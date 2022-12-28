You are here

Saudi Central Bank's assets reach $505bn in November: Report

The central bank’s assets grew by SR104.59 billion as compared to November 2021.
The central bank’s assets grew by SR104.59 billion as compared to November 2021.
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

  • Central bank’s investments in foreign securities rose year-on-year to around SR1.141tn
RIYADH: Total assets of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, increased by SR20.44 billion ($5.4 billion) month-on-month to reach SR1.9 trillion in November, according to the official data release on Wednesday.

The central bank’s assets grew by SR104.59 billion as compared to November 2021.

SAMA’s investments in foreign securities, which make up 58 percent of its total assets, rose year-on-year to around SR1.141 trillion last month.

The total foreign investment balance in Saudi Arabia increased by 0.6%, equivalent to 15.3 billion riyals during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, to reach 2.41 trillion riyals, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank.

Profits of banks operating in Saudi Arabia before tax and zakat deduction rose 46 percent in November 2022 on an annual basis, to SR5.8 billion, but declined by 5 percent as compared to October 2022.

The data also showed that direct and indirect foreign investments in the Kingdom rose SR43 billion during the nine months of 2022.

Topics: SAMA assets foreign investments Banks

Updated 28 December 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Netline, a Pakistani critical power and energy solutions provider, is designing solar projects for the zero-carbon city that Saudi Arabia plans to build in NEOM, a company official said on Monday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans for the $500-billion NEOM business zone in 2017 as part of his Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, aims to reach “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.

The zero-carbon city at NEOM, known as “The Line,” would extend over 170 km and be able to house a million residents in “carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100 percent clean energy.”

“The energy demand to power NEOM is around 20 GW,” Umair Zavary, group director at Netline Group of Companies, told journalists in Karachi on Monday.

“We are partnering with different companies, which are contractors in NEOM, for backend consultation, designing, and auditing of the project from Pakistan under an agreement that was signed last month.” 

Zavary said the company had initially acquired a $3 million project to design NEOM’s electrical system.

Netline, a family-owned business in the energy and power sector, recently secured Series A funding at a $4.5 million valuation of the company’s energy business. Though the amount of funding was not disclosed, the company’s director said it would substantially support enhancing a footprint in Saudi Arabia and the UAE where an office has already been set up for global outreach with supply chain partners.

 “In February next year, we are going to Riyadh to grow more business and look for more partners and opportunities,” Zavary said, expressing hope that Pakistani engineers and experts would also go to the Kingdom for installation purposes in the next phase. 

Netline has so far installed solar systems with a power generation capacity of over 10 MW at around 400 locations across the country. 

The company now plans to utilize its funding to expand and set up offices in other parts of the country and enhance manpower, install charging points for electric vehicles, and start solar panel manufacturing in Pakistan. 

“We are planning to start production of solar panels in the third or fourth quarter of the next year, 2023, at an estimated cost of $3.5 million in the first phase,” Uzair Zavary, another group director, said. 

The company plans to produce 180 MW solar panels in a joint venture with a Turkish company for which the manufacturing facilities have been acquired on the outskirts of Islamabad, he added.

Topics: Pakistan

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, on Wednesday said the Basel III reforms will come into force in the Kingdom's banking sector on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The move is in line with the internationally agreed timeline set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision,” said SAMA in a press statement.

It is an international regulatory accord that introduced a set of reforms to mitigate risk within the international banking sector by requiring banks to maintain certain leverage ratios and keep certain levels of reserve capital.

The Basel committee issued these reforms in December 2017 to strengthen regulation, supervision, and risk management in the banking sector. 

SAMA also updated the prudential framework for Saudi banks’ capital risks to align with these reforms as part of the Kingdom's commitment as a member of the G20.

The central bank also carried out a pilot program of Basel III during the second half of 2022. "The pilot application initially demonstrated the readiness of the banking sector for the official implementation while maintaining stable capital levels, which contributes to their financial stability,” the statement added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking Basel III SAMA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 126.03 points — or 1.28 percent — on Wednesday, to close at 10,485.29, reflecting renewed enthusiasm in investor sentiment for the second day in a row.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index scaled 29 percent to SR4.46 billion ($1.18 billion) from Tuesday’s SR3.45 billion. While 109 of the 223 listed stocks gained, 95 trailed.

