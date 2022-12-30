Saudi Irrigation Organization signs science deal with Bahrain university
Both sides will cooperate in scientific research, innovation, applied advisory studies, and the development of technical capabilities, as well as holding seminars, training courses, and workshops. (SPA)
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: The Riyadh Toy Festival kicked off this week offering a wide range of entertainment and educational programs for children of all ages, including on science, health and medicine.
Located near Boulevard Riyadh City, the 10-day event features live entertainment with popular characters from “Transformers,” “My Little Pony,” “Sonic” and “Barbie.” There are 35 areas showcasing famous international toy brands.
The festival includes several sub-zones such as “Downtown” for girls, “Countryside” for preschool kids, “Adrenaline Valley” with virtual reality activities, and the “Hasbro Gaming” area, which features life-sized games for families.
In the “Barbie” areas, children can have fun learning about different professions in an engaging environment.
Sara Nasser, mother of 5-year-old Mohammed, told Arab News it was important for children to acquire knowledge in a relaxed environment.
“I am a nurse and my husband is a radiologist, and we encourage our son to constantly ask questions about science and the human body,” said Nasser. She said Mohammed immediately gravitated toward the doctors’ station in the “Barbie” area.
Dr. Aya (who asked for only her first name to be used), an infectious diseases medical practitioner responsible for the doctors’ station, takes the children on a detailed journey through the human body.
“There are five stations that I have prepared to enlighten kids on the different types of doctors and have them engage with through physical application and virtual reality to keep up with the digital age,” she said.
The first station is about the digestive system, where kids are allowed to see step-by-step how food is processed in the body.
“One of the aspects I focused on engaging these kids with is where and how fat is digested in the system. And I was surprised by one (question) a kid asked because it showed me that he was making associations between what he was learning here and the real world.”
She said the child immediately told her that junk food was bad because it was digested much later in the intestines than healthier food.
The other stations focused on cardiology, ophthalmology, neurology, surgery and stitching, as well as first aid and CPR to prepare the children for emergency situations.
The festival runs until Jan. 1 and doors open from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight weekdays, and until 1 a.m. on weekends.
RIYADH: The Saudi Justice Ministry has launched the Masoul (Responsible) platform to educate its staff on cybersecurity and developing their sense of responsibility.
“The platform is a user-friendly training tool that provides informative videos on cybersecurity,” the ministry said.
“It allows the ministry’s staff to view the courses, take digital tests and receive certificates of completion.”
In line with the digital transformation of judicial services, the platform aims to achieve the highest levels of cybersecurity standards, compliance with relevant policies, and protection of digital and tech assets.
RIYADH: Under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Saudi Public Security launched an online service to report stolen vehicles during the eighth Absher forum.
The e-service enables citizens and residents to report stolen vehicles online without the need to visit police buildings.
After logging in to the Absher platform, users should select services from the vehicles tab, then select the vehicle to be reported stolen and choose the service for reporting.
The Ministry of Interior is launching a range of e-services provided to individuals as well as the public and private sectors. Authorities aim to save time and effort for citizens and residents through the more than 350 e-services benefiting more than 26 million people.
2022 Year in Review: A time of strong post-pandemic recovery for Saudi Arabia
Since lifting coronavirus restrictions over the summer, the Kingdom has made rapid progress in many fields
Dozens of art, film and music festivals were hosted while mega- and giga-projects continued to make headway
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: While 2022 was a year of stagnation and setbacks for many countries, for Saudi Arabia it was a time of achievements and optimism.
Saudis breathed a collective sigh of relief early in the year as many of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions were eased. In March, social distancing and the wearing of face masks outdoors was made no longer mandatory.
Then, in July, the Kingdom reopened its borders to allow hundreds of thousands of Hajj pilgrims to visit the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah for the first time in two years.
Although the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic were felt in the Kingdom, as elsewhere, the Saudi government’s early and robust interventions allowed sectors such as tourism and entertainment to bounce back quickly.
