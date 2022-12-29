You are here

  • Home
  • YEAR IN REVIEW: The best Arab films of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: The best Arab films of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: The best Arab films of 2022
‘The Blue Caftan’ is directed by Maryam Touzani. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/98ntz

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

YEAR IN REVIEW: The best Arab films of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: The best Arab films of 2022
  • William Mullally picks the best movies by Arab filmmakers over the past year
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

‘Perfect Strangers’

Director: Wissam Smayra

Starring: Mona Zaki, Nadine Labaki, Georges Khabbaz

The original Italian version of “Perfect Strangers” had already been remade across the world before its Arabic-language iteration was released on Netflix. But nowhere else has it caused the stir that it did in the Middle East. The conceit is simple: Seven friends at a dinner party decide to play a game, placing their phones in the center of the table to make their calls and messages known to all. As the night goes on, their secrets are revealed, upending everything they thought they knew about each other. Not only was this the best version of the film so far, with pitch-perfect casting and memorable performances, it was also the bravest: each of its stars pushed themselves in ways they had never been able to in regional film previously, shattering taboos, capturing the world’s attention and changing Arab cinema forever.

‘Kira & El Gin’

Director: Marwan Hamed

Starring: Karim Abdel Aziz, Hend Sabri, Razane Jammal

The highest grossing film in the history of Egyptian cinema, “Kira & El Gin” is Marwan Hamed at his best. This is a crowd-pleasing historical epic that not only captures the spirit of Egypt past and present, but sets a course for a new future for the country’s film industry. Following two men fighting the British occupation in Egypt during the 1919 revolution, Hamed’s film rarely sags despite its nearly three-hour run time and sprawling cast, structured more as a suspense thriller than a social studies lecture. As Hamed jumps from genre to genre across his films, proving equally adept at each, one wonders how he will top this, should he try. But it would be foolish to bet against him as he continues to notch up career high after career high.

‘Boy From Heaven’

Director: Tarik Saleh

Starring: Fares Fares, Tawfeek Barhom, Mohammad Bakri

Egyptian-Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh has a bone to pick. Growing up in Europe, he was always labeled as ‘other’ — an idea reinforced in the books in his school library describing Arabs as “stupid” and “uncivilized.” Now firmly entrenched as a filmmaker, Saleh refuses to make films tailored to the Western gaze, turning his camera deep into the inner workings of Egyptian society and forcing international viewers to accept that they are seeing things through eyes that are not their own. In “Boy from Heaven,” Saleh goes deep into a corruption scandal at the influential Al-Azhar Mosque, following a hero whose strong Muslim faith is unrattled as he uncovers the evils hiding from plain sight, with scenes and images you won’t soon forget.

‘The Alleys’

Director: Bassel Ghandour

Starring: Maisa Abd Elhadi, Nadia Omran, Munther Rayahna

In 2014’s “Theeb,” Jordanian writer Bassel Ghandour crafted perhaps the greatest example of the Bedouin Western in cinema history. With “The Alleys,” Ghandour steps into the director’s chair for the first time and turns the streets of Amman into the setting for a modern noir, in which the darkness hiding in the city’s back streets slowly boils to the surface. The film’s sprawling nature is both benefit and detriment, but it’s a stirring snapshot nonetheless, elevated by star-making performances from Maisa Abd Elhadi and Nadia Omran.

‘You Resemble Me’

Director: Dina Amer

Starring: Dina Amer, Mouna Soualem, Lorenza Grimaudo

Filmmaker Dina Amer is most familiar to global audiences for her fearless journalism in 2013’s “The Square” and various Vice News stories she produced as their foreign correspondent from the front lines of regional conflicts. “You Resemble Me” cements her as a filmmaker to watch, as her harrowing experimental recounting of the life of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, the woman miscredited as Europe’s first suicide bomber, is a deeply affecting dissection of the roots of terrorism and the racism that Arab women face in Europe. One of the most original films released this year.