“Saudi market reported a second consecutive day of healthy gains backed by a broad-based rally, with 16 out of 21 sectors in the green,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

Much of the firepower came from large-cap sectors such as materials, banks, and energy, which rose 2.01 percent, 1.5 percent, and 0.60 percent, respectively.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, except Dubai, were northbound in contrast to the global markets, which cut short on Tuesday’s rally after rising infections in China dampened the spirits raised by its plan to scrap quarantine restrictions for inbound travelers beginning January.

Oil prices also took a dip even as the resulting gloomy outlook in the Western economies cast a shadow over the bourses worldwide. Brent futures for February delivery fell 66 cents to $83.67 a barrel at 1:20 p.m. Riyadh time, while US crude fell 53 cents to $79.00 per barrel.

What’s noteworthy about Tadawul’s gain on Wednesday is that it happened despite Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. falling 4.04 percent to close at SR95 on its much-anticipated debut. On its opening day, 11.22 million shares were traded for SR1.07 billion vide 60,581 transactions.

The company offered 50.045 million shares, or 29.66 percent of its capital, at SR99 per share, allocating 75 percent to institutional parties and 25 percent to individual investors.

“Gains (in Tadawul) came despite a 4 percent drop in (the) newly listed Luberef, highlighting the recent cap on oil prices gains led by doubts on global economic growth next year,” said Ansari.

Meanwhile, the parallel market Nomu resonated with the overall mood and blipped up 17.71 percent to finish at 19,199.75.

The parallel market also hosted the wave of initial public offerings as Yaqeen Capital, the lead manager for Nofoth Food Products Co.’s IPO, announced that its client’s subscription was complete at the offering price of SR150 a share.

In a statement to Tadawul, Yaqeen Capital said that the IPO was 342,69 percent covered, and it will determine the date for the listing shares on Nomu after finalizing the procedures with the stock exchange.

The exchange also announced that food produce company Leen Alkhair Trading Co. will start trading on Nomu from Jan. 1, 2023.

On the dividend front, the National Co. for Glass Industries informed Tadawul that it had recommended a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022 at SR0.5 per share, totaling SR 16.45 million.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia placed sixth in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 peer group rankings’ attitude and values category. 

The yearbook, published by Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development, assesses and ranks 63 economies around the world on four main indicators — economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure. 

Achieving sixth position for attitude and values reflects the Kingdom’s efficiency in conducting business, positive attitude toward globalization, openness to foreign ideas and investments, business competitiveness, advanced economic and social reforms, flexibility around conduction of business and enhanced digital transformation.    

With digital transformation a key area of success for Saudi Arabia, many small and midsize business decision-makers are using business management software to comply with the latest regulations, generate e-invoices and improve customer service. 

“Digitalization and business management software have proven they can benefit SMEs. They are seeing the value technology can bring, whether it is to drive revenue, enhance operations or scale business. Moreover, business management software can help SMEs reduce costs, standardize, and automate business processes and reduce the reliance on manpower,” said Vikas Panchal, MENA general manager of Tally Solutions. 

The SME sector makes up more than 80 percent of all enterprises in the Kingdom, significantly contributing toward inclusive economic growth. 

With the growing number of SMEs, digitization is taking a front seat.  

Globally, 65 percent of small-business decision-makers feel technology has become more critical to their businesses since the start of the pandemic, with 70 percent of SMEs having intensified their use of digital technologies due to COVID-19 and tax regulations. 

Topics: economics

CAIRO: Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean sea.

The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the bid round was set for April 30, 2023, the tender announcement showed.

In a statement, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said the tender offered by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. is part of the ministry’s strategy to increase investment in the oil and gas sector.

He pointed out that the strategy, which was launched in 2016, seeks to attract international companies to work in Egypt. It also aims to encourage existing companies to increase their investments.

El Molla said this tender is the third to be offered using the latest digital methods through the Egypt Upstream Gateway, which was launched in early 2021.

He added that the portal provides digital and quick access to the basic information about the proposed tender, its regions and the technical data related to the areas in question.

Gas exports

Egypt’s exports of natural gas increased during the current year by 14.28 percent to reach 8 million tons, compared to 7 million tons in 2021, according to the data released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The ministry said that gas export revenues jumped by 171 percent in 2022 to reach $8.4 billion, compared to about $3.5 billion last year, due to the increase in liquefied natural gas export prices globally.

Topics: Egypt Nile Delta Oil gas

