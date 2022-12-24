Rua Al-Madinah Holding participates in Medex exhibition in Madinah

Rua Al-Madinah Holding participated in the Madinah Projects Exhibition “Medex” 2022 as an official partner. The expo was held under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman at King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah from Dec. 19-21.
Medex is the first-of-its-kind event in the region to showcase an assortment of investment opportunities and major development projects in various sectors, actively promoting and highlighting the adequacy of the city’s investment infrastructure.
Seeking to encourage the public and private sectors to participate in the region’s overarching development, the expo included panel discussions about the region and the city’s future, detailing reasons for industries to involve themselves in achieving its comprehensive and effective development.
Expressing the company’s pride to be involved in the expo as a sponsor, Ahmad Al-Juhani, chief executive of Rua Al-Madinah Holding, said: “The event critically highlighted the development projects and investment opportunities available in the region and underlined the ongoing civil transformation occurring across the region, which sets precedence for public-private collaboration and the ease of reaching key decision-makers.”
It is the generous patronage of the Madinah Governor, added Al-Juhani, which emphasizes the Saudi leadership’s keen interest in developing the region to enrich the experiences of visitors, as the Kingdom’s leadership aspires to see the city host at least 30 million pilgrims and visitors by the year 2030.
At the event, the company showcased the masterplan of its namesake project, currently under development in the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque.
Several agreements were signed with public agencies and private companies to fast-track work on the Rua Al-Madinah project, which aims to upscale the services provided to pilgrims in a city that is a prime, modern-day cultural destination for Muslims.
The project adopts modern urban planning methods, industry-leading development concepts, and a state-of-the-art infrastructure framework with innovative services, to improve the quality of life in the city and ensure that its residents and visitors have everything required in the way of convenience and well-being. In recognition of the long-withstanding values of better services and a better experience, greater hotel capacity and quality utilities will be extended across the area of the project, all while providing as many as 93,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in diverse industries.