‘The Swimmers’

Director: Sally El-Hosaini

Starring: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Kinda Alloush

The story of Yusra and Sara Mardini, two sisters from Syria who risked their lives to escape conflict for a better future only for one of them to become an Olympian, is so powerful that a film capturing their story could not help but be inspirational. El-Hosaini, the Welsh-Egyptian filmmaker behind 2012’s excellent “My Brother the Devil,” made it into something more — a thought-provoking reframing of the refugee experience at a time when Syrians and many others still suffer from that stigma, as well as a chronicle of women’s empowerment as the structures that held them back crumble, all told with a light touch that never alienates the huge global viewership the Netflix film has enjoyed.

‘Mediterranean Fever’

Director: Maha Haj

Starring: Amer Hlehel, Ashraf Farha, Anat Hadid

Palestinian cinema is often, understandably, a no-holds-barred dissection of the plight of its people. But that is by no means its only manifestation, as Maha Haj, a previous collaborator with renowned satirist Elia Suleiman, proves with her latest feature, “Mediterranean Fever,” the follow up to her acclaimed 2016 feature “Personal Affairs.” Haj focuses here on smaller human problems, following an aspiring writer who suffers from depression and befriends a small-time crook living next door. At times comedic, the film drifts into dark territory while always keeping its audience guessing. After winning best screenplay at Cannes in 2022, Haj has confirmed herself as one of the region’s most singular voices.

‘The Blue Caftan’

Director: Maryam Touzani

Starring: Saleh Bakri, Lubna Azabal, Ayoub Missioui

There is no more versatile actor working in Arab cinema today than Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, who, with Touzani’s “The Blue Caftan,” has capped off a tremendous run of eight films in the last two years, including Farah Nabulsi’s Oscar-nominated “The Present” and Mohammed Diab’s “Amira.” This is perhaps his best performance yet. He plays Halim, a struggling master tailor in Morocco whose life is turned upside down when he and his wife take in a young apprentice. Stealing the strikingly-filmed show, however, is his co-star Lubna Azabal as his wife Mina, who is quietly enduring her own private battle with breast cancer as she and her husband struggle to communicate.  With this and 2019’s “Adam,” Touzani is already one of Morocco’s great chroniclers.   

‘Raven Song’

Director: Mohamed Al-Salman

Starring: Asem Alawad, Ibrahim Alkhairallah, Abdullah Aljafal

The singular contemporary Gulf filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman is not making films so that the world may understand Saudi Arabia — he’s making them so that Saudi Arabia may understand itself. “Raven Song,” his debut feature after years of acclaimed shorts, is a stylish jump back to 2002 in the Kingdom, a formative time for both the filmmaker and his country, in which the fight between traditionalism and modernity was so heated that it manifested prominently even in the world of poetry. At times dream-like, “Raven Song” is a film that defies definition, with interpretations likely to roll in for years to come.

Topics: Perfect Strangers Kira & El Gin Boy from Heaven The Alleys You Resemble Me The Swimmers Mediterranean Fever The Blue Caftan Raven Song

Giza Zoo set to go cageless in renovation plan

Giza Zoo set to go cageless in renovation plan
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Giza Zoo set to go cageless in renovation plan

Giza Zoo set to go cageless in renovation plan
  • The cages will be replaced by open-range spaces as part of a development project that also includes improvements to the neighboring Orman Garden
  • Work will be carried out by the National Military Production Company for Projects, Engineering Consultations and General Supplies, which will run the zoo under a 25-year contract
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Old cage facilities at Giza Zoo will be transformed into open-range spaces as part of a major renovation project, Maged El-Serty, the CEO of the National Military Production Company for Projects, Engineering Consultations and General Supplies, announced.

During an appearance on a talk show on Tuesday, El-Serty said his company has been awarded the contract for the work, which is due to begin next month. The project also includes renovations at Orman Garden, a neighboring botanical garden.

“We sought the help of foreign experts to develop the zoo, as we are implementing a project to develop the zoo and Orman park in Giza for the benefit of the Agriculture Ministry,” he said.

