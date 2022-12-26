You are here

  • Home
  • Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed earlier this month. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmymr

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday.
Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country’s south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel and operates near the border.
“The main shooter has been arrested by security forces after Hezbollah handed him over hours ago,” the security official said, declining to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
It was not immediately clear if the individual arrested was a member of the group.
Hezbollah is cooperating in the probe led by Lebanese military intelligence, the official said, adding that “preliminary investigations are nearly complete.”
Earlier this week, a judicial official told AFP that Lebanese investigators had identified suspects in the attack, adding that there were “at least two” shooters.
A car carrying armed men followed the UNIFIL vehicle, the judicial source had said, citing preliminary findings and calling the attack “premeditated.”
Hezbollah has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident, and its security chief Wafic Safa has described the killing as “unintentional.”
Witnesses said villagers in the Al-Aqbiya area blocked Rooney’s vehicle after it took a road along the Mediterranean coast not normally used by UNIFIL.
Al-Aqbiya is just outside UNIFIL’s area of operations, the force has said.
The three passengers were injured when the vehicle hit a pylon and overturned.
Over the years, there have been a number of incidents between Hezbollah supporters and UN peacekeepers but they have rarely escalated.
UNIFIL has urged Beirut to ensure a swift investigation into the first violent death of one of its peacekeepers in nearly eight years.
The force was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 but fought a devastating 2006 war with Hezbollah and its allies.
Lebanon and Israel remain technically at war.

Topics: Lebanon UNIFIL Sean Rooney Hezbollah

Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants

Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP

Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants

Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian rights group has condemned a “repressive and inhumane” government decision to deport a group of migrants who had been evacuated from a defunct refugee camp.

The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights.

He said their repatriation would “put their lives at risk.”

The Tunisian Cabinet approved on Friday the expulsion “as soon as possible of a group of migrants residing illegally in Tunisia,” the government said in a statement.

Since 2017, the migrants have been living in a youth center in Marsa, a suburb of the capital Tunis, “hindering its activities” by “categorically refusing to leave,” it added. The group, aged 30 to 32, moved to the youth centre after being evacuated from the Choucha refugee camp in southern Tunisia, FTDES said in statement on Sunday, expressing its “indignation at the repressive and inhumane decision by the government.”

Topics: Tunisia migrants

Related

Middle-East
Tunisia union says election runoffs could cause chaos
Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
Middle-East
Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts
Updated 25 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts
Updated 25 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian customs officers have foiled attempts to smuggle bladed weapons, narcotics and foreign currency though Cairo International Airport.

Cairo International Airport customs authorities detained two passengers in possession of undisclosed foreign currency, drugs and bladed weapons.

Officials said that a suspected smuggler was arrested recently while trying to exit via the Green Line gate.

When his bags were passed through an X-ray machine, authorities discovered bladed weapons hidden among clothing.

Drugs and bladed weapons in addition to a foreign currency equivalent of more than $10,000 were found during a manual inspection of the bags.

During the completion of the customs procedures for passengers of the same flight, the airport customs said that another traveler — related to the first passenger — was found to be in possession of 47 drug tablets included in illegal drug schedules.

The passenger was also carrying $10,000 and €50 ($53) in excess of legal limits.

The two passengers were referred to prosecution in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department at the airport.

Meanwhile, customs officers at the First Department of Terminal 2 at Cairo Airport foiled two attempts to smuggle a number of narcotic pills, a metal sword and a dagger with a sharp blade in violation of Egyptian laws.

In the first case, the customs committee warden at the arrival hall noticed a suspicious Egyptian passenger who was trying to exit the customs committee gate.

He had arrived from Frankfurt, Germany, on an EgyptAir flight.

His bags were passed through an X-ray scanner when authorities discovered metal objects, including a sword and dagger, inside the passenger’s bags.

The articles are classified as bladed weapons and are prohibited under Egyptian Law No. 394 of 1954, officials said.