Now the stage is set for the Saudi economy to expand rapidly in 2023 and its giga- and mega-projects to make headway toward completion.
Economy and trade deals
In contrast with the public-finance challenges that confronted other governments, Saudi Arabia witnessed a stronger-than-expected recovery in 2021, which turned into a remarkable economic rebound in 2022.
The International Monetary Fund forecast that Saudi Arabia would be the fastest-growing economy among the Group of Twenty nations in 2022 with a gross domestic product expansion of 7.6 percent, making it an especially attractive investment destination.
In March, Saudi Arabia signed 14 deals worth $7 billion with Egypt, covering renewables, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. In October, it signed agreements worth $15 billion with South Africa, and in early December inked investment deals with China totalling $50 billion.
The Kingdom has also signed cooperation accords with the US, Greece, Kenya, Uzbekistan, and other countries during a series of official visits over the course of the year.
Tourism and entertainment
Saudi Arabia’s tourism and entertainment sectors raised the bar higher in 2022 with the launch of the Jeddah Season, Riyadh Season, Diriyah Season, the upcoming Winter at Tantora festival, and the Saudi winter seasons.
The General Entertainment Authority organized numerous tourism and entertainment projects, including festivals, parties, and seasons from MDLBEAST Riyadh to Al-Balad Beast.
Sports fans flocked to the country to witness events including the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2022, WWE’s Crown Jewel, the Saudi International pro golf tournament, the Diriyah Tennis Cup, and NEOM Beach Games 2022.
Since the launch of a new tourism strategy in 2019, the sector has seen rapid growth. Tourist numbers in the second half of the year saw a 575.4 percent increase on the same period last year.
According to the Ministry of Investment, 3.6 million people visited Saudi Arabia, while domestic tourism grew by 42.3 percent, reaching 21.4 million, putting the country on the path to welcoming 100 million tourists by the end of the decade, in line with Vision 2030 targets.
In fact, Saudi Arabia has risen 10 ranks in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index, published in May, and now sits at 34th among more than 100 countries for industry development, sustainability, and resilience.
Speaking at this year’s WEF Summit in Davos, Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, said: “The prioritization of the travel and tourism industry from the government perspective is why we managed to do so well during the pandemic and recover.”
Projects and investment
Saudi Arabia’s mega-projects, including the $500 billion NEOM smart city, are positioning the Kingdom as a major regional and global tourist destination in the years to come.
More than 15 large-scale projects have been launched in recent years to transform and diversify the country’s economy.
Earlier this year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched The Line, a revolutionary 170-kilometer-long urban development that will mesh with the natural landscape and run entirely on renewables with zero emissions.
Red Sea Global recently announced it would be ready to welcome visitors by early 2023 as two world-class coastal resorts are set to open.
In the central region, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority unveiled the UNESCO World Heritage sites of At-Turaif and the Bujairi Terrace. The $50 billion project features some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels built in the traditional Najdi architectural style.
The Kingdom also forged ahead with its environmentally friendly mega-projects, with construction continuing on a $5 billion green hydrogen project in NEOM.
During the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), held in Egypt in November, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the inauguration of climate-action projects designed to reduce carbon emissions and plans to host MENA Climate Week 2023.
Art and culture
Saudi Arabia hosted several major artistic and cultural events over the course of the year, exhibiting works by Saudi and internationally renowned artists.
During the 17-day Noor Al-Riyadh art festival in November, the skies over the Saudi capital were lit by drones, while exhibitions were held throughout the city. The festival’s light displays broke six Guinness World Records.
Meanwhile, the Royal Commission for AlUla launched its Valley of Arts Project, designating 25 square miles to include permanent art installations by Saudi and foreign artists to promote art and culture in the region.
AlUla also hosted the second edition of the Desert X exhibition, featuring contemporary artworks by 15 Saudi and international artists, exploring the themes of mirage and oasis, both intrinsic to desert culture and history.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture declared 2022 the Year of Saudi Coffee, hosting festivals throughout the country to promote the Kingdom’s homegrown blends. Earlier this year, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission also took part in the Agora Festival in Paris, which featured seven pavilions celebrating Saudi coffee.