The government approved the contract last Thursday but the cost of the projects was not disclosed. Both attractions have been managed by Egypt’s Agriculture Ministry for more than a century but under the new contract, responsibility for them will be transferred to the Ministry of Military Production, under the umbrella of which El-Serty’s company operates.

The Agriculture Ministry will remain involved under the new agreement in a managerial and advisory capacity and will “have a say in all management matters,” according to El-Serty.

He said the renovated zoo will be divided into four sectors — Egyptian, African, Asian and nocturnal — and new animals that it has never hosted before will be introduced. Both the zoo and its animals will be guarded and there will be designated trails for visitors to follow, and the zoo and the botanical garden will be linked by an aerial lift line, El-Serty added.

The zoo will close for a year, beginning in January 2023, so that the renovation work can be carried out across the 32-hectare area.

El-Serty said that the main goal is to “restore the luster and splendor of the Giza Zoo.” He dismissed concerns about the construction project that were raised after military-run development work in another public project was criticized for leveling green spaces and uprooting trees. A foreign consultant has been hired to oversee the zoo project to avoid issues of this kind, he added.

Giza Zoo, which opened in 1891, is the oldest zoo in Africa and the third-oldest in the world. It is one one of the most beloved attractions in the city, popular with locals and international tourists alike.

However, a long period of decline beginning in the middle of the last century resulted in the zoo being stripped of its membership of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Topics: Giza Zoo Egypt animals

Related

Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant
Middle-East
Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant
Visit Riyadh Zoo for a truly wild experience video
Saudi Arabia
Visit Riyadh Zoo for a truly wild experience

Fashion stars Camila Coelho, Jessica Kahawaty don Arab accessories labels

Fashion stars Camila Coelho, Jessica Kahawaty don Arab accessories labels
Updated 28 December 2022
ARAB NEWS  

Fashion stars Camila Coelho, Jessica Kahawaty don Arab accessories labels

Fashion stars Camila Coelho, Jessica Kahawaty don Arab accessories labels
Updated 28 December 2022
ARAB NEWS  

DUBAI: As 2022 comes to an end, fashion stars around the world are putting on their best outfits to celebrate this eventful week.

Brazilian it-girl Camila Coelho and Australian-Lebanese model Jessica Kahawaty championed two of the trendiest Arab labels this week.   

Coelho, who is currently enjoying her holiday season in Brazil, wore a pair of sunglasses by Lebanese eyewear designer Karen Wazen. Coelho wore the Ciara shades in orange, one of Wazen’s best sellers, during her vacation.

Coelho wore the Ciara shades in orange. (Instagram)

The blogger-turned-entrepreneur, who is a long-time fan of Wazen’s designs, paired her stylish shades with an orange swimsuit by London-based Albanian womenswear designer Nensi Dojaka.

Coelho, who has a beauty brand called Elaluz and a fashion line called the Camila Coelho Collection, shared pictures on Instagram with her 9.8 million followers as she enjoyed a beach day in Trancoso, a district in Porto Seguro in Bahia.

Kahawaty posted a picture of her new Dalida 140 PVC platform mules. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kahawaty, who is based in Dubai, received two Amina Muaddi gifts this week. The fashion star took to Instagram to share pictures of the designer’s blue see-through crystal-embellished bag, which the Jordanian Romanian shoemaker shared on her page.

The social media influencer also posted a picture of her new Dalida 140 PVC platform mules. “No words. These are insane,” Kahawaty wrote on her Stories.

Wazen launched her debut collection of eyewear in December 2018. The first line of five styles came in acetate and stainless steel and in an array of colors, from neon to tortoiseshell.

Now with 44 stylish shades, the label has gained the nod of approval from international celebrities including British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, reality television star Kourtney Kardashian, French model Cindy Bruna and American singer Becky G.

Muaddi, who recently received the designer of the year prize at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York, launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018.

The label’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.

