Myanmar junta court verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial set for Friday

More than 2,600 people have been killed in Myanmar military’s crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. (AFP)
AFP

  • Democracy leader has been a prisoner since military toppled her government in February 2021
  • Nobel laureate already found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies
YANGON: A Myanmar junta court will give its verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source told AFP.

Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian nation’s brief period of democracy.

The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act, and has been jailed for 26 years.

“Both sides gave final arguments today at court,” said a source with knowledge of the case on Monday who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“There will be a verdict on coming Friday (30th) December.”

Suu Kyi appeared in good health, the source added.

Rights groups have slammed the trial as a sham, and on Wednesday the UN Security Council called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup.

The resolution marked a moment of relative council unity after permanent members and close junta allies China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording.

The remaining five corruption charges Suu Kyi faces relate to the rental of a helicopter for a government minister, a case in which she had allegedly not followed regulations and caused “a loss to the state.”

Each carries a maximum jail term of 15 years. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.

Suu Kyi is currently imprisoned in a compound in the capital Naypyidaw, close to the courthouse where her trial is being held, and has been deprived of her household staff and pet dog Taichido.

Since the coup, she has largely disappeared from view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom.

The country has been plunged into turmoil, with some established ethnic rebel groups renewing fighting with the military in border areas, and the economy in tatters.

Dozens of “People’s Defense Forces” eschewing Suu Kyi’s strict policy of non-violence have also sprung up to battle the junta and have surprised the military with their effectiveness, analysts say.

There are almost daily killings of low-level junta officials or anti-coup fighters, with details murky and reprisals often following quickly.

Analysts say the junta may allow Suu Kyi to serve some of her sentence under house arrest while it prepares for elections it has said it will hold next year.

The military alleged there was widespread voter fraud during 2020 elections won resoundingly by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, although international observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

More than 2,600 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Rights groups have accused the military of extrajudicial killings and launching air strikes on civilians that amount to war crimes.

The latest civilian death toll issued by the junta stands at over 4,000.

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military
AFP

  • North Korean drones violated South Korea airspace
  • Flights were suspended following a request from the military.
SEOUL: South Korea accused North Korea of flying “several” drones across their border on Monday, prompting Seoul’s military to deploy warplanes and fire warning shots to ward them off.

“Our military first detected a North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle around the Gimpo airspace at 10:25 am,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

“Several North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles invaded our airspace” in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, it added.

The incursion prompted Seoul to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters.

One of the warplanes, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed in Hoengseong County, Yonhap news agency reported.

Flights were temporarily suspended at Gimpo and Incheon international airports near the capital for about an hour at the request of the JCS, according to Yonhap, which cited an official from South Korea’s transport ministry.

The incursion is the first time in five years that North Korean drones have invaded South Korean airspace and comes as Pyongyang raises tensions with an unprecedented blitz of weapons tests this year.

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies
AFP

  • This is the second attack on the Engels base this month
  • Russia has blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its territory and on annexed Crimea before
MOSCOW: Russian air defense troops downed a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia and three people died after being struck by debris, Russian news agencies said Monday.
It was the second attack on the Engels base this month. Engels, in the southern Saratov region, lies more than 600 kilometers from Ukraine.
“On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (2235 GMT), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region,” the TASS news agency reported, quoting the defense ministry.
“As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.”
The defense ministry said no planes were damaged.
Saratov governor Roman Busargin said there was “absolutely no threat” to local residents, adding that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged.
He warned locals against spreading “fake information,” citing Russia’s strict laws adopted in the wake of its Ukraine offensive at the end of February.
“All stories about the evacuation from the city are blatant lies, created far from the borders of our country,” he said.
On December 5, Moscow said Ukrainian drones had caused explosions at the Engels airfield and another base in the Ryazan region.
Kyiv had not yet commented on the incident.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its territory and on Moscow-annexed Crimea before.
In late October, Russia blamed Ukraine for a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.
But the Engels attack was the deepest reported strike into Russian territory since fighting began.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has used the concept of “historical Russia” to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people — undermining Kyiv’s sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.
He said Russia’s “geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia.”

Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council

Ukraine to call for Russia’s removal from UN Security Council
AFP

  • Question of Russia’s permanent seat in the UN Security Council already being discussed around diplomacy circles
KYIV: Ukraine is planning to call for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
“Tomorrow we will officially express our position. We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?” he said, speaking late Sunday during a national television marathon.
“We have a convincing and reasoned answer — no, it does not.”
Kuleba said the question of Russia’s veto-wielding permanent seat in the UN Security Council — also held by the United States, Britain, France and China — was already being discussed around diplomacy circles.
“These issues are not yet discussed at press conferences and in public statements by the leaders of states and governments, but at a lower level, people are already asking the question — what Russia should become like in order not to pose a threat to peace and security,” he said.
The powerful Security Council consists of 15 members tasked with tackling global crises by enacting sanctions, authorizing military action, and approving changes to the UN charter.
But the permanent five — who all carry veto power that can block any resolution — reflect the power dynamics at the end of World War II.
Countries have long pleaded for reform of the Security Council, with some criticizing the lack of representation when it comes to permanent seats for African and Latin American countries.
The body can also be rendered impotent by a single veto-wielding member — as was shown in February when diplomats carried on reading pre-written statements just as Russia started bombarding Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden in September said he supported an expansion of the Security Council and for it to “become more inclusive” — a rare call for action from Washington, given that it famously bypassed the Council to invade Iraq during George W. Bush’s administration.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Western powers have pored through UN procedural rules to ensure Russia not block Security Council meetings.
They have turned to another UN body — the 193-member General Assembly — to seek condemnation of the Kremlin’s actions.

Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living with COVID-19

Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living with COVID-19
Reuters

  • President Xi Jinping scrapped the country’s zero COVID-19 policy in the face of protests and a widening outbreak
  • China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID-19 as endemic
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday, with China’s two biggest cities moving closer to living with COVID-19, as millions have been infected with the virus across the country.
After years of ruthless anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped the country’s zero COVID-19 policy in the face of protests and a widening outbreak.
But after the initial shock of the policy U-turn, and a few weeks in which people in Beijing and Shanghai stayed indoors, either dealing with the disease or trying to avoid it, there are signs that life is on course to returning closer to normal.
Subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai were packed, while some major traffic arteries in the two cities jammed with slow-moving cars on Monday as residents commuted to work.
An annual Christmas market held at the Bund, a commercial area in Shanghai, was also crowded over the weekend. Crowds thronged the winter festive season at Shanghai Disneyland and Beijing’s Universal Studios on Sunday, queuing up for rides in Christmas-themed outfits.
The number of trips to scenic spots in the southern city of Guangzhou this weekend increased by 132 percent from last weekend, local newspaper The 21st Century Business Herald reported.
China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID-19 as endemic. Its containment measures had slowed the $17-trillion economy to its lowest growth rate in nearly half a century, disrupting global supply chains and trade.
The economy is expected to suffer further in the short-term, as the COVID-19 wave spreads toward manufacturing areas and workforces fall ill, before bouncing back next year, analysts say.
Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, bringing ahead a plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The company did not give a reason.
Despite a record surge of cases nationwide, China reported no COVID-19 deaths on the mainland for the six days through Sunday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday, even as crematories faced surging demand.
China has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts.
The country’s health care system has been under enormous strain, with staff being asked to work while sick and retired medical workers in rural communities being rehired to help, according to state media.
The provincial government of Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai with a population of 65.4 million, said on Sunday it was battling about a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead.
Health authorities in the southeastern Jiangxi province have said infections would hit an apex in early January, adding that there could be other peaks as people travel next month for Lunar New Year celebrations, state media reported.
They warned that the wave of infections would last three months and that about 80 percent of the province’s 45 million residents could get infected.
The city of Qingdao, in the eastern Shandong province, has estimated that up to 530,000 residents were being infected each day.
Cities across China have been racing to add intensive-care units and fever clinics, facilities designed to prevent the wider spread of contagious disease in hospitals.
The Beijing municipal government has said the number of fever clinics in the city had increased from 94 to almost 1,300, state media said. Shanghai has 2,600 such clinics and has transferred doctors from less-strained medical departments to help out.
Worries remain about the ability of less-affluent cities in China to cope with a surge in severe infections, especially as hundreds of millions of rural migrant workers are expected to return to their families for Lunar New Year.

Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes
AFP

  • Two people were killed and nine others were missing after heavy seasonal rains
  • Philippines ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change
MANILA: Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defense officials said Monday.
Two people were killed and nine others were missing after heavy seasonal rain inundated parts of the southern region of Mindanao, the officials added.
The disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation’s most important holiday.
“The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased,” civil defense worker Robinson Lacre said by phone from Gingoog city, which accounted for 33,000 of the 45,700 people evacuated from their homes.
The coast guard said it rescued members of more than two dozen families in Ozamiz city and Clarin town at the height of the flooding.
Photos released by the coast guard showed its orange-clad rescuers cradling toddlers plucked from homes in waist-deep floodwaters.
Two deaths were reported in the town of Jimenez.
The central and southern Philippines have been hit with bad weather as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people began a long Christmas holiday.
Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.
The coast guard also said strong winds and big waves sank a fishing boat on Christmas Day off the coast of the central island of Leyte. Two crew members were killed, while six others were rescued.
The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

