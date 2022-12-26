You are here

Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 

Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 
The global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, but faces a tough 2023 (Shutterstock)
Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 

Global economy heading toward recession but Saudi Arabia forecast to grow: CEBR report 
 RIYADH: The world is heading towards a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation are set to push a number of economics into contraction, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. 

While the global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, the British consultancy firm noted that the growth is going to stall in 2023, as the world continues its fight against soaring prices.  

“It’s likely that the world economy will face recession next year as a result of the rises in interest rates in response to higher inflation,” Kay Daniel Neufeld, director and head of forecasting at CEBR, said. 

The report added that “the battle against inflation is not won yet” as central banks across the world will have to continue to “stick to their guns in 2023 despite the economic costs.”  

“The cost of bringing inflation down to more comfortable levels is a poorer growth outlook for a number of years to come,” it added. 

CEBR’s findings are more pessimistic than the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fundm which warned in October that there is a 25 percent chance of global GDP growing by less than 2 percent in 2023. IMF defines this as a global recession. 

Despite the gloomy global outlook, Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow strongly in 2022, with its output set to be 4.8 percent higher than in 2021, as the recovery from the pandemic continues, CEBR noted. 

The British firm, which released its annual World Economic League Table, said the Kingdom is forecasted to witness an average annual growth rate of 2.2 percent between 2023 and 2036. “This will see Saudi Arabia climb from 19th place in the World Economic League Table in 2021 to 17th place by the end of that period,” it added. 

CEBR pointed out that Middle East’s second-largest economy is heavily dependent on natural resources, with oil accounting for 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total exports and 42 percent of the national gross domestic product, according to the CIA World Factbook. 

It stressed that the diversification efforts undertaken by the Kingdom will be key to its future prosperity.  

With the Saudi Government taking active steps towards this goal via strategic frameworks such as Saudi Vision 2030, the report said this framework will seek to increase non-oil international trade, promote investment opportunities and strengthen the public sector.

Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 

Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 
Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 

Saudi Top Trading Co. to build $27m factory at Petro Rabigh plastic facility 
RIYADH: A new SR100 million ($26.59 million) plastics factory is set to be built in the Rabigh Plastics Technology Complex after  Saudi Top Trading Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., also known as Petro Rabigh.

The factory will be built in two phases, the first costing SR60 million while the second will cost SR40 million, according to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The facility will cover an area of 34,000 square meters and annually produce 50,000 tons of polymer compounds, rubber and industrial waxes in Rabigh Plastic Technology Complex for 30 years. 

The statement further pointed out that Petro Rabigh will be the supplier of polymer scrap materials, rubber and industrial wax for the new factory. 

The financial impact of this project will be determined later upon the completion of all agreements related to this MoU, it stated. 

Meanwhile, STTC, on Dec. 25, announced on Tadawul that its board of directors has recommended distributing cash dividends of 120 percent or SR12 per share to its shareholders, excluding its chairman Abdullah Muhammad Al-Ajmi, who waived his profits for 2022. 

The number of eligible shares is 1.2 million, and the company will distribute SR14 million in cash dividends. 

At 11:40 a.m. Riyadh time on Dec. 26, STTC share price was up 7.75 percent at SR116.8. 

Founded in 2005, Petro Rabigh produces and markets refined hydrocarbon and petrochemicals. It is a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical. 

The Japanese firm currently runs Rabigh Plastic Technical Center, which provides technical support and training in plastic processing technology, warehousing, plug-and-use utilities and feedstock supply agreement opportunities for competitive prices. 

Besides the technical center, the company offers investment opportunities through Petro Rabigh industrial complex, also known as the Rabigh PlusTech Park, the first private Industrial Park for conversion industries in Saudi Arabia, designed to accommodate polymer compounding third-party projects.

Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy

Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy
Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy

Saudi Arabia allocates $267m to Intellectual Property Strategy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated a budget of SR1 billion ($267 million) for its recently launched National Intellectual Property Strategy to support inventors in the Kingdom and diversify its economy.

The budget of the NIPS, which was launched last week by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been agreed to be distributed over a five-year period until 2028.

This strategy will be implemented through 12 initiatives which include 54 projects, according to Sami AlSudais, the vice president for Intellectual Property Policies and Partnerships at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

He further noted that the national strategy proposals are being executed by 37 governmental and private agencies.

Al-Sudais added that the NIPS intends to significantly increase inventors’ quantity in the coming period.

“The number of inventors in Saudi Arabia today is about a thousand, and we look forward to reaching this number to 13,000 in 2028,” he stated in an interview with Al-Sharq on the sidelines of a press conference in Riyadh.

This strategy takes Saudi Arabia one step closer to its Vision 2030 goal of enhancing its position as one of the top ten countries on the Global Competitiveness Index by 2030, from its current ranking of 24.

In addition, it will also help uplift the Kingdom’s position on the International Institute for Administrative Development index in the field of intellectual property protection, from 34th place to reach the top 20 countries in this field in five years.

Al-Sudais added: “Today, Saudi Arabia is witnessing applications for intellectual property rights at a rate of 95 trademarks per million inhabitants, and our goal is to reach this number to 200 trademarks within five years.”

The NIPS is centered around four pillars — IP creation, IP administration, IP commercialization and IP protection — which will only be reached through enhancing cooperation and integration between the different national entities involved, as stated by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The adoption of NIPST supports the empowerment of innovators in various fields to build an ambitious country and a diversified and prosperous economy for the Kingdom and attracts interested researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators from Saudi Arabia and around the world towards innovation, creativity and respect of IP rights,” said SPA.

