Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal

Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks while owner Hal Steinbrenner, left, and president Randy Levine look on during a news conference at Yankee Stadium Wednesday in New York. (AP)
Updated 43 sec ago
AP

Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal

Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
  • Steinbrenner increased New York’s offer from an eight-year deal to a nine-year agreement
  • Judge, the  American League MVP after setting an AL record with 62 homers, gets $40 million annually, a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips
Updated 43 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Aaron Judge stood for photo after photo as if at a wedding. And in a way it was: He had gotten hitched to the New York Yankees for the rest of his baseball life.

Judge posed with his wife, parents, Yankees management, agents and even Derek Jeter and Willie Randolph, and discussed his $360 million, nine-year contract and owner Hal Steinbrenner’s decision to appoint him the team’s 16th captain — the first since Jeter retired.

“It’s family. The fans are family,” Judge said, thinking about joining Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Jeter and Mariano Rivera as Yankees lifers. “Just getting this chance to build this relationship with everybody, that’s what I’m all about.”

Judge was at his parents’ home in California when the deal fell into place early Dec. 7. With San Francisco and San Diego also pursuing Judge, Steinbrenner interrupted a vacation, pulling over on a highway between Milan and the French border to speak with Judge at about 3 a.m. PST.

“He shot me a message earlier about, ‘What’s the holdup? What’s it going to take to get this to the finish line?’ So we hopped on a quick call,” Judge said.

Steinbrenner increased New York’s offer from an eight-year deal to a nine-year agreement.

Just before opening day, Judge had turned down the Yankees’ offer of $213.5 million over seven years through 2029. Steinbrenner called Judge on Oct. 24 — the day after Houston eliminated the Yankees — to jumpstart talks, and invited the outfielder to his home in Tampa, Florida.

“One of the conversations we had two weeks ago, I actually said to him, ‘As far as I’m concerned, you are not a free agent, you are a Yankee, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that remains the same,’” Steinbrenner said.

Judge had not been aware of rumors that he was headed to the Giants: “I was actually on a plane, so I really kind of missed all the stuff going on about where I would go.”

Judge, the reigning American League MVP after setting an AL record with 62 homers, gets $40 million annually, a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

“I get a chance to continue something the Yankees are so big on, which is legacy,” Judge said. “I get a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes, the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans.”

The Yankees also finalized their $162 million, six-year deal with left-handed pitcher and two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon on Wednesday and an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-handed reliever Tommy Kahle.

New York had six previous captains in the Steinbrenner family era: Thurman Munson (1976-79), Graig Nettles (1982-84), Willie Randolph (1986-88), Ron Guidry (1986-89), Don Mattingly (1991-95) and Jeter (2003-14).

“Not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game and great ambassadors of the New York Yankees,” Judge said of the former captains. “How they pride themselves on the field, day in and day out, how they take pride in what they do off the field and represent this organization and represent these pinstripes. This is an incredible honor I don’t take lightly.”

Judge sat on a dais at Yankee Stadium between his wife, Samantha, and Steinbrenner. Flanking them were Jeter; Judge’s agent, Page Odle; Yankees president Randy Levine; general manager Brian Cashman; manager Aaron Boone and chief operating officer Lonn Trost.

Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the Yankees in 2016, and the 6-foot-7 outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx. He was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and helped New York reach the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

A four-time All-Star, he hit .311 this year and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.

“Yankee fans are big on history and tradition,” Jeter said. “It’s not a title that’s thrown around too lightly.”

He was made captain in June 2003 by owner George Steinbrenner. Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as the Yankees’ controlling owner in November 2008.

Earlier Yankees captains included Clark Griffith (1903-05), Kid Elberfeld (1906-08), Willie Keeler (1909), Hal Chase (1910-11), Frank Chance (1913 to midseason), Rollie Zelder (1913 midseason until end), Roger Peckinpaugh (1914-21), Babe Ruth (1922) and Gehrig (1935-39).

Judge smiled when asked whether he seriously considered leaving New York.

