Dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore in north Indonesia

JAKARTA: Dozens of Rohingya refugees arrived on the shores of Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday, the National Refugee Task Force said, amid international pleas for the Southeast Asian nation to rescue hundreds of others who have been adrift for weeks on boats in the Indian Ocean.
The group, comprising 57 people, had sailed from Myanmar and was headed to Malaysia, the Indonesian Coast Guard said in a statement.
“The boat’s engine had failed and it had been stranded at sea for approximately one month,” the statement read. “From the surviving passengers, we received information that they had been sailing without an adequate supply of food.”
Eros Shidqy Putra, a member of Indonesia’s National Refugee Task Force, said the refugees arrived on Sunday morning in the waters of Aceh Besar district.
“Right now, the refugees are under the supervision of the Social Affairs Agency in Aceh Besar and the International Organization for Migration,” Putra told Arab News.
The Rohingya refugees were found by villagers in the area, according to a report by the Associated Press, citing local officials.
Two boats carrying refugees, including women and children, had entered Indonesian waters near Aceh on Friday evening, according to Amnesty International, which urged the government to allow them to safely disembark.
At least five boats had left the coast of Cox’s Bazar, the largest Rohingya settlement in Bangladesh, in late November, attempting to cross the Andaman Sea to another host country.
The UN Refugee Agency cited on Saturday unconfirmed reports of one boat that had sunk, while reporting the deaths of at least 20 people on another vessel as it urged countries in the region to “help save lives.”
IOM confirmed to Arab News that they are working with the refugee task force and local government “to provide support and a safe arrival” for the Rohingya refugees.
“IOM applauds the government and local community in Indonesia for reaching out, in humanitarian spirit, sustaining assistance to those who have needed protection,” IOM’s Chief of Mission in Indonesia Louis Hoffman said in a statement.
But another boat reportedly carrying 160 Rohingya people was still stranded in the Malacca Strait as of Sunday afternoon, a relative of one of the passengers told Arab News.
Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Cox’s Bazar whose 27-year-old sister and 5-year-old niece are onboard, said the boat had no supplies.
“They said: ‘We don’t have food and water,’” Khan said. “They keep crying for urgent disembarkation.”
Only Russia’s nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war — Putin ally
Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly said Russia’s policy on nuclear weapons dictates they can be used if there is a threat to territorial integrity
Russia has the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts
Updated 26 December 2022
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia’s nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday.
Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the “disgusting, almost fascist regime” in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarised.
In an interview aired separately on Sunday, Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said that Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.
Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal modernizer as president from 2008 to 2012, is one of the most hawkish proponents of the war. He regularly denounces the West, which he accuses of wanting to break Russia apart to benefit Ukraine.
“Is the West ready to unleash a fully-fledged war against us, including a nuclear war, at the hands of Kyiv?” he wrote in a 4,500-word article for the Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper.
“The only thing that stops our enemies today is the understanding that Russia will be guided by the fundamentals of state policy ... on nuclear deterrence. And in the event that a real threat arises, it will act on them.”
Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly said Russia’s policy on nuclear weapons dictates they can be used if there is a threat to territorial integrity.
Russia has the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts.
Earlier this month, Putin said the risk of a nuclear war was rising, but insisted Russia had not “gone mad” and that it saw its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.
“The Western world is balancing between a burning desire to humiliate, offend, dismember and destroy Russia as much as possible, on the one hand, and the desire to avoid a nuclear apocalypse, on the other,” said Medvedev.
If Russia did not get the security guarantees it is demanding, he said, “The world will continue to teeter on the brink of World War Three and nuclear catastrophe. We will do everything we can to prevent it.”
Medvedev also said Russia could forget about normal ties with the West for years and perhaps decades to come and would focus instead on relations with the rest of the world.
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 29 lives
About 60 percent of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said
Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had Buffalonians scrambling to get to anywhere that had heat amid what Hochul called the longest sustained blizzard conditions ever in the city
Updated 26 December 2022
AP
BUFFALO, N.Y.: Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60 percent of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.
