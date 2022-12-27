You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gv3vr

Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday Iran would show “no mercy” toward “hostile” opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death. 

The “riots,” as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women. 

Addressing a crowd in Tehran, Raisi accused “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents.” 

“The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured,” said the ultraconservative president at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighboring Iraq. 

“The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile.” 

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide. 

Foreign-based rights groups have put the death toll among protesters at more than 450. 

Earlier in December, Iran executed two people in connection to the protests. The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death, two of whom have been allowed retrials. 

Campaigners say about a dozen other defendants have been charged with offenses that could see them receive the death penalty. 

Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest. 

They aim “to derail the Islamic society from its high goals” by “spreading rumors and fracturing society,” said Raisi. 

But foreign countries are “wrong” to think that would achieve their goals, Raisi argued, calling their moves miscalculated. 

Topics: Iran Iran Protests 2022

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
  • In a report Tuesday, IHR identified 100 detainees who face potential capital punishment
  • The report said many of them have limited access to legal representation
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: At least 100 Iranians arrested in more than 100 days of nationwide protests face charges punishable by death, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Tuesday.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Earlier this month, Iran executed two men in connection with the protests, an escalation of the authorities’ crackdown that activists say is meant to instill public fear.
In a report Tuesday, IHR identified 100 detainees who face potential capital punishment, including at least 11 already sentenced to death.
Five detainees on the IHR list are women.
The report said many of them have limited access to legal representation.
“By issuing death sentences and executing some of them, they (the authorities) want to make people go home,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.
“It has some effect,” he told AFP, but “what we’ve observed in general is more anger against the authorities.”
“Their strategy of spreading fear through executions has failed.”
In an updated death toll issued Tuesday, IHR said 476 protesters have been killed so far.
Iran’s top security body in early December gave a toll of more than 200 people killed, including security officers.
At least 14,000 people have been arrested since the nationwide unrest began, the United Nations said last month.
Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public from a crane on December 12 after being sentenced by a court in Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife.
Four days earlier, Mohsen Shekari, also 23, had been executed for wounding a member of the security forces.
The judiciary has said that nine others have been handed death sentences over the protests, of whom two have been allowed retrials.
The father of death row inmate Mohammad Ghodablou has issued a plea on social media calling for his son’s release, saying “he made a big mistake.”
“Mohammad has so far had no criminal record,” the father said in a video circulated this week, claiming he suffers from a mental disorder.
Ghodablou, 22, was charged in Tehran with “corruption on earth” for “attacking police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others.”
The judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported Monday that Ghodablou had undergone psychiatric evaluation that concluded he “was aware of the nature of his crime.”
US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) noted in a report issued Monday a rise of 88 percent in executions in 2022 compared to last year and an eight-percent rise in death sentences, the vast majority of them for murder or drug offenses.
According to London-based rights group Amnesty International, Iran is second only to China in its use of the death penalty, with at least 314 people executed in 2021.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran death penalty

Related

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Middle-East
Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries
Updated 27 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries
  • Palestinian factions see the mobilization of supporters on these occasions as a clear expression of their popularity in the absence of general Palestinian elections
Updated 27 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinian rival factions are competing to mobilize supporters in rallies commemorating the anniversaries of their launch, most of which fall in November and December each year.

Fatah will be holding a rally commemorating its launch on Dec. 31 in Al-Katiba Square in Gaza City and will be making every effort to mobilize a larger number of supporters than its political opponent, Hamas, which organized its anniversary rally two weeks ago in the same place.

Other Palestinian factions, such as the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, organized their launch festivals in Al-Katiba Square as well.

Palestinian factions see the mobilization of supporters on these occasions as a clear expression of their popularity in the absence of general Palestinian elections.

The Palestinian territories witnessed the last elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006, in which Hamas won a large majority. Since then, no presidential or legislative elections have been held due to political divisions and Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007.

With each rally, the name of Al-Katiba Square (which translates to “Battalion” in English) changes to represent that faction’s color, with members of Fatah calling it the “Yellow Battalion,” Hamas calling it the “Green Battalion,” and the Islamic Jihad and PFLP designating it “black” and “red,” respectively.  

During the course of the Hamas rally on Dec. 14, spokesman Hazem Qassem said in several posts on social media platforms that “unprecedented crowds of hundreds of thousands (participated) in the 35th launch festival of Hamas.”

About a month before that, the official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, estimated that hundreds of thousands participated in the festival commemorating the death of Yasser Arafat.

The owner of an engineering company, who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, expressed his skepticism at the numbers based on the size of Al-Katiba Square, which does not allow for an excess of 60,000 participants.

The popularity of Palestinian factions, especially Hamas and Fatah, is witnessing a significant decline in light of the political division since 2007. However, the latest opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research last September showed Fatah’s lead over Hamas by a small percentage.

Al-Katiba Square, named after an Egyptian army battalion that was stationed in it during the era of Egyptian rule in the Gaza Strip before the 1967 war, once hosted tests for selecting fighters for the Palestine Liberation Army.

The PLA was established as a military wing of the Palestine Liberation Organization, whose mission was to fight Israel, according to the decisions of the Arab summit in Egypt in 1964. It recruited members among Palestinian refugees, headed by Ahmed Al-Shugairi, the first president of the PLO.