“I got a chance to sit down with my wife and talk about a couple of things,” he said. “We both kind of came to the decision that was in our heart, which was we belong in New York, we belong in the city. And there’s a lot of unfinished business here in New York. And I’m looking forward to finishing that business. and try to leave a legacy here for the next group of guys coming behind me.”

Topics: baseball New York Yankees

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup

Man United advance, Brighton falls in upset at League Cup
  • Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Back from their World Cup duties, Denmark’s Eriksen finished from close range in the 27th minute and England’s Rashford scored on a superb solo effort after the break in United’s first game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month.

Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn. Wales international Brennan Johnson scored twice on his return to action after the World Cup.

The shock of the evening was third-tier Charlton’s upset of Premier League club Brighton in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in London.

Brighton was without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is still celebrating with his Argentina teammates after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Charlton won the shootout 4-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi apologized to the traveling Brighton fans.

“I’m sorry for the result and sorry for our fans,” said De Zerbi, who was hired in September. “We played a good game, not a fantastic game but enough to win.”

At Old Trafford, Rashford continued his fine form after scoring three goals for England in Qatar. In the 57th minute, he darted from his own half into the visitors’ box before drilling the ball into the net.

Burnley are atop the second-tier Championship and is managed by former Manchester City great Vincent Kompany.

United manager Erik ten Hag named five players who had been at the World Cup in a strong starting lineup.

The eighth quarterfinalist will be determined Thursday when Manchester City hosts Liverpool.

The Premier League resumes on Monday, Dec. 26.

Topics: Manchester United Brighton Carabao Cup

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan
Updated 22 December 2022
Jon Pike

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan

Remarkable cricketing events in Pakistan
  • Pakistan missed several key players but were in match winning positions at stages in all three matches against England, only to be suckered into making mistakes by England’s high-pressure attitude
Updated 22 December 2022
Jon Pike

Supporters of the Pakistan men’s cricket team are well accustomed to the experience of their team turning a winning position into a loss. The three-match Test series in Pakistan with England that ended last Tuesday has provided yet another one of those experiences. England’s preparedness to tour was in stark contrast to September 2021, when the English Cricket Board pulled both men’s and women’s team out of short tours, citing security concerns.

These days the ECB has different management, as does the England team, along with a different attitude. Additionally, the COVID-induced bubbles which the teams had to inhibit have gone, although safety issues still necessitate heavy security for the teams in Pakistan. Since England’s new order was installed, performance on the field has improved dramatically. Having won only one Test out of seventeen between mid-February 2021 and end of March 2022, it has now won nine out 10 between early June 2022 and Dec. 20, 2022.

All of this is in addition to winning the T20 World Cup in Australia last month. This turnaround has been achieved with many of the same playing personnel who were involved in the previous slump. Cricket, as with many sports, is a matter of confidence, of management picking and backing those who they believe have the necessary combination of talent and attitude, allowing them to play without fear of failure, taking the game to the opposition.

This approach often makes the difference in tight situations, as exemplified in Pakistan. In the first Test, in Rawalpindi, the wicket was lifeless. It is not the first time that this has been the case. The International Cricket Council’s match referee has ruled that Pakistan will receive two demerit points for the inferior quality of the pitch. Nevertheless, England found a way to capture 20 wickets to win the match. This was made possible by some bold tactics.

In the match, 1,768 runs were scored on a benign pitch, the third highest ever in aggregate, in which four of England’s batters scored centuries, scoring a staggering 174 in the first 27 overs of the match. At tea on the fourth day, England boldly declared its second innings, asking Pakistan to score 343 to win in four sessions. On the fifth and final day, 20 fours later, Pakistan needed another 86 runs and England five wickets to win. The result could have gone either way, but a final effort from England’s bowlers secured victory by 74 runs in fast-fading light.

The second Test at Lahore revealed a Pakistani debutant in Abrar Ahmed, who took 11 wickets with his leg-spin. His batting was almost decisive in Pakistan’s second innings chase of 344 for victory but, in a tense finish, England triumphed by 26 runs. At Karachi, for the third Test, it was England’s turn to reveal a leg-spinning debutant, Rehan Ahmed. He was born in Nottingham, England, of Pakistani parents and is England’s youngest ever debutant aged 18 years and 126 days. Not only that but, in claiming five wickets for 48 runs in Pakistan’s second innings, he became the youngest ever debutant to do so in the history of Test cricket.

