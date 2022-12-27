You are here

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena during their MLB game against Toronto Blue Jays Sept. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The US will permit MLB players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. (File/AP)
Updated 47 sec ago
AP

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
  • Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to Baseball Federation of Cuba  
Updated 47 sec ago
AP

HAVANA: The US will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year.

The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to FCB. It clears the way for MLB stars such as Jose Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to play for Cuba in the WBC in March if they choose to accept a potential invitation.

It’s up to each country’s national governing body to pick the players on its WBC team. Final 30-man rosters are due Feb. 7 for the WBC, which begins March 8 with Cuba facing the Netherlands in Taiwan.

While the sport of choice for much of Latin America is soccer, baseball dominates in Cuba. The island has gained fame around the world for its baseball talent.

But in recent years, hundreds of those players have defected from Cuba to play professionally elsewhere. Most notably, many have become US residents and stars with major league teams in the US

The defections are largely due to a not-so-uncommon geopolitical spat between the two seaside neighbors, leaving Cuban players stuck in the middle.

Cuban athletes competing on the island can’t earn a paycheck under the communist government, which prohibited professional sports following the Cuban revolution 60 years ago.

Longtime sanctions by the US make it largely impossible for Cubans to play professionally for an American team without defecting. Meanwhile, Cuba historically has not allowed Cuban players who defected on their national team rosters.

The defections have taken a toll on Cuba’s performance in international baseball competitions. For example, the Cuban baseball team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after years of previously winning medals in the sport.

In November, Cuba changed its tune and invited several top players who defected to represent the country in the World Baseball Classic, a tournament that features some of the sport’s top players competing in Japan, Taiwan and the US

Weeks later, Cuban officials accused the Biden administration of blocking those players from representing Cuba.

In a statement Saturday, FCB President Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo called the permit a “positive step,” and said the Cuban federation should have more information about the team’s WBC roster once it has more details about the license granted by the US.

At the same time, Perez Pardo also criticized the US, tweeting Saturday that “it is arbitrary and discriminatory that a permit from the government of this country (the US) is needed to attend” the WBC.

Topics: baseball Major League Baseball World Baseball Classic

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead
Updated 20 sec ago

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead
Updated 20 sec ago

LONDON: Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates on Monday.
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the game around in the space of five second half minutes before Eddie Nketiah stepped up in the absence of Gabriel Jesus to seal all three points.
Said Benrahma’s first half penalty had given the Hammers the lead, but David Moyes’ men remain just one point above the relegation zone in 16th.
Arsenal’s momentum toward a first league title since 2004 could have been halted by a six-week break for the World Cup.
Mikel Arteta made no allowances for his stars that have been away in Qatar as William Saliba started just eight days after being part of the French squad that lost the final on penalties to Argentina.
However, that decision backfired when Saliba hesitated to allow Michail Antonio latch onto a ball over the top and then dived in on Jarrod Bowen.
Despite Bowen not going to ground immediately, referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Benrahma confidently dispatched the penalty.
Arsenal thought they had a spot-kick of their own in first half stoppage time but Oliver reversed his initial decision after seeing a replay of Martin Odegaard’s shot come off Aaron Cresswell’s head rather than the left-back’s arm.
The Gunners got the break they needed to turn the tide eight minutes after the break when Odegaard’s mishit shot fell perfectly into the path of Saka to sidefoot home.
Martinelli added the second goal moments later with the help of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who was far too easily beaten at his near post.
A prolonged injury layoff for Jesus had raised doubts over Arsenal’s ability to maintain their title challenge in the coming months with games against Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United to come in January alone.
But Nketiah grabbed his opportunity on his first Premier League start of the season with a brilliant spin and low finish into the far corner from Odegaard’s pass 21 minutes from time.
Manchester City can reduce the gap at the top to five points and move back above Newcastle into second place with victory when they travel to Leeds on Wednesday night.
However, another show of resilience from Arsenal showed the fight that lies ahead of the defending champions if they are to retain the title once more in the second half of the season.

