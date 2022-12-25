You are here

Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq
Iraqi children cross a flooded street in the Iraqi capital Baghdad after heavy rains, on Dec. 24, 2022. (AFP)
An Iraqi policeman rides his motorcycle in the flooded streets of the Iraqi capital Baghdad after heavy rains, on Dec. 24, 2022. (AFP)
An Iraqi man pumps flood waters in the streets of the Iraqi capital Baghdad after heavy rains, on Dec. 24, 2022. (AFP)
Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: Municipality workers in Baghdad on Saturday worked to pump water out of flooded roads after torrential rains hit several areas in Iraq, the state-run Iraq News Agency reported.

The municipality said it has fully mobilized all its workers and was working at maximum capacity to drain the rainwater throughout the capital, in joint cooperation with a government team, the Ministry of Interior, and the Civil Defense.

Municipality spokesman Mohammed Al-Rubaie said the intensity of the rain has doubled in the last 45 days and the meteorology directorate announced that it is falling at a rate of 70 millimeters per hour.

“It is rare for the capital, Baghdad, to be exposed to such an amount of rain,” he said.

Al-Rubaie added that “the emergency room, headed by the Baghdad mayor, the Ministry of Electricity, Baghdad operations, and the heads of 15 municipalities, have closely monitored the situation to facilitate the movement of vehicles and citizens.

He said the water has been controlled since the morning, with the exception of some areas where they will continue to work for the coming hours.

He added that the municipality is working to clear the four main public transport lines in Baghdad; two lines east of the canal and two lines west of the capital, as the lines flow into the river and the main stations.

He also said that “the main stations have stopped working, due to being drowned from the excessive rains,” adding that “they will return to work to drain the water, but that takes a certain amount of time.”

He noted that “some areas have run out of water, while others will run out.”

Al-Rubaie said that the municipality is facing a challenge when it comes to the houses located in the widespread agricultural areas in Baghdad, and they will only be able to access them after clearing the main areas.

He stressed that by Saturday evening, “all areas of Baghdad will be completely cleared, even the agricultural areas,” adding that “the efforts will continue until tomorrow, and the emergency room has been open for the past 45 days.”

Topics: Iraq Baghdad rain floods weather

Lebanese create Christmas holiday spirit defying crippling economic crisis

Updated 24 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • UN says some 1.5 million Lebanese live below the poverty line, subsisting on less than $2.15 per day
  • Christmas gifts and decorations have become unaffordable for many since the 2019 currency collapse
Updated 24 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT, Lebanon: The Lebanese are getting ready to welcome the holidays, but their joy is only as deep as their pockets.

Some commercial streets in Beirut and major coastal cities such as Jounieh, Jbeil and Batroun were decorated with Christmas lights, powered either by solar panels or private electricity generators, in an attempt to lighten up the holidays in cities that had plunged into darkness months ago.

Malls are packed with shoppers, between whom the social differences are clearly visible. One toy store owner told Arab News: “Some shoppers buy expensive toys without even asking about the price first, while others go around the shop comparing prices and settle for the cheapest ones.”

The differences are even starker in clothing shops. Purchases are very limited in luxury stores, while the cheaper outlet stores, which have become more popular in recent years, are filled with shoppers.

However, supermarkets and grocery stores attract the most shoppers, who face the struggle of choosing between high-priced items and local, cheaper ones of lower quality.

Temporary Christmas markets were held in public squares to create an atmosphere of joy, especially for children. One visitor told Arab News: “Such activities really make us feel the holiday spirit. It’s nice to see so many people out. The circumstances are difficult but we are trying to overcome them.”

Claudine, a bank employee, told Arab News: “Everyone is preparing to celebrate the holidays in their own way. I did not decorate my Christmas tree this year. Decorations are too expensive. A Christmas tree costs 4,000,000 LBP to 15,000,000 LBP; that’s more than my salary. A pack of six ornaments is at least 500,000 LBP.”

The owner of a decoration shop in Furn El-Chebbak said: “The cost of Christmas tree decorations has reached 25,000,000 LBP ($545 based on the black market rate of 45,800 LBP/USD).

“It all depends on the person’s salary and purchasing power. For instance, private-sector employees now receive parts of their salaries in dollars, which allows them to spend more than others.”

May, a mother of two and a teacher, told Arab News: “The priority this year is for the Christmas Eve dinner. People want to be happy, regardless of the circumstances, and the dinner table, be it simple or luxurious, brings the whole family together.”