Saudi Arabia gears up for hundreds of new agreements at Hajj Expo 2023

Saudi Arabia gears up for hundreds of new agreements at Hajj Expo 2023
Saudi Arabia gears up for hundreds of new agreements at Hajj Expo 2023

Saudi Arabia gears up for hundreds of new agreements at Hajj Expo 2023
RIYADH: Some 400 agreements are set to be reached at the Hajj Expo 2023 being held in Jeddah in January, according to Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah.

The conference and exhibition of Hajj and Umrah services will be held from Jan. 9-12, 2023 under the patronage of Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, and the four-day event aims to build a thriving digital ecosystem that will help pilgrims have better experiences.  

It brings together influential people from all over the world to discuss and plan technical advancements based on scientific foundations, to anticipate the future needs of pilgrims, and to create chances for partnerships, agreements, and initiatives on a local and global scale.

There will be over 200 speakers and participants at the event, and according to Al-Rabiah, the conference will present the projects and initiatives that are provided by Saudi Arabia for all pilgrims. 

He also emphasized the great role of the Kingdom to facilitate performing Hajj and Umrah, and referred to the unique opportunity for creative thinkers to come together and share their knowledge, achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. 

“We look forward to concluding more agreements and business partnerships at this conference, and we expect the number of agreements to reach 400,” Al-Rabiah said, noting that the conference attracts widespread international attention and will feature the attendance of delegations representing more than 56 countries, including ministers, ambassadors and consuls. 

“Expo Hajj” will play host to 10 keynote sessions, 13 panels and Hajj talks, and 36 workshops, in addition to many events and activities associated with promoting a culture of quality in providing Hajj and Umrah services, such as the Islamic exhibition, the Hajj hackathon and the startups area. 

The conference will discuss and highlight a wide range of themes relevant to the development of services for guests, including logistics, transportation, crowd management operations, housing and hospitality services, catering services, facility and service management, safety and health care, and enriching pilgrims’ experiences. 

The ministry works to improve their journeys to the Two Holy Mosques and enrich their religious and cultural experiences in order to fulfill the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signs $2.4bn wind energy PPA with Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power signs $2.4bn wind energy PPA with Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power signs $2.4bn wind energy PPA with Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power signs $2.4bn wind energy PPA with Uzbekistan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed a power purchase agreement with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to build three wind power plants in the Central Asian country.  

The $2.4 billion Kungrad wind farm project will be executed through special-purpose vehicles in the north-western Karakalpakstan region of Uzbekistan, ACWA Power said in a bourse filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.  

According to the statement, the wind farm, upon completion, is expected to offset 2.4 million tons of carbon emissions per year and power 1.65 million homes.  

ACWA Power further noted that the power purchase agreement covers three wind power plants at the site, each developing 500 megawatts of wind power.  

The bourse filing added that the deal covers the development, construction and operation of the project, and the contract has a duration of 25 years upon the completion of the project.  

“The financial impact of the contracted revenues is expected once the project achieves project commercial operating date on the third quarter of 2027,” said ACWA Power in the filing.  

Formerly known as Karakalpakstan Wind Independent Power Producer, the Kungrad wind facility is touted to be the largest single-site wind farm in Central Asia and one of the biggest worldwide.  

ACWA Power has been steadily expanding its global footprint over the years and is now one of the biggest names in the energy sector globally.  

Earlier in November, ACWA Power signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider to develop battery storage for renewable energy facilities and green hydrogen development in the Asian country.  

In September, during an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Desalination Forum, ACWA Power’s CEO Paddy Padmanathan said that the company is planning to expand its water desalination plants in the Middle East and Africa within the next few years, especially in Egypt and Morocco.  

During the UN Climate Change Conference in November, ACWA Power’s Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan said that the company intends to save up to 9.5 million tons of carbon per year by 2025.  

Abunayyan also noted that the firm is planning to supply green hydrogen to the world and it has many projects in its pipeline dispersed from Oman to Egypt to Thailand and even Morocco. 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel  

Oil Updates — Crude up; Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel  
Oil Updates — Crude up; Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel  

Oil Updates — Crude up; Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel  
RIYADH: Oil prices remain unchanged on Monday, as most markets were closed for holidays due to Christmas and New Year celebrations.  

Oil prices settled about $3 per barrel higher on Friday for a second straight week of gains after Moscow said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports. 

Brent crude settled at $83.92, up by $2.94 or 3.6 percent, while US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $79.56 a barrel, up $2.07, or 2.7 percent. Both benchmarks recorded their biggest weekly gains since October.

Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023-2025 

Algeria has set the reference price for crude oil at $60 a barrel through 2023-2025, state news agency APS said on Sunday, citing the 2023 budget approved earlier in the day by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. 

The budget set the market price for crude oil at $70 a barrel during the same period. 

The North African country expects inflation to reach 5.1 percent and sees economic growth at 4.1 percent in 2023, APS said. 

The president stressed the importance of raising gas output in order to boost exports, APS added. 

Mexico’s newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023 

Mexican state oil company Pemex’s newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project’s operations. 

The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is set to be Pemex’s eighth when it comes online. It is key to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to make the country self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel, ending longstanding heavy dependence on imports, mainly from US refiners. 

Describing the construction of the refinery in his home state, Tabasco, as having happened in “world record time,” Lopez Obrador said, “on July 1, it will begin to process 170,000 barrels per day of crude oil.” 

By September 15, the day before Mexican Independence Day, it would process its full capacity of 340,000 bpd and yield 280,000 bpd of gasoline and diesel, Lopez Obrador said, posting on Twitter. 

The president did not specify whether the refinery would produce gasoline or diesel before July 1 or whether the date would mark the first barrels of crude processed there. 

(With input from Reuters)  
 

