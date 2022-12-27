Nets run streak to 9 games  with 125-117 victory over Cavaliers  

Riyadh Derby drama: 5 things we learned from Saudi Pro League return

RIYADH: There was plenty to talk about after the first full Saudi Professional League program since the World Cup.

With a third of the season over, here are five things Arab News learned.

1. Riyadh derby brings World Cup quality and excitement

In the biggest game of the day — not just in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Asia but arguably also the world — Al-Nassr drew 2-2 with Al-Hilal in their much-anticipated derby. The visitors, and defending champions, twice took the lead but were pegged back twice in what was an enthralling contest.

Some of the biggest names in the league, both foreign and domestic, made their mark in what was an entertaining game. Odion Ighalo, top scorer last season, got the first with a classic striker’s finish. There was a better goal early in the second half from this campaign’s current top scorer in Talisca, who picked up the ball outside the area and then fired home a low shot while on the run.

Then Salem Al-Dawsari scored from the penalty spot to give Al-Hilal a lead that would have put them top of the table but there was still time for Abdulrahman Gahreeb to side foot a volley home from just inside the area that earned the hosts a point and place them as league leaders. There is still a very long way to go however and with just three points separating the top five, it is impossible to predict what will happen and that is how it should be.

2. Al-Dawsari did what he could not do in Qatar

It seems a little strange. Just a month previously, Salem Al-Dawsari, the man who had given Saudi Arabia an unforgettable and historic win over Argentina with a spectacular goal, missed a penalty against Poland. If the ball had gone in then the score would have been 1-1 and the Green Falcons could have been on their way to the second round of the World Cup.

On that day however, former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a fine save and preserved Poland’s lead, and helped the Europeans go to the last 16. On Monday, Al-Dawsari faced another ex-Arsenal shotstopper in the form of David Ospina. It was a similar penalty but this time the ball hit the back of the net. It meant that the 31-year-old banished any World Cup demons he may have had after the spot kick failure and also put Al-Hilal in a great position.

3. Hamdallah brings back Moroccan magic

Al-Ittihad are just two points off the top after a 3-0 win over Al-Taawoun but if we cast our minds back just a couple of weeks to the semifinal of the World Cup and had Abderrazak Hamdallah shot a little earlier inside the French area then maybe that game, that huge game, would have gone to extra time and then anything could have happened.

If Hamdallah — the call-up to the Moroccan squad came late — feels any frustration about events in Qatar, he took it out against Al-Taawoun. The striker scored twice against the high-flying opponents to give them what was only a second defeat of the season.

The striker can feel as proud as any Moroccan as to the exploits of the national team but the important mission now is helping Al-Ittihad win a first title since 2009. If the Atlas Lions can reach the last four of the World Cup then there is no reason why the Tigers can’t become champions of Saudi Arabia.

Hamdallah could be the difference, a ruthless finisher who only needs a chance to provide three points. If Monday’s evidence is anything to go by, then the Moroccan is in the mood for goals.

4. Al-Shabab stutter at restart

It was mentioned back in October but if there was one club that really didn’t want the World Cup break to come it was Al-Shabab and it was confirmed with a 4-1 defeat at Al-Fateh. The Whites were looking dominant and dropped just two points from their opening eight games. New coach Vicente Moreno and his players were very much on the same page, and with goals coming from all around the team and a tight defense, talk of a first title since 2012 was starting to be heard.

It was always going to be a difficult game at Al-Fateh but Moreno will be disappointed with how his team, who had got themselves back on level terms early in the second half, quickly conceded two goals in four minutes after conceding the same number in the previous 720 minutes of action. While there will be no panic from the coach, and this will be greeted as a first defeat of the season that was going to happen at some point, there will also be a sense that an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the league has been missed. Al-Shabab need to bounce back.

5. Promoted teams still struggling

There is an undoubted gap between the top two tiers these days in Saudi Arabian football and the three teams that came up at the end of last season are fighting with all their might now to prevent being dragged back down the ladder.

Al-Khaleej have lost their last five after their latest 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ettifaq. Three of the four points collected so far came with a win over bottom club Al-Batin and with just four goals scored this season, confidence is low.

Even lower in the table are next-to-bottom Al-Adalah who lost at home to in-form Abha and are also struggling to find the net. The best performing promoted club are Al-Wehda with eight points, the same combined total as the other two but they are only in 12th and know that improvements need to be made in order to be certain of topflight football next season.