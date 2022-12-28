‘Cries of children were unbearable’: Rescued Rohingya refugees recall ordeal at sea

JAKARTA/DHAKA: When Hatemon Nesa boarded a wooden ship in Cox’s Bazar in late November, she left a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh in the hope of finding a better life for her young daughters.
She set out on her journey with her five-year-old, leaving the older daughter with family members at the camp. She believed that the voyage would be successful and that they would soon be reunited in another country.
But the boat engines broke down about a week later and she, her daughter and another 172 refugees, mostly women and children, were left drifting in the Andaman Sea for weeks, with no food or water.
No regional country intervened despite UN calls for rescue last week. They were finally brought to safety by fishermen when their boat entered Indonesian waters.
On Wednesday, efforts of an Arab News team helped reconnect Nesa with her family, who had not been able to reach her for weeks and feared the worst.
“Allah almighty saved our lives,” Nesa said in a video call from a shelter in Indonesia’s northern Aceh province, as she spoke to her brother and mother who remained in Cox’s Bazar.
“We were starving while floating on the boat ... I couldn't eat anything. If I held a water bottle in hand, it would have been stolen. I could drink water only when there was rain.”
Nesa and her daughter, Umme Salima, were among the refugees who reached the coastal village of Muara Tiga in Aceh’s Pidie district on Monday.
The International Organization for Migration said they were in “very poor health condition” and many were suffering severe dehydration and malnutrition.
“The rice and lentil you fed me, with that energy I traveled up to Indonesia,” Nesa told her mother as both burst into tears during the call.
Whenever there was another ship in sight, she and other refugees on the boat would scream for help. But for weeks their cries fell on deaf ears.
“We shouted so much and waved our hands like anything. At one point it felt like our hands would fall off our bodies,” Nesa said.
Her relative, Rahena, 19, who was also on the boat, recalled how they were floating for days. “The cries of children due to hunger were unbearable,” she said, adding that at least 20 people onboard had died.
No help came when their boat entered Malaysian waters earlier this month. Neither did any come when it crossed into Indian waters, despite Nesa’s brother Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Cox’s Bazar, appealing for rescue.
As the drifting Rohingya entered Indonesian territory, authorities repeatedly said they could not locate their boat. Local villagers then caught sight of them and organized help.
“From what I’ve seen, the eagerness of the public (to help) is extraordinary,” Nasruddin, coordinator from Geutanyoe Foundation, an Aceh-based humanitarian organization, told Arab News. “This is something that we need to appreciate and commend.”
It was not the first time that Indonesian fishermen would join to help the refugees, taking them to safety and providing necessary assistance.
Nasruddin said around 600 Rohingya have reached Aceh since March this year.
Nesa and her little daughter’s journey is not over as Indonesia is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, meaning they cannot claim asylum. For the time being, however, they are safe and again in touch with their family.
“With the help of Arab News I got hold of my sister again and established communications with her after landing in Indonesia,” her brother said. “I want to convey my heartfelt thanks.”
‘What will she grow up to be?’ Afghan backlash grows over Taliban’s ban on higher education for women
The insular regime’s latest restrictions on civil liberties have drawn international condemnation
Afghan students and professors have staged walkouts and tendered resignations over the ruling
Updated 28 December 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Zaram received precious little formal education while growing up in Afghanistan’s rural southern province of Kandahar, but always hoped his children would someday benefit from the freedoms and opportunities long denied to him.
So when he learned in mid-December that the country’s Taliban rulers had outlawed higher education for women, depriving his daughter of the right to study, he was devastated.
“I wanted to be able to provide for my girl to have a better life than we are living,” Zaram, who did not give his real name fearing reprisals, told Arab News. “It will be impossible without her having an education. I cannot teach her myself as I barely went to school myself.”
The Taliban announced it was barring women and girls from colleges and universities with immediate effect on Dec. 20.
“You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice,” Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the minister for higher education, said in a statement.
The following day, a crowd of Afghan women marched defiantly through the streets of Kabul, protesting against the new decree, chanting: “Either for everyone or for no one. One for all, all for one.” Women were filmed weeping and consoling each other outside one campus.
Following the US military’s chaotic withdrawal from the country and the Taliban’s capture of Kabul in August 2021, many Afghans had hoped the ultra-conservative group would be more lenient than it had been during its previous stint in power between 1996 and 2001.
Those hopes were quickly dashed, however, as freedoms enjoyed over the preceding 20 years under the US-backed Afghan government were steadily eroded at the command of the group’s Kandahar-based leader, Hibatullah Akhundzadan.
Just a month after returning to power, the regime imposed gender-segregated university entrances and classrooms and imposed hijabs as part of a compulsory dress code.