Topics: Camila Coelho Jessica Kahawaty Karen Wazen Amina Muaddi

Sharjah grant breathes new life into Lebanon’s Gibran museum

Sharjah grant breathes new life into Lebanon’s Gibran museum
Updated 28 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

Sharjah grant breathes new life into Lebanon’s Gibran museum

Sharjah grant breathes new life into Lebanon’s Gibran museum
Updated 28 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: For decades, admirers have flocked to the Gibran Museum in Lebanon’s mountainous Bsharri to pay their respects to the country’s most famous poet, Kahlil Gibran.

However, in recent years, the museum had fallen into disrepair. Now, a grant from UAE emirate of Sharjah aims to return the site in the poet’s home town to some of its former glory.

For decades, admirers have flocked to the Gibran Museum in Lebanon’s mountainous Bsharri to pay their respects to the country’s most famous poet, Kahlil Gibran. (Gibran National Committee)

Gibran, also a philosopher and painter whose most famous works include the “The Prophet”,  remains relevant nearly a century after his death and continues to be one of the best-selling poets of all time.

“In Gibran’s books and writings, we find that he keeps calling for wisdom, awareness, and balance that are needed at all times,” Joseph Fenianos, president of the Gibran National Committee, told Arab News. 

“We live in a world where justice, peace, and unity are missing and where anger, disintegration, corruption, disorientation, and anarchy are reigning.

“Reading Gibran is to respond to his pleas to reject barriers separating nations and individuals and to reconcile reason and passion.”

Originally a grotto used by monks in the 7th century, the museum contains Gibran’s 400-plus paintings, a private library, furniture, as well as manuscripts, all of which were transported from his New York apartment when he died in 1931. The writer’s tomb is also in the town. 

The museum has in recent years endured a number of challenges due to Lebanon’s economic woes. Fuel bills became too expensive to keep the building supplied with electricity and protests in 2019 hit international visitor numbers, which had at one time hit 50,000 a year.

“Also, the Gibran Museum needs to fix additional rooms to show the paintings that have no place at the moment,” Fenianos added.

Help was on the way when the UAE emirate of Sharjah announced in November that it will provide a grant, initiated by ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, to restore the Gibran Museum. 

“The grant will run for five years and it is part of a series of initiatives by the ruler to recognize culturally valuable institutions in the region and the world,” Fenianos said.

The grant will be used to preserve original paintings and books, upgrade displays, as well as produce a documentary and print a selection of Gibran’s writings.

“The signing day was so emotional,” said Fenianos as he recalled his stay in Sharjah. “Meeting Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi was a big honor indeed.”

Fenianos said that the museum’s relationship with Sharjah stretched back years. “In 2015, we held an exhibition of Gibran’s original paintings and manuscripts at Sharjah Art Museum. We wish our friendship with the UAE continues.”
 

Topics: Gibran Museum Sharjah Lebanon

Meet Faisal Suleiman, creator of Jason Derulo-loved Saudi label SULÉ

Meet Faisal Suleiman, creator of Jason Derulo-loved Saudi label SULÉ
Updated 28 December 2022
Hams Saleh

Meet Faisal Suleiman, creator of Jason Derulo-loved Saudi label SULÉ

Meet Faisal Suleiman, creator of Jason Derulo-loved Saudi label SULÉ
  • Lifestyle designs recognized in Milan this year
  • Arab stars have endorsed the brand, says founder
Updated 28 December 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: From Riyadh to New York and Milan, Saudi streetwear label SULÉ — loved by US singer Jason Derulo — is taking the fashion world by storm. 

Faisal Suleiman, founder and creative director of the brand, spoke to Arab News about the steps he is taking to give his Saudi designs international exposure.

The entrepreneur showcased his designs in Italy this year at the Saudi 100 Brands exhibition at WHITE Milan 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SULÉ (@thesulestore)

During the exhibition, SULÉ received recognition from famous figures in the international creative and fashion arena, including Istituto Marangoni and the Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture.

“It felt surreal, not just presenting my own brand, but to be with other Saudi brands in one of the major fashion capitals in the world … it felt amazing,” Suleiman told Arab News.