Travelers’ weather woes are likely to continue, with hundreds of flight cancelations already and more expected after a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow. Some 1,707 domestic and international flights were canceled on Sunday as of about 2 p.m. EDT, according to the tracking site FlightAware.
The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said almost every fire truck in the city was stranded Saturday. Officials said the airport would be shut through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 43 inches (109 centimeters) at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Daylight revealed cars nearly covered by 6-foot snowdrifts and thousands of houses, some adorned in unlit holiday displays, dark from a lack of power. With snow swirling down untouched and impassable streets, forecasters warned that an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas through early Monday morning amid wind gusts of 40 mph.
Two people died in their suburban Cheektowaga, New York, homes Friday when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical conditions, and another died in Buffalo. Four more deaths were confirmed overnight, bringing the total to seven in Erie County. County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned there may be more dead.
“Some were found in cars, some were found on the street in snowbanks,” said Poloncarz. “We know there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than 2 days.”
Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had Buffalonians scrambling to get to anywhere that had heat amid what Hochul called the longest sustained blizzard conditions ever in the city. But with streets under a thick blanket of white, that wasn’t an option for people like Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after almost 29 hours without electricity.
“There’s one warming shelter, but that would be too far for me to get to. I can’t drive, obviously, because I’m stuck,” Manahan said. “And you can’t be outside for more than 10 minutes without getting frostbit.”
Ditjak Ilunga of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was on his way to visit relatives in Hamilton, Ontario, for Christmas with his daughters Friday when their SUV was trapped in Buffalo. Unable to get help, they spent hours with the engine running, buffeted by wind and nearly buried in snow.
By 4 a.m. Saturday, their fuel nearly gone, Ilunga made a desperate choice to risk the howling storm to reach a nearby shelter. He carried 6-year-old Destiny on his back while 16-year-old Cindy clutched their Pomeranian puppy, following his footprints through drifts.
“If I stay in this car I’m going to die here with my kids,” Ilunga recalled thinking. He cried when the family walked through the shelter doors. “It’s something I will never forget in my life.”
The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. But heat and lights were steadily being restored across the US According to poweroutage.us, less than 200,000 customers were without power Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT — down from a peak of 1.7 million.
Concerns about rolling blackouts across eastern states subsided Sunday after PJM Interconnection said its utilities could meet the day’s peak electricity demand. The mid-Atlantic grid operator had called for its 65 million consumers to conserve energy amid the freeze Saturday.
In North Carolina, less than 6,500 customers had no power — down from a peak of 485,000. Across New England, power has been restored to tens of thousands with just under 83,000 people, mostly in Maine, still without it. In New York, about 34,000 households were still without power Sunday, including 26,000 in Erie County, where utility crews and hundreds of National Guard troops battled high winds and struggled with getting stuck in the snow.
Storm-related deaths were reported in recent days all over the country: seven in Erie County, New York, and another in Niagara County where a 27-year-old man was overcome by carbon monoxide after heavy snow blocked his furnace; 10 in Ohio, including an electrocuted utility worker and those killed in multiple car crashes; six motorists killed in crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky; a Vermont woman struck by a falling branch; an apparently homeless man found amid Colorado’s subzero temperatures; and a woman who fell through Wisconsin river ice.
In Jackson, Mississippi, city officials on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures While in Tampa, Florida, the thermometer plunged below freezing for the first time in almost five years, according to the National Weather Service — a drop conducive to cold-blooded iguanas falling out of trees.
In Buffalo, William Kless was up at 3 a.m. Sunday. He called his three children at their mother’s house to wish them Merry Christmas and then headed off on his snowmobile for a second day spent shuttling people from stuck cars and frigid homes to a church operating as a warming shelter.