Then, on March 23 this year, when girls’ secondary schools were scheduled to reopen, the Taliban abruptly rescinded the directive, barring tens of thousands of teenage girls from education. Primary school-aged girls, at least for now, are still permitted to receive schooling up until the sixth grade.
In May, the Taliban ordered women to fully cover themselves, including their faces, in public, to remain at home, and to only travel between cities with a male escort. In November, a new directive banned women from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
On Saturday, the Taliban banned women from working in non-governmental organizations, leading many foreign humanitarian aid agencies to announce they were withdrawing from the crisis-wracked country.
Now, nearly all women and girls over the age of 12 are barred from educational institutions in Afghanistan. According to UNICEF, around 850,000 Afghan girls have stopped attending school.
Afghanistan is now the only country in the world to ban women and girls from attending schools and universities.
The rules do not seem to apply to the Taliban elite, however. According to the Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN), an independent, non-profit policy research group based in Kabul, senior Taliban officials have their daughters enrolled at schools in Qatar and Pakistan.
The two daughters of Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban government’s spokesman, are reportedly attending school in Doha, while the regime’s health minister, Qalandar Ibad, reportedly has a daughter who graduated from medical school.
One Qatar-based Taliban official told AAN that “since everyone in the neighborhood was going to school, our children demanded that they go to school too. I enrolled my three sons and two daughters.”
“It is absolutely hypocritical,” a foreign humanitarian aid worker based in Afghanistan, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arab News.
“But the Taliban leaders do not follow a global logic of what’s right and wrong, they follow their own internal logic. It is the driving force behind their decision making. They do not feel the need to justify anything to anyone.
AFGHAN WOMEN’S RIGHTS
MARCH 2022 — Secondary school children shut out of schools, ordered to stay home.
MAY — Women ordered to fully cover and stay at home.
AUGUST — Taliban fighters beat female protesters.
NOVEMBER — Women banned from parks, fun fairs, gyms and public baths.
DECEMBER — Women no longer allowed to work at national and international NGOs, banned from university campuses.
“This educational ban is the Taliban’s way of telling the world we are here to rule, to stay, and we do not give a damn about what anyone has to say nor can anyone interfere. Nowhere else in the Muslim world is there a debate on whether sharia allows women to pursue their education. For it to now be discussed by scholars in Afghanistan is astounding.”
The regime’s decree has met an intense backlash. One video circulating on social media shows female students in eastern Nangarhar province disrupting their male classmates’ final exams for refusing to stand in solidarity with them.
At another university department in the same province, male medical students willfully walked out of their exams in protest at the regime’s decision to ban females. Videos have emerged of Taliban soldiers beating male student protesters.
Several male university staff have also resigned in solidarity. One Kabul-based professor tore up his diplomas during a live television interview aired by TOLOnews.
“From today, I don’t need these diplomas because this country is no longer a place of education. If my sister and mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education,” he told the news channel.
The Taliban’s crackdown on women’s rights has drawn intense condemnation from the international community, including the government of Saudi Arabia. The Taliban has hit back, however, saying foreign governments should “not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.”
On Tuesday, the UN Security Council called on the Taliban to reverse its policies targeting women and girls, expressing alarm at the “increasing erosion” of human rights in the country.
The 15-member UN Security Council said in a statement it was “deeply alarmed” by the increasing restrictions on women’s education, calling for “the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.”
It urged the Taliban “to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
In its statement, it also condemned the ban on women working for NGOs, adding to warnings of the detrimental impact on aid operations in a country where millions rely on them.
“These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community,” it said.
Unless the Taliban shows it is willing to soften its hardline approach, particularly on matters relating to women’s rights, the regime is unlikely to gain access to billions of dollars in desperately needed aid, loans and frozen assets held by the US, International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Beyond sanctions and condemnations, however, there seems to be little the international community is willing or able to do to compel the Taliban to change ideological course. The Afghan people, it would appear, are on their own.
“Afghans have lost all their faith in the regime and their ability or willingness to reverse decisions,” the foreign humanitarian aid worker told Arab News.
“If any new changes are to be made, I believe it will be like a page out of the 1990s handbook where women are only allowed to continue their education in the medical sector for professions like nurses, doctors, midwives.
“There is a big trust deficit between the people and the government. Even the ministers who do not agree with the education decree have not voiced their opinion on the matter; you simply do not oppose the supreme leader.
“But we are at an interesting juncture, it will be interesting to see how this will play out as there is rising courage among the citizens in standing up for their rights.
“The world is watching dumbfounded at what is happening, yet the only thing the international community does is tweet out condemnations, the same old regurgitated words. Meanwhile women’s rights are shrinking day by day.”
For Zaram, the Kandahar-based father, there is little hope of his daughter obtaining a decent education, pursuing a career of her choice, or having a fulfilling life beyond the confines of the home.
