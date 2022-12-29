You are here

G7 tells Taliban to 'urgently reverse' women aid workers ban

G7 tells Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban
Six aid bodies, including CARE in Kabul, above, suspended operations in response to the Taliban ban. (AFP)
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

G7 tells Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

G7 tells Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban
  • Ban latest blow against women’s rights since the Taliban reclaimed power last year
  • Less than a week ago, the hard-line Islamists also barred women from attending universities
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: G7 foreign ministers on Thursday called on the Taliban to “urgently reverse” a ban on women working in Afghanistan’s aid sector, a joint statement said.
The ministers said they were “gravely concerned that the Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order barring female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from the workplace puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.”
“We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision,” they said in the statement issued by Britain’s foreign ministry.
The ban is the latest blow against women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year.
Less than a week ago, the hard-line Islamists also barred women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.
“Women are absolutely central to humanitarian and basic needs operations. Unless they participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country’s most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterization, and other materials and services they need to live,” the G7 statement said.
“The Taliban continue to demonstrate their contempt for the rights, freedoms, and welfare of the Afghan people, particularly women and girls,” it added.
The statement comes after six aid bodies suspended operations in Afghanistan in response to the ban.
They included Christian Aid, ActionAid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE.
The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency response in health, education and other areas and employs 3,000 women across Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.
“Millions of people in Afghanistan are on the verge of starvation,” Christian Aid’s head of global programs Ray Hasan said on Monday.
“Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to sell their children to buy food are utterly heartbreaking,” he said, adding that a ban on women aid workers would “only curtail our ability to help the growing number of people in need.”

Man convicted of hoax bomb threat against British Muslims denied parole

Man convicted of hoax bomb threat against British Muslims denied parole
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Man convicted of hoax bomb threat against British Muslims denied parole

Man convicted of hoax bomb threat against British Muslims denied parole
  • Kyle Howe, 27, is refused early release under new laws concerning public safety
  • He threatened Muslim center in Leicester, praising Norwegian neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Breivik
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man convicted of a car bomb hoax targeting Muslims in the UK has been barred from early release by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

Kyle Howe, 27, was jailed for 28 months for threatening a Muslim community center in the city of Leicester, in an incident prosecutors said sought to “emulate” far-right Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik.

Howe phoned police saying he had made an ammonium nitrate bomb, telling the operator: “Our society is not able to adapt. We are white. We are the English.”

He described Breivik, who murdered 77 people in 2011 in a bomb attack and subsequent shooting spree, as his “commander,” adding that his rampage had been “self-defense.”

Howe was jailed in October 2021, receiving a relatively short sentence for an offense that can result in imprisonment for seven years. 

Raab sent the case for review under a new law introduced in July, on the grounds that Howe continues to pose a significant danger to the public.

The law means that individuals who would otherwise be eligible for parole will be forced to serve a longer period of their determined sentences behind bars if considered unsuitable for early release, though it will not see them serve longer than the sentence originally passed by a court.

Howe had been set for release just half way through his sentence, but Raab intervened to ensure he will not be eligible for parole until 2023.

Howe is one of eight individuals to have their cases sent for review under the new law, and the first to have his parole denied.

A Parole Board spokesman told the Daily Telegraph: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board refused the release of Kyle Howe following an oral hearing in December 2022.

“Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.”

A government spokesman told the Daily Telegraph: “Our priority remains to ensure the safety and security of the UK. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect the UK and have one of the most robust counter-terrorism frameworks in the world to ensure this.”

Online businesses surge in Kashmir after ease in internet shutdowns

Online businesses surge in Kashmir after ease in internet shutdowns
Updated 29 December 2022

