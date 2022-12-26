Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks India PM Modi’s help with ‘peace formula’

You are here

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi via phone line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 26, 2022. (Reuters)
  • The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow
  • Modi reiterated call for immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine, conveyed India’s support for any peace effort
NEW DELHI: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he sought India’s help with implementing a “peace formula” in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia’s funding of the war.
“I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”
Zelensky asked the Group of 20 (G20) major economies last month to adopt Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula and to end the war. India holds the G20 presidency for a year.
The Indian government said in statement late on Monday that the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
“The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security.”
Modi also “strongly reiterated” his call for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine and conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts.
India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil after China, this month taking barrels of Urals crude at well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations.
The country’s foreign minister has said that as the world’s third-largest consumer of oil and gas, where income levels are not high, India had to look after its own interests and called Russia “a steady and time-tested partner.”
Reuters also reported last month that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
India, too, has sent Russia a list of Indian products for access to Russian markets, according to the foreign minister, as it seeks to balance bilateral trade that is now tilted toward Russia.

  • Saboteurs were carrying foreign weapons and “improvised explosive devices.”
Updated 26 December 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.
“As a result of a clash on December 25, four saboteurs who attempted to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region from Ukraine were destroyed,” state-owned RIA news agency quoted an FSB statement as saying.
The FSB said the alleged saboteurs were armed with foreign-made guns and four improvised explosive devices.
There was no immediate comment on the incident from Ukraine.

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office
Updated 26 December 2022
Reuters

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office

Paris shooting suspect placed under formal investigation – prosecutor’s office
  • Under French law, being put under formal investigation means there is serious or consistent evidence pointing to implication of a suspect in a crime
Updated 26 December 2022
Reuters

PARIS: The man suspected of shooting dead three Kurdish people in Paris last week has been placed under formal investigation, the city prosecutor’s office said on Monday.
The 69-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in Paris’ busy central 10th district.
The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists and prompted protests that led to clashes with police over the weekend.
Under French law, being put under formal investigation means there is serious or consistent evidence pointing to implication of a suspect in a crime.
The investigation carried out by a dedicated judge will look into charges of murder, attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a weapon, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
It added that it suspected there was a racist motive behind the shootings.
Kurdish representatives have called for the shooting to be considered a terrorist attack. They have also called for a silent protest on Monday afternoon where the shootings took place.

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria

Suspected militants kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
  • Militants attack herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district
  • Boko Haram and ISWAP have increasingly been targeting civilians, particularly loggers, farmers and herders
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram militants killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, self-defense militia said Monday.
The militants on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, the militiamen said.
“Seventeen herders were killed in the fight and all their cattle taken away,” militia leader Babakura Kolo said.
“The herders put (up) resistance but were outgunned and outnumbered by the attackers, who had better weapons,” said Kolo.
Another militiaman, Ibrahim Liman, gave the same toll.
He said the militants launched the attack from camps in nearby Gajiganna forest, where they relocated after being partially forced out from their stronghold in Sambisa forest by militant rivals ISWAP and the Nigerian army.
ISWAP — Islamic State West Africa Province — split from Boko Haram in 2016 and rose to become the dominant group in the region’s long-running militant turmoil.
It seized swathes of territory under Boko Haram control after leader Abubakar Shekau was killed in clashes with ISWAP in May last year.
Boko Haram and ISWAP have increasingly been targeting civilians, particularly loggers, farmers and herders, accusing them of spying on them for the military and the local anti-militant militia.
But herders who pay a levy to the militants are usually allowed to let their cattle graze safely in territory under militant control.
Militant violence in the northeast has killed over 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.
The conflict has spilled into neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the creation of a regional military force to fight the militants.
The killings, abductions and looting in the northeast are part of an overall security crisis in Nigeria.
Voters go to the polls on February 25 to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two terms, the constitutional limit.

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drone incursion: Seoul’s military
  • North Korean drones violated South Korea airspace
  • Flights were suspended following a request from the military.
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea accused North Korea of flying “several” drones across their border on Monday, prompting Seoul’s military to deploy warplanes and fire warning shots to ward them off.

“Our military first detected a North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle around the Gimpo airspace at 10:25 am,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

“Several North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles invaded our airspace” in the border areas around Gyeonggi province, it added.

The incursion prompted Seoul to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters.

One of the warplanes, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed in Hoengseong County, Yonhap news agency reported.

Flights were temporarily suspended at Gimpo and Incheon international airports near the capital for about an hour at the request of the JCS, according to Yonhap, which cited an official from South Korea’s transport ministry.

The incursion is the first time in five years that North Korean drones have invaded South Korean airspace and comes as Pyongyang raises tensions with an unprecedented blitz of weapons tests this year.

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies

Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed – agencies
  • This is the second attack on the Engels base this month
  • Russia has blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its territory and on annexed Crimea before
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian air defense troops downed a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia and three people died after being struck by debris, Russian news agencies said Monday.
It was the second attack on the Engels base this month. Engels, in the southern Saratov region, lies more than 600 kilometers from Ukraine.
“On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (2235 GMT), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region,” the TASS news agency reported, quoting the defense ministry.
“As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.”
The defense ministry said no planes were damaged.
Saratov governor Roman Busargin said there was “absolutely no threat” to local residents, adding that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged.
He warned locals against spreading “fake information,” citing Russia’s strict laws adopted in the wake of its Ukraine offensive at the end of February.
“All stories about the evacuation from the city are blatant lies, created far from the borders of our country,” he said.
On December 5, Moscow said Ukrainian drones had caused explosions at the Engels airfield and another base in the Ryazan region.
Kyiv had not yet commented on the incident.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its territory and on Moscow-annexed Crimea before.
In late October, Russia blamed Ukraine for a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.
But the Engels attack was the deepest reported strike into Russian territory since fighting began.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has used the concept of “historical Russia” to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people — undermining Kyiv’s sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.
He said Russia’s “geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia.”