“I feel ashamed of myself in so many ways. I feel I have failed her,” Zaram told Arab News. “What will she grow up to be? What options will she have? She will have nothing. I don’t want her future to be her being married off. She deserves better.”
Philippine rescuers race to find survivors of deadly Christmas floods
Christmas floods were one of the deadliest weather-related disasters this year
At least 25 people have died, mostly in the Northern Mindanao region
Updated 28 December 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Rescuers raced on Wednesday to find dozens of people that were still missing after deadly floods and landslides hit the Philippines over the weekend.
Nearly 400,000 people have been affected by what has been one of the deadliest weather-related events in the country this year, as rain-induced flash floods swept across 10 provinces as Filipinos celebrated Christmas.
Disaster response authorities said casualties reported so far have increased to 25 from 17 on Tuesday, with most deaths caused by drowning from flash floods in the Northern Mindanao region, in the country’s south.
“As of today, we have 25 reported dead, mostly due to drowning. Then we have nine injured and 26 missing,” Diego Agustin Mariano, information officer at the Office of Civil Defense, told Arab News.
“As for the missing, the majority are fishermen from coastal villages in Catanduanes and Eastern Samar. They are now the subject of a search and rescue operation led by the Philippines Coast Guard.”
Over 81,400 people in the central southern provinces of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao remained at evacuation centers.
“The others have returned to their respective homes as the situation improved,” Mariano said.
Unlike other deadly weather-related incidents in the country, the floods were not triggered by the tropical storms that regularly hit the Philippines.
The Christmas rains were caused by a shear line, an area where warm and cold winds meet, forming in the country’s south.
Multiple reports rank the Philippines as one of the countries most affected by and vulnerable to climate change. The archipelago nation has been experiencing an increase in highly destructive weather events for the past decade, as the world gets warmer.
‘Government row delays release of UK anti-extremism report’
Ministers “at loggerheads over redaction of names accused of promoting extreme Islamist ideology”
Report expected to say Prevent strategy has focused too much on far right and not enough on religious extremism
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The publication of a review of the UK’s anti-extremism Prevent program has reportedly been delayed because of a row between senior government ministers.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, are reportedly at loggerheads over the presentation of the report, written by William Shawcross, because the names of a number of people and organizations, accused of spreading extremist Islamist ideology in the UK whilst receiving funding from the government, have been redacted.
The Home Office wants to implement all the recommendations in the report but to keep the names redacted to avoid being sued for libel. Gove wants the report published in its entirety to give the most accurate depiction possible to the public, it has been reported.
The report was completed in the summer and was due to be signed off by Braverman’s predecessor, Priti Patel, but it was delayed following the collapse of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.
A source told the Times: “Gove wants to take over the review and wants it to just focus on Islamist groups.”
Another source said: “There is a hold-up, he (Gove) is looking to make certain changes to it because he wasn’t entirely 100 percent behind the report as it was. He’s gone back to the Home Office with his views because he’s keen that the government’s response is right.”
Gove is thought to have a particular desire for transparency in uncovering Islamist extremism following the 2014 Trojan Horse scandal, where it was discovered that a number of individuals and organizations had attempted to introduce hardline Islamist ideology at schools in the English city of Birmingham.
The first source added: “(Gove’s) view is that too much focus is now on the extreme right. Shawcross took a structured approach based upon what the agencies experienced with their caseloads. This point was reflected in his review and it matters because all operational work and caseloads go through.”
A source close to Shawcross, a former head of the Charity Commission who was asked to compile the report by Johnson, said: “There is widespread unhappiness to the approach of the Home Office, saying ‘we can’t say this or that about organizations,’ redacting and removing certain bits about certain organizations and individuals. He’s frustrated and not buying the excuses.”
The Prevent program has come under fire in recent years both over claims that it has failed to prevent terrorist attacks and that it has been used excessively by schoolteachers in the UK to effectively discipline children for “trivial” reasons.
In one case, an 11-year-old boy was referred after saying during a fire drill that he wished his school would burn down, and in another, an 11-year-old boy was referred after a teacher misunderstood him saying he wished to give “alms” to poor people as meaning weapons.
The program has an annual budget of £40 million ($48.27 million), and the Shawcross report is expected to say that it has also focused too much on the threat of far-right extremism and not enough on Islamist extremism.
The likely recommendations are for the program to be repositioned to tackle radicalization, and that MI5 and counterterrorism police should be given greater influence in deciding which individuals referred to it should be pursued.
A government spokesperson said it was “currently reviewing the recommendations of the independent review and will publish the report and our response in due course. It is only right that the government takes the time to prepare and deliver a considered response.”
A Home Office source said: “The home secretary and levelling up secretary have never even discussed the Prevent report, so there is no row or clash.”