Christmas dishes cost millions of Lebanese pounds. The cost of a holiday turkey is no less than $150 (6,870,000 LBP) and the price of 250g of cheese is no less than 300,000 LBP, while the Buche de Noel cake is at least 900,000 LBP.

Faced with these prices, families have avoided exchanging expensive gifts such as new cell phones and gold jewelry.

Nohad, a Lebanese citizen, told Arab News that she would rather have someone cover the cost of her medicines instead of getting a Christmas gift.

A study by the American University of Beirut this year on the cost of living concluded that “a Lebanese family needs at least five times the minimum wage to secure food.”

Seba, a young woman from the Bekaa region, told Arab News: “People are no longer able to buy fuel for heating, and they may spend the cold nights of the holidays wrapped in blankets or burning clothes and shoes in heaters instead of firewood and diesel.”

The financial collapse of 2019 has caused poverty to rise across Lebanon. According to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, there are no less than 1.5 million Lebanese living below the poverty line, subsisting on less than $2.15 per day (about 114,000 LBP). The local currency has lost more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar.

Dozens of planes loaded with expatriates wishing to spend the holidays with their families arrive daily at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s minister of tourism, had expected about 500,000 expatriates to arrive over the holidays as part of a campaign launched by the ministry dubbed “Come Back in Winter,” potentially generating revenues of up to $2 billion.

Several hotels have recently reopened after being badly damaged in the August 2020 Beirut port blast. Pierre Al-Ashqar, head of the Hotel Owners Syndicate, says he expects a lot of bookings at hotels and ski chalets over the holidays.

Meanwhile, on the administative front, political differences are still impeding the election of a new president. This has angered citizens who have become frustrated with the situation, especially amid the increasing security concerns in a lawless state.

The Central Security Council has taken measures to prevent unrest. A security source told Arab News: “The measures include conducting security patrols, setting up checkpoints in various regions, and stationing security forces in front of churches and places of worship.

“About 90 percent of the military personnel will be on call, and all these measures aim to reassure people that security is maintained and all matters are under the control of the security services.”

The Lebanese Motorcycle Club, the YASA Association, and the Freedom Rider Association, with the support of the Internal Security Forces, organized an awareness campaign on traffic safety during the holidays.
 

Topics: Christmas 2022

How Turkiye's Antiochian Christians are preserving Christmas traditions in their native Arabic tongue

Updated 24 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

How Turkiye’s Antiochian Christians are preserving Christmas traditions in their native Arabic tongue

  • The community, also known as Arab Orthodox, has lived in the country’s south for two thousand years
  • Religious minority makes up just 0.5 percent of the population, with millions more in the diaspora
Updated 24 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Although Christmas is not officially celebrated in Turkiye, the streets of its towns and cities are already aglow with festive lights, decorated trees and even the occasional Santa Claus. And while Christians make up just 0.5 percent of the population, Christmas traditions have been absorbed into cultural life.

In a land populated by many ethnic and religious communities, the Arabic-speaking Christian community living in southern Turkiye has sought to preserve its Christmas traditions by conducting worship and rituals in its members’ native Arabic tongue on Dec. 25.

There are thought to be around 9,000 Antiochian Christians — commonly known as “Arab Orthodox” — living in Turkiye today, mostly concentrated in the southern province of Antakya, one of the most important spiritual hubs in the Christian world.

Previously known as Antioch, Christians have been living there for two millennia.

There is also a significant Antiochian community in Istanbul, as well as other areas of the Levant, while the community has a large diaspora in Europe, Australia and the Americas.

Like Christian communities throughout the world, the Christians of Antioch listen to Christmas carols, exchange gifts with family and serve traditional Christmas food, but always with a local touch. Christmas trees in Antiochian Christian homes are only taken down after the Epiphany on January 6.

Anna Maria Beylunioglu was born into an Antiochian Orthodox family in Antakya. She is also among the founders and editors of Nehna, an online platform to exchange socio-cultural information and articles on the history and culture of the Antiochian community of Antakya.

For her, December and January festivities have a sacred and special place. She decorates her Christmas tree on Dec. 6, the Feast of Saint Nicholas — the predecessor to Santa Claus — who was born in present-day Turkiye, and prepares small gifts for her family.

Although she is married to a Muslim man from Istanbul, Beylunioglu observes Antiochian Orthodox traditions. Her academic background, focused on the links between politics and food, has given her an additional outlet through which to transmit her cultural heritage to her children and the wider community.

However, she raises her children in a strictly secular way, without imposing any religious identity on them, so they may choose their own beliefs in the future.