Salim Al-Mubayed, a Palestinian historian, told Arab News that Al-Katiba Square was the headquarters of the first battalion that joined Al-Shugairi’s army after its members underwent examinations under the supervision of doctors and officers from the Egyptian army in Gaza.

Topics: Hamas Palestinian factions Fatah Islamic Jihad Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Related

First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Sport
First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan
Middle-East
Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain
  • Relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade
  • Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Turkiye on Tuesday, as the two countries normalize ties after four years of strain.
Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara. They agreed to appoint ambassadors mutually in August.
After Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won elections last month, he and Erdogan agreed to “work together to create a new era in relations” on a basis of respect for mutual interests.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ankara Irit Lillian presents the letter of credence to Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on December 27, 2022. (AFP)


Irit Lillian, Israeli’s charge d’affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador after presenting her letter of confidence to Erdogan.
Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel’s ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.
Diplomatic relations were restored in 2016, but two years later Turkiye recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy when Israeli forces killed a number of Palestinians who had taken part in protests in the Gaza Strip.
Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history.

Topics: Turkiye Israel

Related

Middle-East
Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
Turkiye summons French envoy after Paris shooting
Middle-East
Turkiye summons French envoy after Paris shooting

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army has arrested a suspect in the killing earlier this month of a UN peacekeeper from Ireland who died when his convoy was shot at in southern Lebanon, officials said Tuesday.
The area of the Dec. 14 shooting attack, near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya, is a center of support for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, which has denied any role in the killing.
Hezbollah spokeswoman Rana Sahili said on Friday that the Lebanese army arrested the suspect “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” and that he wasn’t a member of the militant group.
Two Lebanese security officials confirmed the arrest, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, and said the investigation into the killing is ongoing. They did not identify or provide any details about the suspect.
Initially, the military detained three people in connection with the attack but released two who were found not to have been involved in the killing, one of the security officials said.
Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL, said the peacekeepers have yet to receive “official information” regarding any arrests.
On the fatal night, 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham and several other Irish peacekeepers were on their way from their base in the south to the Beirut airport. Two UN vehicles apparently took a detour through Al-Aqbiya, which is not part of the area under the peacekeepers’ mandate.
According to earlier reports, a group of angry residents confronted the peacekeepers, claiming they were outside their jurisdiction, and opened fire at their vehicles. Confrontations between residents in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL troops are not uncommon.
However, one of the two security officials said the suspect who was arrested had been part of a group that followed the UN convoy from the town of Sarafand, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away, suggesting a targeted attack.
The conflicting reports about the attack could not be immediately reconciled.
Rooney was buried in Ireland last week, while another Irish peacekeeper, who was wounded in the attack, 22-year-old Pvt. Shane Kearney, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland.
UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The UN expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.
Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon frequently accuse the UN mission of collusion with Israel, while Israel has accused the peacekeepers of turning a blind eye to Hezbollah’s military activities in southern Lebanon.

Topics: Lebanon

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
  • “We have information about potential Daesh attacks during end-of-year holidays,” SDF spokesman said
  • Shami said that the new Daesh leader wanted to assert the group’s presence
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

QAMISHLI: Syrian Kurdish-led forces boosted security Tuesday a day after foiling a deadly Daesh group assault on a prison fearing that the extremists will strike again, a spokesman said.
Authorities on Monday declared a state of emergency in Raqqa, the militants’ former de facto capital in northern Syria, after gunmen launched an attack on a security complex near a prison holding fellow militants.
Six members of the Kurdish-led security forces and one militant were killed.
Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said they had “declared a state of alert” and security forces sweeping the area.
“We have information about potential Daesh attacks during end-of-year holidays,” he said, listing the northern Syrian cities of Raqqa, Hasakah and Qamishli.
Shami said that a new Daesh leader — who took over after his predecessor was killed in October — wanted to assert the group’s presence.
Following the attack, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi had warned that “terrorist cells” were “preparing dangerous plots.”
The failed assault on Monday targeted a Kurdish security complex, which includes a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying two of its fighters had carried it out to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of militants living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Hol camp.
Al-Hol, home to more than 50,000 people, is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the SDF led the battle that dislodged Daesh group fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.
It was the most significant militant attack on a prison since Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years in January, when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah.
Residents of Raqqa, still fearful after years of war, worried that Daesh wanted to stage comeback.
Osama Al-Khalaf, an activist from Raqqa, said residents “live in a state of fear” of an Daesh comeback because the militants managed to breach the well-guarded complex.
“Daesh never let us forget they are here, they want to bring back fear and panic,” said Abdallah, 35, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
“We’re tired of war, we can’t live in fear of the bombings and killings anymore, we want peace.”

Topics: Syria Daesh

Related

Eight dead in Daesh attack on Syrian jail
Middle-East
Eight dead in Daesh attack on Syrian jail

Latest updates

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show
Molotov cocktail hurled at Lebanese TV station in response to satire show
Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries
Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries
Saudi Arabia determined to protect, preserve its vegetation cover
Saudi Arabia determined to protect, preserve its vegetation cover

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.