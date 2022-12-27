You are here

Iran Protests 2022
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
Iranian chess player Sara Khadem competes, without wearing a hijab, in FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan December 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • 2 Iranian news outlets said Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without the hijab
DUBAI: An Iranian chess player has taken part in an international tournament without a hijab, according to media reports, the latest of several Iranian sportswomen to appear at competitions without one since anti-government protests began.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country's clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for "inappropriate attire".
Iranian news outlets Khabarvarzeshi and Etemad, in reports on Monday, said Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without the hijab - a headscarf mandatory under Iran's strict dress codes.


Photos posted by both outlets appeared to show her with no headscarf during the tournament. Khabarvarzeshi also posted a photo of her wearing a headscarf but without saying if it was taken at the same event.
There was no comment on Khadem's Instagram page about the tournament or the reports, and she did not immediately respond to a direct message from Reuters.
Khadem, born in 1997 and also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website. The website for the Dec. 25-30 event listed her as a participant in both the Rapid and Blitz competitions.
Shows of support
The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.
In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a headscarf, later saying she had done so unintentionally.
In November, an Iranian archer said she did not notice her hijab falling during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video appeared to show her allowing the headscarf to drop in what was also widely assumed to be a show of support for protesters.
In comments reported by state media in November, Iran's deputy sports minister, Maryam Kazemipour, said some Iranian female athletes had acted against Islamic norms and then apologised for their actions.
Several national sports teams have refrained from singing the national anthem, notably before Iran's opening match at the soccer World Cup. The team sang ahead of their second and third games.
Iranian authorities have cracked down hard on the protests, which they have declared riots fomented by foreign adversaries.
According to the activist HRANA news agency, 507 protesters had been killed as of Thursday, including 69 minors. Sixty-six members of the security forces have also been killed.
State officials have said up to 300 have been killed, including members of the security forces.

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
  • In a report Tuesday, IHR identified 100 detainees who face potential capital punishment
  • The report said many of them have limited access to legal representation
PARIS: At least 100 Iranians arrested in more than 100 days of nationwide protests face charges punishable by death, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Tuesday.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Earlier this month, Iran executed two men in connection with the protests, an escalation of the authorities’ crackdown that activists say is meant to instill public fear.
In a report Tuesday, IHR identified 100 detainees who face potential capital punishment, including at least 11 already sentenced to death.
Five detainees on the IHR list are women.
The report said many of them have limited access to legal representation.
“By issuing death sentences and executing some of them, they (the authorities) want to make people go home,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.
“It has some effect,” he told AFP, but “what we’ve observed in general is more anger against the authorities.”
“Their strategy of spreading fear through executions has failed.”
In an updated death toll issued Tuesday, IHR said 476 protesters have been killed so far.
Iran’s top security body in early December gave a toll of more than 200 people killed, including security officers.
At least 14,000 people have been arrested since the nationwide unrest began, the United Nations said last month.
Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public from a crane on December 12 after being sentenced by a court in Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife.
Four days earlier, Mohsen Shekari, also 23, had been executed for wounding a member of the security forces.
The judiciary has said that nine others have been handed death sentences over the protests, of whom two have been allowed retrials.
The father of death row inmate Mohammad Ghodablou has issued a plea on social media calling for his son’s release, saying “he made a big mistake.”
“Mohammad has so far had no criminal record,” the father said in a video circulated this week, claiming he suffers from a mental disorder.
Ghodablou, 22, was charged in Tehran with “corruption on earth” for “attacking police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others.”
The judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported Monday that Ghodablou had undergone psychiatric evaluation that concluded he “was aware of the nature of his crime.”
US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) noted in a report issued Monday a rise of 88 percent in executions in 2022 compared to last year and an eight-percent rise in death sentences, the vast majority of them for murder or drug offenses.
According to London-based rights group Amnesty International, Iran is second only to China in its use of the death penalty, with at least 314 people executed in 2021.

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries
  • Palestinian factions see the mobilization of supporters on these occasions as a clear expression of their popularity in the absence of general Palestinian elections
GAZA CITY: Palestinian rival factions are competing to mobilize supporters in rallies commemorating the anniversaries of their launch, most of which fall in November and December each year.

Fatah will be holding a rally commemorating its launch on Dec. 31 in Al-Katiba Square in Gaza City and will be making every effort to mobilize a larger number of supporters than its political opponent, Hamas, which organized its anniversary rally two weeks ago in the same place.

Other Palestinian factions, such as the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, organized their launch festivals in Al-Katiba Square as well.

Palestinian factions see the mobilization of supporters on these occasions as a clear expression of their popularity in the absence of general Palestinian elections.

The Palestinian territories witnessed the last elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006, in which Hamas won a large majority. Since then, no presidential or legislative elections have been held due to political divisions and Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007.

