You are here

  • Home
  • Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Kathy Whitworth during the Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y. on June 20, 2006. Former LPGA Tour player Whitworth died on Saturday night, her longtime partner said. She was 83. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/neamm

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
  •  Whitworth won the first of her 88 titles in the Kelly Girls Opens in July 1962
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

NEW YOR: Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour.

Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who became the first woman to earn $1 million on the LPGA, died on Christmas Eve, her longtime partner said. She was 83.

Bettye Odle did not disclose a cause of death, saying only that Whitworth died suddenly Saturday night while celebrating with family and friends.

“Kathy left this worth the way she lived her life — loving, laugh and creating memories,” Odle said in a statement released by the LPGA Tour.

Whitworth won the first of her 88 titles in the Kelly Girls Opens in July 1962. She won six majors during her career and broke Mickey Wright’s record of 82 career wins when Whitworth captured the Lady Michelob in the summer of 1982.

Her final victory came in 1985 at the United Virginia Bank Classic.

“Winning never got old,” Whitworth once said.

All that was missing from her career was the US Women’s Open, the biggest of the women’s majors. Upon being the first woman to surpass $1 million in career earnings in 1981, she said, “I would have swapped being the first to make a million for winning the Open, but it was a consolation which took some of the sting out of not winning.”

Whitworth was the AP Female Athlete of the Year in 1965 and in 1967, when she easily beat out Wimbledon singles champion Billie Jean King. Whitworth was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1982.

She was the LPGA player of the year seven times in an eight-year span (1966 through 1973). She won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average seven times and she was the leading money winner in eight seasons.

But she was identified by one number — 88.

Snead was credited with a record 82 wins on the PGA Tour, a total Woods has since matched. Wright won 82 times on the LPGA Tour, while Sorenstam had 72 wins when she retired after the 2006 season at age 36.

“I think Mickey had the best swing, and was probably the greatest golfer,” Betsy Rawls once told Golf Digest. “But Kathy was the best player of the game that I have ever seen.”

Whitworth was born in Monahans, a small West Texas town, and learned to play golf in New Mexico. She started at age 15 in Jal, New Mexico, on the nine-hole course built for the El Paso Natural Gas employees.

She soon was a two-time winner of the New Mexico State Amateur. After briefly attending Odessa (Texas) College, she turned pro at age 19 and joined the LPGA Tour in December 1958.

“I was really fortunate in that I knew what I wanted to do,” Whitworth once told Golf Digest. “Golf just grabbed me by the throat. I can’t tell you how much I loved it. I used to think everyone knew what they wanted to do when they were 15 years old.”

Wright had the more aesthetically pleasing swing. Whitworth was all about grinding, and about winning.

Whitworth won eight times in 1963 and 1965, and she had 11 victories in 1968. In none of those years did she earn more than $50,000. All these years later, the LPGA Tour total prize fund for 2023 will top $100 million.

Whitworth continued to conduct junior clinics and stay active in the game.

“I don’t think about the legacy of 88 tournaments,” she once said. “I did it because I wanted to win, not to set a record or a goal that no one else could surpass. I’m not some great oddity. I was just fortunate to be so successful. What I did in being a better player does not make me a better person.

“When I’m asked how I would like to be remembered, I feel that if people remember me at all, it will be good enough.”

Topics: Kathy Whitworth

Related

KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards
Corporate News
KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards
Masters will allow LIV golfers who qualify to compete in 2023
Sport
Masters will allow LIV golfers who qualify to compete in 2023

First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup

First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup

First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Heba Saadia will officiate matches at the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RAMALLAH: FIFA has chosen Palestinian international referee Heba Saadia to officiate the Women’s World Cup matches in 2023, Palestine News and Information Agency reported on Sunday. 

Saadia will be the first Palestinian referee to take part in a FIFA Women’s World Cup. 

The women’s football tournament, which will kick off from July to August in Australia and New Zealand, is the first to be co-organized by two countries as well as the first to include 32 teams.
 

Topics: FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Related

England star Mead wants more action on ACL injuries in women’s football
Sport
England star Mead wants more action on ACL injuries in women’s football
Barca, Bayern book knockout berths in Women’s Champions League
Sport
Barca, Bayern book knockout berths in Women’s Champions League

World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact results of football awards: FIFA

World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact results of football awards: FIFA
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact results of football awards: FIFA

World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact results of football awards: FIFA
  • FIFA hinted that Messi, Mbappe and Modric were in the running for Best FIFA Men’s Player
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: FIFA said on Friday that the results of the World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact some of the nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards in February, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in contention for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award. 

“Surely it is these two players who have most enhanced their reputation thanks to the World Cup. The final was not just Argentina versus France, but Messi versus Mbappe — and both rose spectacularly to the occasion. It would be a bold prediction to say neither will win the award,” FIFA said.

The federation also cited Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who won his fifth Champions League and third La Liga title this year, as well as a bronze medal at the World Cup. 

FIFA said of the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award: “Lionel Scaloni and the formation of his World Cup-winning Scaloneta have surely propelled the Argentinian into contention” and “Walid Regragui’s accomplishments with Morocco should not go unmentioned.” 

