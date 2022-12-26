You are here

Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation

Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation
The meeting reviewed the two countries’ bilateral relations and cooperation, which have grown stronger over the past six decades. (Kuwait Foreign Ministry)
date 2022-12-26
Arab News

Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation

Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation
  • US representatives emphasized the importance of exploring potential opportunities for joint investment, particularly in the energy sector
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Sunday US representatives from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and House Homeland Security Committee, Kuwait News Agency reported. 

During their official visit to Kuwait, the US delegation was led by Congressman David N. Cicilline, chair of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism. 

The meeting reviewed the two countries’ bilateral relations and cooperation, which have grown stronger over the past six decades. 

Sheikh Salem praised the progress made towards realizing shared aspirations in the economic, cultural, educational and security fields. 

The foreign minister said that the two countries collaborated to promote diplomatic coordination and to share their counter-extremism and terrorism experience. 

The US representatives reaffirmed the US’s commitment to Kuwait’s safety and security, and expressed gratitude for its hosting of US troops. 

They also praised Kuwait’s humanitarian and diplomatic efforts in recent years to restore regional security and stability. 

The US representatives emphasized the importance of promoting economic cooperation and exploring potential opportunities for joint investment, particularly in the energy sector.

Topics: Kuwait US

Israel's president urges protection of people's rights as far right eyes legal revisions

Israel’s president urges protection of people’s rights as far right eyes legal revisions
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Israel’s president urges protection of people’s rights as far right eyes legal revisions

Israel’s president urges protection of people’s rights as far right eyes legal revisions
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s president voiced concern for the well-being of all members of the public regardless of their identity or values on Sunday after far-right members of the incoming government called for revisions to anti-discrimination laws.
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who is preparing to present his religious-nationalist coalition this week, has vowed to preserve principles of tolerance.
But his political rivals have accused the veteran conservative leader of being vulnerable to his far-right allies’ policy demands.
“A situation whereby citizens of Israel fear threats against them based on their identity or values runs counter to the basic democratic and ethic principles of Israel,” President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely symbolic, wrote on Twitter.
Netanyahu said twice on Sunday that his government would safeguard equal rights, however.
“We will not allow discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community or harm to the rights of any other citizens of Israel,” he said in one statement.
Earlier on Sunday, an incoming member of Israel’s government from the right-wing Religious Zionism party told public radio that hotels should be allowed to refuse services to people based on religious grounds as well as doctors, as long as others are available.
Netanyahu’s conservative Likud and like-minded religious-nationalist parties close to Israel’s ultra-Orthodox and West Bank settler communities won a comfortable majority in a Nov. 1 election.
The inclusion of hard-liners Itamar Ben-Gvir of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party and Bezalel Smotrich from the far-right Religious Zionism party in the coalition has dismayed Palestinians and liberal Israelis.
Separately on Sunday, Netanyahu voiced support for amending a law that prevents individuals who support terror or racism from running to be members of the Israeli parliament, saying he intends to replace that section while ensuring equal rights for Israeli citizens.

Topics: Israel Isaac Herzog

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday.
Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country’s south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel and operates near the border.
“The main shooter has been arrested by security forces after Hezbollah handed him over hours ago,” the security official said, declining to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
It was not immediately clear if the individual arrested was a member of the group.
Hezbollah is cooperating in the probe led by Lebanese military intelligence, the official said, adding that “preliminary investigations are nearly complete.”
Earlier this week, a judicial official told AFP that Lebanese investigators had identified suspects in the attack, adding that there were “at least two” shooters.
A car carrying armed men followed the UNIFIL vehicle, the judicial source had said, citing preliminary findings and calling the attack “premeditated.”
Hezbollah has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident, and its security chief Wafic Safa has described the killing as “unintentional.”
Witnesses said villagers in the Al-Aqbiya area blocked Rooney’s vehicle after it took a road along the Mediterranean coast not normally used by UNIFIL.
Al-Aqbiya is just outside UNIFIL’s area of operations, the force has said.
The three passengers were injured when the vehicle hit a pylon and overturned.
Over the years, there have been a number of incidents between Hezbollah supporters and UN peacekeepers but they have rarely escalated.
UNIFIL has urged Beirut to ensure a swift investigation into the first violent death of one of its peacekeepers in nearly eight years.
The force was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 but fought a devastating 2006 war with Hezbollah and its allies.
Lebanon and Israel remain technically at war.

