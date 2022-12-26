MOSCOW: Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.
“As a result of a clash on December 25, four saboteurs who attempted to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region from Ukraine were destroyed,” state-owned RIA news agency quoted an FSB statement as saying.
The FSB said the alleged saboteurs were armed with foreign-made guns and four improvised explosive devices.
There was no immediate comment on the incident from Ukraine.
FSB says killed Ukraine ‘saboteurs’ trying to enter Russia
https://arab.news/cxj2d
FSB says killed Ukraine ‘saboteurs’ trying to enter Russia
- Saboteurs were carrying foreign weapons and “improvised explosive devices.”
MOSCOW: Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.