Meanwhile, the federation suggested that Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti was their strongest contender. 

Regarding Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, the FIFA hinted that Croatian Dominik Livakovic and Argentine Emiliano Martinez, who had the “tournament of their lives,” were in the running, alongside UEFA Champions League winner Thibaut Courtois, FA Cup winner Alisson Becker, and Bundesliga’s Manuel Neuer.  

The FIFA Fan Award, which is voted for by the public, could go to either the Japanese supporters, for cleaning away their litter following games, or the Moroccan fans, “praised for their vibrant, inclusive and effervescent celebrations.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 FIFA

Related

Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
Sport
Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’
Sport
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
Updated 25 December 2022
Richard Foster

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game

Arab football is the winner in a truly global game
  • From Morocco’s history-making run to the enthusiasm of Mideast fans, this was a World Cup like no other
Updated 25 December 2022
Richard Foster

And so the dust begins to settle, and the analysis begins.
Looking back, Morocco’s opening match at the very first World Cup to be held in the Arab world did not live long in the memory. A goalless draw with Croatia hardly captured the attention of the football world and a fair few observers would have written off the Atlas Lions’ chances of getting out of their group — especially as their next match was against Belgium, a country ranked by FIFA as second in the world behind Brazil. However, not only did they progress (unlike the Belgians), they topped their group and went further in the tournament than Brazil and Germany, who between them had previously won nine World Cups.
It was truly remarkable.
By becoming the first-ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals and then the semifinals, they also eclipsed the previous achievement of any side from the African continent. Only three African sides —Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 — had reached the last eight, so this was not only unprecedented but also a fully-merited achievement.
In their first five matches they conceded only a single goal, an unlucky deflection off Nayef Aguerd in their 2-1 win over Canada; none of the other seven quarterfinalists could point to such a strong defensive record, all letting in at least two. In the last 16 they saw off Spain who had been responsible for the biggest win in Qatar, a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica; then in the quarterfinals they dispatched another European giant, Portugal, who had just beaten Switzerland 6-1 in the previous round. 
There was something fitting about their efforts given the location. Yet there was something interesting in how they were viewed against the backdrop of the hosts as well.
For, as soon as Qatar was selected back in 2010, this competition was mired in controversy and complaints. There were concerns from the Western world over the motivation of choosing a land that had never qualified for a World Cup, had what was perceived as little tradition of football, and would have to stage the matches during the northern hemisphere’s winter. Additionally, in the run-up, human rights issues were raised especially in the treatment of migrant workers involved in the vast construction projects, and the attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community.
The counter was that there was a sense of hypocrisy in Western criticism, if you bear in mind when England were hosts in 1966 homosexuality was a criminal offence and Qatar only gained independence from the British in 1971.  Still, that outside view remained highly negative. But did the tournament win over any hearts and minds of those that traveled?
England fan Jono Vernon-Powell was attending his 10th consecutive World Cup, and said: “In addition to experiencing another country’s culture and 21st century way of life, the most exciting element was being able to attend games at different stadia, daily — all within 40 miles of each other. This was particularly appreciated considering the next World Cup will be shared between the USA, Mexico and Canada. But the overriding memory will be of so many Middle Eastern and Asian fans enthusiastically embracing it. Whether migrants or regional visitors, their exuberance in the spirit and carnival atmosphere was infectious. I hope that in time it will be seen as a watershed moment for not only football in the region, but more importantly paving a way to acceptance. And that the country, and whole region, will welcome people regardless of their social, cultural and economic background”.
Whether that constitutes success is hard to say.
For the Arab nations back on the field, outside of Morocco, there was frustratingly little, even if Saudi Arabia, who were ranked the second lowest side in Qatar, did spring the first major surprise and arguably the greatest in history.
The Saudis came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 with two goals in quick succession to stun the side that would go on to become champions in what was their only defeat. The winning strike from the Saudi
captain ,Salem Al-Dawsari, was one of the goals of the tournament, swiftly followed by one of the most impressive celebrations as he cartwheeled away in delight. Such was the excitement generated at home by this unexpected victory that a national holiday was declared, as they ended the Argentines’ 36-match unbeaten run.
That was the dizzying high. A lasting low will be that the Green Falcons were not able to build on that, losing their two other group matches and failing to progress.
Others will be left with the same mish-mash of contradictory feelings. Take Tunisia who, while finishing third in their group, did record a 1-0 win over France. And then there was Qatar, who became only the second World Cup hosts in 22 tournaments to fail to get out of their group after South Africa in 2010. The Maroons did not manage to secure even a point in their three matches, with this performance coming despite the long-term investment in the Aspire Academy and the solid foundations laid down by Spanish manager Felix Sanchez.
But if World Cup legacy was about hosting, rather than playing, what is that legacy? Off the pitch, having invested an estimated $220 billion (including $48 billion on the construction of seven brand new stadia, $50 billion on infrastructure projects, and $77 billion on facilities) it is difficult to envisage Qatar generating anything close to the level of income to cover it.
Football finance expert and University of Liverpool academic Kieran Maguire highlights the limitations. “The issue for Qatar was it had to pretty much start from scratch in terms of tourism, transport and infrastructure so the long-term return is questionable,” he says. “Two of the stadiums have been built in such a way that they have been sold to Egypt and Morocco for use after the World Cup is over. But the value of those is limited, bringing in only a few million.”
Clearly, the most positive legacy for Arab football then was provided by the Moroccans, led by the impressive Walid Regragui. The Paris-born manager only took over the national side in late August, leaving him just a few months to prepare. In that limited time, he moulded a side that went further than much more vaunted teams.
They were a group that benefited from the investment made in their national training centre Complexe Mohammed VI Maamoura in Rabat which opened in 2009. Like the celebrated Clairefontaine Academy in France which produced players of the calibre of the 2022 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry, the idea is to hone the skills of elite players at a young age to give them the best opportunity to succeed at the top level of the game. Of the current side, graduates include Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored the winner against Portugal in the quarterfinal and became the first Moroccan to score at two World Cups, alongside Azzedine Ounahi and Aguerd who were both very impressive.
Osian Roberts, who is now the assistant manager of Premier League club Crystal Palace, joined the Moroccan FA as technical director in 2019 and recently spoke about the impressive ambitions of the country. “It wasn’t just a wish or a dream. There was a plan behind it in order to achieve success. For me it was just a wonderful opportunity to develop football further in Morocco and become one of the leading nations in Africa that everybody could aspire to work towards.”
During their run to the semifinals the Moroccans drew inspiration from the supporters who traveled in their thousands. It was not just the excellence of their football that made the world sit up and take notice but also the many heart-warming, emotional scenes the players enjoyed with their relatives after their victories, showing how close-knit a group this was as well as underlining the importance of family values.
They deserve the many accolades that they received from all corners of the globe.
The final words are from Regragui himself in the aftermath of their semifinal defeat to France, as he pointed towards the legacy for his side and the rise of Arab football.
“We wanted to rewrite the history books and you can’t do that with a miracle; it takes hard work. We have given a good account of African football and that mattered because we represent our country and our continent. People respected us before and maybe they will respect us even more now. We have to do even better in the future.”