Topics: Egypt Cairo International Airport smuggling

Related

Egypt govt denies plans to cede Nile River ports to a foreign country
Middle-East
Egypt govt denies plans to cede Nile River ports to a foreign country
Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt
Sport
Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks

Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks
Updated 25 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks

Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks
  • Ahmed Hajar had warned Iran-backed militia that increasing animosity toward their movement will lead to revolt
  • Houthis rapped for excessive taxation, destruction of educational system, inability to pay public workers
Updated 25 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni social media activists in Houthi-controlled Sanaa said that the Iran-backed militia has kidnapped a prominent YouTuber off a Sanaa street days after he sharply attacked them on social media.

Ahmed Hajar, a well-known Yemeni comedian, actor and YouTuber was strolling last week along Al-Zubairi street in Sanaa when he was kidnapped by armed men in civilian clothing driving a bus and taken to an unknown destination.

The news of his disappearance spread over the weekend after his relatives reported him missing.

The Houthis did not claim responsibility for the kidnapping, but their leaders and sympathizers on social media condemned Hajar for inciting the populace against the movement.

Hajar’s abduction has prompted considerable sympathy for him and indignation over the militia’s suppression of free speech and dissidents. 

Hajar uploaded a 10:22-minute video on YouTube last week in which he criticized the Houthis for excessive taxation, extensive corruption, the destruction of the educational system and the inability to pay public workers.

“Houthi Ansar Allah! Every Yemeni inside and beyond Yemen is protesting about you …People say that you are criminals, fraudsters and losers and that you came to (Sanaa) to steal, plunder and take vengeance,” Hajar remarked in the Sanaani dialect, using a scathing tone.

Hajar, who has 214,000 YouTube subscribers and 68,598 Facebook followers, stated that the public — including bakery owners, taxi drivers, grocery store owners and even wealthy people — urged him to post a video expressing their complaints about fleecing charges and taxes, hunger and the militia’s indifference to the suffering of the people.

“People are hungry and looking for food while also trying to save enough for their children’s private school education. You have ruined education,” he said, warning the Houthis that increasing animosity toward their movement will lead to a revolt. “The people will explode.”

The video has received over 8,000 comments and thousands of likes on YouTube and has been extensively shared on other social media sites. It garnered even greater media and public attention when Hajar’s family reported him missing.

Along with overwhelming support for the victim, the kidnapping has spurred influential people in Sanaa to condemn the movement for abducting Hajar and disregarding public demands that it combat corruption, solve rising inflation and improve public services.

Ahmed Elaw, a Sanaa-based figure with 786,00 YouTube subscribers, demanded that the Houthis acknowledge the spread of corruption and famine and cease their persecution of dissenting voices.

“He is speaking about the country and criticizing its domestic affairs,” Elaw said, referring to Hajar. “He is telling the truth, which you reject.

“People are starving. People cannot afford to purchase yogurt and are eating rubbish. We won’t remain quiet. Put us in prison and shoot us to death.” 

Yemenis from all walks of life, including some of the movement’s supporters, decried the YouTuber’s kidnapping and demanded his immediate release.

“This man is equivalent to a thousand men, and we must support him with all our might,” Saddam Ahmed commented on the video. 

Mohammed Al-Mahdi, adviser to the Ministry of Culture, said that what Hajar disclosed about the situation in Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled regions is just the tip of the iceberg.

“This video illustrates a portion of the deplorable reality in their regions and demonstrates the disdain people have for them and their practices,” Al-Mahdi tweeted. 

As with many other similar arrests of opposition figures, the Houthis did not formally state that Hajar was abducted. Nonetheless, their followers and even authorities on social media viciously attacked the man, accusing him of undermining the sacrifices of their warriors and assisting their adversaries.

Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthi prisoner exchange committee, hinted at their involvement in the kidnapping of Hajar by stating the movement would not accept critics against it and its warriors.