Topics: Lebanon UNIFIL Sean Rooney Hezbollah

Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones

Iran says Western claims show ‘effectiveness’ of its drones
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Iran says Western claims show ‘effectiveness’ of its drones

Iran says Western claims show ‘effectiveness’ of its drones
  • Iran admitted in early November that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the ‘effectiveness’ of Tehran’s unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday.
Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine in the months-long conflict, causing significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure.
In response, Western nations have sanctioned a number of Iranian firms and military generals, including the chief of the staff of Iran’s armed forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.
Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons “to be used” in the war in Ukraine, but admitted in early November that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.
“Today’s atmosphere-creating by the world of arrogance (a reference for the United States and its allies) regarding the use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, is part of the enemy’s psychological warfare,” Bagheri said, according to Tasnim news agency.
“Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones.”
The United States and Israel, the Iran’s arch foes, accuse Tehran of dispatching fleets of drones to its proxies in the Middle East, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, the regime of Syria’s President Bashar Assad and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Iran started developing drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in the 1980s during its eight-year war with neighboring Iraq.
Bagheri said that Iran will continue to develop UAVs.
“The country’s armed forces will continue to grow and develop their drones... we will cooperate with other countries on drones,” he was quoted as saying by Tasnim.
“Our drone systems are at a high ranking in the world in terms of accuracy, durability and continuity of operation and mission execution, and they perform various missions,” he added.

Topics: Iran

Tunisia rights group slams 'inhumane' move to deport migrants

Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP

Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants

Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian rights group has condemned a “repressive and inhumane” government decision to deport a group of migrants who had been evacuated from a defunct refugee camp.

The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights.

He said their repatriation would “put their lives at risk.”

The Tunisian Cabinet approved on Friday the expulsion “as soon as possible of a group of migrants residing illegally in Tunisia,” the government said in a statement.

Since 2017, the migrants have been living in a youth center in Marsa, a suburb of the capital Tunis, “hindering its activities” by “categorically refusing to leave,” it added. The group, aged 30 to 32, moved to the youth centre after being evacuated from the Choucha refugee camp in southern Tunisia, FTDES said in statement on Sunday, expressing its “indignation at the repressive and inhumane decision by the government.”

Topics: Tunisia migrants

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts
Updated 25 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts

Cairo customs foil drug, weapon smuggling attempts
Updated 25 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian customs officers have foiled attempts to smuggle bladed weapons, narcotics and foreign currency though Cairo International Airport.

Cairo International Airport customs authorities detained two passengers in possession of undisclosed foreign currency, drugs and bladed weapons.

Officials said that a suspected smuggler was arrested recently while trying to exit via the Green Line gate.

When his bags were passed through an X-ray machine, authorities discovered bladed weapons hidden among clothing.

Drugs and bladed weapons in addition to a foreign currency equivalent of more than $10,000 were found during a manual inspection of the bags.

During the completion of the customs procedures for passengers of the same flight, the airport customs said that another traveler — related to the first passenger — was found to be in possession of 47 drug tablets included in illegal drug schedules.

The passenger was also carrying $10,000 and €50 ($53) in excess of legal limits.

The two passengers were referred to prosecution in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department at the airport.

Meanwhile, customs officers at the First Department of Terminal 2 at Cairo Airport foiled two attempts to smuggle a number of narcotic pills, a metal sword and a dagger with a sharp blade in violation of Egyptian laws.

In the first case, the customs committee warden at the arrival hall noticed a suspicious Egyptian passenger who was trying to exit the customs committee gate.

He had arrived from Frankfurt, Germany, on an EgyptAir flight.

His bags were passed through an X-ray scanner when authorities discovered metal objects, including a sword and dagger, inside the passenger’s bags.

The articles are classified as bladed weapons and are prohibited under Egyptian Law No. 394 of 1954, officials said.

Topics: Egypt Cairo International Airport smuggling