The year also saw several major concerts, including a set by DJ Khaled, who paid his first visit to the Kingdom to perform for 700,000 music fans at MDLBEAST Soundstorm in Riyadh.
Saudi singer Abdulmajeed Abdullah also debuted in his hometown of Jeddah, and Canadian singer Justin Bieber performed at the Saudi Grand Prix.
Jeddah also rolled out the red carpet for the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in December, where big-name movie directors and actors Sharon Stone, Spike Lee, Jessica Alba, Oliver Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor mingled with Arab stars.
This year’s festival included 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages, including seven feature films and 24 short flicks by Saudi filmmakers.
Plans adopted to transform Makkah, Madinah into financial and business hub for Islamic world
Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Makkah Chamber of Commerce, the Madinah Chamber of Commerce and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture signed the Manafea agreement in the presence of representatives of Islamic countries and various other Saudi chambers.
The agreement, signed under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, aims to transform Makkah and Madinah into hubs for financial and business activities in the Islamic world.
The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Abdullah Salih Kamel, chairman of the board of directors of the Makkah Chamber, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the Islamic Chamber, and Munir Mohammed Nasser bin Saad, chairman of the board of directors of the Madinah Chamber.
Al-Qasabi said he was satisfied with the tripartite partnership, which includes nine plans adopting qualitative initiatives, such as the World Halal Forum, the World Entrepreneurs Forum in Makkah, along with five discussion sessions with worldwide business leaders, among other distinguished initiatives.
“Saudi Vision 2030 holds the title ‘The Arab and Islamic Depth,’ a pioneering investment force and an axis for connecting three continents,” said Kamel.
“We were inspired by the vision to establish the Manafea partnership — composed of a group of initiatives related to Makkah and Madinah — as follows: Exploiting the sacred status of the Two Holy Cities at the global level and transforming them into a hub for business events and a platform for the knowledge and creativity related to the Islamic world and practices,” he said.
“Our ambition is not limited by the nine plans included in the program. There are other commitments related to important studies, ambitious strategic projects, and we figured we needed to delve into their studies before launching them, including the study ‘Made in Makkah’, which could be a global free zone,” he added.
Furthermore, it is important to establish a permanent exhibition of the Islamic countries’ products and services.
“These two initiatives have a global dimension in line with the Vision 2030 and are complementary to dozens of initiatives related to the Two Holy Mosques,” he added.
Bin Saad also referred to Vision 2030 for a bright future.
“Today, we are proud that we are on the verge of a new global stage represented by this partnership from a real, diverse and attractive platform that will contribute to a qualitative shift in terms of civilization, heritage and urban areas for Makkah and Madinah,” he said.
Secretary-General of the Makkah Chamber Ismat Abdulkarim Maatouk said that the forum represents a platform to stimulate the intra-trade ratio of Islamic countries, and aims to enhance trade and investment between them and push the economic activities in the holy cities.
He added: “The Saudi government has provided many facilities and legal frameworks dedicated to creating an ideal climate for investments. As for Makkah, the data indicates that this year will witness an increase in the number of pilgrims by 30 percent compared to last year. The number of pilgrims is expected to reach 2.5 million, with 1.7 million foreign pilgrims and 850,000 local pilgrims, according to a recent and specialized study prepared by Makkah’s Chamber of Commerce.
“The accommodation capacity of residential units and hotels licensed to house pilgrims is estimated at approximately 3.3 million pilgrims, depending on the construction developments. This season, we need about 66,000 buses and cars to transport pilgrims, and the estimated revenues of the current pilgrimage season are approximately SR23 billion ($6.1 billion).”
These figures are just examples of the huge investment opportunities that are available during the Hajj season, he said, pointing out that successful partnerships can be established between various parties to create exemplary cooperation among investors.