Online businesses surge in Kashmir after ease in internet shutdowns

Online businesses surge in Kashmir after ease in internet shutdowns
  • India imposed a communications blackout in Kashmir following the abrogation of its autonomy in 2019
  • Since high-speed connections were restored in 2021, digital services and startups have returned to the market
Updated 29 December 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Shafia Shafi had only recently launched her online business when frequent internet shutdowns imposed by Indian authorities after the withdrawal of Kashmir’s autonomy brought it to a halt.
Like many other young entrepreneurs, she struggled for 17 months until high-speed connections were finally restored in February 2021. And then it all boomed.
Today Shafi gets at least 15 orders a month, which she says is enough to keep her “busy all the time.”
“The internet is the most important tool for me today,” said Shafi, who mixes the traditional Kashmiri craft of papier mache with calligraphy and clay work.
“When there was this lockdown in 2019, and after that the COVID-19 lockdown, there was no internet and no phone working, so it disturbed my nascent business badly.”
Shafi’s Instagram page, where she accepts commissions, has reached almost 56,000 followers in the past year.
She is not the only artist in the region who has taken to the virtual space to look for business opportunities.
“I see that trend in Kashmir,” Shafi said. “They also prefer to boost their products through Instagram or other social media platforms.”
The Indian government revoked Kashmir’s autonomous status in August 2019 and split the state into two federal territories in order to tighten its grip on the restive Muslim-majority region where separatists have fought Indian rule for decades.
The move was followed by severe restrictions on freedom of movement in the Kashmir valley, detention of local leaders, and a communications blackout. An internet shutdown lasted until February 2021, when 4G mobile data services were reinstated.
“In the last two years Kashmir has seen a huge emergence of internet-based startups,” Mir Shariq Mushtaq, the owner of Srinagar-based BizLaw, which provides consulting services to new businesses, told Arab News.
But the boom is due not only to the emergence of new businesses, but also the resurrection of those that had to stop operations during shutdowns.
“The internet remained suspended for a long time and that hampered not only my business but any business that has a client base online,” Mushtaq said. “That’s why there is a huge boom of internet-based startups.”
While the number of his clients is growing and the company alone now serves 200 out of 1,800 government-registered startups in the region, many of the young entrepreneurs he is in touch with are uneasy over “the uncertain political situation.”
One of the reasons the Indian government cited when it amended the constitution to strip Kashmir of its autonomy was boosting the local economy and bringing investment from outside. But data from the Ministry of Home Affairs shows that investment in Kashmir has since plunged. 
In 2021-22, total investment in the region was $45 million, less than half the 2017-18 figure.
“Uncertainty in the valley does not encourage other investors,” said Malik Aadil, 29, who runs Groxery, Kashmir’s first online-based grocery delivery service.
“I am burning my own money and there is no investor willing to invest in the valley. Had e-commerce like mine been in other parts of India, it would have got funds in millions. It’s not easy to start something in Kashmir. It’s emotional attachment, the feeling of giving back something to the society that keeps us motivated.”
Aadil has been able to re-establish himself on the market since the internet became stable two years ago and his app has been downloaded 130,000 times in the region.
But Aadil’s service is completely dependent on access to the internet.
“If there is no internet tomorrow, then I will have to shut down my business,” he said. “The internet is the most essential thing for my business.”
While most Kashmiri startups are operating on private capital or bank loans, Sheikh Ashiq, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, believes the business landscape will improve.
“The situation is not as grim as it was a couple of years ago,” he told Arab News. “Things are getting better, and the government has also realized how much damage internet shutdown does to the economy.”

UN: 30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan

UN: 30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

UN: 30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan

UN: 30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan
  • The clashes in Upper Nile state have also seen villagers seek shelter in swamps to escape the bloodshed, amid reports of civilians being raped, kidnapped or murdered
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

JUBA: Armed raids in a region of South Sudan plagued by ethnic clashes have forced around 30,000 civilians to flee their homes, the UN’s emergency response agency said Thursday as international partners demanded an end to the violence.
On December 24, armed men from Jonglei state, an eastern region beset by gun violence, attacked communities in nearby Greater Pibor Administrative Area, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.
The violence followed clashes last month in South Sudan’s far north that uprooted thousands in Upper Nile state.
“People have suffered enough. Civilians, especially those most vulnerable — women, children, the elderly and the disabled — bear the brunt of this prolonged crisis,” said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the UN humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan.
Some 5,000 people have sought shelter in Pibor town, OCHA said, adding that the humanitarian response was severely stretched.
The clashes in Upper Nile state have also seen villagers seek shelter in swamps to escape the bloodshed, amid reports of civilians being raped, kidnapped or murdered.
International partners including the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the regional IGAD bloc, said in a joint statement Thursday that they were “gravely concerned” by the escalating violence.
They called on South Sudan’s leaders to step in, stressing “the need to investigate and hold accountable all perpetrators of the conflict, including those who are instigating and inciting violence.”
One of the poorest countries on the planet despite large oil reserves, South Sudan’s leadership has faced fierce criticism for failing its people and stoking violence.
Western powers including the United States and European Union said this month that South Sudan’s leaders bore responsibility for the deadly clashes.
Since achieving independence from Sudan in 2011, the world’s newest nation has lurched from one crisis to another, including a brutal five-year civil war between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar that left nearly 400,000 people dead.
A peace deal was signed in 2018 but sporadic bursts of violence between government and opposition forces continue to occur, while conflict between rival ethnic groups in lawless parts of the country exacts a terrible toll on civilians.

Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns

Lack of info on China’s COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

Lack of info on China’s COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns

Lack of info on China’s COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns
  • The worry is that China may not be sharing data on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

BEIJING: Moves by the US, Japan and others to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
There have been no reports of new variants to date. But given the country’s track record, the worry is that China may not be sharing data on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks elsewhere.
The US, in announcing a negative test requirement Wednesday for passengers from China, cited both the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of information, including the genomic sequencing of the virus strains in the country.
Wang Pi-Sheng, the head of Taiwan’s epidemic command center, said Thursday that uncertainty about the situation in China has his government worried. Authorities will start testing everyone arriving from China on January 1 ahead of the expected return of about 30,000 Taiwanese for the Lunar New Year holiday later in the month.
“Right now the pandemic situation in China is not transparent,” he said. “We have a very limited grasp on its information, and it’s not very accurate.”
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed a similar concern about a lack of information when he announced a testing requirement for passengers from China earlier this week.
More broadly, the World Health Organization needs more information on the severity of the outbreak in China, particularly on hospital and ICU admissions, “in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.
India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have also announced various testing requirements for passengers from China. German health authorities are monitoring the situation but have not taken similar preemptive steps.
“We have no indication that a more dangerous variant has developed in this outbreak in China that would be grounds to declare a virus variant area, which would bring corresponding travel restrictions,” Health Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Guelde said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said last week that China has always shared its information responsibly with the WHO.
“We stand ready to work with the international community in solidarity to tackle the COVID-19 challenge more effectively, better protect people’s lives and health and jointly restore steady economic growth and build a global community of health for all,” she said.
China rolled back many of its tough pandemic restrictions earlier this month, allowing the virus to spread rapidly in a country that had seen relatively few infections since an initial devastating outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020.
The global concerns, tinged with anger, are a direct result of the ruling Communist Party’s sudden exit from its hard-line policies, said Miles Yu, director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C.
“You can’t conduct the lunacy of ‘zero-COVID’ lockdowns for such a long period of time ... and then suddenly unleash a multitude of the infected from a caged China to the world,” risking major outbreaks elsewhere, Yu said in an email.
In China, the spiraling infections have led to shortages of cold medicine, long lines at fever clinics, and at-capacity emergency rooms turning away patients. Cremations have risen several-fold, with a request from overburdened funeral homes in the southern city of Guangzhou for families to postpone funeral services until next month.
Chinese state media has not reported this widely and blamed Western media for hyping up the situation.
“This type of rhetoric is driven by bias, intended to smear China and politically motivated,” Wang Wenbin, another Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said Wednesday.
The government has been accused of controlling information about the outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
An AP investigation showed that China was controlling dissemination of its internal research on the origins of COVID-19 in 2020. A WHO expert group said in a report this year that “key pieces of data” were still missing on the how the pandemic began and called for a more in-depth investigation.

South Korea to boost military readiness after drone incursion

South Korea to boost military readiness after drone incursion
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

South Korea to boost military readiness after drone incursion

South Korea to boost military readiness after drone incursion
  • Intrusion by North Korean drones prompted the South’s military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters
  • Military failed to shoot down the, prompting widespread criticism over the response and an apology
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

SEOUL: President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday that South Korea must boost its preparedness to respond to airspace intrusions after the military failed to shoot down five North Korean drones that crossed the border.
The Monday intrusion by the drones — one of which flew close to the capital Seoul — prompted the South’s military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters.
But despite a five-hour-long operation, the military failed to shoot down the North Korean drones, prompting widespread criticism over the response and an apology from the country’s military.
President Yoon said Thursday that the incident was “intolerable” and added that the South should ensure that Pyongyang “realize that provocations are always met with harsh consequences.”
“In order for us to achieve peace, we need to make overwhelmingly superior war preparations,” he said during a visit to the state-run Agency for Defense Development.
“The overall response system against all flying objects invading our airspace, on top of drones, must be re-examined to quickly make up for deficiencies.”
Yoon earlier this week slammed the military’s handling of the incident, and ordered the acceleration of a plan to launch a drone unit, which would include advanced stealth models, to carry out surveillance on Pyongyang’s key military facilities.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday it would stage exercises focused on drones.
The incursion was the first time in five years that Pyongyang’s drones had flown into the South’s airspace and followed a recent flurry of sanctions-busting weapons tests by the North.
The North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, said this year that he wanted North Korea to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force, and declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear state.
Yoon said the North’s nuclear weapons would not affect Seoul’s responses to Pyongyang’s future provocations.
“Regardless of whether the opponent has nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction, we should give a clear message to those who are provoking,” Yoon said.