“Making arbitrary accusations against individuals in general and ridiculing the sacrifices made by the Yemeni people against the aggression is a hazardous practice,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: Yemen Houthis corruption

Related

Special Amnesty International criticizes Houthis for harassing media, prosecuting journalists
Media
Amnesty International criticizes Houthis for harassing media, prosecuting journalists

Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan

Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan
Updated 25 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan

Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan
  • Abdullah Barghouti, 50, is among inmates who may be deported to home country
Updated 25 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: In a surprise move, Israel has offered Palestinian inmates with Jordanian citizenship the option of being transferred to prisons in Jordan to continue serving out their sentences there.

The National Committee for Jordanian Prisoners and Missing Persons in Israeli Detention Centers has revealed an agreement presented by the Israeli Prisons Administration to Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian nationality.

Four out of 18 Jordanian prisoners have so far accepted the offer of the prison administration, most of whom had been served with long sentences.

Others, including Abdullah Barghouti, are sentenced to life imprisonment.

Barghouti serves a prison term of 67 life sentences and 5,200 years — the longest in history.

He is entering his 20th year in Israeli prisons.

He was arrested on March 5, 2003, in the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.

Israel accuses him of contributing to the killing of more than 60 Israelis.

Barghouti’s family learned from a released Palestinian prisoner close to him that he agreed to the offer made by the prison administration to transfer him to Jordan to complete his sentence.

Um Usama, Barghouti’s wife, confirmed this to Arab News.

She said that her husband, 50, was being detained in Eshel prison in Israel and that she, her two daughters and her son had only been able to visit him only four times since his arrest 20 years ago due to security obstacles.

His parents have not been able to see him since his arrest, except last summer, when they came from Jordan, despite their illness, for a visit that lasted 30 minutes.

Sources in the Barghouti family told Arab News that they had contacted the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Jordan’s willingness to receive Barghouti and the other prisoners.

The ministry, however, told them it did not know anything about the matter.

Arab News contacted Mohammed, Barghouti’s brother, who resides in Qatar and who obtained a copy of the agreement, which was extended to Barghouti in mid-2017 and which he agreed to this month.

He said his brother accepted the agreement after Hamas was informed of it and its opinion was taken into consideration.

“If Abdullah can be closer to his parents, that’s better because he has been in jail for more than 20 years. They have only seen him once," he said.

Maj. Gen. Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Commission Affairs, told Arab News that he had no confirmation of the matter.

If confirmed, the move will alleviate the suffering of the prisoners’ families, who have not been able to visit them for years.

A senior source in the Fatah movement told Arab News that the latest development indicated that a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel was imminent.

Under the agreement, Israel would be able to remove members of Hamas serving long terms within its prisons without appearing as if it made great concessions to the movement by releasing prisoners such as Barghouti.

A senior Palestinian official, who has dealt with security prisoners’ issues and who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Israeli jail authorities summoned a prisoner a week ago and asked him to sign a document that would allow him to be transferred to Jordan to complete the rest of his sentence.

The prisoner asked for advice from Palestinian officials.

The transfer of Barghouti and other Jordanian prisoners to spend the rest of their sentences in Jordan is conditional on the approval of the Israeli justice minister, the internal security minister and the defense minister, as well as on the acceptance of Jordan.

Topics: Palestinian prisoners jordanian Israel Abdullah Barghouti

Related

Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes
Middle-East
Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes
Jordan seizes 6m Captagon pills
Middle-East
Jordan seizes 6m Captagon pills

Turkiye, Russia in talks over using Syrian airspace for operation

Turkiye, Russia in talks over using Syrian airspace for operation
Updated 25 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkiye, Russia in talks over using Syrian airspace for operation

Turkiye, Russia in talks over using Syrian airspace for operation
  • Ankara turns to military option against YPG militia after Moscow’s diplomatic efforts stall
Updated 25 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A planned Turkish cross-border offensive into northern Syria is pushing Ankara into talks with Moscow over the use of airspace in the disputed area.

Experts say Turkiye is likely seeking Russian permission to conduct the operation and avoid damaging bilateral ties that have long been hostage to regional crises.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Saturday that the long-speculated air and ground operation will target the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, and that Ankara held talks with Moscow about the details of the operation, including the opening of airspace.

Turkiye considers the YPG militia a Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which it lists — together with the US and EU — as a terror group.