Liverpool make flying start on Premier League's return

Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return

Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return
  • Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a commanding position before half-time
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Liverpool got off to the flying start they craved on the Premier League’s return from the World Cup as a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Monday cut the gap on the top four to five points.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a commanding position before half-time.
But Jurgen Klopp’s men had to endure some nervy moments in the second half after Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa before teenager Stefan Bajcetic came off the bench to secure the three points with his first senior goal.
Liverpool struggled to match their standards of recent seasons during the first part of the season, but looked refreshed to inflict Unai Emery’s first league defeat since taking charge of Villa.
Salah is one of a number of Klopp’s key players who was not involved in Qatar and took just five minutes to net his 15th goal of the season.
The Egyptian swept home Andy Roberson’s pass after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s through ball had opened up the Villa defense.
Emery’s men were left to rue a host of big chances to get immediately back on level terms as Liverpool showed no sign of remedying their defensive issues so far this season.
Leon Bailey and Watkins were both guilty of wasteful finishing.
At the other end, Darwin Nunez was even more profligate despite causing chaos with his powerful running in behind the Villa backline.
The Uruguayan headed over Robertson’s inviting cross and then fired straight at Villa’s stand-in goalkeeper Robin Olsen with just the Swede to beat after Ezri Konsa’s error.
Van Dijk was not so forgiving to finally give the visitors a two-goal cushion as the Dutch defender calmly steered home Salah’s pass from a corner.
But Villa refused to accept their fate in a breathless second half.
Watkins had the ball in the net within three minutes of the restart but had just strayed offside before firing into the far corner.
John McGinn also fluffed his lines with just goalkeeper Alisson to beat before the home side got the goal their start to the second half deserved.
Watkins made one of his more difficult chances count with a brilliant header back across goal to halve Villa’s arrears.
Liverpool’s relative lack of strength in depth compared to their competitors for a place in the top four was exposed by Klopp needing to turn to two teenagers off the bench as 17-year-old Ben Doak also made his first Premier League appearance.
But 18-year-old Bajcetic showed a maturity beyond his years with a calm finish after Nunez had been denied once more by Olsen.

Topics: Liverpool Premier league Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

LONDON: Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday.
Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.
It was the sixth game in a row in which Tottenham had fallen behind.
The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle United 'title contenders,' says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
Updated 26 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
  • Brendan Rodgers believes players “with hunger and point to prove” can take rival Eddie Howe’s team to the top
Updated 26 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

LEICESTER: Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester City manager, has stepped over the line Eddie Howe refuses to cross and labelled Newcastle United title contenders.
Head coach Howe has been keen to sidestep any suggestion the Magpies find themselves in a title race, despite three points at Leicester City taking United above Manchester City and into second spot in the Premier League.
Northern Irishman Rodgers, who came so close to ending a Liverpool title drought back in 2014, believes Newcastle have the tools to push the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal all the way.
Speaking after goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton downed his Foxes side at the King Power Stadium, Rodgers, when asked if Newcastle are in the title race, said: “Absolutely. Having watched them through the season and seeing them today, they’ve obviously got that hunger with a point to prove. You make a great start and that gives you the freedom that you can stay there. There have obviously been some very results.
“The players they’ve signed are top players. (Sven) Botman is a proper player, he knows football. He’s aggressive and defends the box well. Kieran Trippier is a very experienced player and knows the game. You’ve got Dan Burn in alongside him.
“The guys that were brought in January, the likes of (Bruno) Guimaraes. Joelinton has developed and improved. There is no reason why they can’t be if they can make the squad stronger in January.
“They can cover players that might get injured and keep everybody fit then they can be up there. With the home support and fanatical fanbase, they can have a great chance.”
Howe was not quite as enthusiastic when asked about his side’s title dreams.
“I’ve got no problem with the supporters talking and dreaming and speculating about what we can achieve,” he said.
“And there’s no doubt you guys (journalists) will because I can’t control that.
“I just think the only thing we need to be mindful of eternally is we just have to focus on what we can control, which is our own thoughts, actions, how we train and how we prepare.
“We can’t look too far ahead or listen to too much news, media or whatever. We can only focus on our training and focus on it game-by-game because this is the toughest league in the world for a reason.
“Our opposition will no doubt be watching us and preparing for us so we need to be ready.”
However, on a lighter note, he later added: “We can do anything. The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us. I want the fans to believe we can do anything.”