With each rally, the name of Al-Katiba Square (which translates to “Battalion” in English) changes to represent that faction’s color, with members of Fatah calling it the “Yellow Battalion,” Hamas calling it the “Green Battalion,” and the Islamic Jihad and PFLP designating it “black” and “red,” respectively.  

During the course of the Hamas rally on Dec. 14, spokesman Hazem Qassem said in several posts on social media platforms that “unprecedented crowds of hundreds of thousands (participated) in the 35th launch festival of Hamas.”

About a month before that, the official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, estimated that hundreds of thousands participated in the festival commemorating the death of Yasser Arafat.

The owner of an engineering company, who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, expressed his skepticism at the numbers based on the size of Al-Katiba Square, which does not allow for an excess of 60,000 participants.

The popularity of Palestinian factions, especially Hamas and Fatah, is witnessing a significant decline in light of the political division since 2007. However, the latest opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research last September showed Fatah’s lead over Hamas by a small percentage.

Al-Katiba Square, named after an Egyptian army battalion that was stationed in it during the era of Egyptian rule in the Gaza Strip before the 1967 war, once hosted tests for selecting fighters for the Palestine Liberation Army.

The PLA was established as a military wing of the Palestine Liberation Organization, whose mission was to fight Israel, according to the decisions of the Arab summit in Egypt in 1964. It recruited members among Palestinian refugees, headed by Ahmed Al-Shugairi, the first president of the PLO.

Salim Al-Mubayed, a Palestinian historian, told Arab News that Al-Katiba Square was the headquarters of the first battalion that joined Al-Shugairi’s army after its members underwent examinations under the supervision of doctors and officers from the Egyptian army in Gaza.

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain
  • Relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade
  • Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Turkiye on Tuesday, as the two countries normalize ties after four years of strain.
Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara. They agreed to appoint ambassadors mutually in August.
After Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won elections last month, he and Erdogan agreed to “work together to create a new era in relations” on a basis of respect for mutual interests.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ankara Irit Lillian presents the letter of credence to Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on December 27, 2022. (AFP)


Irit Lillian, Israeli’s charge d’affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador after presenting her letter of confidence to Erdogan.
Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel’s ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.
Diplomatic relations were restored in 2016, but two years later Turkiye recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy when Israeli forces killed a number of Palestinians who had taken part in protests in the Gaza Strip.
Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history.

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army has arrested a suspect in the killing earlier this month of a UN peacekeeper from Ireland who died when his convoy was shot at in southern Lebanon, officials said Tuesday.
The area of the Dec. 14 shooting attack, near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya, is a center of support for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, which has denied any role in the killing.
Hezbollah spokeswoman Rana Sahili said on Friday that the Lebanese army arrested the suspect “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” and that he wasn’t a member of the militant group.
Two Lebanese security officials confirmed the arrest, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, and said the investigation into the killing is ongoing. They did not identify or provide any details about the suspect.
Initially, the military detained three people in connection with the attack but released two who were found not to have been involved in the killing, one of the security officials said.
Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL, said the peacekeepers have yet to receive “official information” regarding any arrests.
On the fatal night, 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham and several other Irish peacekeepers were on their way from their base in the south to the Beirut airport. Two UN vehicles apparently took a detour through Al-Aqbiya, which is not part of the area under the peacekeepers’ mandate.
According to earlier reports, a group of angry residents confronted the peacekeepers, claiming they were outside their jurisdiction, and opened fire at their vehicles. Confrontations between residents in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL troops are not uncommon.
However, one of the two security officials said the suspect who was arrested had been part of a group that followed the UN convoy from the town of Sarafand, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away, suggesting a targeted attack.
The conflicting reports about the attack could not be immediately reconciled.
Rooney was buried in Ireland last week, while another Irish peacekeeper, who was wounded in the attack, 22-year-old Pvt. Shane Kearney, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland.
UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The UN expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.
Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon frequently accuse the UN mission of collusion with Israel, while Israel has accused the peacekeepers of turning a blind eye to Hezbollah’s military activities in southern Lebanon.

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday Iran would show “no mercy” toward “hostile” opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death. 

The “riots,” as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women. 

Addressing a crowd in Tehran, Raisi accused “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents.” 

“The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured,” said the ultraconservative president at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighboring Iraq. 

“The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile.” 

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide. 

Foreign-based rights groups have put the death toll among protesters at more than 450. 

Earlier in December, Iran executed two people in connection to the protests. The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death, two of whom have been allowed retrials. 

Campaigners say about a dozen other defendants have been charged with offenses that could see them receive the death penalty. 

Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest. 

They aim “to derail the Islamic society from its high goals” by “spreading rumors and fracturing society,” said Raisi. 

But foreign countries are “wrong” to think that would achieve their goals, Raisi argued, calling their moves miscalculated. 