Ankara, which hinted at a full-scale ground operation against Syrian Kurds, accused the PKK and YPG of a Nov. 13 Istanbul bombing that killed six people and injured more than 80, although the PKK and the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, spearheaded by the YPG, denied any involvement.

In late November, rockets fired from northern Syria hit the Turkish border town of Karkamis and killed three civilians, accelerating Ankara’s plans to strike back.

Aydin Sezer, an expert on Turkiye-Russia relations, said that Russia opening Syrian airspace will require the consent of the Bashar Assad regime.

Ankara is looking to mend ties with the Syrian government, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently telling reporters that Turkiye might be “back on track” with Syria.

However Sezer noted that Turkish F-16 jets can strike YPG targets from a considerable distance.

“What Ankara negotiated is to ensure the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish forces up to 30 km into Syria. In official statements, the Kremlin always underlined that they convinced Turkiye against a ground operation,” he told Arab News.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Erdogan suggested a trilateral mechanism between Turkish, Russian and Syrian leaders to discuss joint counter-terrorism strategy.

In late November, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia understood Turkiye’s security concerns but warned against further escalation, hinting at Moscow’s disapproval of a Turkish ground operation.

Turkiye has already carried out three large-scale military operations into Syria — Euphrates Shield in 2016-17, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

Since late November, Ankara’s Operation Claw-Sword has targeted the Syrian Kurdish militia with long-range strikes and drones, sparking US criticism after the strikes landed near coalition bases where American soldiers are deployed.

Levent Kemal, an expert on the Middle Eastern defense policies, said that Turkiye does not require the opening of Syrian airspace to launch an effective operation.

“From Turkish airspace, our aircraft can hit the predetermined targets without entering Syrian soil,” he told Arab News.

“But the Kremlin could bring some preconditions like the opening of airspace for an operation in the eastern Euphrates or convincing Erdogan to have a public appearance with Assad at an earlier stage,” Kemal said.

He noted that Turkiye prioritizes establishing a security corridor along its southern border with Syria and is targeting the cities of Tal Rifaat and Manbij. Therefore, Russian mediation between Ankara and Damascus is expected to focus on striking the cities in Aleppo province during the upcoming offensive.

On Dec. 3, Erdogan said during a meeting near the Syrian border that “attacks will not dampen our resolve” and that the security corridor will “certainly” be completed.

During a recent phone call with Putin on Dec.11, Erdogan reiterated the importance of creating the security corridor in accordance with a 2019 agreement between the two countries.

Oytun Orhan, coordinator of Syria studies at the ORSAM think tank in Ankara, said that Turkey delayed its operation in Syria for months in order to give Russia time to coordinate.

“Since about a month, the Russian side was negotiating with Syrian Kurds to find a middle ground and convince them to withdraw from Turkish border,” he told Arab News.

The Russian efforts failed, however, with Syrian Kurdish officials insisting on keeping local forces near the border.

As a result, Ankara is moving forward with the military option, Orhan said.

He added that access to Syrian airspace might be necessary in certain locations.

“For instance, in Tal Rifaat, the Turkish military would need aerial depth,” he said.

“Therefore, agreeing with Russia is necessary in order to conduct this operation as part of a bilateral agreement.

“Otherwise, it could undermine Turkiye-Russia ties on several other fronts and complicate some other deals, including military ones.

“The only precondition of Moscow for giving a green light for the airspace use would be to ask for some guarantees from Turkiye to normalize ties with the Assad regime, and to propose an exit plan after the operation,” he added.

 

Topics: Turkiye Russia Syria

Related

Special A crippling fuel shortage piles extreme hardship on war-weary Syrians
Middle-East
A crippling fuel shortage piles extreme hardship on war-weary Syrians
Syrian Kurds protest against Paris attack
Middle-East
Syrian Kurds protest against Paris attack

Latest updates

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Iran says Western claims show ‘effectiveness’ of its drones
Iran says Western claims show ‘effectiveness’ of its drones
Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment
Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment
Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era
COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.