Magpies fly into second place with victory at Leicester

Magpies fly into second place with victory at Leicester
Updated 26 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

Magpies fly into second place with victory at Leicester

Magpies fly into second place with victory at Leicester
  • Chris Wood penalty, another memorable Miguel Almiron strike, and a first of the season for Joelinton in a first-half blitz saw Magpies climb up to second in the PL table
Updated 26 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

LEICESTER: “And now you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league.”

The cry from the Newcastle United fans at the King Power Stadium was loud and clear; the message from the pitch will be heeded in London, Manchester, and beyond.

A Chris Wood penalty, another memorable Miguel Almiron strike, and a first of the season for Joelinton in a first-half blitz put Leicester City to the sword and saw the Magpies climb up to second in the Premier League table.

Just 12 months ago, almost to the day, United were hammered 4-0 at the same venue, pushing them deeper into the relegation mire.

What a difference a year makes: a seven-goal swing, and United never really got out of second gear.

Eddie Howe is building an empire at Newcastle United, one seemingly built on solid, PIF-funded foundations.

Many wondered how the Magpies would return from the break, whether momentum would be lost due to the mid-season World Cup.

Howe & Co answered those critics emphatically with an impressive dismantling of Brendan Rodgers’ side, one of the top flight’s pre-Qatar form teams.

Break? It was business as usual for United who, although unchanged from the side who beat Chelsea last time out in the Premier League, did name a starting XI with one surprise omission in the East Midlands.

England frontman Callum Wilson was again absent, as he has been all too often in the last few seasons, and it was an illness which meant he did not travel with his fellow Magpies.

He is expected to be fit for the visit of Leeds United on Dec. 31, but his teammates did not miss him one bit as they raced into the lead within two minutes.

Wood netted from the spot after Joelinton had been felled in the area by Daniel Amartey. The striker is making quite a name for himself as United’s “Mr Reliable” from 12 yards.

In a blistering opening quarter, United blew away their shellshocked hosts away as Almiron hit his ninth of the season, finishing a sublime move from back to front.

Showing shades of the late Diego Maradona, Bruno Guimaraes won the ball and got away from his marker in his own half before launching a swift assault down the right.

Kieran Trippier then teased over the top to Almiron, who played a quick-fire one-two with Guimaraes, and the finish was sublime as the Paraguayan underlined why he is one of the most feared attackers in the top flight at present.

The first sign of real danger for Newcastle came in the 23rd minute as Patson Daka broke United’s high line after a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pass, but Nick Pope was equal to it, diving to deny the Zambian before the ball ricocheted back off the striker and the impressive Sven Botman swept up to clear the danger.

That Leicester advance was a rarity, though, as United continued to dominate. They made it 3-0 when a Trippier corner from the right was powered home with bullet-like accuracy from Joelinton.

Goalscorer Wood rounded off the half by chipping on to the roof of the net before boos rang around the ground at half-time, such was the visitors’ dominance.

The Foxes emerged after the break to an increasingly sparse stadium, but did show resilience in the face of defeat as they arguably had their best spell. It was, of course, all too little, too late.

Substitute Jamie Vardy crossed for Harvey Barnes but the wideman failed to connect and, with that, the home side’s hopes faded.

In typical United fashion — with the club boasting the best defense in the league, and the fourth-ranked attack — they closed this one out with relative ease, shutting down the hosts and ensuring the three points headed north. This was their sixth win on the bounce in all competitions.

It still seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will sustain their title challenge, but the consolation prize for a failed title challenge might just turn out to be Champions League qualification. And it is fair to say no one would have turned that down at the start of the season.

While some outsiders may not truly believe honors can be gained this season, belief could not be higher in the United camp.

This kind of performance can only serve to convert some of United’s non-believers.