“Christmas means to me a time of togetherness with my beloved ones,” Beylunioglu told Arab News. “I do really love the calm it gives me amid all the chaos of our daily life. There is always something magical about being together during these religious occasions with my friends and relatives — be they Muslim or Christian.”

The Antiochian community in Turkiye typically forgoes the traditional turkey roast for the Christmas table, instead serving a special soup for the occasion.

“I prepare the traditional kishk soup made from salted yogurt, cabbage, tarhana, stuffed meatballs, and chickpeas, which is a special taste for those who come from Samandag district of Antakya,” she said.

“Some other members of our community prepare lebeniye soup with rice, chickpeas, beef and yogurt or borani soup. To remember Jesus Christ’s birth, as described in the Bible, I also prepare Helavet Isa, made of semolina, walnut, mastic and sugar.”

The Antiochian community in Turkiye observes a fast from Nov. 15 to Dec. 24 by avoiding all meat and animal products. At the end, they all gather at the St. Paul Orthodox Church in Antakya for a festive meal at Christmas mass, where the Antiochian diaspora from Antakya join their relatives in their native city.

Fireworks are set off in the churchyard, where attendees sing hymns and wish peace, tranquility, abundance and happiness to the whole world.

As she lives in Istanbul, Beylunioglu has not been able to attend the service at Antakya church every Christmas, but she embraces traditional Arabic carols, brightly wrapped gifts and festive foods to express her roots.

“Christmas is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our presence in this geography with all the distinctive characteristics,” she said.

Each year, Istanbul’s Istiklal Street traditionally hosts crowds to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve, with people playing accordions, singing hymns, lighting candles with prayers, and offering presents.

The ceremony ends with a commemoration in St. Antoine Church in Taksim.
 

Topics: Christmas 2022

A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon

Updated 24 December 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD

A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon

  • As the wealth gap widens, the rich enjoy lavish Christmas parties while the poor sit in darkness
  • The rising poverty rate has forced many of the poorest households to forego traditional festive meal
Updated 24 December 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD

BEIRUT: Lavish lunches in mountain-top restaurants overlooking Lebanon’s valleys. Engagement parties at high-end clubs. The joyous Christmas dinner with family and loved ones. Mark Maher is going all out for the Christmas season in Beirut — so much so that he and his friends made a shared calendar to keep track of all his plans.

Friday kicks off with sunset drinks at the swanky Hotel Albergo rooftop, followed by pub-hopping through Badaro’s bar-lined streets and capping the night off with a table at the ever-packed seaside AHM club.

Maher, a finance analyst at a well-known bank, lives in Paris. His friends are spread throughout the French capital, London, New York, and Dubai. Each of them earns a generous salary in their respective local currencies, and Christmas is the rare time of year that brings them all together again, with gifts for loved ones back home taking up most of the space in their suitcases.

Jocelyn, a barista in one of Beirut’s hip cafes, has no shared calendar or lavish plans. Every Lebanese pound she earns is accounted for. There will be no grandiose turkeys with rice and stuffing, nor will there be gadgets galore underneath a glowing tree.

Mark and Jocelyn’s contrasting Christmases lay bare Lebanon’s 2019 economic collapse that has held residents’ bank accounts hostage. Jocelyn, who earns her monthly salary and tips in Lebanese pounds, follows the ever-changing currency rate like clockwork.

What started off as a monthly wage that would amount to $1,500 has now dropped to around $200.

“It’s been a very rough couple of Christmases,” Jocelyn, who did not want to give her full name out of fear of retribution from employers, told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

• $112 Median monthly income for a household in Beirut.

• 82% Poverty rate in Lebanon.

• 79,134 Emigrants from Lebanon in 2021.

“First, we had the protests, and the economy wasn’t doing well, then the coronavirus pandemic, and then the explosion,” the mother-of-two said, referring to the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that left more than 300 people dead and struck another crippling blow to the Lebanese economy. “We hoped this year we could have a dinner that’s close to what we had before, but I don’t think it is possible.”

According to a Human Rights Watch report, the median monthly income for a household in Beirut as of 2022 stands at $112. In the more impoverished Bekaa region, it is $78.

Maher, on the other hand, has benefitted from the currency collapse. A regular night out on the town, wining and dining with friends, would have cost at least $70 per person. Now, with the fluctuation of the lira against the dollar, the bill for a top-shelf Lebanese meal and drink comes to $30 at most.