This is an extraordinary feat, made even more poignant in that it was achieved in the country of his parents’ birth, under the eyes of his father, who had been a professional cricketer in Pakistan. The context of his performance is also remarkable. He had played only three first class matches in England, all in 2022, after performing well for England’s U19 team in the 2022 World Cup. Pakistan had reached 150 for three wickets after 51 overs in its second innings, a lead of 100, with star batter, Babar Asam looking well set. Ahmed was invited to bowl and immediately claimed Asam’s wicket, going on to be largely responsible for Pakistan’s collapse to 216 all out. This left England needing 170 runs to win that was achieved for the loss of only two wickets.

There has been much commentary about England’s new approach to test cricket and their enthusiastic embrace of a high-risk strategy. Some see this as a necessary antidote to counter the high-speed T20 format which is threatening to become dominant. What the approach does emphasize is that success in cricket, as for many sports, is cyclical. Pakistan missed several key players but were in match winning positions at stages in all three matches against England, only to be suckered into making mistakes by England’s high-pressure attitude and, it has to be said, several fortunate decisions by officials.

Other teams will look at the competitive advantage developed by England and decide how best to counter it. One effect is that Test matches involving England tend not to need all of the allocated five days. However, the recent first Test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane was over in only two days. Thirty-four wickets fell in the game for an aggregate score of 503 runs. Australia won but the ICC match referee deemed the pitch to be below average, handing Australia one demerit point.

This has insignificant effect on its position at the top of the World Test Championship table for the 2021-2023 cycle. Nine Test match-playing teams are involved, points awarded for wins and positions calculated according to the number of matches played within a maximum and minimum range. The top two teams, currently Australia and India, play-off in a final. England’s recent surge has been insufficient to give itself a chance to make the final, whilst Pakistan’s chances are remote.

Whilst the Pakistan v England series has re-emphasised Test cricket’s magic, it has also highlighted some issues for the future. One is the quality of pitches, which need to ensure an even contest between bat and ball. Second, is the question as to extent to which the mentality and techniques developed in short format cricket amongst players and coaches is going to be used by all Test playing teams to shape the long format’s future.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Pakistan England Rehan Ahmed

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
Updated 21 December 2022
AP

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
  • Violence was a problem, Becker said, recounting instances at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where inmates threatened to harm him until others stepped in
  • Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro likely won’t stay in Germany, where privacy is hard to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai might become his next home
Updated 21 December 2022
AP

BERLIN: Tennis great Boris Becker tearfully recounted the moment the door of his single-occupancy cell at Britain’s notorious Wandsworth prison closed for the first time, speaking publicly after serving eight months for bankruptcy offenses.
“It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in life,” Becker said in an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1 that aired Tuesday, recalling how hours earlier he had been unable to say farewell to his loved ones before being led downstairs to the courtroom jail.
The three-time Wimbledon champion ​​was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.
Becker, who was deported to his native Germany on Dec. 15, said he prayed daily in the three weeks between his conviction and sentencing, conscious that there was a chance he might not get away with a suspended sentence.
Arriving in Wandsworth, the 55-year-old Becker said he feared attacks by other inmates.
“The many films I saw beforehand didn’t help,” he said.
Becker said prison authorities appeared to have tried to ensure his safety, allocating him a single cell and getting three experienced inmates — or “listeners” — to guide him in his new life behind bars.
That included coping with the lack of food, Becker said, as prison fare was largely restricted to rice, potatoes and sauce. “Sunday roasts” consisted of a chicken drumstick, he said.
“I felt hunger for the first time in my life,” said Becker, who won the first of many millions of dollars as a player at the age of 17.
Violence was a problem, he said, recounting instances at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe where inmates threatened to harm him until others stepped in.
Known for his showmanship on the court, Becker said he immersed himself in stoic philosophy while in prison and embraced the opportunity to teach fellow prisoners math and English — despite being German.
In November, fellow inmates managed to organize three chocolate cakes for his birthday, Becker said.
“I’ve never experienced such solidarity in the free world,” Becker said, adding that he planned to stay in touch with friends he’d made in prison.
For Becker, who rose to stardom in 1985 at age 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon, the prison sentence was a heavy blow.
Asked about the judge’s statement that Becker had shown “no humility,” he acknowledged in the interview that “maybe I should have (been) even more clear, more emotional” during the trial.
Becker also admitted fault.
“Of course I was guilty,” he said of the four out of 29 counts he was convicted on.
Still, Becker said he “it could have been much worse.”
After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion worked as a coach, television pundit, investor and celebrity poker player.
Now he hopes to turn a new page and avoid the mistakes he made in the past — many of which he blamed on laziness and bad financial advice received from others that led to his 2017 bankruptcy.
“It’s up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself,” he said. “I believe prison was good for me.”
Becker said he and partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro likely won’t stay in Germany, where privacy is hard to maintain. Instead, he suggested Miami or Dubai might become his next home.
But the former world No. 1’s time outside the limelight probably won’t last long.
Organizers of the annual Berlinale said Tuesday that next year’s film festival will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, with a red carpet appearance by the protagonist likely.

