it,” Bethlehem mayor Hanna Hanania told AFP.
“We wanted to have international participation, and organized children’s songs and shows with singers from France, South Africa and Malta,” he added.
It was “wonderful to be here,” said Paul Wittenberger, a 40-year-old American from Michigan who was visiting with his father and siblings.
“We’ve been here for three days and the weather’s nice, we’re lucky to be here out of the storm” sweeping the United States this weekend, he said.
To John Hughes, just “hanging out” in Bethlehem was meaningful.
“It’s a pretty cool city,” the 22-year-old Canadian from Vancouver told AFP.
For him, the birthplace of Christ was a “significant place — especially on Christmas.”
Michael Al-Siriani, who owns a pottery and ceramics workshop, was delighted to see tourists flocking back to the town after two difficult years, which had seen local hotels standing empty.
“Things are much better now after the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Besides, tourists have started to sleep in the city again.”
The Palestinian Authority, which governs the Israeli-occupied West Bank, confirmed Siriani’s feelings.
“Since the beginning of this year, but more specifically since March, we have begun receiving pilgrims and tourists from all over the world,” Palestinian tourism minister Rola Maayah told AFP.
“Until now, we have received about 700,000 tourists from around the world,” she said.
Billions of Christians were ushering in the holiday, wrapping up a tumultuous year characterized by conflict and violence in many parts of the world.
In war-ravaged Ukraine, the glitzy lights normally spread over Kyiv’s Sophia Square are missing due to restrictions and power cuts. Instead, a modest tree decorated with blue and yellow lights barely break the gloom of the square. Mayor Vitali Klitschko has called it the ” Tree of Invincibility.”
In the United States, a wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the country, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the holiday.
The present-day reality was visible at Manger Square as banners showing photos of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid were prominently displayed. The veteran prisoner died of cancer last week in an Israeli prison clinic after spending some 20 years behind bars for his conviction in the deaths of seven Israelis.
(With AP and AFP)

Topics: Christmas 2022 Palestine Bethlehem

Related

Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after COVID-19 pandemic lull
Middle-East
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after COVID-19 pandemic lull
Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank village of Tuqua, south-east of Bethlehem. (AFP)
Middle-East
Israelis rapped for blocking Christian permits to visit Bethlehem

Latest updates

In Jordan, economic stress dampens Christmas holiday mood
In Jordan, economic stress dampens Christmas holiday mood
Bethlehem puts a cheerful face on daunting challenge of Israeli occupation
Bethlehem puts a cheerful face on daunting challenge of Israeli occupation
In coastal Bangladesh, communities drink rainwater to cope with water woes
Cairo embraces Christmas spirit with trees, bazaars and Santa suits
Cairo embraces Christmas spirit with trees, bazaars and Santa suits
Top tips on how to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner in Saudi Arabia
Top tips on how to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.