“Before, we used to go out twice a week as it was too expensive; now we live like kings when we come back with fresh dollars,” Maher said.

With many citizens’ hard-earned savings stuck in banks, the term “lollar” was coined to reference US dollars stuck in the banking system. The system, which was set by banks to prevent a run on the banks, has driven multiple people to literally hold banks hostage in order to withdraw a few hundred dollars from their own accounts.

The poverty rate in Lebanon doubled from 42 percent in 2019 to 82 percent of the total population in 2021, with nearly 4 million people living in multidimensional poverty.

The country itself seems to be turning a blind eye to the wide chasm in wealth among classes, making for surreal, paradoxical moments. A tall Christmas tree made of luxury, designer-made handbags towers over scattered shoppers in a quiet shopping center.

Restaurant meals and products across the capital are sold in US dollars. A billboard advertises investment opportunities in Cyprus and Portugal that could lead to a passport — for those who can spare $100,000.

As Lebanon inevitably enters the new year without a president, its politicians are not worried. Expats continue to fly home in droves to spend the holiday with their family and friends, all while pumping fresh dollars into the economy.

As for those who cannot leave, they endure yet another candle-lit Christmas as they wait for the electricity to come back on.
 

Topics: Christmas 2022

In Gaza, Christian and Muslim Palestinians celebrate Christmas together

Updated 24 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

In Gaza, Christian and Muslim Palestinians celebrate Christmas together

  • About 1,300 Christians, both Greek Orthodox and Latin Catholic, live in the Gaza Strip
  • Early Christmas mass this year was presided over by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa
Updated 24 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY, PALESTINE: In Gaza City, the small but tight-knit Catholic Christian community gathered at the Holy Family Church for Christmas mass earlier this month, presided over by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.
As Israel has prevented many Christians in Gaza from traveling to Bethlehem to attend midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity, they celebrated the holiday early.
“For years, I have been coming to Gaza to celebrate with the Christian community, to get close to them and support them,” Pizzaballa told Arab News.
The Patriarch spent three days in Gaza City, during which he visited the educational and medical institutions of the Latin Patriarchate.
“Not all Christians in Gaza have been granted permits, so it is necessary to share Christmas with them. I feel so warm here in Gaza,” he said.
Israel initially agreed to issue 645 permits to Palestinian Christians, submitted by the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs. The Israeli government decided earlier to grant Christians in Gaza 500 permits, not including children, to visit Bethlehem and Jerusalem during Christmas.
The Israeli Gisha organization, which specializes in freedom of movement for Palestinians, said that as of Dec. 6, a total of 996 requests for permits had been submitted, of which 781 were for individuals above the age of 16. Of those, 514 were approved, in addition to 131 permits for children.
Some Christians in Gaza bemoan their inability to gather all family members in one place to celebrate Christmas due to restrictions on movement.
“Christmas is a joy for us as Christians, and an opportunity for the whole family to gather on this occasion, but the current circumstances prevent us from gathering together,” Gaza resident Sana’a Tarazi told Arab News.
“Part of the family lives in the West Bank and another part in Europe.”
Christmas trees decorate the entrance of Christian institutions and homes in Gaza, in addition to some Muslim homes. At a ceremony attended by thousands, the YMCA lit a Christmas tree in its yard as part of a series of activities for the holidays.
“The lighting of the Christmas tree spreads joy to our Christian community as well as to the general Palestinian community in Gaza,” Hati Farah, secretary general of the YMCA in Gaza, told Arab News.
“We need to celebrate and make the celebrants in Gaza feel the existence of activities that make them feel like a holiday. This is a special holiday for us as Christians, but it is a message of peace toward all religions.”
About 1,300 Christians live in the Gaza Strip, most of whom follow the Greek Orthodox Church and celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, while a small Catholic community (which numbers about 133, according to the National Catholic Reporter) celebrates Christmas according to the Western calendar.
The Rosary Sisters School, one of four Christian schools in Gaza, has been beautifully decorated for the holidays. A tree covered in lights and colorful ornaments sits in the schoolyard, and decorations and lights hang in the center of the main building and on the doors of classrooms.
“Christmas is a special occasion. We celebrate it every year and everyone here in the school, staff and students, is very happy with these decorations,” Sister Nabila Saleh, principal of the Rosary Sisters School, told Arab News.
To mark the holiday season, Santa Claus visits Christian schools and other institutions to distribute sweets.
Although the Islamist group Hamas controls Gaza, and forbids the public observance of Christmas, it has allowed private celebrations in Christian homes and institutions.
An official delegation from Hamas congratulated Christian communities in Gaza and visited the churches of the Latin Monastery and the Greek Orthodox Church.
Dec. 25 and Jan. 7 are considered official holidays in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in all public and private institutions.
Christmas trees are available in some shops, as well as decorations, which are bought by Christians and Muslims alike. “Most of my customers for Christmas decorations are Muslims,” shop owner Mahmoud Al-Hajj told Arab News.
“My children love the Christmas tree and the lights on it,” one customer told Arab News. “We are Muslims, but this time is a time of joy and I want my children to feel it as it is the case in many countries of the world.
“I have Christian friends in my workplace. We celebrate Christmas together, as well as Eid Al-Fitr, and Eid Al-Adha. We are one people.”