SULÉ was founded in 2016 after Suleiman went on a trip to Miami with his cousins in 2015.

Suleiman founded the brand in 2016. (Supplied)

“I saw this guy wearing a cap backwards with a durag underneath,” he said. “Back then, I didn’t know what a durag was and so I went and asked him where he got his cap from. He removed the cap and there was the durag underneath.”

That was the moment Suleiman’s business idea sparked. “I got this idea to merge both. I went to the tailor and he sewed them together for me — the bandana and the cap.”

This was his first design. He then cut out the back of the cap and sewed the bandana within the cap to create his first tieback design.

He cut out the back of the cap and sewed the bandana within the cap to create his first tieback design. (Supplied)

In 2016, he filed for a US design patent for the tieback hat and launched his brand, which is derived from his name and stands for being “a family-oriented, adventurous, ambitious and passionate person.”

“I wanted something to stand out not just creating a t-shirt with a print or a hoodie. I wanted something unique, a bit funky that you could wear everywhere,” added Suleiman.

And he sure did. Suleiman’s tieback hats received recognition from international stars including Jason Derulo and Russ Diemon.

“Love these Saudi Caps! Good Luck,” Derulo had said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SULÉ (@thesulestore)

“Many international creatives wore our products. Some of them were gifted and some were actually purchased. That’s a huge milestone for me and for us as a brand,” said the founder.

When it comes to Derulo, Suleiman recalled that he first met him in 2018.

“I gifted him five caps. Later on, I see a purchase from Jason Derulo to his address from our online store,” said the entrepreneur. “Then, I made sure that the customer service was amazingly done. The products were shipped out as fast as possible and so he commented on that saying ‘thank you, such an amazing brand.’”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SULÉ (@thesulestore)

Suleiman said Derulo wore the caps during his world tour. “Seeing him wear my caps in front of 50 or 60,000 people ... I felt a sparkle in my heart,” said Suleiman.

The brand also received celebrity endorsement from Arab stars including Assalah Nasri, Mohammed Khoja, Fatma Almomen, Maryam Alnasser and Maram Zbaeda.

Another moment in his career that Suleiman says is very dear to his heart is hosting a pop-up in New York during fashion week. “Me doing a pop-up there was such a great milestone for me and having all 400 pieces selling out in a week ... it was such a great feeling,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SULÉ (@thesulestore)

His other achievement, he said, was opening his first store in Riyadh Boulevard in 2021. “It was my first store. We spent 20 working days just to finish that store, and we opened … in 24 days,” he said.

Suleiman then opened another store in Jeddah at the Art Promenade Formula 1.

Today, SULÉ is a multifunctional lifestyle brand for men, women and children offering caps, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and more. The website also sells products from like-minded brands including Les Benjamins, Mouty, Alchemist, Air Force and Jordan.

Topics: SULÉ Faisal Suleiman

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren to perform in Dubai on NYE

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren to perform in Dubai on NYE
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren to perform in Dubai on NYE

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren to perform in Dubai on NYE
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren is returning to the UAE to perform on New Year’s Eve.

The record producer will appear at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Dec. 31.

Buuren celebrated last year’s New Year’s Eve with his fans in the Middle East. He performed at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The lineup of performers for this year’s event also includes international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus.

Buuren is one of the world’s most famous DJs. His lifelong dedication to the electronic music scene has earned him a Grammy nomination for “This Is What It Feels Like” and critical acclaim for global hit singles such as “Blah Blah Blah,” “Great Spirit,” “Leave A Little Love” and “Music Means Love Forever.”

The Middle East has been a hot spot for Buuren. He performed earlier this month in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup. 

Topics: Armin Van Buuren Dubai

Latest updates

YEAR IN REVIEW: The best Arab films of 2022
YEAR IN REVIEW: The best Arab films of 2022
Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games
Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games
Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup
Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup
Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10
Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10
Saudi authorities arrest 361 in drug busts in last few weeks
Saudi authorities arrest 361 in drug busts in last few weeks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.