Italy minister cautious on supplying air defense systems to Ukraine
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters
ROME: Italy’s defense minister struck a cautious tone on whether Italy would be able to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, as requested by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The systems would be provided “if possible,” Guido Crosetto told Il Messaggero newspaper in an article published on Wednesday.
However, “if we give air defense missiles to Ukraine, we must take them from our stocks and we have to do that without depleting them, and being sure about the quality,” he added.
Crosetto told Reuters this month that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system was among the military aid that Kyiv had requested from Rome.
His remarks to Il Messaggero follow a Tuesday call between Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after which Zelensky tweeted that Rome was considering supplying air defenses.
He is pressing Ukraine’s Western allies to step up military aid to help counter three months of Russian missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure.
Under former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy sent five aid packages to Kyiv including military supplies, and Meloni’s government is working on a possible sixth delivery.
Meloni, who took office in October, has been a firm supporter of Kyiv, despite friction on the issue within her rightist ruling coalition and a strong pacifist element among domestic public opinion.
US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP
BUFFALO, USA: The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the “blizzard of the century.”
The number of deaths attributed to the winter storm rose to more than 50 after officials confirmed three more fatalities in western New York’s Erie County, the epicenter of the crisis.
The police department “expects that number to rise,” tweeted Byron Brown, mayor of the lakeside county’s biggest city Buffalo — which has been paralyzed for five days by chest-deep snow banks and power outages.
Kathy Hochul, New York state’s governor and a Buffalo native, described the storm aftermath as resembling “a war zone.”
“Certainly it is the blizzard of the century,” Hochul told reporters Monday.
As temperatures plummeted, commuters and some residents fleeing their freezing homes became trapped on highways, unable to be rescued.
The problem was compounded when some areas were rendered inaccessible to ambulances for dozens of hours and snowplows were unable to perform their job due to the ferocity of the storm — necessitating rescuers being rescued in certain cases.
The family of one 22-year-old Buffalo resident, Anndel Taylor, said she died in her car after getting stuck on her way home from work.
A video sent by Taylor and posted by her sister shows her vehicle covered up to its windows in snow.
Emergency responders, who themselves became stuck attempting to rescue her, found her dead 18 hours later, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning, her family in North Carolina told local TV station WSOC-TV.
One father described being trapped in his vehicle on the streets of Buffalo with his four young children for 11 hours before being rescued, according to The New York Times.
Zila Santiago, 30, said he kept his engine running to provide some warmth and fed his children some juice found in his trunk.
They were finally rescued at dawn by a passing snowplow.
In a city well-accustomed to snowstorms, some residents were blaming a travel ban they said was enacted too late on Friday morning as contributing to the mayhem.
Buffalo resident Mark Eguliar remained at his workplace, where he was stuck for more than 40 hours.
“Too many people were driving, too many people were not listening to the ban, so the cars were blocking all the roads, making it a lot harder to get home,” he said.
The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancelation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com.
Most of the cancelations on Tuesday and Wednesday were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60 percent of its flights due to cascading logistics issues, earning it a rebuke from the US government.
The Department of Transportation tweeted that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancelations” and would examine if the company was “complying with its customer service plan,” while the US Senate committee overseeing aviation said it would look into causes that “go beyond weather.”
In a video statement on Tuesday, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he was “truly sorry” for the disruptions and that a “massive effort to stabilize the airline” was under way.
He also noted that he had spoken with transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg about the issues, and pledged to “double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what’s happening right now.”
US President Joe Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York state, freeing up funds to help it recover from the disaster.
Buffalo’s international airport remains closed until Wednesday morning and a driving ban remained in effect for the city.
“You can absolutely go out and walk to check on neighbors, go to open stores, etc. But do not drive,” tweeted the county executive, Mark Poloncarz.
Longtime Buffalo resident Bill Sherlock told AFP that his home had received about four feet of snow, but that he was lucky to have had functioning electricity and food.
Those less fortunate “probably had the worst Christmas of their lives,” said the 38-year-old attorney — mindful that some homes in his neighborhood have had no power since Friday.
Sherlock said he may wait another day before leaving home for the first time in nearly a week: “We’re not going anywhere unless we have to.”
Mayor Brown told CNN that multiple looting incidents were reported in the city over Christmas weekend and eight arrests had been made.
The National Weather Service forecast a respite of warmer temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) by the weekend, although officials warned that melting snow could result in minor flooding.
The extreme weather over the weekend sent temperatures to below freezing in all mainland US states, including in Texas along the Mexico border where some arriving migrants have struggled to find shelter.
At one point on Saturday, nearly 1.7 million customers were without electricity in the biting cold, according to tracker PowerOutage.us.
Road ice and whiteout conditions also led to the temporary closure of some of the nation’s busiest transport routes, including part of the cross-country Interstate 70 highway.