Topics: Christmas 2022 Gaza Palestinians Holy Family Church Santa Claus

Caution overshadows Christmas celebration in Bethlehem as Palestinians brace for a radical-right Israeli government

Updated 24 December 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Caution overshadows Christmas celebration in Bethlehem as Palestinians brace for a radical-right Israeli government

  • The holy city’s crown jewels are the 1,700-year-old Church of the Nativity and the historic Star Street
  • Despite threat of a rightwing Israeli coalition, Bethlehem Mayor Hanna Hanania prefers to focus on the positive
Updated 24 December 2022
Daoud Kuttab

BETHLEHEM: Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, is an unusual place: An Arab city, with a respected Christian Palestinian mayor, yet living under Israeli occupation. Like other urban areas in the occupied West Bank, the city is surrounded by illegal settlements and constricted by a high wall, constantly under the watch of Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians are especially fearful this Christmas, with Benjamin Netanyahu set to return as Israeli prime minister at the helm of the most hardline Cabinet in the country’s history.

But the settlements, the wall, the occupation and the inevitability of a new radical-right government in Israel are not stopping Bethlehem’s mayor, Hanna Hanania, from focusing on the positive, at least during the Christmas holidays.

In an interview with Arab News, he described the city as a source of light for the world and a place that brings people together.

“When I turned on the lights of the Christmas tree in Bethlehem’s Manger Square on Dec. 3, I said the light of the tree will radiate to the world our desire for peace,” he said. “We chose the theme of the holidays that Christmas brings people together.”

Hanania, who was elected in March, will be officiating the city’s three annual Christmas events. Catholics and Protestants celebrate Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, Orthodox and other eastern churches on Jan. 6, while Armenians wait until Jan. 18.

The city’s crown jewels are the 1,700-year-old Church of the Nativity and the historic Star Street, both of which have been recognized by UNESCO as protected World Heritage sites.

Sophia Vantunu, a 35-year-old tourist from the US state of New Jersey, considers it a privilege to be celebrating Christmas in the holy city of Bethlehem.

“Especially for me, this was unique in many ways, including the lighting of the tree and the festivities that took place in and around Bethlehem,” she told Arab News.

George Menah, a Bethlehem tour guide, says the Church of the Nativity — built on what is believed to be the site of Christ’s birth — and the city’s many other heritage and religious sites are extremely popular with tourists and pilgrims.

“The Church of the Nativity is one of the oldest churches in the world and the city,” he told Arab News. “Throughout history, several holy treasures have been found there. Now, new discoveries are continuously being made, and the church is still being gradually explored for these artifacts.”

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Bethlehem as a municipality. Over the past century and a half, its population has swelled — as have the number of hotels, which were not available to Mary and Joseph that night, now more than 2,000 years ago.

However, Hanania says the growth of the city’s population and its infrastructure has been restricted by the occupation.

“Israel built an eight-meter-high concrete wall deep inside our land, and they refused to allow us to enjoy our normal growth in terms of our city plans due to the imposition of illegal Jewish settlements in the Bethlehem area,” he told Arab News.  

For the people of Bethlehem, the pain of the occupation is palpable in more ways than just stymied economic growth. At the beginning of this month, Israeli forces killed one and injured six Palestinians in a refugee camp south of the city after clashes broke out following Israeli raids on the camp.

The uncertain political situation notwithstanding, Palestinians in Bethlehem have embraced the influx of tourists. Bob Felton, a 50-year-old tourist from Greece, says he is thrilled to visit the holy city following the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions.

“After being stuck home for over two years due to the coronavirus, we were very excited to visit Bethlehem, a holy city that represents Christmas and Christ,” Felton told Arab News. “We pray that the years to come will be nice and that we will feel the spirit of Christmas in this holy city.”