Topics: boris becker Germany Dubai

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
File photo pf the stage on the opening day of competition during the 2015 IWF World Championships in Houston, Texas. AFP
Updated 21 December 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
  • IWF event in Riyadh is qualifier for 2024 Olympics
  • 1,500 athletes from 130 countries expected
Updated 21 December 2022
SPA

Riyadh: The International Weightlifting Federation has announced it has chosen Riyadh to host its senior world championships between Sept. 2 and 17, 2023, that would serve as a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A total of 1,500 athletes representing 130 countries are expected to participate in the IWF’s largest-ever contest since its formation in 1895. The tournament is compulsory for those wishing to compete in France the following year.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said the Kingdom continued to show it could host some of the world’s biggest competitions.

“Hosting this championship is in line with the objectives of the sports sector within the Saudi Vision 2030 (plan), which promotes and increases the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s opportunities to host the biggest and most important global events,” he said.

He said it was an opportunity for Saudi athletes to gain experience, increase sporting contacts and ensure eligibility for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Male athletes compete in the following divisions: 55 kg, 61 kg (Olympic qualifying), 67 kg, 73 kg (qualifying), 81 kg, 89 kg (qualifying), 96 kg, 102 kg (qualifying), over 102 kg (qualifying), 109 kg, and over 109 kg.

Female athletes compete in the following categories: 45 kg, 49 kg (qualifying), 55 kg, 59 kg (qualifying), 64 kg, 71 kg (qualifying), 76 kg (qualifying), 81 kg (qualifying), over 81 kg (qualifying), 87 kg, and over 87 kg (qualifying).

Topics: International Weightlifting Federation weightlifting Paris 2024 Olympics

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
A group photo of the Moroccan national team players with their mothers and the nation’s King in the center. Photo credit: social
Updated 22 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral

Photo of Moroccan players with their mothers goes viral
  • Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch
Updated 22 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Riyadh: A group photo of the Moroccan national football team with their mothers and the nation’s king in the center has gone viral on social media.

The photo was taken during a reception ceremony held by King Mohammed VI in the presence of Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

Mothers of the Moroccan players played a prominent role in the team’s history-making World Cup performance, acting as cheerleaders for their sons, both on and off the pitch. 

One Moroccan player, Sofiane Boufal, was seen dancing with his mother on the pitch, celebrating their country’s historic win over Portugal in Qatar.

In an unprecedented achievement, the national team reached the semifinals of the World Cup — a first for Moroccan, Arab and African football.

During the ceremony, the king awarded Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and national team coach Walid Regragui with the Order of the Throne, a state decoration for distinguished services of a civil or military nature.

Moroccan players were also given awards for their efforts, while royal medals were issued to all technical and medical staff.

The Atlas Lions arrived home late on Tuesday amid celebrations in Rabat and other Moroccan cities.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco Portugal