Topics: World Cup 2022

Related

Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
Sport
Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’
Sport
FIFA World Cup: French minister calls Argentina ‘inelegant winners’

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses

Al-Kaser tops Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses
  • Horse owned by Meshal Al-Metieri shines in debut 
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Kaser, owned and trained by Kuwaiti Meshal Mohsen Al-Metieri, claimed the 1800m Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses event, its first title under rider Ahmed Al-Azhari.

The promising horse won in 2:06.09 minutes, beating Niara into second place, with Faker De Boy third.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Competitions Director, Salem bin Mahfouz, handed the winners prizes of SR900,000 ($240,000), distributed among the top three races, which took place at King Abdul Aziz Square circuit in Janadriyah.

The preparatory tournament introduces likely competitors in the Fields Championship final race to be held on Feb. 3, 2023, as well as horses due to feature in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup on Jan. 28.

Sana, a three-year-old owned by Mohamed Al-Marzuki and trained by Luis Moralis of Panama, won the first set of the 1800m Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses race in 1:55.52 minutes, pushing nominated winner Force into second, while Tabae finished third in the ranking.

Modhar, ridden by Saudi rider Mohammed El Nafazi, topped the final set of the open race in 2:08.40 minutes.

The three-year-old beat second-placed Bar Al-Olya, with nominated champion Eigabi third in the ranking.

The Preparatory Races of Arabian Horses race ceremony featured eight sets for different ages and categories, with prizes totaling SR595,000.

Topics: A-Kaser Meshal Mohsen Al-Metieri Arabian horses

Related

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Saudi Sport
Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Riyadh’s Arabian Horse Festival kicks off with top breeders
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh’s Arabian Horse Festival kicks off with top breeders

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: At least 27 people were injured after a metal stand full of spectators collapsed during a basketball game held Saturday on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital.
Al-Ahly and Ittihad of Alexandria were up against each other at in the Hassan Mostafa Halls Complex in Cairo last night when, during the game’s third quarter, Ittihad fans were seen falling off when the metal platform collapsed.
Photos and videos posted on social media showed some fans screaming in pain, according to Ahram Online. 
The Egyptian Health ministry dispatched 21 ambulances to venue, the website said. The ministry later said the injuries were not life-threatening and no deaths were reported. 
In an update Sunday morning the ministry said all those injured have been dismissed from hospital, except for two cases who remained to receive treatment.
A sports ministry spokesman quoted by local television said the collapse occurred due to a crowd rush.
“The stage collapsed because of a crowd rush,” Mohamed Fawzi, the ministry spokesman, told Sada El-Balad.

 

 

 

Topics: Egypt basketball

Related

Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap
Jeddah United fulfills basketball dream 20 years in the making
Sport
Jeddah United fulfills basketball dream 20 years in the making

follow us

Latest updates

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation
Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation
World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact results of football awards: FIFA
World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact results of football awards: FIFA
Taiwan says 43 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.