Nina Azar, a Palestinian tour guide, avers that the city’s emergence from the pandemic has resulted in a flood of visitors. “Tourism has returned this year, gradually and more vigorously than in previous years, with visitors coming from various nations to feast in the holy city,” she told Arab News. 

Echoing Azar’s optimism, Hanania says the tourism industry and visitor numbers are now back to pre-pandemic levels. “The city’s hotels, shops, and restaurants are again bustling with visitors who want to see and touch the birthplace of Jesus. In November this year alone, 123,000 visited Bethlehem,” he told Arab News.

Joseph Giacaman, a souvenir-shop owner in Manger Square, concurs that tourism has picked up this year.

“We have increased in numbers compared to last year, and the economic state has become better in the city, so we are making more money this year because demand has increased, and supply is limited due to the fact that there are a lot more products that are being shipped abroad,” he told Arab News. 

“We are able to get better prices because demand has increased, and supply has been limited because many workplaces are shipping their products abroad in much larger amounts than usual.”

Bethlehem is famous for its olivewood handcrafts. Mohanad Ramadan, a wood worker, says his business has seen an increase in exports. “Last year, I could not export products abroad because we did not have strong tourism, but this year things are much better,” he told Arab News.

Bethlehem’s religious sites have undergone significant restoration over the centuries and recent decades.

FASTFACTS

Bethlehem was the site of the Nativity of Jesus Christ, according to the Gospels.

• The site of the nativity of Jesus was identified as a manger in “a cave close to the village.”

• In 1995 Israel ceded control of Bethlehem to Palestinian Authority in preparation for a two-state solution.

Haytham Daiek, a tour guide, said that after the destruction of the Church of the Nativity during the Samaritan uprising of 529, Justinian I, the Eastern Roman emperor, ordered his envoy to rebuild it in its present form in 540.

Justinian raised the level of the floor, lengthened the church, added a narthex and mosaics, and replaced the octagonal apse with a more spacious triapsal form.

Daiek, who also lectures at Bethlehem Bible College, says that between 1165 and 1169, the church was again restored as a result of the cooperation between Amaury I, the king of Jerusalem, and Byzantine Emperor Manuel Comnenus. It was during this period that the church was filled with mosaics, on its walls, in the nave and the transepts.

However, neglect and vandalism took a toll in later years. “In the 13th century, repairs were permitted only infrequently, and the deterioration of the church (was compounded) by looting,” said Daiek.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s website states that in the 15th century, under the patronage of the Custos of the Holy Land Father Giovanni Tomacelli da Napoli, and after the approval of the sultan and the Holy See, the church roof was restored.

The wood for the project was donated and sent from the Republic of Venice, Edward IV of England donated the lead, while the Duke of Burgundy Philip the Good paid for the work.

The depredations of conflict did not stop with the end of the Crusades. In early April 2002, Israeli forces besieged the Church of the Nativity while targeting suspected Palestinian militants who had taken shelter there.

The southern gate of the church was destroyed during Israeli shelling, a monk was wounded by Israeli snipers, and journalists attempting to cover the siege were stopped and even fired upon by Israeli forces.

By the time the siege ended weeks later, several Palestinians were dead and dozens injured. (The Palestinians wanted by the Israeli forces turned themselves in and were exiled to Europe and the Gaza Strip).

 

This Christmas, Hanania is looking to the future and taking pride in the restoration works underway in the basilica, which began in 2013 after Ziad Al-Bandak, president of the Palestinian Presidential Committee for the Restoration of the Church of the Nativity, awarded the contract to Piacenti SpA and Community Development Group.

The signing of the contract took place in the presence of Rami Hamdallah, the former Palestinian National Authority prime minister, and representatives of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, Armenian Patriarchate, and the Custody of the Holy Land.

Hanania says he strongly believes in the theme of togetherness during this Christmas season. However, “the fact that we have been living for decades under occupation means that we cannot enjoy as a nation the togetherness that we all want on holidays,” he told Arab News.

“Our people in Gaza are partially prevented from coming to Bethlehem. Our brothers and sisters in Jordan and other locations have a huge problem getting visas and permissions (from) an occupying power that applies exaggerated restrictions on entry.”

For the situation to improve, Hanania says, the key is human engagement. “We are not interested in tourists and pilgrims visiting empty churches that look like a museum,” he told Arab News.

“We want them to engage with the living stone and the Palestinians who have lived in this city and have held the faith since the birth of Jesus.”
 

Topics: Christmas 2022