Through heavy, wind-driven snow, he brought about 15 people to the church in Buffalo on Saturday, he said, including a family of five transported one-by-one. He also got a man in need of dialysis, who had spent 17 hours stranded in his car, back home, where he could receive treatment.
“I just felt like I had to,” Kless said
Iran says Western claims show ‘effectiveness’ of its drones
Iran admitted in early November that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the ‘effectiveness’ of Tehran’s unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday.
Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine in the months-long conflict, causing significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure.
In response, Western nations have sanctioned a number of Iranian firms and military generals, including the chief of the staff of Iran’s armed forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.
Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons “to be used” in the war in Ukraine, but admitted in early November that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.
“Today’s atmosphere-creating by the world of arrogance (a reference for the United States and its allies) regarding the use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, is part of the enemy’s psychological warfare,” Bagheri said, according to Tasnim news agency.
“Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones.”
The United States and Israel, the Iran’s arch foes, accuse Tehran of dispatching fleets of drones to its proxies in the Middle East, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, the regime of Syria’s President Bashar Assad and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Iran started developing drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in the 1980s during its eight-year war with neighboring Iraq.
Bagheri said that Iran will continue to develop UAVs.
“The country’s armed forces will continue to grow and develop their drones... we will cooperate with other countries on drones,” he was quoted as saying by Tasnim.
“Our drone systems are at a high ranking in the world in terms of accuracy, durability and continuity of operation and mission execution, and they perform various missions,” he added.
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
Possible plot to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays
City already put on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week
Updated 25 December 2022
AP
ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week.
The US government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays,” the embassy said in a security alert. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays.
The US mission also urged all personnel to refrain from non-essential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season.
The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others. The explosion happened when police stopped a taxi for inspection during a patrol. According to the police, a rear seat passenger detonated explosives he was carrying, blowing up the vehicle.
Militants with the Pakistani Taliban, who are separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s rulers, later claimed the attack.
Islamabad’s administration has since put the city on high alert, banning public gatherings and processions, even as campaigns are ongoing for upcoming local elections. Police have stepped up patrols and established snap checkpoints to inspect vehicles across the city.
A suicide bombing targeted the capital’s Marriott Hotel in September 2008, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the capital. Attackers drove a dump truck up to the hotel’s gates before detonating it, killing 63 people and wounding over 250 others.
King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message
“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year”: King
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP
LONDON: King Charles III has hailed the “heartfelt solidarity” of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch.
Addressing the country from the Windsor Castle chapel where his mother, Elizabeth II, was interred in September, the 74-year-old also thanked people for the “love and sympathy” expressed following her death.
Standing aside a sparkling Christmas tree, the sovereign noted in the annual royal message — broadcast at 1500 GMT — that it is a “particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.”
He then turned to the impact of the country’s growing economic woes, as decades-high inflation eats into earnings and escalates strikes over pay across the public and private sectors.
“I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or... their time, to support those around them in greatest need,” Charles said, dressed in a blue suit.
“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year.”
The king also commended charities for their “extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances.”
He added: “Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbor as our self.”
Charles ascended to the throne when Elizabeth died on September 8 after a record-breaking seven-decade reign.
He also took over as head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
His coronation will take place on May 6 next year, with Buckingham Palace vowing to reflect the monarchy’s historic traditions and its modern role.
In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared “a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others.”
“This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society,” he added, praising public sector workers from the armed forces to emergency responders to teachers.
In a return to tradition for Britain’s royals — interrupted by the pandemic — they will gather for Christmas Day this year at Sandringham, their private winter retreat in eastern England.
However, US-based Prince Harry and wife Meghan will be notable absentees, as their ongoing feud with the family shows little sign of abating.
The couple risked deepening the rift — which first became public when they sensationally quit royal life in early 2020 — by airing various grievances in a six-part Netflix docuseries this month.
It follows a series of other broadsides they have launched against the royal family since relocating to California, with more set to come.
Harry will publish a contentious memoir — named “Spare” — within weeks.